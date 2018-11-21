Stock-Market Margin Debt Plunges Most Since Lehman Moment

It gets serious. Margin calls?
No one knows what the total leverage in the stock market is. But we know it’s huge and has surged in past years, based on the limited data we have, and from reports by various brokers about their “securities-based loans” (SBLs), and from individual fiascos when, for example, a $1.6 billion SBL to just one guy blows up. There are many ways to use leverage to fund stock holdings, including credit card loans, HELOCs, loans at the institutional level, loans by companies to its executives to buy the company’s shares, or the super-hot category of SBLs, where brokers lend to their clients. None of them are reported on an overall basis.
The only form of stock market leverage that is reported monthly is “margin debt” – the amount individual and institutional investors borrow from their brokers against their portfolios. Margin debt is subject to well-rehearsed margin calls. And apparently, they have kicked off.
In the ugliest stock-market October anyone can remember, margin debt plunged by $40.5 billion, FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) reported this morning – the biggest plunge since November 2008, weeks after Lehman Brothers had filed for bankruptcy:
During the stock market boom since the Financial Crisis, this measure of margin debt has surged from high to high, reaching a peak in May 2018 of $669 billion, up 60% from the pre-Financial Crisis peak in July 2007, and up 117% since January 2012. Since the peak in May, margin debt has dropped by $62 billion (-9.2%). Note the $40.5-billion plunge in October:
In the two-decade scheme of things, the relationship between stock market surges and crashes and margin debt becomes obvious.
Back during the dot-com bubble, dot-com stocks, traded mostly on the Nasdaq, included what today are booming survivors like Amazon [AMZN], barely hangers-on like RealNetworks [RNWK], or goners like eToys.
At the time, these stocks soared by stunning amounts, and people, such as myself, used margin debt, to enhance their returns. When stocks plunged, the margin calls came, and these people had to sell their holdings into an illiquid and plunging market. They ended up selling their best and most liquid stuff first and watched their trash get trashed further.
When it was over by October 2002, the Nasdaq had plunged 78%. Over the same period, margin debt plunged 54%. A similar scenario played out during the Financial Crisis crash. And now we have the “Everything Bubble” to deal with:
Surging margin debt creates stock-market liquidity out of nothing, and this new liquidity is used to buy more stocks. In this manner, rising margin debt is the great accelerator on the way up.
When prices on individual stocks drop sharply – even as the S&P 500 index might decline at a moderate pace – investors, including hedge funds, with margin debt and concentrated holdings in these stocks may find that their portfolio has taken enough of a hit to where they get margin calls.
Now they have to dump stocks to pay down margin debt. This begets further selling pressure, which begets more margin calls, which begets more forced selling…. In this manner, a high level of margin debt turns into the great accelerator on the way down.
But this money from those stock sales doesn’t go into other stocks or another asset class, and it doesn’t sit at the “sidelines” waiting to jump in again at the next dip. Nope, it is used to pay down margin debt. And thus, this liquidity just evaporates without a trace.
October’s plunge in margin debt was just the beginning, a little dimple in the overall chart. Unwinding such a huge pile of margin debt and overall stock-market leverage takes time, years, and they’ll be interrupted with some brief increases that’ll make everyone feel better for a moment.
It gets costly when the entire market depends on a handful of over-hyped mega-caps. Read… FANGMAN Stocks Plunge 4.4% Today, Down $905 Billion, or 20%, since Aug. 31
The Cancer in the Financial system was was identified back in 2007. It’s now the time the doctor removes the disease, 12 years later. We are on the operating table and the camera is focused in. We see the operation unfold as the scalpel does its work in skillful hands. The aspect is Pluto square Chiron.
RoseBud, I haven’t even been looking at Chiron. What about Saturn moving in with Pluto over the next year? Forget the skillful surgeon, is this not the Grim Reaper coming to get us all?
Omg.
not sure Wolf wants his site turned into an astro-financial site, but since we are talking Lehman and the period around 2007/2008, I thought I would share an activated transit that mentions a scalpel.
Color me cynical. If Aerospace Engineers designed aircraft control systems like the financial system’s control system no airplane would ever get off the ground. A system does what it was designed to do. The financial system was deliberately designed to wildly overshoot and undershoot the averages. The better to fleece the muppets making some parties ever richer and richer.
oh you must be referring to the “behind the curve” reactionary feds micromanaging interest rates and money supply to counteract the “natural” business cycle. Are 3 rate hikes still on the table for 2019? i ‘m hearing some scuttlebutt. i am enjoying my brokered cd’s
I have an account at one of the large self-serve brokers and the margin interest rate is about 8%. You’d have to be pretty confident in yourself to take out a loan at 8% to buy stocks. The stock would have to return 8% just to break even. The brokers are making a killing off this. Maybe not as lucrative as the credit card business though.
You know the cycle is near its end when the lucrative business stems from loan-sharking behavior. It won’t take long for the hapless individuals to lose all their money. The source of these easy profits quickly evaporates. It’s not a long-term sustainable profit source.
That’s you. I imagine institutional investors have access to better rates.
The big brokerage firms Ameritrade, Schwab, Etrade, etc all spend plenty on TV, Internet and print ads aimed at the retail investor. But as Bobber points out, they are charging 100x the rate they pay on free cash in the customers’ account- that is price gouging, plain and simple. It used to be that the broker loan rate was about the best you could get because of the 50% margin requirement; furthermore they are free to liquidate your stocks instantly if your shares drop, unlike a bank dealing with a mortgage-holder in arrears.
What I have never seen mentioned is that, knowing the positions of their customers, they are in a position to borrow their own customers’ funds pretty much interest-free to short their shares, and to do so when they have their backs to the wall.
my brother in law by marriage is day trader since 2000 in Australia.
He was using small cheap broker to do trade and in 2008 his broker go bankrupt.
You can read on wiki :
Opes Prime Group Limited was an Australian securities lending and stockbroking firm which suffered a dramatic collapse in 2008.
Opes Prime trail-blazed a unique form of margin lending backed by stock lending agreements. Investors handed over legal title to their share portfolios in return for money to buy more shares. When the broker collapsed, the fine print of those agreements meant ANZ and Merrill Lynch, another financier, had complete control of investors’ shares.
The banks sold off the shares, along with a collection of Maserati and Ferrari cars that had been imported by the directors under a side business, to recover their own debts. Investors shouldered $630 million in losses.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opes_Prime
Sadly, those who utilize margin debt, have voluntarily “invested” in nothing more than another Wall Street wealth transfer scheme…
Does anyone know any investor who has used credit cards to buy stocks without the funds to repay, in short banking on stock rise to pay off the amount owing on card?
Surely, this isn’t done. Might as well go see Guido down at the Bada Bing. Webistics. :-) (Sopranos reference)
That was a huge chunk of the crypto boom, until it was disallowed.
Legalized gambling. Nothing more, nothing less.
Carnival of comic deceit, flim-flammery & creative rigging. Why continue to call it a market ? There is a free market out there somewhere, but the licensed rigged casinos, whose valuation indexes are constantly referenced as market reality, only promote further mass delusion, and serve as part of the wealth & credit transfer scheme we face.
Seems like a mix of gambling and a pyramid scheme to my less-than-knowledgeable perspective. I won’t pretend to truly comprehend much I read about the world of finance but the more I learn the more I feel like it’s a scheme for a few to get rich off their promises to the masses of the wealth awaiting them if they just keep buying more.
“… people, such as myself, used margin debt, to enhance their returns …”
Am I the only reader surprised by this? It always seemed that Wolf was a very conservative investor (I’m too chicken to short, much less use margin although I have a margin account).
I share your thoughts concerning Wolf, it was in my thoughts during my first reading on my phone. Too much effort to comment on an Iphone5 much easier now on my laptop. I will look forward to Wolf’s response, my guess, lesson learned, share the experience, and pass it on.
California Bob,
You live and learn. I lived and learned. In fact, I did two things simultaneously back in 1999, that both ended up being very painful:
1. Because I saw the crash coming, I shorted the highest-flying Nasdaq stocks in October/November 1999 and lost so much money in such a short time that I still get dizzy when I think about it. Timing was off by just five months.
2. Instead of just getting rid of all my stocks entirely while I was shorting specific highfliers in late 1999, as would have been logical, I kept them on margin, thinking that they would do just fine in the coming dot-com crash (Biogen, Dell, Intel, etc.). They all survived, but at a fraction of their dot-com highs. Some of them I was forced into selling. Then I had a couple of stocks that turned into trash right there in front of me because they were hard to sell because there were no bids.
Live and learn. By 2005, I considered housing in a total bubble, and by late 2006, I saw the cracks in the financial system and feared that there was a lot worse beneath the cracks that I couldn’t see. So I got out of stocks entirely (lesson learned from the prior crash). This was a painful year too early :-]
I’ve traded through three crashes in my life: 1987, 2000-2002, and 2008-2009. After a while you see this shit coming. But that doesn’t mean you get the timing right, or that you don’t screw up in some other way.
I still take risks. But I try to be fully aware of them, and I want to be paid for taking those risks. I NEVER chase yield. That’s the single most expensive thing anyone can do. I hate open-end bond funds; they sound conservative, but you’re gambling that there won’t be a run-on-the-fund, and you’re not being paid for that risk, which is real and deadly. These instruments routinely blow up during a bond selloff.
By now, I’m essentially a pile of lessons-learned with legs.
In this deflating Everything Bubble, capital preservation is my guiding principle. I don’t trade anymore. I can’t stand sitting in front of four neurotically blinking screens the way I would have to if I tried to trade these crazy markets. I have a business to build (WOLF STREET) that takes up every waking hour of the day. I’m having a blast doing it. But that too was a big risk when I started it because how the heck are you supposed to make money with this?
Turns out, I figured it out, and it’s doing great, going from record to record, thanks to my awesome readers and commenters.
The funny thing is that the potential safest thing to do now is to have everything in cash or gold. Then wait for the crash and go bottom fishing.
But as you pointed out, the problem is always going to be timing. There is no guarantee that the market would not go up from here to the end of the year, or even longer. Then you have inflation eating away at your cash. This is improbable, but possible, for example, the trade war with China ends, our government start to function correctly instead of endless politics, the Fed slams on the brakes and kills all further interest raises for 0219, Brexit suddenly turns smooth and everyone in the deal becomes a winner…. and so on.
Then when the inevitable crash occurs, there is no way to tell when the bottom is or who might be left standing. Amazon might suddenly turn into the Microsoft and Intel of 2001. Sure, you could mitigate that risk by buying into ETFs, but the timing is going to be very challenging. You can see the market fall 20%, then flatten out, and thinking this is a perfect time to get in, only to have it fall another 50% due to some type of external shock.
Wolf thanks’ for that anecdote, it was really cool! I am going to save it for future reference. I made money in the stock market then I started using margin loans cause I wanted to be like Jesse Livermore. Greed and my ego took over and I went down faster than a hog eating swill!
Wolf Street is Cool!
If you really want to toss some money away, try timing 3x leverage exchange traded funds. Decay is a killer.
If you can turn YOY returns of 10% into 30%, what’s a bit of vigorish?
Being early with 2x and 3x ETFs + Decay = painful memories.
Thank you for your transparency Wolf. It’s so easy to compare one’s “Google” life to others’ “Instagram” life.
I know you know this, but GenX got hit hard. We graduated into aftermath of the twin recessions of the early ’80’s, got “downsized” repeatedly (the entrenched boomers stayed, the recently hired GenX went). Then when we found ourselves working at the gas station, it was because we were slackers, not because of any real macro trends or policies.
Just when we got a little saved up during the ’90’s, *poof* — dotcom hits. OK… so save up a little more and buy a house circa 2005. They’re solid, right?
These days, we make great tax donkeys. Not enough wealth to avoid taxes, but just enough to tax to the rafters. While the boomers form their LLC’s and family trusts with the money we paid for their overinflated houses, we’re left … paying for the houses.
My theory is that GenX is the Other Silent Generation. Too busy — and ashamed of — hanging by a thread to really talk to each other about it. I’m proud of my serial recoveries, but I don’t talk about it much. There’s always some boomer ready to shake their finger at me and tell me what I shoulda coulda…
And the last thing I’ll ever do is invest in a market whose animal spirits are controlled by a type of herd thinking I’ll never understand. I’ve learned that if it makes no sense to me, everyone else will pounce on it, and if it seems logical and prudent, everyone else will assiduously eschew it seemingly forever. So there’s an ocean of “makes no sense” options whereby the best analysis tool available is a dartboard.
I seriously doubt I’m alone in this dilemma. I read your site to keep track of macro bombs so I can do my best to position my family out of the blast radius.
I’m not interested in riches. I just wish the people who are could be content at some point (not going to happen) so they wouldn’t have to cast a greedy eye at the cash flows I produce, trying to figure out how to illicitly (legal or otherwise) cream some off the top for themselves for nothing in return.
@MF-
You must be thinking of the early boomers.
The late boomers missed-out and share the pain with Gen X.
Not every boomer is livin the high life showering in $$$ …
Many of us are squeaking by hoping not to get devoured by inflation, taxes, and corporate greed !
Thanks for being so forthcoming, Wolf. Myself, I’m counting on diversification to survive the coming apocalypse: I have cash in an IRA, cash in a brokerage account, cash in savings and cash in a CD. How’s that for diversification?
You might add one thing, a small position of economic insurance, 5% or so in gold and silver.
I exited stocks completely in ’99 and bought bonds. Friend of mine was CEO of a small brokerage company and I ran into him a few months later. When I told him what I had done, he said I was crazy to buy bonds at my age. I thought, what do I know?.. he’s the guy running the brokerage house …so I bought back in having missed several months of the blow off top only to buy in just before the collapse. Bonds went on to make a decades long run. That decision cost me 5+ working years and created lots of scar tissue.
Thanks for sharing, WR. My son always learns his life lessons the hard way. Pick a topic and put Sam in the header. He mentions it often with a rueful expression; cars, girlfriends, etc. Thankfully, he has stayed away from stocks. So far.
You have to remember there were plenty people who believed that the Internet was just a toy which would be hard to monetize. And that the most promising technologies would be subsumed by traditional businesses. It was radical and visionary to suggest that it would have to be the other way round, e.g. to harness the potential of the Internet you had to be an Internet company first. After you won that battle you could buy the pieces of the traditional economy that made sense. Knowing that gave you the key to exploiting a once in a lifetime opportunity to become rich.
And some people did. The problem, as it always is, is picking the right ones at the right time. Traditional thought was that *if* indeed the Internet was a paradigm changing emergent industry, then the best companies would be the first ones that established themselves before the get rich quick 49ers. That was true with Amazon, but Google didn’t IPO until well after the bust, and every single social media company flamed out, leaving Facebook the last man standing. Jobs willed Apple into market space its now in with one foot one the Internet and the other in hardware/software, that would have been difficult for anyone to picked in 2000. But in general, the trail blazers weren’t reliably the ultimate winners.
But, if you did select correctly the dot.com 1.0 boom *was* a once in a life time opportunity, and leverage would have been indispensable to taking advantage of it. There’s no shame in having improved your odds for becoming a multi-millionaire stock investor from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 12 through your market research and technology perspective, but still ended up rolling snake eyes. (At least as long as you didn’t make your children go hungry and shoe-less to do it.) Wolf is just unusual in having admitted it failure.
Are there any estimates the extent to which SBLs have been utilized to purchase other assets (art, real estate, etc.)? Or is it reasonable to assume that SBLs are predominantly contained within the securities markets?
@Bobber, there are retail brokerages, such as IBKR, that have dramatically lower margin rates.
Sad. After the Dot-Com crash and the Financial Crisis crash, people don’t learn and make the same old mistakes.
Here’s my rules to avoid this mess;
Do not borrow money to buy stocks, or use financial investments for collateral.
Be very wary of any advice given by a commission based salesperson.
If you don’t FULLY and COMPLETELY understand an unusual investment product, don’t buy it. The promised, but never guaranteed, returns almost never happen for you, but the broker always gets the full commission up front.
Have your investments in a boring, diversified portfolio with enough cash to avoid having to sell your boring, low cost index based stock funds at a loss. You won’t have returns to brag about, but will avoid losing everything.
Don’t Panic. We have been through this mess before.
The gross amount of margin debt is up, but the overall stock market went up too, so these numbers are correlated. Luckily, as long as the inflation is “too low”, the FED has nothing to worry about.
This time it may not be just margin debt. I recently got this message from my broker:
As the Branch Manager, I want to make sure you know about a new way you can draw on the value of your portfolio without selling assets: the *** Line of Credit.
Using an *** Line of Credit, you can access cash when you need it without disrupting your long-term investment strategy. By pledging the assets you hold at *** as collateral ($200,000 minimum) you can access up to 50% of the value of your eligible investments. You’ll also enjoy:
Low rates, no hidden fees. Only pay interest on the amount drawn.
Flexible draws and payments. Access your available credit online anytime, and choose from monthly payment options, or defer payments with interest rolling into your principal balance.
If you’d like to learn more about how an *** Line of Credit can help address your immediate financial needs while keeping your investment plan on track, please do not hesitate to contact me at ***.
Thanks again for the opportunity to help you with your investing needs.
Mr. Knoss,
Thanks for this illustration. This is a perfect example of an SBL (securities-based loan) that I mentioned in the first paragraph, and it’s also a perfect example of how they’re being marketed, and how hot they are.
My brokerage offered me that. They give you a checkbook. (Just like the one Treasury gives the FED!) He also assured me that if the stock market corrects (and my assets lose value) they won’t rejigger the topline number, causing a margin squeeze. So its more like a HELOC in that regard. You didn’t mention, in my PLOC I cannot buy more stocks with them. (However I can write a check to another brokerage, which I think frankly is not in their best interest). Now if I deposit the funds with the new broker in cash, will they write me another PLOC?
“But this money from those stock sales doesn’t go into other stocks or another asset class, and it doesn’t sit at the “sidelines” waiting to jump in again at the next dip. Nope, it is used to pay down margin debt. And thus, this liquidity just evaporates without a trace.”
What an inefficient and unproductive use and waste of capital.
My schooling was from The School of Dot Com as well. They never taught us this stuff at the university:(
A “margin call” is a pay your debt demand – NOW.
Imagine if this was the case with household debt!
The US household debt has hit a new record high of $13.5 trillion.
This is $837 billion higher than the previous high, which occurred just prior to the 2008 crash!
Student loan debt is over $1 trillion.
Credit card debt is approaching worrisome levels of defaults.
Debt. Debt. Debt. As far as the eye can see. What can go wrong?
Curious to see how much worse the November drop will be.
Is this margin debt the driving force behind the steady sell off in the market this month. Dow and S&P since the 8th, even Bitcoin has taken huge hits since the 14th.
November has been a sell month, it started off fairly smooth. Not sure what was the catalyst that lit the match after the first week. Might be a rough December.
Please Sir, I want more?
The outright audacity!
Sears Holding Corp. has asked the bankruptcy court to approve millions of dollars in bonuses to 18 company executives.
The beatings will continue until moral improves.
Bonuses for what? From the beginning, it was pretty obvious that Eddie Lampert would suck out all the equity from Kmart’s real estate, then blame the failure on ecommerce.
I could have done that for 1/10 the cost.
I’m really surprised that some of these principal jackals … oops … I meant principaled execs, haven’t been ‘taken out’ by angry and disgruntled marks ..
It’s amazing to see this level of chicanery at the top, without ANY repercussions what-so-ever !!
By implication the shorts (shorts are 100% on margin) are getting busted out of this market, which means?
Wait, is this just a bastardized form of fractional banking? Isn’t money created just because the market capitalization increased?
Buy stock
Price goes up (for everyone).
Margin credit goes up because collateral goes up.
More people buy the stock
Price goes up.
Rinse and repeat.
\\\
This is nothing new, but here goes:
\\\
If I were a “broker union” and needed to get rid of large number of stocks without creating a mass sellout I would:
1) Incentives stock purchasing and speculation by providing liquidity (Excellent example provided graciously by Mr. Knoss).
2) Find examples of companies doing good, and over exaggerate the story projecting a general feeling of recovery and success.
3) Fund a subtle use of words used in mass media solidifying general populus belief (recovery, strong, trust, stable, taking risk, high profit) with a set of vague phrases hinting on recovery (reconstruction, rearrangement, restoration, resumption). Minimise potential consequences but make sure you mention them, so that one does not lose his credibility. The “we told you so” method.
3) Gradually in phases release large number of stocks causing sudden spikes down, and behave as if nothing happened. The “It’s the market, what can you do” method.
4) Rinse, wash and repeat.
\\\
This only works if all the links in the chain hold. So who will break ranks and when?
\\\
\\\
Sorry to bother with two comments on one article. But here is an observation from a process engineer whose job was to find tiny signals and process changes in a sea of technical problems.
\\\
I review economic indicator charts for the fun of it (yes, there are such people) and I noticed a change in the NASDAQ index today. It completely lost it’s dynamics…to be more specific, the rolling standard deviation of todays trading some 2 hours after start is significantly reduced. Or in plain terms – line before today was much noisy and random, and today …puffff…no noise, flat with minimum variation. I don’t get it.
\\\
WR; maybe you would like (or not) to weigh in on the pressure being put on the Fed to back off the return to normal rates and the unwind of QE.
Jim Cramer is injecting a new note of panic saying: ‘You’ll wish you’d sold at these prices if the Fed hikes in December’
Now the heat is coming from the Left too, with Elizabeth Warren chiming in saying (approx) that the Fed ‘misread subprime mortgages before 2008’
She doesn’t seem to grasp the irony in complaining about a problem caused by overly lose credit.
And of course the Commander in Chief has accused the Fed of ‘going crazy’
The tune from the band wagon seems to be: ‘thanks to the lowest real rates in a century, we’ve taken on so much debt you CAN”T normalize on us now!’
nick kelly,
Your last sentence is a great summary of the mood out there.
Stocks are flat for the year. That’s not a crash! Spreads are widening but are still too tight. The financial stress indices are all still in loosey-goosey territory. Etc. So for now, until this changes, the Fed is going to brush off Trump, Cramer, et al.
That said, I do think that neutral is around 3% federal funds rate, and that just a little over neutral would be about right with the current economy and current inflation, so maybe 3.0% to 3.5%. Many people whose primary concern is not asset prices see that too, as do many Fed heads. So I think the Fed will go to 3% and perhaps take one or two steps higher at the most, and then stop and look around. And I think that makes sense.
Monetary policy only becomes effective when markets react to it. The markets are finally reacting to monetary policy like they’re supposed to, after three years of ignoring it. This phenomenon is well documented and is called the “lag” in the “transmission channel.” But this three-year lag is a lot longer than the normal lag of 6-18 months – perhaps because the rate hikes were so “gradual.”
In terms of Senator Warren: I get the impression that she wants to be in every discussion in the US on every topic, to get her name out and position herself properly for the coming primary. That’s how I see her comments – and she’s now commenting on everything. I think the Fed sees this too.
RE: Warren, I strongly disagree. You may disagree with her priorities and policy solutions, but some fraction of her liberal base, myself included, strongly agree with her diagnosis and solutions. Her comments aren’t showboating they are core constituent concerns, namely
– Addressing a housing shortage that has enormous social and economic costs, significant enough, for example to turn a prosperous state with a rapidly growing economy into one with the highest poverty int he US That’s a higher poverty than states like West Virginia and Mississippi. And it’s entirely due to dysfunctional housing. Nationally, the housing shortage in major economic centers, has cost the economy up to $2 Trillion annually in lost productivity. You might argue the accuracy of those statistics but they are supported by reputable studies and statistics produced by various federal agencies. If they are correct you would be hard put to come up with any other issue that’s even close in magnitude.
Warren’s solution, stimulating market rate production, is only realistic solution and among progressives she’s alone in emphasizing it.
– With respect to Corporate debt, many believe, myself strongly, that a major amplifying factor if not outright cause of the 2008 financial meltdown was that mortgage securitization became too complex for the risk calculations made against various tranches to have any relation to the real underlying risk. What we’re seeing today is a new wave of such securitizations for corporate loans.. I believe that to be a far greater threat to the overall economy than the quantity of corporate debt or the interrelation of corporate debt, stock and Fed monetary policy. That’s certainly a minority position, but the argument is plausible enough that surely it can’t be dismissed outright, Warren’s making corporate debt reform a top priority is obviously consistent with that view.
Warren is an opportunist. Her use of her fake heritage is a prime example.
I really wonder about monetary policy, it might have been more logical for Yellen to have raised rates more back in 2014, to cool things off. It may not have inflated the everything bubble by quite so much. I am really curious on why the Feds decided four raises had to be done this year.
You can start to see things coming apart at the edges already, but the Feds didn’t seem to really signal a slow down. Because by your logic on the lag, markets are reacting to rates that’s in the 1.5% to 2% range now, or sub 1.5% depending on the lag. Then, in another eighteen months, people will really be panicking about the fact that today’s rates are between 2 to 2.25 percent.
I’m wondering if what you’re really saying is that the worst is yet to come as people come to terms with today’s rates
I would love to know how much individuals have
in margin vs companies, hedge funds etc.
A more accurate term may be “Cheap Debt Bubble” and that explains why stuff like this is happening. Since cheap debt, while it still exists, is becoming a thing of the past.
Now that the cheap debt inflated values are forced to face reality, is sink, float or swim.