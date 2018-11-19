FANGMAN Stocks Plunge 4.4% Today, Down $905 Billion, or 20%, since Aug. 31

It gets costly when the entire market depends on a handful of over-hyped mega-caps.
For the beginning of Thanksgiving week, it was a little messy today in the stock market, with the Nasdaq dropping 3% to 7,028. It’s down 13.6% from its peak at the end of August. But it’s still up 1.8% year-to-date, so nothing serious has happened yet, just some of the gains this year have turned out to be head-fakes.
Folks who went through the wholesale Nasdaq destruction of 2000-2002 will just smile mildly because that’s when the Nasdaq, as the dotcom bubble imploded, lost 78%. Given our Everything Bubble is even bigger and crazier, the Nasdaq’s current sell-off barely registers on my own Richter scale, so to speak.
The Dow fell 1.6%, is down just 7.2% from its peak, and for the year is clinging to a 1.2% gain.
And the S&P 500 dropped 1.7% today and is down 8.5% from the peak. It too remains, if by the thinnest margin, in the green for the year.
Nevertheless, real sums have started to evaporate. And much of it happened with the biggest stocks in so-called tech. The seven FANGMAN stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google’s parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA – got hosed today. Again.
Their combined market cap dropped 4.4% today, giving up $170 billion without breaking into a sweat. Since their combined market-cap peak of $4.63 trillion at the end of August, $905 billion have dissolved into ambient air. Down 19.6% in ca. 11 weeks.
Despite the sell-off, the FANGMAN as a whole are still green for the year, and are back where they’d first been on January 11. So, from that perspective, this $905 billion that disappeared isn’t any kind of big deal unless it’s your money that disappeared along with it:
Let’s start by blaming Apple [AAPL] due to its number 1 mega-cap status. Its shares dropped nearly 4% today and are down 20.4% from their peak at the beginning of October. Once upon a time, the company was worth $1.12 trillion. It ended the day at $882 billion. $238 billion gone in ca. eight weeks.
Not a day goes by when we don’t hear from an Apple supplier blaming an unnamed huge customer that can only be Apple for having to slash their revenue forecasts – apparently because three iPhone models are not selling very well.
Apple’s principle that it can always make up for falling sales of devices by raising prices even further on the fewer devices it sells can only succeed for so long. At some point, consumers switch to something else or just refuse to “upgrade” at an ever faster rate, as Apple has to raise prices at an ever faster rate…. You know where this is going.
Now I’m waiting for the day when Apple has to cut prices to get device sales going again. The fireworks should be pretty. The thing is Apple cannot be the only company in the universe that is able to forever increase its revenues by raising prices even as its unit sales are falling.
If Apple shares keep dropping like this, and Microsoft shares keep falling at their own pace, Apple may soon be less valuable than Microsoft. That would be too much to bear.
Microsoft [MSFT], the second most valuable company in the S&P 500, dropped 3.4% today to $104.62 and is down 10% from its peak at the beginning of October.
Facebook [FB] dropped 5.7% today, to $131.55, a new 52-week low. Shares are down 40% from their peak in July. And $249 billion in market cap have gone up in smoke.
Facebook, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and its COO Sheryl Sandberg had been media darlings for years, giving empowering and inspiring speeches, despite all the scandals over the way Facebook handles and monetizes the data it collects on everyone. But that goodwill has blown up, and now there’s nothing but revelations about the inner gears of its greasy machinery. I have no idea why anyone is still on Facebook or is still using its other apps, and other people are coming to the same conclusion.
On my list of things to watch in terms of real estate: Facebook, which had no presence in San Francisco until mid-2017, signed San Francisco’s largest-ever office lease in May – 755,900 square feet in the 43-story Park Tower – about two months before its stock began to collapse. Shares are now down 40%. My gut feeling is that once shares are down 60% or so, the music will change, and instead of filling this tower with its employees, it’ll embark on a cost-cutting drive, and this office space will appear on the sublease market. This is how real estate in San Francisco falls apart when stocks fall apart.
Amazon [AMZN] dropped 5.1% today to $1,512.29 and is down 26% from the peak on September 5, when shares almost kissed for the briefest moment $1 trillion. Up by escalator, down by elevator. $254 billion have gone up in smoke. No one on Wall Street griped when market cap jumped by $254 billion in 12 months for no reason, but now the wailing and gnashing of teeth is deafening.
Alphabet [GOOG] dropped 3.9% today to $1,020.00 and is down 20% from the peak in July.
NVIDIA [NVDA] has been in the plunge business recently. This was one of the most over-hyped stocks driven even higher by the crypto-scam that is now bleeding out (it sold chips to crypto-miners). On Friday, the company reported earnings, and shares plunged another 19%. Today shares plunged another 12%. Now at $144.70, shares are down 50.5% since the beginning of October and are back where they’d been in June 2017. Dip buyers were taken out the back and shot every time.
Netflix [NFLX] dropped 5.5% today to $270.6 and has plunged 35% from its high in early July. But it is still green for the year and has a very long way to go.
In other words, it gets costly in a hurry when the entire market depends on a handful of mega-caps that have been over-hyper for years.
I applaud the decline of these frauds.
These FANGMAN stocks sound a lot like our Canadian weed stocks that are going down in smoke, too.
Leader Tim: “how dare you, sir. I am not a fraud, I am the champion of your privacy.”
Rocket man Jeff: “I am as real as it gets, are you seriously saying you’ve never bought a single item from us? Ok, where do you live?”
The Millennial: “I am all about connecting people, I am the CEO and the chairman of the board. Bitch. That’s what my card says. It doesn’t say Fraud.”
Lar-Gey: “Don’t look at us, we haven’t been running Google for years, go talk to Sundar, if anyone is a fraud, it’s him.”
Mr. Mustache: “I bring you endless entertainment for… psssst, what’s our monthly rate again… what? That low? We should raise it again… anyway, we bring you practically free entertainment every month for a low, low price, subsidized by our investors and other nice people. You love us, we aren’t frauds.”
The Uber and Lyft boys: “we aren’t frauds either, in fact we aren’t even public.”
Pop goes the Ponzi.
The full fraud of the “wealth effect” created by ten years of Fed funny money lavished on the already super-rich is going to be on full display shortly.
Sometimes a big, profitable company has to choose between becoming a smaller profitable company or a big unprofitable company. If it weren’t for the obsession with growth driven by hype and stratospheric stock valuations the choice would be easy.
Great! It’s about time they got their comeuppance. Most of the FANGMAN corporations became so enamored of their efforts aiding Communist China’s totalitarian repression and suppression that they decided to employ those techniques in the United States. I’d write what I really think but Wolf wouldn’t allow that kind of commentary to appear here.
FNG: “we absolutely do not enable totalitarianism, no, sir. Not one bit…. they won’t let us… sniff sniff.”
“Dip buyers were taken out back and shot every time.” That is classic. : p
I had a friend approach me about buying the dip and I advised him to watch what you ask for because you don’t know how deep the dip goes. Watching this while visiting SE Asia, I find that there appears to be a lot less western tourist here, than the same time last year. Every morning I hear the collective groans of the Brits as they look at the pound’s exchange rate. Interesting times and I suspect the fun is far from over.
Dip buyers have had an extraordinary long good run, especially with these megacaps. As Wolf explained in one of his audio logs there are all sorts of macro-funds out there which immediately start buying, and buying in bulk, once prices reach a certain level: that’s how the phenomenon of panic buying was born and why riding the FANGMAN was such a good trade, at least until January.
Now those funds still have plenty of money, but not as much as a few months back as capital is getting progressively more expensive, so the fund managers need to be more careful. And the retail/small scale dip buyers who had followed in the fund managers’ footsteps are suddenly swimming naked.
Fun is far from over? It hasn’t even started. It will be long and unlike anything we have ever seen. Let’s see those expecting a 1929 style crash will walk away disappointed just as those expecting eternal growth (without some creative accounting).
We need to come up with a name for the unwinding of the asset bubble that accompanied the Baby Boomer demographic wave.
As much as I relish the comeuppance of these companies, I also know that billions in wealth was transferred from the 401k’s and IRA’s of everyday Joes to the the robber barons on Wall Street and Silicon Valley.
I know so many people who will not listen to my advice to cash out their tax-advantaged retirement accounts because they’re afraid of the penalty. They’ll ride this market to maximum pain…
> I know so many people who will not listen to my advice to cash out their tax-advantaged retirement accounts because they’re afraid of the penalty.
You can hold cash in any retirement account at zero penalty.
Or are you suggesting that the authorities will raid retirement account balances to balance the budget?
I’ve only got 20% of my 401k in stocks….netting 6-8%. Not bad really.
Most of these companies have close alliances with the “Deep State” intelligence apparatus and flagrantly abuse the Constitutional rights of citizens. FB may be used as a sacrificial lamb to enforce even more onerous censorship on the others. If I had to bet, FB will be the next Myspace within two years and shareholders will get hosed.
Now NVIDIA is the story here. This one brings back those not so fond memories of the dot com bubble burst. Boy, what a lesson I learned in my youth. I’m thankful for what I learned from it.
NVIDIA is below 143 in after hours. To give one a sense of the extent of this particular bubble, it’s still up 100s of percent from a mere few years ago.
The whole Trump bump seems to have been a complete and utter waste of time and resources, and true to form simply left us with this now deflating bubble and a whole bunch of extra fiscal debt and tons of volatility and panic in the market.
The market index levels won’t even resemble any sort of statistical “normalcy” until this whole Trump bump from Nov 2016-Aug 2018 is completely shaved off the indices. All those precious resources wasted on yet another useless bubble within a bubble….
The Tax Cuts were a mechanism repatriate earnings from tax havens to use to fund buybacks, which temporarily jacked up the stock price, but was merely a transfer of wealth.
Apple has a very apple specific problem. Their image as overpriced so called premium they can not introduce a cheaper product line because no one wants to be a labeled poor by using such a device.
True, but… If Apple cuts prices in half, it still wouldn’t be “cheap.” It would just be less outrageously expensive. Snob appeal is great. But smartphones is a saturated no-growth market. The market-share battle is a zero sum game. Apple is losing market share. So how can it halt that loss of market share? Raising prices isn’t going to help.
If that’s a problem, then apple should follow the auto guys. Create a sub-brand for cheaper products.
Pepsi and Coke are essentially citric acid, sugar and carbonation. Everything else is ‘image’. The great irony of Jobs wooing Sculley (then a Pepsi executive) over to Apple with the question of whether he wanted to sell sugar-water the rest of his life, is that that’s exactly what Jobs hired him to do, and a decade and a half later, Jobs returned to Apple to became the undisputed king of selling the electronic equivalent of sugar water. Not only is selling based on image a viable long-term business model, to-date it is the *only* viable long-term business model.
With respect to iphone market share, approximately 60% of Apple revenues come from iphone sales. But 12% of Apple’s sales come from non-platform services, and those sale have higher margins and are growing rapidly.
Apple could be a perfectly successful company simply by advancing iphones as a loss leader and continuing to grow digital services. Instead they’ve managed to carve out an extraordinary position of commanding a very high premium for their hardware and then turn around and charge a doubly high premium for the non-hardware features the platform gives you access to. It’s mass consumerism executed with an extraordinarily deft touch. Griping about its lack of value misses the point entirely. And thinking that US consumers will suddenly wake up, repudiate their shallow obsession with brand and ditch iPhones for Androids strikes me as a bit far fetched.
And what has Apple been releasing this past year?….a whole range of lower cost (less feature rich) models of mobiles/tablets/notebooks. It’s working.