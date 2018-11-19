Mall Retailers Melt Down in Four Charts

But e-commerce is piping hot.
Total retail sales growth – not adjusted for inflation – has been fairly strong, rising 4.6% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, powered by booming e-commerce sales, which the Commerce Department reported this morning, and by rising inflation. But “real” retail sales (adjusted for inflation) is not so hot, rising only 2.0% in October, and this was at the lower end of the post-Financial Crisis range:
E-commerce sales in the third quarter, not adjusted for inflation, soared 14.5% from a year ago to a new record of $131 billion (seasonally adjusted), the Commerce Department reported this morning. E-commerce sales are on track to blow through the $500-billion level in 2018.
E-commerce includes sales by the online operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Macy’s, Walmart, and Best Buy, along with the sales of online-focused retailers, from Amazon down to small operations. Over the past five years, e-commerce sales have doubled.
I separate these retail sales — $1.34 trillion in Q3 — in three categories:
- Online sales: +14.5% year-over-year.
- Sales at online-resistant retailers (gas stations, new and used auto dealers, and grocery and beverage stores), accounting for 52% of all brick-and-mortar sales: +5.7% year-over-year
- Sales at retailers that are under attack from online, accounting for 48% of all brick-and-mortar sales: +3.1% year-over-year, not even enough to make up for inflation (2.6% in Q3) and population growth (0.9%).
This chart shows how e-commerce has been eating into the share of the brick-and-mortar retailers that are under attack:
But the chart above averages out the two-decade meltdown in specific sectors. Some sectors, like record and video stores have largely been wiped out by e-commerce. Others have been decimated by e-commerce, such as book stores and toy stores.
Department store sales have plunged 36% (not adjusted for inflation!) since their peak in 2001, to just $37.4 billion in Q3, a new record low in the data going back to 1992. These are the stores that anchor malls; it’s the sector populated by the brick-and-mortar stores of Macy’s, bankrupt Sears, soon-to-be bankrupt J.C. Penney, liquidated Bon-Ton Stores, Nordstrom, and others. Store-closings by retail chains and malls losing their anchor stores are the two visible signs.
Nothing is going to help brick-and-mortar department stores. That concept has been obviated by e-commerce, and the department stores that want to stay relevant – such as Macy’s and Nordstrom – are furiously and successfully building out their e-commerce operations. Others will be liquidated.
Sales at electronics and appliance stores, despite a booming business in electronics and appliances, have dropped 9% over the past 10 years to $24.9 billion, as much of it has migrated to online operations, including the successful online operations of brick-and-mortar retailers such as Best Buy.
The chart below shows e-commerce sales (red line) versus some of the other major categories of brick-and-mortar stores that populate the shopping malls of America:
And here’s how these stores in the chart above — department stores; sporting goods, hobby, book, music, toy, and game stores; electronics and appliance stores, clothing, clothing accessory, and shoe stores — all combined stack up against e-commerce:
These are the stores that dominate the shopping malls of America. Year-after-year they’re losing out to e-commerce. Their combined sales have been flat for a dozen years, despite inflation and population growth. While a few of the retailers have done well, many have gotten totally crushed. Some have disappeared from the scene, and others, such as Sears, have gone bankrupt and will soon disappear; while others still, like J.C. Penney, will eventually follow in their footsteps.
The demise of the classic mall stores isn’t happening overnight; it took two decades to get this far, and the torture will continue methodically for many more years, and mall landlords and increasingly mall creditors, when they end up with the collateral, are having to figure out what to do with their malls.
Since the USA population grows consistently at 3% per year, any growth less than that indicates a decline in the prosperity of households.
The slow spiral into second/third world.
And any change less than 2% can be considered a statistic anomaly.
For the past 10 years, the US population has been growing at a rate of 0.8% to 0.9% per year, not 3%. That 3% population growth went out the door decades ago.
and most of that was growth was lower-income people of color. According to the latest numbers, even that demographic has declined.
A well educated population with access to health care and reliable contraception have smaller families.
If the ideal family size remains around 2 kids, with plenty of people opting for 1 or none, the population will remain low growth. Maybe even negative if you take immigration out of the equation.
Seems good to me.
Stagnant population growth is disastrous long term…see Japan, many US states; aging workforces and not enough young people to replace them – death-knell for social programs, tax revenue, infrastructure ect…
Look for all true economic growth to occur for the next 50 years in Developing nations (Asia and Africa).
People always talk about the negatives of falling population, don’t they do NOT talk enough about the POSITIVES of falling population:
-less traffic
-less congestion
-less environmental damage
-lower house prices
-less pollution
-less noise
I think most people who grew up in a area that has seen massive growth (i.e. SoCal, Seattle, Austin, Denver) wish they could go back to the old days when the population was less, there were more open spaces, nicer people, less traffic, more affordable, more sense of community, etc…
Why is it that we have this obsession with growth, growth, growth??? All it does is make people more miserable!
I very much agree. How about we work toward a better standard of living instead of a larger GNP? Or would that not be in the interests of the corporate class?
Amen to that HH…problem is our modern “Gods” today are GDP growth, Wall Street, etc…. I think after a certain point, most places get much worse the more the population grows.
On its own, reduced population is a good thing. However the problem is that an asset and debt based economy pre-supposes an increasing population. Japan has given a taste of what happens when the population stagnates and decreases. Japan was able to buffer some of the effect but exporting demand.
Now, we’re seeing those conditions throughout the industrialized world, so growing via exports isn’t simultaneously possible for everyone
Interesting dynamics. E-commerce sites can have essentially infinite inventory. Because everything is just a database entry. Brick and mortar has limited floor space.
So you go to your local Brick and Mortar, can’t find what you want, go to your fave e-commerce site and find and buy. Your local Brick and Mortar loses revenues and cuts its selection to stay profitable. Classic death spiral.
But in exchange for that infinite variety, you spend more time looking through all of the options and get overwhelmed. Is it the right size? Right tool for the problem? Where can I get something fixed? The trade offs may leave us in the worst of both worlds.
I made 3 stops last week trying to buy an electric motor for a metal lathe I am rebuilding. Not too many years ago such an item would have been easily available at a hardware store. After all, they still do sell tools with motors. I went to three locations in my search including a specialty tool store and an electric motor rebuild shop. I tried to buy local. Nada. I ended up ordering one online on Saturday night and today it was shipped out by Canada Post. I did ensure the new motor was NOT made or supplied by any US company and will continue to do so until the softwood tariffs + aluminum and steel tariffs are eliminated. Luckily, the motor comes from China and is about 40% less than a Baldor or Leeson electric motor (of which many are also made overseas, just marketed as US made).
Gas here is $1.42/litre. My internet contact with suppliers is free. Canada Post is a fraction of the cost of driving to shop, and/or using a private courier service. Plus, Canada Post workers are Union and paid a liveable wage. Online sales service is 24/7 and hassle free. Basically, buying online is a no-brainer. If I could squeeze the lemons and look at expiry dates I would buy groceries the same way. (Well, probably not) :-)
The question I have about malls is why are any of them still open? They were horrible in the ’80s and sure haven’t improved in decline.
“Plus, Canada Post workers are Union and paid a liveable wage”
Plus the only jobs that do that are government jobs. The motor company you won’t buy from can’t do that because China produces steel and aluminum at a loss (which is why Obama put tariffs on them as well, but he could do no wrong…….remember orange man bad…for doing a similar thing) and pays a slave wage to make that motor 40% less.
I don’t buy much but necessities because I haven’t had a raise in over 20 years thanks to engineering being cheaper to do anywhere else on the planet…….there’s just not much money left for much else.
But hey, at least that postal worker is getting his big fat raise……same with here in the USA. Everyone here says all they wanna do is get a job working for the state/government. It’s the only jobs that pays enough to actually live here…….no wonder retail is dying and one of my largest monthly bills are income taxes.
For malls near mass transit lines, I predict mixed use commercial /condos. Small service businesses, such as nail salons, barbers, and bodega-level stores on the first floor, condos above.
The rest of them will be torn down someday.
Once upon a time, you would walk into a shoe store and the wares would be made by dozens of small manufacturers (which fueled a strong middle class). Now shoes, whether purchased online or in a store, come from a handful of super conglomerates which employ people in Thailand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and in China (less so now).
I understand what creative destruction is but it doesn’t seem right that our manufacturing base is being hollowed out as it is.
Soon many of these malls which employed teenagers for decades will no longer exist. I’m not a Luddite who wants to revive the horse and buggy industry but what will the future entail? Surely we can’t all work in Amazon fulfillment centers.
-> Surely we can’t all work in Amazon fulfillment centers.
Of course not. Those will be automated. They can all get jobs as Uber drivers.
Less in China? Take another look. Making shoes is much more demanding than shirts etc. You aren’t going to find 100$ shoes in the mall made in Thailand or Bangladesh.
There are many high- end. US owned cos having stuff made in China: Pacific Trail, Wind River (sandals), Lee etc.
They have established their lines and are in no hurry to move to Bangladesh.
Nor are there any US outfits (apart from niches) lusting after the biz.
Like consumer electronics (27% of Chinese imports) and apparel (19%) there is no US industry to protect.
Bangladesh etc. can’t fill the gap on 6 months notice.
Result: China can pass the tariffs on to the US budget consumer.
I am currently resolving a problem over an Amazon purchase that I would like to address here as part of this article. The item was purchased on Amazon but fulfilled by a third party merchant. I have never had a problem with any purchase fulfilled by Amazon directly. The item arrived damaged and I have had a bad experience with the seller who I now consider to be a scammer.
Amazon has been great helping me deal with it, but I can already see that Amazon is putting a great reputation at risk by allowing others to sell through their platform. Now I will never again buy anything from Amazon that is not fulfilled directly by them, so allowing these third party sellers on their platform is not advantageous to them as far as I’m concerned.
In other retail drama, I was at a major discount retailer this weekend looking for holiday merchandise and the shelves were bare. All the prepackaged gift sets that should already be out were nowhere to be seen. The store was not ready for Xmas the weekend before Black Friday.
Amazon is quickly setting up a delivery network
that will not only deliver their items but allow
other businesses and consumers to tap into it.
This will potentially devastate UPS,FedEx, and
USPS. Creative destruction brought to you
by Amazon.
A delivery network of independent contractors who will bid each other lower and lower until profit margins get to zero.
Welcome to the uBer-fication of America!
->Welcome to the uBer-fication of America!
Uber drivers will be replaced by self-driving vehicles. They can all get jobs in Amazon fulfillment centers.
I had independent contractors delivering my mail in Florida. Half of my mail went missing most months. Now the post office brings my mail and I only lose one or two things a month.
I suppose many of the empty malls could be converted into merchandise warehouses for Amazon. Another use might be converting the properties into low income housing for warehouse workers and their families.
Eventually online will kill off stores, distribution centers will be completely automated, and packages will be delivered by drones.
So look at the bright side: no more lousy retail, warehouse, or delivery jobs. And everybody will be happy.
” And everybody will be happy”.
Unamused, superlative irony and I hope you are old like me and have enjoyed the old days, something that will be elusive to the younger generations as time marches on.
One must pity the young, Panamabob, knowing they have no future.
“One must pity the young”, I want to be hopeful but from my observation(I have grandkids), it’s a pretty ugly view. Plus the parents(my kids) live in “don’t worry about tomorrow”.
Life has been too good progressively for a few generations but there is a theory,..”The Fourth Turning”.
If we live long enough the truth will reveal itself.
Straight-lining current events and call that a “prediction” is a classic mistake. The USSR didn’t outgrow the USA; Japan didn’t outgrow the USA; the EU (giggle, chuckle, laugh) hasn’t outgrown the USA.
Depending on how old you are, if you’ve seen 40-50 years of retail, you’ve seen 4-5 retail business models come and go.
I have no doubt, someday, the current Amazon model will…go. However, at the moment Amazon is so good at delivering what the market wants, that a “new Amazon” (low tech, hi touch) may invent a model that destroys “old Amazon” (hi tech, low touch). The market (not Amazon) will decide.
ps: I suspect one of the fastest growing retail market segments at the moment is the Dollar store…they’re killing Walmart in that segment.
They are killing Walmart in the dollar store segment which is maybe 5 % of what Wally sells.
Can’t buy a toaster, TV, bedding, shoes, clothing, microwave, food, camping, sporting, bikes. etc. etc. etc. in a dollar store.
You mean like super small boxes of Cap’n Crunch?
“Sales at electronics and appliance stores, despite a booming business in electronics and appliances, have dropped 9% over the past 10 years ”
Mobile phones have boomed in the last decade but those were never sold through electronics and appliance stores but through (captured) mobile phone shops and other electronica sales were not exactly booming.
I can’t stand going into stores any longer except for groceries at Costco and Trader Joe’s. I needed wrapping paper for my sweetheart grand daughter and I ordered it online. I could have gone to .99 Cent store but what a hassle especially you live in a city like mine with traffic at the times I have available to shop (after work). The market wins again and always does unless the government gets in the way.
Meanwhile, in Scottsdale they’re quadrupling down on luxury. We’ll see…
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/scottsdale/2018/11/17/scottsdale-fashion-square-unveils-new-luxury-wing-restaurants/2004050002/
Something has to happen to Amazon.com. It is the canary in the coal mine and approaching 50% of all e-commerce sales. That is not healthy for America and something must be done at once. If nothing is done, then we are looking at a future where one company controls upwards of 70% of all retail. Not even Sears had that much of a stranglehold on the economy, that Amazon now enjoys, in its heyday.