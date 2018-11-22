QE Created Dangerous Financial Dependence, Italy Hooked, Withdrawal Next, ECB Warns

“Who will purchase the €275 billion of government debt Italy is to issue in 2019?”
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
The ECB, through its army of official mouthpieces, has begun warning of the potentially calamitous consequences for Italian bonds when its QE program comes to an end, which is scheduled to happen at the end of this year.
During a speech in Vienna on Tuesday, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny pointed out that Italy’s central bank, under the ECB’s guidance, is the biggest buyer of Italian government debt. The Bank of Italy, on behalf of the ECB, has bought up more than €360 billion of multiyear treasury bonds (BTPs) since the QE program was first launched in March 2015.
In fact, the ECB is now virtually the only significant net buyer of Italian bonds left standing. This raises a key question, Nowotny said: With the ECB scheduled to exit the bond market in roughly six weeks time, “who will purchase the roughly €275 billion of government securities Italy is forecast to issue in 2019?”
With foreigners shedding a net €69 billion of Italian government bonds since May, when the right-wing League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement took the reins of government, and Italian banks in no financial position to expand their already bloated holdings, it is indeed an important question (and one we’ve been asking for well over a year).
According to former Irish central bank governor and ex-member of the ECB’s Governing Council Patrick Honohan, speaking at an event in London, when the ECB’s support is removed, “the yield on Italian government bonds will be much more vulnerable.”
In Brussels, the chair of the Supervisory Board at the ECB, Danièle Nouy, put it even more ominously, telling her audience to “keep [their] fingers crossed” for Italian banks amid fears that the widening spread between Italy and Germany’s 10-year bonds could sow mayhem on their balance sheets. “So far I don’t think the spread has reached a level of serious concern for the banks, but we don’t know what the future will bring,” she said.
Coming from a person whose job is ostensibly to ensure the stability of Europe’s rickety banking system, these are not comforting words. Nor are they meant to be.
The risks are huge. And they keep growing. A rise in Italian bond yields doesn’t just hurt the Italian government; it also hurts Italian banks, which have significant exposure to Italian debt, as Bloomberg reports.
An increase of 100 basis points in the sovereign spread between Italy’s bonds and Germany’s bunds reduces the Common Equity Tier 1 capital of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Unicredit SpA, the country’s two largest banks, by 35 basis points, according to a note by Citi Research. For UBI Banka SpA and Banco BPM SpA, two mid-sized lenders, this is larger — standing at 56 and 66 basis points.
Mid-sized Banca Carige last week received a €400-million emergency injection of cash to stay afloat after failing, against the current backdrop, to raise new, much-needed funds on the market. The money was provided by Italy’s interbank deposit guarantee fund (FITD), sparking accusations that Italy’s government was once again gaming the EU’s resolution laws.
Here’s how the operation worked: the FITD, with money stumped up by Italy’s largest, least unhealthy banks, committed to buy €320 million (for now!) of a new tier-2 bond issue, all of which will convert to equity in March. The alternative was to let Carige, with its €25 billion of assets, go down, and run the risk of sparking financial contagion across Italy’s perilously fragile banking system.
But Carige, to all intents and purposes a gone concern even after its latest life-line, is not the only Italian lender struggling to raise capital at semi-affordable rates. Majority state-owned Monte dei Paschi is also having difficulties, as are many smaller Italian banks. The more those banks struggle, the more likely investors are to dump Italian bonds, heaping further pressure on Italian banks.
Perhaps the biggest risk the ECB runs in this latest escalation of tensions with Italy’s populist government is in reminding investors just how much governments in the Eurozone have come to depend on the ECB’s QE program.
But it’s not just Italian bonds that are hooked on QE. In the past three years the ECB has spent €512 billion gobbling up German bonds (current 10-year yield: 0.35%); €416 billion on French bonds (10-year yield: 0.76%); €256 billion on Spanish bonds (1.62%); €114 billion on Dutch bonds (0.52%); €72 billion on Belgian bonds (0.83%); €57 billion on Austrian bonds (0.61%), and €36 billion on Portuguese bonds (1.98%).
As a result of the ECB’s boundless generosity, Euro zone countries have enjoyed record low borrowing costs. They have also been able to issue record amounts of long-dated debt to smoothen out their debt profiles. Most importantly, QE has helped to maintain the essential illusion that the public debt of Eurozone economies has roughly similar risk weights. Once QE comes to an end, that illusion is unlikely to last. By Don Quijones.
In the feverish reshuffling of financial services for a post-Brexit world, London still comes out ahead, but less so. Read… France Chases London’s Gold Market Amid Soft-Brexit Hopes
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Given the disagreement over the Italian 2019 budget deficit, the EU/ECB will try to impose some pain. But it could backfire on them. Ownership of Italian bonds is not limited to Italian banks. But never fear, eventually someone will come along to do “whatever it takes”.
Bill Blain wrote about this topic recently. His posits that the “solution” will be for Italian banks to continue buying Italian debt with shadow backing from the ECB:
“…Even as the ECB and EU rant at Italy about budget deficits and demands it sticks to the rules while Italy blusters about leaving the Euro or running a parallel dimension currency, the ECB or one of the resolution vehicles will quietly offer the banks unlimited Long-term Repo facilities at effective zero rates on their BTP positions, because if they don’t then the Italian banking system will disappear in a puff of logic – thus precipitating the end of everything. And, assuming Italy gets downgraded to junk? Assume the ECB will fudge that as well….”
Source: https://morningporridge.com/the-morning-porridge/f/blains-morning-porridge—nov-21st-2018
Be ‘careful’ with Blain. He’s a clown. Widely known as the dumbest person to ever have worked at Bear Sterns, and summarily binned at Bloomberg, where he was a reporter… Blain is a blowhard know-nothing whose career has been marked by failure after failure. He actually used to steal people’s work and pass it off as his own.
It would seem the collapse of Europe via Italy’s problems or an untidy Brexit would almost ensure that the Fed will go on hold with future rate hikes. Whether the Fed wll also stop reducing their balance sheet is another matter.
I am reading a growing series of articles that suggest that the Fed is close to done with hiking (Most recently over at Macro-tourist), but I’ve read other pieces from notable economists.
I find it hard to believe that the Fed will essentially break the markets and the economy as it has in the past. Unlike past cycles there is no genuine ‘restoring force’, that is market elasticity has vanished. GDP growth is now ‘Fed dependent’ and to remove it will erase even the appearance of ‘growth’.
Michael,
If you’re counting on a “collapse of Europe,” you better be patient, VERY patient. There may be some countries that will leave the EU, such as the UK, and there may be some counties that will leave the Eurozone and return to their trash-currency or establish a parallel trash-currency, such as Italy or Greece, but both the EU and the euro will stick around for quite a while longer, even if a couple of member states leave.
“If you’re counting on a “collapse of Europe” you better be patient, VERY patient.”
Not so sure about that. I think the whole world is in for a collapse pretty darned soon. The head of the ECB and our own Fed chair have said QE has lost its effectiveness; run its course. So where do we go from here? Maybe we should look for the answers in the cold, hard math.
Monetary policy to drive economic growth requires an increasing population base, ESPECIALLY in an economy where capital is concentrated. Most demographers say that Italy’s population peaked in 2017, and is expected to decline for many years. Other than via exports, how does a country with population decline pay off existing and future debt?
Ask any engineer or scientist who deals with growth (oncologist, epidemiologist, etc), and they’re like “duh.” Economists are captured by concentrated capital, so i guess that’s why they don’t see it. This isn’t an interest rate problem. QE just allowed Italy to kick the can down the road.
The Global economy may be slowing down in some places, but we’re hardly talking about the apocalypse. Growth will remain strong in developing economies, and after all the EU is getting a military, so no worries.
Enjoy Turkey day.
…. establish a parallel trash-currency, such as Italy or Greece ….
I believe that neither country possess the practical and the organising skills to be able to pull off what will be a complex 3-5 years software project on critical, always-on banking systems. They could, maybe, engineer a parallel banking system at great cost* – with the risk that the political winds change while they are building it and funding is pulled.
It’s clearly a stretch challenge to collect the garbage in Rome!
*) In Rome, one notice that the Italian shops are all very neat, clean, with well-dressed staff and well maintained inside. The outside often looks like crap indicating that people take very good care of their own things and do not care so much about other peoples things. To me that means that Italians, mentally, will have a quite difficult time building a shared infrastructure of high quality.
Yeah, you get that impression right off the plane.
When I first landed in Fiumicino airport about six years ago, as I was exiting immigration I noticed stuff was falling off the ceiling and the walls looked like they hadn’t been painted since the days of the Roman Empire. I really wasn’t sure I was in Western Europe.
Then you see all of the monumental structures built by their ancestors and you realize civilization can sometimes regress backwards.
It depends how one defines “collapse,” I suppose. Certainly there are centrifugal forces, such as populism and nationalism, that have the potential to spin out of control and give rise to charlatans playing on people’s fears and discontents. The economic “boom” of the past ten years has been driven almost solely by printing-press QE and binging on cheap credit, which was never going to end well. Social unrest is going to mount as the financial and political elites prescribe “austerity” for the masses while escalating their looting and asset-stripping of same. The social fabric is being stretched to the breaking point, and the current political class seems interested only in securing opportunities for patronage and graft, rather than rising to the challenge of steering their nations and citizens through the coming crisis. Under the circumstances, “collapse” might be a more plausible scenario than we’d like to admit.
Comes to mind certain experts that did claim an iminent Greek exit of Euroland a few years back and those very same experts did claim that the Greek then would withdraw all € notes and reissue them overprinted/stamped as some kind of new currency.
Consider that in case of Greece then exiting Euroland, the circulating € notes would have been the hard currency the populace would have been dependent on with a failing local currency as an alternative. How would the state then have been able to shut down the circulation of euros ?
Once more an excellent piece by DQ.
… umm, by the looks of things… the Euro is just a few steps away from actually being trash. If/When we slide under par, will the Euro still be considered a healthy currency?
Considering the currency is the EU’s flagship project, that had better not happen.
Last time I checked, one euro was still worth more than one dollar, the way it has been for most of its life :-]
Yves Smith at Naked Capitalism has said for some time that a national, sovereign currency MUST first be established for a nation to leave the Euro Union.
She says that takes about 2-3 years IT work before a national currency can go live.
That’s why Greece had zero bargaining power with the rabidly anti-working people Euro Union, and why Greece was forced into devastating poverty…which by the way it the ultimate goal of the Euro Union ECB, and the transfer of all wealth to the Ultra Rich so they become more Ultra Rich (the standard neoliberal agenda).
Italy and Greece returning their “trash currencies” IMO would be fabulously much better – by light years it’s not even close – than the absolutely certain, relentless, grinding into endless eternal poverty and enslavement to the ECB bankers who serve only the Ultra Rich.
We will not have honest markets or sound money until the Keynesian fraudsters at the central banks are standing in shackles and orange jumpsuits before honest judges at post-collapse tribunals.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone lets just be thankful noting too bad has happened yet…
Have you asked the American Natives’ if any one or their kind lives around you?
My grandfather was a native American albeit I knew very little of him, as tragic as the genocide against natives was, what was the alternative never coming over to the new world and letting the natives live in their own nature preserve? Terrible things happen its best we all learn to move past them.
The EU pretends to be blind to risk, continuing to kick the can down the road. All the financial engineering trick are being used, which essentially means the system continues to deteriorate as all the “wiggle room” is sucked out of any reasonable possible solution.
The EU could soon be faced with having to generate stunningly high inflation to erode the value of accumulated EU soverign debt, at which point in time Germany may feel the need to “Grexit” as the rest of these so-called “advanced Western countries” settle into genteel poverty (like Greece).
That sounds like a recipe to destabilize large swatches of the world.
If this were the 1930s, this would be the kind of event that would lead a nationalists to march into Brussels?
I am reading a growing series of articles that suggest that the Fed is close to done with hiking (Most recently over at Macro-tourist), but I’ve read other pieces from notable economists.
Michael, I’m seeing those articles as well. However, we, the Great Unwashed, have no way of knowing if Jerome Powell is going to go wobbly on rate hikes, or press on with trying to restore the Fed’s shattered credibility as a responsible central bank following two Fed chairs whose Keynesian lunacy blew the biggest bubbles in human history, while further widening wealth inequality between the oligarchs who were the prime beneficiaries of the Fed’s deranged money printing and the 99% who saw the value of their dollars relentlessly debased by ten years of funny-money “stimulus.”
Certainly those who benefited from the Bernanke-Yellen “No Billionaire Left Behind” monetary policies want the party to continue. But the savers and responsible who got bilked out of billions in interest income, or priced out of the housing market due to Housing Bubble 2.0, and who have seen the purchasing power of their savings and earnings relentlessly eroded by the Fed’s counterfeiting racket known as QE, would rather see the Fed start acting like a responsible central bank instead of adjuncts and accomplices of the Wall Street investment banks and mega-speculators.
The music will stop soon, and someone has stolen all the chairs.
There are very important reasons why sovereign countries usually have their own currencies. Around the world and back through history exceptions to this rule are rare. The Euro zone is a radical experiment with breaking this rule, one that isn’t working out very well.
Give up your currency and suddenly you are not living in a sovereign country anymore, but instead in a province in someone else’s country. In this case its a country where the central government does nothing for the weaker regions. Economists warned that this would happen, that the common currency would accumulate in the stronger economies and mechanisms to rebalance would have to be put in place. Having the ECB buy all of Europe’s sovereign bonds is an improvised solution to a problem not anticipated by the Eurocrats and it can’t last long.
Europe has a choice between becoming a real country, where the richer parts help the poorer, or if not, then giving up the common currency experiment.
After all, is it so radical ? Compare to the USA, a set of different states with diverse economies, some in the deep do-do like Illinos and all states depenent upon a currency they themselves do not issue. The difference is that the currency union in the USA has been on the job for a longer time than Euroland.
Well there are a couple significant differences:
o Almost everybody in the US speaks the same language
o Almost everybody in the US has a fairly common culture
o People have been freely moving around the country since it was founded
o Individual US states haven’t spent the past 1,000+ years fighting with and killing their neighbors
o People (pilgrims) actually left Europe to get away from Europe and its associated intolerance, incivility and lethality
Oh yea, and does anybody in, say Spain or Norway, remember voting for Jean-Claude Juncker as “President of the EU? Didn’t think so.
I’d like to add a couple of things.
First, every day the ECB leaves us without at least a tentative plan to monetary normalization is one more wasted day. I am not holding my breath because of how the European economy as a whole has become overdependent on repressed financial conditions, but the past four months have also shown that financial repression doesn’t work anymore.
We need a clear path to QE Unwind and a sure roadmap to interest rate normalization. Yes, this won’t unwind as well as the US but it’s on our heads because we could have started when the Fed did. We need not merely to tighten, but to tighten faster than the Fed to make up for the lost time, even if this means having less to brag about at G20 meetings.
Second, don’t think for a second the Italian government is throwing the mother of all temper tantrums to buy medicine for the sick and bread for the needy. This is all a show to ensure the Italian economy keeps on getting plenty of free money to avoid a deep reorganization of the banking sector (meaning a lot of junior bondholders and shareholders will have to eat their losses and a lot of banking executives will have a lot of explaining to do), the liquidation of the enormous amount of bad investments weighing down the Italian economy and putting the obscenely overweight real estate and construction industries on a crash diet… and that voters get low to moderate inflation to boot. I think Americans would say “Having the cake and eating it too”, but Italians would say “Having a drunk wife and a barrel full of wine as well”.
Italy is right on this. I have a feeling that if the EU cuts off the gravy train, Italy will tighten up their spending real quick-like.
Sometimes you need pressure to perform, or even want to. The threat of poverty will get them going. The wealthy may even start paying their taxes.
ECB will buy Italian bonds under a economic control plan like they forced on Greece. This way the ECB is in control.
With all the fear mongering info about a Brexit the ECB will not allow Italy to fail.
Right now it just fears to the populace.
Realist, So glad you posted that reply, because if I’d written one more sentence it would have been about the difference between a real country like the USA and Euroland. Mississippi is the poorest state in the USA and Greece the poorest country in Europe, but imagine how much poorer Mississippi would be if the federal government spent no money there…no post office, no interstate infrastructure, no defence plants, no food stamps, etcetera. Europe has no central government to help Greece, it has just enough government to punish Greece. Its not a union that’s going to last unless something basic changes.
Another way to put this that I’ve seen: You can’t have a currency union without a fiscal union.
Either way whatever happens to Italy, Brexit or the Europe, assetts bubble is slowly leaking! The great REST has begun with clock running towads the Mean(And then some under!) as it should be!
Get prepared and don’t get caught like those in 2007-’08
The only buyer of Italian bonds is the European Central Bank (ECB) and/or ECB agents.
Acquiring additional debt to settle legacy debt can only work when the newly acquired debt cost cheaper than the cost of legacy debt.
Therefore, even if the ECB had the will to get out of the sovereign bond buying malarkey, the Eurozone system would need require some other entity to continue buying Eurozone country’s sovereign bonds. And as there are no other entity willing to step in to the breech………the ECB remains hogtied.
On the issue of the longevity of the European Union? I don’t doubt for one second the determination of the “European project” to try to stay the course. Juncker, Blair, Brown, Mitterand, Sutherland, Merkel etc, are politicians bought and paid for. They betrayed their own country’s immediate future, on the altar of being “European”.
There is serious discord with how the European Economic community has become the European Union, and anger at how sovereign nations have become vassals for European hegemony. Secessionist movements have developed across most European Union member nations.
These movements will not be going away in the short term.
Eventually we will cease a confrontation between those seeking to remain in the Union, and those who seek to leave the Union, across most if not all member states.
Who owns the most Italian debt?
First the ECB.
Then the Italian banks
Then the French banks
If the ECB fails to buy more Italian debt, then the Italian banks and the French banks will default.This will cause a run on other banks in the EuroZone
The question at the top of the article: ‘Who will buy 275 K euros of govt debt …?’
Could be boiled down to: ‘who will give the Italian govt 275 K euros?’
There is no investment in economic production here. The populist govt got elected by promises of goodies it doesn’t have.
The donor is never going to get the money back. Worse, like feeding stray cats, the populist shakedown will be seen to have worked. The behavior will be rewarded.
The model for the ECB here should be the reaction of the troika to the
Greek grandstand play: ‘We’re going to have a referendum to see whether we need to meet your loan conditions.’
Troika: ‘OK. Let us know. Meantime no more money’
HOLY SH&T!
Suddenly there is no cash in the cash machines. The Red Cross is scrambling to line up supplies of insulin, which like almost everything, Greece doesn’t produce. A number of suppliers agreed to supply on credit. Swiss giant CIBA: cash.
Welcome to reality.