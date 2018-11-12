FANGMAN Come Re-Unglued. Debacles Sink Goldman Sachs, Apple, and — Oh Gosh, Not Again — GE

Fears that the bull market died sent people and algos scrambling out of the way.
There were company-specific debacles that sank some of the gorillas, such as Goldman Sachs, Apple, and – oh gosh, not again – GE; and there was the general issue of fears circulating that the bull market has died, with people and algos trying to scramble out of the way:
- The Dow dropped 602 points, or 2.3%, to 25,387.
- The S&P 500 dropped nearly 2% to 2,726.
- And the Nasdaq dropped 2.8% to 7,201.
Goldman Sachs got re-embroiled in corruption allegations
Goldman Sachs shares [GS] plunged 7.5% to $206.05 today. They’re down 24% from their 52-week high in March.
The company came under renewed scrutiny for its role in the 1MDB corruption scandal when it emerged late Friday that then-CEO Lloyd Blankfein was the unidentified Goldman executive who attended a 2009 meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, and about a dozen other people, referenced in the US indictment unsealed on Friday.
Goldman Sachs arranged $6.5 billion in bond deals in 2012 and 2013 to fund 1MDB. The DOJ alleged Low Taek Jho paid bribes to officials and attempted to launder billions of dollars stolen from the fund. According to prosecutors, about $4 billion of those funds were stolen by numerous people, including friends and family of Malaysia’s prime minister at the time.
Former Goldman top banker for Asia, Tim Leissner, pleaded guilty. In the heavily redacted guilty plea, released on Friday, he said: “I conspired with other employees and agents of Goldman Sachs very much in line of its culture of Goldman Sachs to conceal facts from certain compliance and legal employees of Goldman Sachs.”
General Electric struggles with a “sense of urgency.”
Though shares [GE] have already plunged so much, they nevertheless plunged another 6.9% today to $7.99 a share, after its brand-spanking new outsider CEO, Larry Culp, on the job for only six weeks, got on CNBC and declared boldly and with refreshing straightforwardness what everyone has known for a long time, that after $152 billion of share buybacks since 2013, GE has too much debt.
To avoid a debt restructuring and stay out of bankruptcy court, GE has to sell whatever it can to try to whittle down its debts. This has been the theme for a while. Now the company is doing it with “a sense of urgency,” he said. And he emphasized: “We have options.”
There’s GE’s healthcare business for which GE is considering an IPO, he said. And there’s Baker Hughes, which GE acquired at the worst possible time and needs to sell — on the principle of buy-high-sell-low — to “generate real cash to bring leverage down,” as he said.
But selling cash-flow-producing business units to pay down an overwhelming pile of debt cuts down on cash-flow producing business units the company still has to service the remaining debts. Dismantling an overindebted financialized industrial conglomerate is always ugly.
“It’s tough to play offense with the balance sheet in the shape that it is in,” Culp said. Shares are down 58% from a year ago because investors have figured that out a while ago.
Apple suppliers unravel
Apple shares [AAPL] dropped 5.0% to $194.17, after its main supplier for its Face ID technology, Lumentum Holdings, chopped its own revenue and profit forecasts, blaming reduced orders from “one of our largest” customers “for laser diodes for 3D sensing” — which can only be Apple. Lumentum shares [LITE] plunged 33% to $37.50.
This came on top of a warning today from another Apple supplier, screen maker Japan Display Inc, which had come on top of warnings by Foxconn and Pegatron a week ago that they would halt plans for additional iPhone XR production lines.
Then JP Morgan analysts had the temerity to cut their price target for Apple by $4 to $270, based on weak orders for the new iPhone XR. Alas, this is still nearly 40% above today’s reality.
Apple is the biggest gorilla in the FANGMAN stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google’s parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA. And the other six FANGMAN stocks also got hit today:
- Facebook [FB] dropped 2.4% today, to $141.55 and is down 35% from its peak in July.
- Amazon [AMZN] dropped 4.4% to $1,636.85 a share and is down nearly 20%, from the peak on September 5, when shares nearly kissed for the briefest moment $1 trillion.
- Alphabet [GOOG] dropped 2.6%. At $1,038.63, shares are down 18% from the peak in July.
- NVIDIA [NVDA] plunged 7.8% today to $189.54 and is down 34.5% over the past six weeks and down 11% from a year ago.
- Netflix [NFLX] dropped 3.1% today to $294.07 and has plunged 30% from its high in early July.
- Microsoft [MSFT] fell 2.4% today to $106.87 and is down 7.5% from its peak at the beginning of October.
In terms of dollars, the FANGMAN stocks have lost $710 billion from their combined market cap peak on August 31, having plunged 15.3% from $4.63 trillion to $3.92 trillion (data via YCharts).
But in terms of the longer view, the FANGMAN stocks have just barely begun to unwind the ludicrous skyward spiral over the past few years. The current sell-off just takes them back to the end of January.
At the other end of the spectrum from these seven more-or-less-tech gorillas are a couple of thousand smaller companies tracked by the Russell 2000 small-cap index. It fell 1.8% today to 1,549 and is down 11% from its peak at the end of August. It’s back where it first had been in December last year.
Neither the FANGMAN nor the Russell 2000 took a big hit during the January-April sell-off. But now they both are back where they’d been before that sell-off. That both the largest gorillas and the smallest featherweights are caught in the downdraft show just how widespread the sell-off is.
Retail investors were lured to GE by the siren song of a “buying opportunity” and a fat yield throughout the sell-off. Read… This is What Retail Investors Did with GE This Year as it Plunged
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“I conspired with other employees and agents of Goldman Sachs very much in line of its culture of Goldman Sachs to conceal facts from certain compliance and legal employees of Goldman Sachs.”
I think I speak for all cephalopods – both small and giant – in that they find it insulting to be compared to Goldman Sachs.
And on the subject of marine fauna, a fish rots from the head, Mr Blankfein.
With a high percentage of Apple sales in China, which appears to be a slowing market, a higher US dollar that may hurt earnings, and given the stock was $120 only a couple years ago, below $150 could be interesting. Hopefully they don’t do anything stupid like build electric cars..
Fundamentals don’t matter…
Until they do.
I bought AAPL at $95 a couple of years ago, when everyone was selling. At that price it looked like a solid value. I dumped it a few months later, at $130, but find it humorous that brokers had been recommending it over $200. Buy low, sell high – I will get back in if it goes back to 100.
As for the others, they are like trading bitcoin. Trading well above intrinsic value, they can get cut in half and still not be a good value
So what is “intrinsic value” of a bitcoin anyways?
Less than $0 based on the electricity it takes to create one.
I would note that Philip went the opposite direction to GE – its healthcare unit became so successful that Philips spun off most of its other businesses to concentrate on its healthcare unit.
Buying GE Healthcare in an IPO would be like buying a former champion racehorse that just broke 3 of its 4 legs and the vets are discussing whether to shoot it or try to save its life for the stud farm (of course a real life modern alternative would be to harvest cells for cloning and then shoot it).
A quarter century of mismanagement and lack of product R&D has left GE Medical with so many products that are just DOA or grossly inferior to its competitors that it would take a massive infusion of R&D money to make better stuff to get GE customers to come back. The only thing I still like that’s made by GE are their Ultrasound machines. Everything else sucks.
Sad, because in the late 1980s and early 1990s, GE had great CT and MRI scanners and mammo units and dominated the US Radiology market.
And oh, in my last rant about GE and Jeffrey Immelt, I left out the debacle with GE’s acquisition of Amersham. The big product GE got was Omniscan, a me-too and not very good copycat gadolinium MRI contrast agent that was found a few years later to be one of the absolute WORST chelates of all the ones approved by the FDA at keeping the gadolinium from flying free and causing nephrogenic systemic fibrosis in patients.
Look closely to see if this lawsuit magnet gets included in the IPO or gets deep sixed somewhere else
Ok, they haven’t even lost a trillion in value yet. When they go down a whole Apple or two, then let me know.
OMG, Goldman is evil? That’s crazy, next you will tell me that Google is evil too. Mind blown, didn’t their motto use to be: don’t be evil. Those bastards.
When the going gets tough, the tough BUY!!!