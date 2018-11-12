Real Canadian Mortgage Growth Points to Early-80s-Style Meltdown

We’re overestimating growth, thinking of it as heading towards low growth. In reality, we’re heading towards negative growth, once adjusted for inflation.
By Stephen Punwasi, Better Dwelling:
Canadian mortgage credit growth is falling, but how bad is it in real terms? People are comparing today’s low growth numbers to the mid-1990s. While there are some parallels, it more accurately resembles the early 1980s. Mortgage credit growth, when adjusted for inflation, is heading towards negative numbers. We haven’t actually experienced negative real growth in over 30 years.
Why Real Mortgage Credit Is Important
In order to more accurately observe trends, analysts will sometimes inflation adjust dollar amounts. Inflation is the decrease in power of money, caused by rising or falling prices in goods. Inflation tends to obfuscate the true trend over long periods of time. Did the currency go to s**t, or did we see a behavioral change? Was it low growth, or negative growth? To get a better picture, it’s sometimes (almost always) useful to adjust for inflation. When numbers are adjusted for inflation, they’re called real numbers.
Looking at real numbers allows us to observe the trend, without the distortion of currency value at the time. This is particularly important when looking at the early 1980s for Canada. During that period, inflation was totally out of control. Today we often think of that period as low growth, with a brief negative contraction. In actuality, it was a very large contraction in real terms.
Okay, no one thinks about the early 1980s rate of credit growth, but some of you should!
Canadian Mortgage Credit Growth Is Over 3%
Canadian mortgage credit growth is pretty weak when looking at unadjusted numbers. The annual pace of growth fell to 3.4% in September, down 38% from last year. This is the lowest pace since June 2001, and on target to head lower according to recent performance. It’s low growth, but at least it’s not negative is what most are thinking.
Real Canadian Mortgage Credit Growth Is Almost 1%
When adjusted for inflation, the picture is getting a little more dreary for lenders. Real mortgage credit is at 1.14% growth in September, 71% lower than last year. The rate is falling at nearly twice the pace most people are expecting. Real credit growth hasn’t been this low since 2001, and even then it was only this low for 4 months.
The low growth will most likely to turn negative, considering the current trend. In 2001, the last time real credit growth was this low, interest rates were slashed to stimulate growth. That helped reverse the downward spiral after 4 months. Today, that’s not on the table.
The Bank of Canada’s most recent hike occurred less than a month ago. Typically, the bank’s own research shows it takes between six and twelve months to adjust to a policy hike. The full impact of the hike won’t be felt for another half a year at least. The bank is also on the path to rate normalization, which means the policy rate needs to rise another 42%. That four month window in 2001 is probably looking pretty good to lenders right now.
We’re currently overestimating growth, and thinking of it as heading towards low growth. In reality, we’re heading towards negative growth, once adjusted for inflation. That includes the record amount of immigration we’re trying to use as credit growth stimulus. By Stephen Punwasi, Better Dwelling
What’s with the graph’s crazy time scale?
Four years (1981, 1992,2003, 2014) have 2 data-points – the other 34 years have a single data-point.
Data-points for a given year are not from the same month – different years use different months to represent the full year (presumably there is some seasonality).
Grade on real estate data graphing: F
I disagree. Those years had some ups and downs that would be missed if not shown. 81′ for example goes from below -10 to above 0 to below -5 in one year.
It may not be necessary but it is interesting information.
No.
The macro point being made by Punwasi in the article is probably on-target because the Canadian mortgage trend (which IS NOT GRAPHED IN THE ABOVE ARTICLE) is really that dramatic. Ok, point taken.
However, speaking as a retired CFO (used to both data & cherry picking), if you have years indicated by an individual month, and the collective 34 data-points contain all 12 months of the year, you don’t have a trend analysis, you have a set of cherry-picked events.
Prairies, to your point, I would suggest starting with a graph of each month over the 38 years, with some technique of smoothing (regression, trailing-12-month, trailing 6-month, etc)
It may indeed be of interest to discuss a couple cherry-picket data-points, but generally speaking, you need a trend analysis to identify the cherry-picked “outliers.
Javert Chip,
Only sightly “crazy time scale,” the way it looks, but in fact, all data points are 11 months apart.
This is a common spreadsheet thing when you let it choose the scale automatically. The scale has one data point every 11 months. So Jan 1981, Dec 1981, Nov 1982, Oct 1983, Sep 1984… Each time the first data point falls on January, the next one falls on December, and in those years (1981, 1992, 2003, etc.) you have the appearance of two data points in the same calendar year. But in fact, they’re all 11 months apart.
///
Thanks for the article, very informative. I hope you don’t mind a line or two of criticism.
///
When the graph has an endpoint that is of relevance, but the grid lines are too far apart (5% in our case), it would nice to place the final/most recent value on the chart itself.
///
A sentence or two on what and how to understand what “Canadian Mortgage Credit” is, where is it measured and who measured it would have been nice. Have in mind there are economics amateurs reading these articles, like me ;)
///
What’s US mortgage credit growth doing? The point of the Fed rolling off MBS is moot if new MBS is created, but if mortgage growth stumbles then the largest source of private credit? is actually contracting. That scenario has some interesting implications, when new USG bonds replace (or crowd out) private credit the prospects for growth are impaired. Government has more trouble raising revenue, more bond buyers have fewer choices, and rates fall. While QE was one GSE holding impaired securities, (OFFBALANCE SHEET) QE(everybody) means we all hold the bad paper, incl Wall St crybabies, who suddenly cannot collateralize enough to move the squirrel cage higher.
I had to drop off something down Island today and listened to talk radio while driving. It was on Vancouver RE. Apparently, Van RE sales listing prices and completion rate is now at #46 for luxury units for sale world wide, just behind Istanbul. Luxury defined was stated to be 3 mil plus, (if memory serves me right). Units at 3-6 million Cdn $ have dropped into the toilet, not being sold at all…no offers despite numerous price reductions. In some cases prices have been reduced 50% in one year.
Of course luxury units most likely do not need a mortgage if money laundering and money refuge is in play. Apparently, crackdowns have really put the brakes on this sector.
The expert shook a cautionary finger at those still holding on; those depending on price increases for retirement funds. I believe the implication was, “Rots of ruck”.