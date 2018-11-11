THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Has the Fed Made a Deal with Trump?
Despite intense public pressure from President Trump, the Fed is getting increasingly hawkish on interest rates and the QE unwind. But in another, even more important area, the Fed has totally caved. Has the Fed made a deal with Trump? Like: We rule over here, and in return, you get what you want over there? (12 minutes)
Their “Everything Bubble” is being pricked “gradually,” and they don’t like it. Read… Hilarious How Wall-Street Crybabies Whine about the Fed’s QE Unwind after a Decade of “Wealth Effect”
I love your stuff, but I’d much prefer to read it than listen. It’s faster to read and I can skim…It doesn’t disturb anyone nearby.
I’m saddened about your new format.
It’s probably easier for him this way, who knows if he loses his mind one day he might start a live stream where his views can interact with him directly.
most videos have a control button at the bottom, allowing speech acceleration with only limited distortion
Bill Shortell,
There is plenty to read on this site — 10-15 articles are week plus thousands of comments. Once a week, I get to talk. My gut feeling is that you’ll survive not knowing what I said. But if you think you don’t survive, you might have to listen for 12 minutes.
And other people like it — so you can’t make everyone happy.
Yes please, let me just read it. By far my favorite econ blog
Beggars can’t choose their options.
Perhaps you can find an app that converts speech to text? Or doesn’t youtube have a closed caption option?
Or better yet, do what I do- listen to it while driving.
You know according to online trackers Wolf Street gets close to a million hits per month and he still takes the time to interact with us, very nice.
There’s an old saying you either need to make the people smarter or the tests easier, this is worse than that.
The Fed has been complicit in a massive wealth transfer from the common citizen (of the world) to a plutocratic class through sky high asset prices caused by effectively negative interest rates in certain situations. That leads to the question, what happens next?
->That leads to the question, what happens next?
That should be obvious. Also who, where, and why. The real question is ‘when’.
->Has the Fed Made a Deal . . . ?
You could call it that, but it wouldn’t matter either way.
Wealth transfer keeps going. When FED does ZIRP and QE, savers got squeezed out of interests and W2 got squeezed out of buying a house. When FED does QT and raise rates? Guess what? They will get inflations, REAL Consumer Prices, NOT asset prices. Did you notice the wall street landlords are jacking up rents? So W2 folks NOT only got priced out of buying, now they will suffer rent increase. What do you think CEOs will do if they can NOT borrow cheap and buy back their shares? Hey still have to lift share prices! They will actually start to invest and do R and D, manufacturing since share back back ain’t on the table any more. They will compete for labor and they will compete for commodities. I have no idea how to trade inflation and I am scared. The best case for W2 folks is house price come down while there is no recession. But that is a pipe dream. Every time, wealth got transferred to rent seekers, one way or another.
Drip, drip, drip. All floods start the same way, the assumption is the FED has any real control.
Thank you, Wolf.
Your articles and audio blogs are always very informative.
Do you or does anyone know if the QE/QT and interest knobs have ever been tried before for an economic soft landing? Is this the first time?
Jim Rickards asked Ben Bernanke that question. Bernanke admitted that they had no idea and that it was all an experiment. Then he suggested that no-one would know if they succeeded or failed until some future economist/historian wrote about it 50 years from now.
I agree that it is just an experiment but I expect we will not have to wait that long for the results.
Not an experiment, it was the greatest managed transfer of wealth ever in human history. These crisis and bubbles don’t occur by some freak accident, they’re intentional setups.
Soft landings of asset prices have a history of turning ugly :-]
No one has ever tried to unwind QE of this magnitude. It’s still all experimental.
The question is how much will the Fed allow the financial markets to fall before turning the liquidity faucets on again. If you are flush with cash like Warren Buffet is supposedly, I would think he would want the Fed to keep on hiking rates until things start breaking in the USA (not even talking about overseas stuff). When will stuff start to break in the USA? Has Blackrock and these other savvy money managers unloaded their real estate portfolio yet? If not, I don’t see the Fed hiking too much because it will interfere with these funds’ profit. I do know when Warren Buffet starts loaning out money at absurd rates with absurd terms, the Fed will be flooding the market with money again.
Banks should be nationalized just like healthcare should be socialized.
All the folks working in health insurance and banks should be rounded up and forced to replace migrant workers to pick tomatoes, strawberries, and apples. When these are not in season prisoners should be released from privatized prisons to make room for former health insurance and bank employees to take their place.
Postal banking should eventually replace all banks, which are parasites to all society.
Make Lloyd Blankfein and Jimmy Dimon get jobs delivering mail and take away all their property and retirement benefits and give allow them only Social Security and a Post Office retirement stipend.
The rest of bank management should be treated like we treat Julian Assange – we should round them up, imprison all to them, and torture them for all eternity in the Ecuadorian consulate in London.
Perhaps healthcare should be nationalized and banks socialized.
Personally, I prefer the real unfettered market decide, not some bureaucrat with an special interest agenda.