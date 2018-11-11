THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Has the Fed Made a Deal with Trump?

Despite intense public pressure from President Trump, the Fed is getting increasingly hawkish on interest rates and the QE unwind. But in another, even more important area, the Fed has totally caved. Has the Fed made a deal with Trump? Like: We rule over here, and in return, you get what you want over there? (12 minutes)

Their “Everything Bubble” is being pricked “gradually,” and they don’t like it. Read… Hilarious How Wall-Street Crybabies Whine about the Fed’s QE Unwind after a Decade of “Wealth Effect”



