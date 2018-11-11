Anatomy of the Housing Downturn in Vancouver, Canada

It’s not pretty.
In 2018, “each month has brought weaker than normal sales, rising inventory, and continued downward pressure on prices” in Vancouver, British Columbia, writes Steve Saretsky, a Vancouver Realtor and publisher of real-estate blog, Vancity Condo Guide. The market faces another headwind: “With the Bank of Canada determined to reach a neutral rate of interest of between 2.5-3.5%, borrowing power continues to erode.”
The single-family price spike unwinds.
The hardest hit segment are single-family houses (“detached houses”). Sales volume in the city of Vancouver has dropped to 27-year lows for most months of the year. In October, sales plunged 32% year-over-year to 146 houses, the third worst October on record. The plunge in sales was first triggered by the imposition of a tax in August 2016 on nonresident foreign buyers – mostly investors living in China. This chart from The Saretsky Report shows sales volume in every October going back to 1991 (click to enlarge):
Inventory for sale of all types of homes combined – single-family, townhouse, and condo – in the city of Vancouver surged 24% year-over-year, “pushing prices lower across all property segments,” he writes. Within that group, townhouse inventory jumped 34% and condo inventory soared 74%.
But inventory of single-family houses edged down by 4%, to 1,556 listings, “primarily a result of sellers taking their house off the market and trying to wait out current conditions,” Saretsky writes. Given the decline in sales, months’ supply surged 35% to 10.7 months. “This has paved the way for buyers to negotiate steep discounts”:
We have now been in a weak detached housing market for over two years and as a result, price declines are becoming more noticeable and more significant. There is strong evidence from previous housing booms that volumes tend to lead prices by about two years, and for the most part that has been the case here in Vancouver.
The median sales price of single-family houses in October dropped 13% year-over-year to C$1.88 million. From the peak of the crazy spike in the spring of 2016 to October 2018, the median price has plunged by over C$700,000 or 28% (click to enlarge):
The Saretsky Report adds:
We are seeing more forced sales as a result of Vancouver’s vacancy tax and BC’s proposed speculation tax which is slated to begin starting January 2019. Remember, a house that is listed for sale but does not sell in the calendar year is still subject to Vancouver’s empty homes tax of 1% of the assessed value.
The once red-hot condo market begins to gasp.
Sales of condos in the city of Vancouver fell 28% year-over-year, to 388 units, the lowest for any October since 2012 (click to enlarge):
But inventory for sale jumped by 70% year-over-year to 1,845 condos, though it remains moderate by historical standards. Saretsky writes, “when sales fall and inventory jumps, that trend should keep market participants on their toes.”
The report:
Similar to the detached market, sellers are trying to maintain current prices and buyers are holding out anticipating future price declines. Sellers will need to price their condos more competitively or they risk sitting stale on the market. There is now 4.7 months of inventory for sale.
The median price of condos sold in Vancouver in October dropped 7% year-over-year to C$699,000. The average sold price per square foot, at C$1,016, is now down 10% from the peak in January 2018 (click to enlarge):
Then there is the condo construction boom.
Across Greater Vancouver, as of September there were 41,944 condos under construction “that will all require buyers to close upon completion date.”
The recent slowdown in the condo market has also impacted the pre-sale market. Developers are reporting much weaker absorption rates at pre-sales centers and are ramping up incentives to entice new buyers. As a result of the slowdown and market uncertainty, commercial brokers and developers are reporting a significant decline in new land purchases.
If prices continue to decline, developers run the risk of seeing some buyers back out of existing contracts. There are growing reports coming out of Hong Kong that this is already beginning to happen in that market. What happens in the Hong Kong market is certainly relevant considering there are a number of projects being developed in Vancouver that were marketed and sold in Hong Kong.
Townhouses are more advanced in same scenario.
Sales fell 9% in October year-over-year to 67 townhouses. Inventory for sale surged 37% to 314 townhouses. Months’ supply jumped 67% to 5.2 months. And the median price dropped 15% year-over-year to C$990,000.
Once red-hot Fraser Valley freezes over.
Fraser Valley – to the east of Metro Vancouver and destination for Vancouver housing refugees, lured once upon a time by massive developments and lower prices – “was the hottest condo market in the lower mainland in 2017, with year-over-year price growth peaking at 51% in December 2017,” Saretsky writes. “However, 2018 hasn’t been so kind. In October home sales plummeted 50% year-over-year, and inventory spiked 149%. The median sales price is decelerating rapidly.”
This chart shows those trends in percentage terms: the spiking listings (red), declining median sold price (yellow), and plunging sales (blue). Click on the chart to enlarge:
In the US too, hot air is hissing out of the market. Read… Sales of New Houses Plunge, Pile of Unsold Homes Highest since January 2009, Prices Drop from Year Ago
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
What do governments do when citizens freely decide to have fewer children (future TAXPAYERS!), which IMO is a very good thing for Mother Earth, but fatal to an economic system in which the vast majority of wealth and large-scale capital equipment is owned by a microscopic percentage of the population for their own astronimical profit — a system which ABSOLUTELY REQUIRES perpetual population/economic growth and perpetual war?
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-immigration-increase-350000-1.4886546
So don’t worry, low-birth-rate Vancouverites, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen is guaranteeing a perpetual, ever-increasing flood of housing, etc., demand coming your way to keep the “everything bubble” expanding forever.
The “growth forever” model violates the physical laws of the universe. It is a Ponzi Scheme, in that sooner or later one runs out of fresh water, arable land, etc. (Look at the laws of thermodynamics – the same reason we don’t have perpetual motion machines is the same basic reason we can’t have growth forever.) Economists love ignoring the well-documented law of conservation of mass / energy, but I tend to trust the physicists on this one.
When somebody invents a perpetual motion machine, I’ll change my mind. Until then, I’m going with the physicists.
On a side note: they won’t be able to sell all those expensive houses to folks fleeing poor conditions elsewhere. Those people don’t have enough money to buy those properties.
Brilliant! I’ve long sensed this but never knew how to put it into words.
The only thing that I can think of that can go on in the long run is depreciation of the currency (inflation). As the potential for growth fades away, this will become its surrogate as desperate financial elites try to substitute the appearance of growth for the real thing.
We’re probably seeing the early stages of this now.
Geez Ish,
I just deleted what I was going to post about having kids, posted, then read your comment.
Yes, many families are getting smaller, except for those on the bottom of the economic ladder ladder and on First Nation Reserves. Those birth rates are expanding into a world of few jobs and even less opportunity. Coupled with these issues, and a broke Govt asked to subsidise and/or provide housing for those without real work or training, sooner or later things will come to a head.
What all Canadians should be asking themselves is just exactly WHAT would happen in/to the “Canadian” economy if Mr. Hussen DID NOT ALLOW any more so-called “economic migrants” into Canada, but still allowed those ” 51,700″ refugees “by 2021”.
Just exactly WHAT is the inadequacy, the IMO fatal flaw, in the present economic system that ABSOLUTELY REQUIRES a perpetually rising popluation, perpetual “economic growth” (presumably, GDP) AND perpetual war? The problem is that this fatal flaw cannot be explained in a tweet.
I’d guess a number of factors, including:
* Other investments now show decent returns with less overhead
* Banks raising interest rates, making home loans less affordable for buyers
* New laws discouraging the foreign “cash only” investors
The housing bubble was triggered by the near zero interest rates enacted to save the banks from receivership. Rather than inflate our way out of the crisis (thus helping people keep their homes), the government chose to give free money to the banks and let them slowly foreclose on the folks they drained dry by giving them unaffordable loans. Now that the economy’s in better shape, the flow of free money is being cut off. The banks, having gotten used to free money, are of course upset.
A friend of ours lives in a New West apt (Vancouver suburb). It is an older building, close to Skytrain, and has a peek view of the river. She has lived there for 30+ years. Two years ago she was given notice to move out for demolition and a new condo project on site. After a year of vainly searching for a decent rental replacement (to no avail) the eviction notice was rescinded and the building will not be replaced. She is now be able to live there until she retires and is able to move away from Vancouver. This puts a face on the stats and article. Is it really doom and gloom? I don’t think so.
As someone who has lived on Vancouver Island for most of my life, I speak for all of my friends and family that we are praying that this decline trend continues and will put the brakes on our insane pace of RE development. The Island is being ruined and forced into unaffordability, one subdivision at a time as Vancouverites (plus Canadian winter refugees) relocate.
I spent one winter in North Vancouver as my Dad had to work there for awhile. It was in ’68. I could hop the bus with my crab trap, go down to the bottom of Lonsdale and crab from the docks and return home with supper for 4. In the ’70s I lived in the Cowichan Valley (high school times). We could hunt deer before school, fish for steelhead and brown trout by the silver bridge and I kept a small tinny to scoot down our creek and onto the Reserve for salmon fishing every October. What the hell happened? It took just 40 years to ruin it all. Hopefully, this downturn will give us time to reassess.
This Canadian said it best in 1970: (Lyrics only)
http://jonimitchell.com/music/song.cfm?id=13
There are many winners, including the younger generation, when a housing bubble deflates significantly. They’re just not the people who matter the most in our scheme of things. Asset holders (homeowners & investors), lenders, and taxing authorities matter the most politically, and a housing downturn is painful for them. That’s why housing bubbles are so encouraged.
Canada is letting in 350 000 immigrants a year, given their population, that is the equivalent of 3.5 million per year for the US, so housing is a good long term bet. For any one living in the third world countries, landing in canada is like hitting the jackpot, free healthcare and child tax /benefit and credit and other freebies , make your quality of life go up 20 fold without the need going to find work, just have 4 to 5 kids and you can live on the child tax benefits alone. Then you have the rich and famous that can launder their money with no questions ask, it is well known that canada has the lowest restrictions on foreign money, so it is a mix that will keep things booming for some time. Even if china collapsed, I could see a scenario for Canada similar to when hong kong went to china, more people wanting to escape will land in Canada. I am not betting against the real estate in Canada, especially vancouver.
Is all this free stuff you mention really free? Or does someone else have to pay for it?
One of my best friends recently got his U.S. citizenship after working and living here (in the U.S.) for the last ten years. He is moving his retirement money out of Canada. From what I understand, that’s happening a lot these days (money leaving Canada).
Looking at the chart of Vancouver: Detached (ALL), Given the prices of 1-2009, if we assume that housing grows even at thrice GDP growth rates (I am being generous when I assume GDP grew at 1% for the last decade, source- https://tradingeconomics.com/canada/gdp-growth), the prices should be around 1 miliion (40-50% down). This simply means the prices have some ways to go. This is assuming the central bankers do not intervene with their money wands.
It was always a silly idea to inflate house prices to reach for the moon. But then when you are ruled by Intellectuals but Idiots, as Taleb would say, we cannot expect better. Wealth effect you know…
The writing is on the wall for all to plainly see.
Canadian household credit growth (while still high) is now at the slowest pace of growth in 35 years, and continues to steadily decline. The consumer has drastically slowed, or even stopped consuming.
After seeing a blistering 46.32 % rate of growth, Canadian reverse mortgage debt is declining and is now in a sixth month downturn in growth. The seniors (mostly pensioners) who were house rich and cash poor that drove this, have drawn in their purse strings and are now hunkering down.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada continues to mirror the US Fed policy, by raising rates and tightening liquidity. Slamming the economic brakes on.
You may rest assured, that the central banks will always do the right thing, at the wrong time.
The global fundamentals are all in alignment/agreement, a topping has taken place and a downturn has commenced. A worldwide recession is imminently not only possible, but more likely probable soon.
It seems the “investors” fled from the Vancouver foreigner’s tax to Toronto and now the people being pushed out of Toronto are fleeing to Montreal.
I have seen this picture before in my own life. Fled high cost of living in New York to Pennsylvania and then fled high rents in Florida to another southern state. The globalists are turning us all into gypsies.
‘Life time learning’, no job for life, perpetual insecurity!
It’s great, stop complaining: do you think the economy was designed for you?
I suspect most of us yearn for the life of our ‘primitive’ ancestors: born into a gender-determined role in a tribe, short life, lots of pain of course, and fear, but with absolute certainty as to what one is and meant to be.
And an ecosystem in a much better state, on the whole.
A lot of the factors impacting Vancouver also impact Seattle, including Chinese money and lifestyle. It was just published in the Seattle Times that the median house price in Seattle dropped $80,000 from the peak so far. With the median house at about $800,000, that’s a decent 10% drop. Things are changing fast. More and more potential buyers are inclined to wait this downturn out as prices continue to drop. There are things on the horizon, such as recession, that could make things much much worse for many years to come.