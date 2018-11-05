Apple Gets Re-Crushed: New iPhone Prices Too Damn High?

Time for some hefty share buybacks.
Apple suppliers are talking and filling in some details on demand for iPhones. And shares of Apple dropped another 4% mid-morning, after having dropped 6.6% on Friday, after it had reported revenues and earnings Thursday evening. Earnings and revenues rose sharply in the quarter, but only on price increases, not on increased device sales. This was spiced with an iffy forecast for holiday sales and the announcement that it would stop releasing unit-sales data for iPhones, Macs, and iPads to throw a merciful veil over the situation.
On Friday and Monday morning, market cap has plunged by about $100 billion. Shares are now down 14% from their closing price of $232.07 on October 3:
It’s tough out there in the smartphone market – and that’s what Apple has become dependent on. The market is mature. Overall global shipments in 2017 were flat and are expected to inch down this year, according to IDC. In this environment, sales increases come down to a zero-sum market share battle, and Apple’s high prices appear to not be very helpful in that respect.
“Apple has signaled disappointing demand for the new iPhone XR” that started selling in October, the Nikkei Asian Review reported this morning, citing sources from three Apple smartphone assemblers, headquartered in Taiwan: Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry), Pegatron, and Wistron.
Apple told Foxconn and Pegatron to halt plans for additional iPhone XR production lines, the sourced told the Nikkei:
“For the Foxconn side, it first prepared nearly 60 assembly lines for Apple’s XR model, but recently uses only around 45 production lines as its top customer said it does not need to manufacture that many by now,” a source familiar with the situation said.
According to the source, Foxconn would produce 20% to 25% fewer units (or about 100,000 fewer units per day) than the “original optimistic outlook.”
Apple supplier Pegatron, according to the Nikkei, “is suspending plans to ramp up production and awaiting further instructions from Apple, a supply chain source said.”
“The utilization for the XR production is not reaching its maximum capacity now,” the source added.
Wistron, a smaller Apple supplier, was asked to stand by for rush orders, but has received no orders for the iPhone XR for this holiday season, according to Nikkei’s sources.
This puts another big damper on hopes for breath-taking iPhone XR sales this holiday season. Among the new models, this is the less outrageously expensive one, compared to the iPhone XS and high-end XS Max.
Instead, customers appear to go for the older and less expensive iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models, for which the key suppliers are respectively Pegatron and Foxconn. The Nikkei:
“Suppliers of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are getting a combined order of around 5 million more units,” one source said. Apple previously planned 20 million units for the older iPhone models this quarter, but raised the figure to 25 million units, the individual said.
The Nikkei added:
The Silicon Valley company prepared more cautiously for production this year, looking to avoid severe inventory corrections later. Apple asked suppliers to prepare 20% fewer components for this year’s new iPhones compared with last year. The company is now reviewing iPhone demand weekly to adjust orders quickly in response to the market, a source said.
Price does matter, it seems. Apple has done exceedingly well positioning and marketing its products at prices that are often far higher than those of its competition. This has produced enormous sales at big-fat profit margins, leading at the peak to a $1 trillion market capitalization, and you can’t blame the company for its ingenious strategy of using its excellent and innovative products to relentlessly wring out enthusiastic consumers to the maximum possible.
But this strategy appears to have its limits in a mature or even declining market for smartphones, where the zero-sum battle for market share with Chinese and Korean smartphone makers is also fought on price.
So now is the time for Apple to step in and blow some serious money on buying back its own shares, to get them to turn around, for crying out loud.
Here’s the myth of the share-buyback “blackout period” and the real price of “unlocking value.” Read… Where the Heck are Share Buybacks in This Rotten Market?
Who the hell has $1000+ to spend on a phone every few years and how much damn technology and apps etc. do you need or even use in a phone. This is why the stupid cellphone industry has gone to “leasing” phones. I mean my god……..there is something wrong with an economy when you can “lease” everything from shirts to cellphones. Our economy is so reliant on debt and credit……..good luck. With the help of the FED we have created a permanent economy based on cheap money. The crash is going to be EPIC!!!!!!
In April, my five year old HTC phone no longer ran one of the apps needed for my business because of its older Android OS. Otherwise it worked perfectly.
The best solution was to by an HTC Bolt from Amazon that was refurbished for $140. And even though this is a legitimate business expense for my accountant to deduct at tax-time, I am not into forking out a thousand or so bucks for the latest and greatest iPhone XS Max.
I know nothing, but isn’t this what happens? After consumers resist paying full retail the providers step up with bundle incentives? They eat the higher cost and Apple wholesales to them? So far this market looks a lot like late 2012 and 2013 was up 25% off those lows.
More remains to be seen.
Didn’t Buffet buy some Apple? And followed it, of late, by buying himself (well, Berkshire Hathaway)? Interesting times?
I believe he also called the iPhone “enormously underpriced” at $1000.00
I guess Tim Cook ran with it…
My question is: Doesn’t Apple’s defiance of the theory that the cost of Technology goes down over time screw with the Feds inflation philosophy?
A bite from a poison Apple ??
I think they’re rotten to the core .. like just about all high tech nowadays !
Apple has always fascinated me with its ability to sell subpar gear and at a markup and the yuppies eat it up. Nonetheless, this business model wherein they’ve become a status symbol while older models are more reasonably priced appears to have worked phenomenally well for them. I doubt the death knell will sound for them anytime soon but I wonder how will they compete when Chicoms can make the identically performing phones at a third of the price.
The wife and I picked up two Iphone 8’s due to a V sales event and I have to admit that I will never use most of the Tech that is available on the phone so I can’t imagine buying any kind of upgraded version. I am older but my daughter who is 36 and a tech junkie has an iPhone 6 and feels the same way as I do so not only is it a cost issue but also the upgraded features of these new phones have a smaller consumer base that is interested enough to pay for these new improved features.
The mobile providers..Sprint, Verizon, and T Mobile have all instituted new “lease” programs with “upgrade” being done easily…but the days of getting the phone for free as part of your lease are over. My daughters “upgrade” to an 8 from a 7 over a year ago cost us $375 out of pocket..plus a Lease fee…through Sprint.
With the Price of a new version i phone at $700 plus I would not expect the lines forming we usually see for the newest version of an i phone…the features are not that “wowing” and the upgrade costs are mostly for additional memory…
Wise words.
My work mobile provider (Vodafone), offers an upgrade to the iPhone XR for a €150 intial fee plus €17/month for 30 months. That’s €660 + VAT. Why should I bother when Apple can sell me iPhone 8’s at €500 + VAT each? And I bet once Christmas season is over we’ll get “special offers” on the 8 pretty much every fortnight from Cupertino. But for now the plain vanilla 6’s do everything we need and are none worse for the wear thanks to their nifty (and mandatory) €3.50 Chinese custody.
I am sure there are a lot of image-conscious management types who are getting similar talks from their bosses, but we are evil types who value long term financial viability over looks, hence it’s all Toyota’s instead of BMW’s and old clapped out iPhones instead of the latest model from Cupertino.
Any idea how the rest of the new iPad & laptop lineup announced last week is faring?
You can buy a good smart phone in the UK for $75
Most of the women I come across already have an iphone and many have an iwatch. I’m in the minority with my $14 smart phone, which is 2 years old and perfectly fine.
You may resist but you’ll be forced to upgrade over time. New OS version will not install on your old phone and new apps will require the new OS. Happened to me twice now. A perfectly good phone (iPhone 5) now only useful as a media player or hotspot for an alarm system. Of course, I only upgraded to a refurbished iPhone 6s plus for $275. Not a lot of profit for Apple.
The law of diminishing returns in smartphone tech is upon us. There isn’t much innovation left, so they just make it a little bigger with anew color. But they only can play that game for so long. Most users use hardly any of the features anyway. I don’t buy a new car every year. Nor a new TV. Nor a new computer. I usually upgrade those every 5 years or so. Why should my smartphone be any different. The brainwashing is strong with Apple. And since that is working less and less, they cripple their old devices with software “upgrades”. Problem is, with OnePlus and others entering the premium US market, Iphone is in more trouble than they realize. They will have to buy another 1 billion shares back, cutting their outstanding shares in half since 2012. That’s all they have left in the tank.