Implosion of Stock Market Double-Bubble in China Hits New Lows, Authorities Busy Elsewhere Keeping China Miracle from Unraveling

Bigger issues than propping up the stock market beckon.
Today, the Shanghai Composite Index dropped another 2.9% to 2,486.42. In the bigger picture, that’s quite an accomplishment:
- Lowest since November 27, 2014, nearly four years ago
- Down 30% from its recent peak on January 24, 2018, (3,559.47)
- Down 52% from its last bubble peak on June 12, 2015 (5,166)
- Down 59% from its all-time bubble peak on October 16, 2007 (6,092)
- And back where it had first been on December 27, 2006, nearly 12 years ago.
The chart of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index (SSE) shows the 2015-bubble and its implosion, followed by a rise from the January-2016 low, which had been endlessly touted in the US as the next big buying opportunity to lure US investors into the China miracle. Investors who swallowed this hype got crushed again:
Over the longer view, the implosion is even more spectacular. Today’s close puts the SSE back where it had first been nearly 12 years ago, on December 27, 2007. This dynamic has created a double-bubble and a double-implosion, with every recovery rally in between getting finally wiped out. The index is now down 59% from its all-time high in October 2007, the super-hype era in the run-up to the Beijing Olympics.
It is not often that a stock market of one of the largest economies in the world is whipped into two frenetically majestic bubbles that implode back to levels first seen 12 years earlier – despite inflation in the currency in which these stocks are denominated.
During the 2015 implosion, there had been big efforts by Chinese authorities to prevent the market from collapsing further, ranging from arresting wrong-headed market participants to forcing large brokerages and funds to buy the shares. These players were commonly dubbed “the national team.” And there were different lines in the sand that could not and would not be allowed to be breached: 3,500, then 3,000, then 2,700. The latter line in the sand held until September 10, 2018, but then it too got trampled.
So has that “national team” thrown in the towel in face of overwhelming problems? Perhaps. Bloomberg reported that there has been a “twist”:
It’s local authorities who have been most active to cushion what’s been a 30 percent plunge in the Shanghai Composite Index from its January high. Officials in the southern cities of Shenzhen and Shunde as well as Beijing’s Haidian district have moved to help listed firms from their areas, according to local authorities and media reports.
Rather than the across-the-board purchases seen in efforts led by the central government in the wake of a $5 trillion sell-off in 2015, this time around aid appears to be channeled to specific companies in need of liquidity support.
Many are linked to share pledging — the practice of taking out loans using stocks as collateral. Stock slides spur brokerages to dump the collateral, in turn worsening the market rout and making it all the tougher for the companies involved to find financing.
But these efforts have been ineffectual in halting the implosion.
Given the problems China is facing these days, authorities have likely more important things to do than keeping the stock market from going to heck entirely. They’re trying to keep the China miracle overall from unraveling.
The China miracle was based on endless and mind-bending credit creation. But now, many trillions of yuan in “hidden debt” are rolling out of the bamboo forest on off-balance-sheet vehicles. The peer-to-peer lending bubble has collapsed, and consumers who’ve lost their savings are clamoring for a bailout. Auto sales have started to drop sharply, in a sign that consumers might be tapped out. The enormous housing bubble is making authorities quake in their boots. The deteriorating status of corporate debt has been triggering a combination of bailouts and defaults. The Chinese version of the US dotcom bubble of 1999 is beginning to implode. Etc., etc.
With all these things going on simultaneously, the implosion of the stock market is one of the smaller problems that authorities are grappling with, and so maybe they decided to focus their prop-up energies and various “national teams” on the larger issues to keep the China miracle from unraveling.
In terms of global reserve currencies, the Chinese renminbi gains, but remains inconsequential as central banks are leery. Read… US Dollar Refuses to Die as Global Reserve Currency — But Loses Ground
So it turns to be China the first to fall instead of Spain and or Italy.
Things are gonna be…. interesting.
They’re all going down together. Italian and Spanish stocks are off about as much as the Shanghai and Hang Seng from China. They’re all down 20-35% from the most recent peak.
This is good. I was convinced during the past 5 years that US asset will NOT go cheap before other country get slaughtered. Looks that condition is removed now so US asset CAN go cheap now.
Chinese government owns all the land in the country. Plus a couple trillion and no elections plus surveilance state. Not going anywhere
Exactly. Plus chaos is strictly dealt with and outside enemies readily apparent. Interesting that the profits were quickly spirited away into outside RE before all this happened.
Unfortunately, we live in a Global economy and while some individuals may fare better than others, when the sh%! hits the fan it will spread everywhere.
But hey, Trade wars are easy to win, especially when they morph into real ‘shots fired’. If you back people into a corner, anything can happen. No one puts up with win/lose. It has to be win/win or the fight will never be over.
Every country, from what I can see, is carrying way too much debt, including western countries. This has the potential to escalate, quickly.
I’ve been thinking for a while that nothing pulls people together like a war – and both the Chinese and US Governments could use a distraction… South China Sea?
The problem is that each side would need to win.
China is a fugazi. When Sino was goosed I told myself that until China grows up it isn’t a place to put my money. Maybe some change but nothing substantial. Has anything changed in 10 years? There are so many strings pulling china both internally and externally that I seriously question what sort of ‘global powerhouse’ it can be when it is an utter utter mess. Xi wants his silk road and has called in the capital but it looks like that will be used to prop up the next 10 years….sweet lord.
There have also been some recent videos of riots by previous purchasers/speculators in China because of massive discounts by developers on unsold condos.
A lot of the market in China was people buying raw-space units, never occupying them and never planning to, but just held as specs.
Bubble and burst is just normal human behaviour throughout history.
The alternative is a ‘managed’ economy where it’s always burst.
http://www.thetruthdenied.com/news/2013/04/26/ghost-cities-in-china-64-6-million-empty-homes-apartments-condos/
Like the Fed? Bailouts? Bankruptcy escape hatches? Hedge funds stripping perfectly good businesses? Changing labour laws? Political friends and insiders?
Some economies are overtly managed, but all are obviously managed behind the scenes. All consequences ultimately rest on the common man’s shoulders. It is imperative for individuals to prepare for themselves and families and I am not talking about playing militia weekends and food stored in bunkers. If people have margin investments and lots of personal debt it may simply be too late, imho.
The stats presented in this article finally makes me feel good I never bought stock in Chinese companies. As Wolf has pointed out before on Alibaba, the Chinese companies never comply with GAAP accounting or follow SEC rules. The Chinese company’s goal is to bring money back to the leaders of China. This is still a command economy.
“Given the problems China is facing these days, authorities have likely more important things to do than keeping the stock market from going to heck entirely.”
It remains to be seen for how long. Also when other markets (that are near ATHs) join the southbound party it remains to be seen whether the more important things become suddenly less important.
The central bankers will hike till the market breaks. But what happens when market breaks remains to be seen. Also guys like Bullard will start talking more loudly when that happens. Also he probably gets voting rights in 2019. As it is he is lining up to become the next Fed.
Many major US market events happen on Tuesdays, and most bad market selloffs on Tuesday begin the previous Thursday.
How long have the Chinese been touting the $5 trillion Belt And Road Forum also known as BARF? They talk about how great it’s going to be, but have never actually published any BARF-related projects. Foreign investment into BARF is declining as well.
A lot of the recipient countries are having second thoughts about Chinese infrastructure investment. There are quality issues with construction, corruption issues and the money comes with a lot of hidden strings.
The rot across the world is starting to collapse at the periphery and moving it’s way to the core, meaning us. You want more proof check out NVDA’s share price just 4 years ago and compare it to what it is now. About 16x higher, truely ridiculous.
It seems odd that Chinese peer-to-peer lenders are doing IPOs in the U.S. and receiving buckets of $$$ from dumb-ass American “investors”.
That money is gone forever…