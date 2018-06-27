Beyond the Hysteria about Auto Tariffmageddon

After decades of relentless offshoring, the equation may change for automakers and component makers.
President Trump’s threat to impose tariffs of 20% or 25% on auto components and vehicles imported to the US is causing a bout of hysteria that is splattered all over the media.
The auto industry lobbying group, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, is now claiming that a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and components would cost US consumers $45 billion a year, or $5,800 per vehicle. “This would largely cancel out the benefits of the tax cuts,” it says.
I have serious doubts about those numbers, and “propaganda” comes to mind. But even it they’re correct theoretically, the calculation assumes that the industry would not react to those tariffs except by passing them on to consumers. Consumers are unlikely to go for that program, and automakers will end up restructuring their supply chains and manufacturing to bring some production back to the US, after having spent decades on offshoring production.
That’s one purpose of tariffs. Another purpose is to persuade other countries to lower their own tariffs. It has been an uneven playing field for decades, stacked against US workers.
The EU imposes a 10% tariff on all cars, SUVs, compact SUVs, vans, and pickups imported from the US. The US imposes a 2.5% tariff on imported passenger cars, SUVs, compact SUVs, and vans from the EU and a 25% tariff on imported pickups (a tiny segment of the EU market).
China imposes a 25% tariff on all imported vehicles but offered to cut this to 15% as a goodwill gesture in the trade war. To get around the Chinese tariffs and sell vehicles to the 1.3 billion Chinese consumers, all global automakers have invested billions of dollars in China, have set up large manufacturing facilities in required joint ventures with often state-controlled Chinese companies, and have submitted to the required technology transfers. GM now makes and sells more vehicles in China than it does in the US.
Japan controls what comes into the country via administrative hurdles. US automakers have found that the costs of getting low-margin small cars over these hurdles are such that the equation doesn’t work out, which is precisely the purpose of those hurdles. US automakers have screamed about this for decades, to no avail.
NAFTA partners Mexico and Canada are tightly woven into the automakers’ supply chains. Despite the pressure from the White House to bring auto production back to the US, GM announced just last week that it would build its new Blazer compact SUV in Mexico, where it already employs 15,000 workers.
In terms of auto exports from the US, the challenges are different with each trade partner, but they’re huge.
In terms of auto imports, Corporate America – not China, Mexico, Canada, or Germany – has been the biggest force with its relentless drive over the past decades to offshore production.
The supply chains of the auto industry go all over the globe in search of cheap labor, lax environmental laws, and other profit-enhancing factors. Shipping costs are significant, and there are risks, such as having your IP purloined, but no matter. And much of the US component industry, after having collapsed during the Financial Crisis, wandered off to China and Mexico.
While China-made components are in every vehicle sold in the US, only two major vehicle lines that are sold in the US are assembled in China: the Buick Envision compact SUV and the Volvo S60 sedan. Volvo is owned by Chinese automaker Geely.
So China-made components could be a big target for tariffs. In terms of assembled vehicles, the largest targets are the EU, particularly Germany, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, and Canada.
Tariffs on vehicles imported from Germany, Japan, and South Korea would mostly be a benefit for US automakers since it would make competition easier in the US. But GM has big and very troubled plants in South Korea (GM Korea) that produce small cars, some of which GM imports to the US.
But tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada would be a big problem for US automakers. Moody’s puts some numbers to this:
GM (GM) imports 30% of the vehicles in sells in the US. Most of those imports are made in Mexico and Canada, including “a significant portion of its high-margin trucks and SUVs.” GM pays its 15,000 workers in Mexico less than $3 per hour on average.
Ford (F) imports 20% of the vehicles it sells in the US, most of them from Mexico and Canada.
Both companies would need to absorb the costs of shifting some production from Mexico and Canada back to the US. This type of restructuring in manufacturing takes time and money. In addition, profit margins in the US would be thinner. “They would also likely need to subsidize sales to offset the tariffs during the near term, and could eventually pass on the higher costs to consumers,” Moody’s says.
Consumers might balk at higher prices, and the companies might end up with thinner profit margins, which would be anathema to Wall Street. So given the difficulty of passing the tariffs on to consumers, automakers are likely to shift some production back to the US as the lower-cost option, which would be one of the purposes of the tariffs.
Japanese automakers have been manufacturing in the US for decades. According to Moody’s:
Toyota (TM) imports 22% of the vehicles it sells in the US.
Nissan imports 31% of the vehicles it sells in the US.
Honda (HMC) would be among the least impacted automakers. It has 12 plants in the US that make Hondas and Acuras plus engines, transmissions, and other components. Four Hondas are ranked in the top 10 in terms of US domestic content, including the Odyssey, built in Lincoln, AL. It has 75% domestic content, which puts it in second place.
The idea of tariffs is to get automakers – including GM and Ford – and component makers to follow Honda’s lead and manufacture more in the US.
Hyundai imports just under 50% of the vehicles it sells in the US, it says. It already has plans to increase production in the US, and tariffs will likely be an encouragement to enlarge and speed up those plans.
Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai, manufactures its Optima and its Sorento in West Point, GA, and imports the rest. Like Hyundai, it also has plans to increase production in the US. Tariffs would boost those plans.
The big three German automakers — Volkswagen (VLKAY), BMW, and Daimler — all have manufacturing plants in the US. Some export part of their production to other countries. They too might be thinking about how to shift more production to the US.
Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo would get hit hard by tariffs, along with other automakers that have no manufacturing plants in the US. Jaguar Land Rover is owned by Tata Motors in India.
Component makers would feel the pain. The parts that go into major assemblies may cross multiple borders, sometimes back and forth in various stages of completion, and could incur multiple tariffs on both sides of the borders. So the component industry might have to contemplate a major restructuring of its production locations – and bring some of them back from Mexico and China, which too would be a good thing for the US.
The purpose of tariffs is not to make products more expensive for consumers, though that can be a consequence. The purpose is to motivate manufacturers to invest and produce more in the US, thus changing the equation for offshoring that Corporate America has pursued with relentless passion for decades. This aspect of the tariffs is getting lost in much of the hysteria about the tariffs.
Where the heck is the hyped “replacement demand” from Hurricane Harvey? Read… I’m in Awe of How Carmageddon Continues in Houston at Financial-Crisis Levels
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The largest profit pool by far in the U.S. automotive markets is the sale of large pickup trucks currently protected by a 25% tariff. Our hands are hardly clean here.
Was just going to say that. Beat me. But I will add this: back out trucks and there is not a whole lot left of the domestics, especially GM.
RE: the Japanese competition beginning around 1970. Can you imagine if there hadn’t been competition and that 70’s and 80’s domestic crap was still being served up?
Quick anecdote: Around 2002 or so, a good friend of mine and his wife went out and bought a brand new Pontiac for his wife. First new car the guy had ever bought. As he pulled into his driveway and came to a stop the clear plastic covers over both of his headlights fell off the car onto the driveway. He never bought another GM product. Nor have I.
Good catch Nick.
Nobody talks about how the Japanese saved the Americas from the bloated scrap crap we were being offered by the complacent fat cats of our domestic automobile industry.
Sure the Europeans had some great stuff but Japan made them affordable with a reliability record that beats them all.
Have to give a tip of the hat to the Beetle too. It was the Beetle that forced GM to come up with Vega, and Ford with Pinto.
It’s easy to laugh at both but a lot of people got a lot of cheap miles, especially out of Pinto.
GM overruled its foundry guys and put an aluminum head in Vega. Ford still had enough hands- on guys to know this was not a great idea. Just one overheating in Vega and it would warp.
BTW: I hope WR is not going to pick on German cars. Hardly appropriate for a guy who was chauffeured in a luxury BMW as a kid.
Even earlier, the VW Beetle engendered the Chevrolet Corvair, which, in turn, engendered Ralph Nader’s “Unsafe at Any Speed”, which engenders the observation that early U.S. efforts to emulate foreign auto engineering didn’t always go smoothly.
Thank you Wolf, for this excellent & comprehensive article!
Will forward this to my friends.
Interesting comments on the objective of the tariff, wonder if that might have been the original intent of this entire effort. Somehow it seems strange for the government to try to rein in corporations. This also would go against the idea of having the most efficient allocation of capital… or transfer of wealth via trade.
I doubt that would change pay in the C suite much though.
“Somehow it seems strange for the government to try to rein in corporations.”
You must be fairly young Mch. When I was young in the ’60’s and ’70’s it was expected. Corporations are government creations after all.
I wasn’t alive in the 60s and didn’t have a concept of corporations in the 70s, too busy drooling.
But given how dominant corporations have become, its time for the pendulum to swing the other way.
“Interesting comments on the objective of the tariff, wonder if that might have been the original intent of this entire effort.”
That’s what the current occupant of the White House, who must remain nameless here, has been saying since the earliest days of his candidacy.
Just putting tariffs on the table changes the game permanently, even if they are never enacted.
Today’s strategic plan becomes tomorrow’s plants and equipment. The credible threat of tariffs forces it into risk analyses in a way that was unthinkable 3 years ago. Overseas expansion downside risk scores are already increasing as we speak.
Do tariffs contribute to Federal revenue, and instead of taxing these companies why not just subsidize US consumers to buy American made cars? Its like the question, is illegal immigration a victimless crime, and if there is a victim they should come forth and file charges (civil) against the immigrants? That’s not a rhetorical sleight when you consider the stated purpose of tariffs is to provide (inflated wage) jobs for American workers, who have lost purchasing power due to the governments policy of asset inflation. Seems more likely workers (unions) should litigate the US government, which is now going to take away the consumer subsidy which foreign offshoring provides and replace them with no or nonliving wage jobs? Or jobs for constituents in states loyal to the presidents party? Auto manufacturing is last centuries industry, the future is in silicon valley where RE values are off the map and a maid from Guatemala can do pretty well, better than an autoworker in Alabama probably.
I wonder how many car part manufacturer’s moved manufacturing to Mexico and China, and then sold the new plant to a 3rd party. I’m betting a lot. You get to off-load a lot of headaches, maybe get a contract to manage long-term costs, and you get a big check from the buyer.
But you probably never figured on having to pay a tariff. And moving everything back maybe costs more over the short-term than just paying the tariff. I’m betting there would be just a lot of dead-weight losses to the feds. But maybe all of us paying more for stuff will help lower the budget deficit!
Thanks Wolf, how wrong is that Europe put a 10% tariff on US vehicles and the US 2.5%. In that sense I agree with the concerns. Completely unfair. Regards Steve UK
It sounds so unfair until you add the other part of that trade deal where USA puts a 25% tariff on imported trucks. But what do I know about fair, I am a mean Canadian robbing Americans by buying shoes and making them sound old and look old. (for the record – I have never bought a shoe in the USA)
I am sure another factor involved in re-shoring manufacturing is the payroll tax receipts from domestic employees. They can’t tax employees in Mexico, Canada, Germany, Japan, or China. The solvency of the Social Security and Medicare programs are probably one of the top issues right now. Payroll tax rates have risen from what they once were, but there really isn’t any more room to raise them; right now they are at 15.3% on the first $125,000 or so.
There is nothing a Congressman or Senator fears more than angry retirees who get their benefits cut. The harsh reality of jobs offshoring is finally coming home to roost.
good point, a company operates under the rules promulgated by government . the indirect costs/overhead of hiring employees is enormous in the US. As we entered a global market ,post WWII,these issues were never addressed and rules and regs were not adjusted for a global trade environment . if you were a US company and could increase your bottom line by moving production off shore would you not avail your self ? the US lost its competitive advantage , no amount of tariffs/sanctions will restore that. China wants cars sold in their country to be built in their country . Are we not promoting the same here ?
Nice to see objective analysis instead of propoganda and fear mongering. Congrat’s on a job well done.
I have observed offshoring that was actually marginally detrimental to actual production costs, but the calculus was that it is easier to defend a marginal decision to offshore vs defending state-side. Very tired of the state-side bloodbath.
There is no way sellers are going to pass along the entire amount of any new tariff to the consumer. That would just hand their competitors a bigger slice of the market. In the end, the world needs the US market-there is only one US market, and they will dance to its tune. Heck the rest of the world is dancing to China’s 25% tariff and jobs/technology blackmail and it is a far less important market than the US. I think Wolf you should also remember VAT taxes are a subsidy as well. These taxes are charged on domestic production but not export production. They range from 10% to 25% if I recall depending on the country. So the US manufacturer is really behind the 8 ball here, although they has lower corporate taxes to deal with-if they make any money.
Tariffmageddon should increase some jobs in USA, that is the goal. But with carmageddon in full effect will this increase in cost be able to be absorbed by companies relying on massive discounts to move the dead stock they have already. I would gladly downplay this issue if the auto sales were going along at a steady clip, but sales are dropping.
The motorcycle side of motorists aren’t doing much better either, Harley closing one plant in the US and now having to figure out where to open one in the EU to counter the steel tariffs.
Don’t forget that in a trade war tariffs are applied in both directions, they work great for negotiating until they are implemented. Then they become a dividing force which can strain the best of trade relationships.
1. Your discussion on tariffs has valid points, but the way they are being implemented is through “national security” needs. In order to be justified they really should be run through Congress and enacted into law. Otherwise the short term aspect of the tariffs could overwhelm any long term benefits.
2. Given #1, if you are a decision maker at an auto company are you going to put many hundreds of millions into reshaping your supply line when the underlying reason could be undone with the stroke of a pen? I doubt it.