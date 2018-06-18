Chasing Yield during ZIRP & NIRP Evidently Starved Human Brains of Oxygen. Now the Price Is Due

See Argentina’s 100-year dollar-bond and emerging-market “turmoil” as the Hot Money flees.
Let’s be clear: It’s not just Argentina. But Argentina is the most elegant example. The exodus of the hot money from emerging markets where cheap dollar-debts were used to fund pet projects and jack up leverage is – once again – in full swing. Cheap dollar-debt in emerging markets is an old sin that, like all old sins, is repeated endlessly. The outcome is always trouble. But during the act, it sure is a lot of fun for everyone.
The exodus of the hot money is even gripping the non-basket-case emerging economies of Asia where it’s causing the worst indigestion since 2008. Bloomberg:
Overseas funds are pulling out of six major Asian emerging equity markets at a pace unseen since the global financial crisis of 2008 – withdrawing $19 billion from India, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand so far this year.
While emerging markets shone in the first quarter, suggesting resilience to Federal Reserve tightening, that image has shattered over the past two months. With American money market funds now offering yields around 2% – where 10-year Treasuries were just last September – and prospects for more Fed hikes, the bar for heading into riskier assets has been raised.
“It’s not a great set-up for emerging markets,” James Sullivan, head of Asia ex-Japan equities research at JPMorgan Chase, told Bloomberg. “We’ve still only priced in about two thirds of the US rate increases we expect to see over the next 12 months. So the Fed is continuing to get more hawkish, but the market still hasn’t caught up.”
Emerging markets have responded to this new environment and a newly hawkish Fed with all kinds of gyrations, including raising rates in order to prop up their currencies. For example, the central banks of Argentina and Turkey hiked key rates to 40% and 17.75% respectively.
But don’t blame the Fed – that’s what outgoing New York Fed President William Dudley told reporters, after Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel had blamed the Fed via an op-ed in the FT, titled ominously, “Emerging markets face a dollar double whammy.” Patel told the Fed to slow down the QE unwind that is now accelerating.
“Dollar funding of emerging market economies has been in turmoil for months now,” Patel wrote – because yeah, the era of the cheap dollar is over, and investors should have figured that out two-and-a-half years ago when the Fed started hiking rates. But the market didn’t want to believe that the Fed would actually do it. And suddenly over the past two months, it downs on these geniuses that the Fed has actually been hiking rates and will continue to do so for some time.
Patel not only blamed the QE unwind but also the simultaneous and massive issuance of new Treasury debt by the US government to fund its ballooning deficits. This new issuance of Treasuries “will absorb such a large share of dollar liquidity that a crisis in the rest of the dollar bond markets is inevitable.”
OK, I’ve been singing about this “crisis” in the dollar bond market for a while, except I don’t call it a crisis because it’s not a crisis: It’s just that it will get a lot more expensive to borrow in dollars. And no one forced these guys to borrow in dollars. So get used to it, Mr. Patel, and quit whining.
Dudley rejected that type of criticism from an emerging-market central bank. “There has been some spillover, potentially, to emerging-market economies, but again, it’s also hard to sort of say how much of that is due to the normalization of the balance sheet versus other factors,” Dudley said, according to Bloomberg:
He cited large fiscal and current account deficits in many emerging markets, which he said “probably would have been problematic in any case, so sort of laying this all at the feet of the balance sheet normalization process, I think, is probably going a little bit too far.”
So don’t cry for Argentina’s investors that inexplicably bought $2.75 billion of 100-year bonds with a 7.125% coupon in June last year, at the peak of the cheap dollar-debt benightedness.
Everyone knew that Argentina would default on these bonds before they’d mature, as it has defaulted repeatedly on its foreign-currency debts, and that it was only a question of when it would default and how many times.
But the lure was just too juicy to not bite, in an environment where central-bank shenanigans (NIRP) were producing negative bond yields in Europe and Japan. And even in the US, ZIRP was still not fully banished. In the ensuing pandemic chase for yield, which had lasted years, investor brains were systematically starved of oxygen.
Argentina sold these “century bonds,” which mature in 2117, at 90 cents on the dollar – and investors thought they’d gotten a sweet deal. And they sure had if they sold the bond when it peaked on October 30 at 103.94. This gave sellers a profit of 15%. Those that didn’t sell or that bought at the time are ruing the day.
The bond has since plunged 23% to 79.98 cents on the dollar by Friday, and is down 11% from the price when issued (chart via Bloomberg, click to enlarge):
The thing is, Argentina hasn’t even defaulted on it yet, though 11 months after selling the bonds, it has already gone begging to the IMF for a bailout. And the IMF, in another bout of debt-benightedness, has agreed to lend it $50 billion. But those $50 billion won’t be used to pay off the century bond. They’ll be plowed into government spending and will disappear, leaving Argentina with an additional $50 billion in dollar-debt.
It’s not crazy for Argentina to have undertaken this piece of 100-year gaucho showmanship – in fact, you have to admire it for being able to pull it off. But it’s crazy for investors to have fallen for it.
But now investors, including the hot money, are once again getting burned in the emerging markets, and the emerging markets are once again getting burned by their exodus. You’d think someone might have remembered that from the last few times it happened. But no. These old sins are repeated endlessly.
Had the bonds been zero coupon bonds they would have been priced at ~1.00. I would have bought one in place of a lottery ticket and not minded when/if they go bust.
“Fools rush in where in where angels fear to tread.”
“A fool and his money are soon parted.”
I thought my old grandmother was just spewing trite, home-spun advice.
Had no idea she was an economist.
Wonder if some Asian/Latin American countries are being forced to sell gold reserves? Hence the big drop last week
Nah, last week banksters … I mean bankers sold a lot of paper gold; that is why it was down.
Very nice column Wolf. Excellent, as always.
You’ll get a lot of comments. For my 2 cents, it’s nice to see the re-emergence of real mathematical analysis as a sound basis for investment decisions.
It’s been absent for a long while, maybe 9 years or so.
A deliverance-style reaming awaits many of these hot-money “investors.”
Hot Money flees, flow, exodus, flight, capital outflows are all misleading terms.
most of the time, money did not go out of the country in the pockets of the people,just digital ownership changed hands.
American investors do not like any more to hold assets denominated in pesos, rubles, baht, renminbi….
they are selling those and trying to buy american dollars.
supply and demand takes effect.
dollar get stronger — demand is high and supply is low
emerging markets currency get weaker — demand low and supply high.
problem is previous inflation by emerging markets governments.
Gary North
“Digits do not flow across borders the way that goods and people do. Ownership of digital accounts in one nation’s banks get traded for digital accounts in foreign nations’ banks. The money supply does not change. What changes are the owners of the digits on the various bank accounts. Ownership of digital money shifts. The people trying to exchange dollars for some other currency must find sellers of that currency who are willing to sell. But the total amount of dollars in domestic bank accounts does not change, nor does the total amount of foreign currency digits in foreign bank accounts. Central banks and fractional reserves establish the domestic money supply. Foreign exchange markets do not.”
No bailouts. Throw any banker in jail with a whiff of fraud.
Time for these fools to eat their peas.
Don’t feel sorry for the investors, just think where they got the money to invest in the first place? Probably ripping off some mum and dad investors, insider deals, the odd “illicit” substance here and there, so if they do loose out, it won’t be the end of the world. Us normal people will carry on and won’t be affected much except the cost of our real money will go up to reimburse the fat cats and banks, so same old same old really.
Good article Wolf, yet again!
Yeah, it is always baffles me as to how such obvious morons have such huge sum of money at their disposal.
“Starved Human Brains of Oxygen”.
A “huge sum of money” is what it will cost the taxpayer for the President’s sixth arm of the pentagon. A space force.
Should be an easy task recruiting members for this space force, since it seems the entire country is mostly populated by space cadets!
Privatisation of pension savings, that’s how.
Because Markets! Is why. And Now Go Die! will be the only solution offered.
No wonder that we literally have to bomb liberty and democracy into those crazy foreigners.
Even people in Argentina thought the 100 years bonds were insane and you would have to be an idiot to buy them. Ten year bonds is the most you can expect Argentina to not default on.
The real problem is not that it has happened in the past and that it is obviously still happening now. The real problem is that history is scientifically showing us that it will continue to happen into the future. Most of the articles here are thematically identical, just the minutia is different. Since “human nature” will *NOT* change (a scientific fact proven by history), the whole concept of “money” (or even “value”) is proven to be broken and needs to be replaced in light of the lessons of history. As Einstein said: a different level of thinking is required than the one that created the problem(s) in the first place. While I might not be the one to specify a replacement system, surely after all this time of human evolution (and scientific development), the brains to do so must now exist somewhere? The solution will not come from (obviously moronic) “economists” or those who worship numbers (as they are part of the problem). I would suspect that the areas of Anthropology and Psychology would be a more capable of delivering alternatives. Until then, the western system will continue to march toward failure in its hubris (with constant economic “noise” and gyrations), just as many huge civilizations have failed in the past. Just because we are in “modern times” (everyone is *always* in such times) does not mean we, in our hubris are exempt from failure.
This could cause probs close to home.
Musk says he won’t need to raise more money and that shorts will soon be toast.
Some majors I think Moody’s for one disagree.
Tesla’s bonds are technically junk, whatever you think of its prospects.
But it had no problem placing it’s last issue at I believe around 7 %.
Those are now trading at 85 cents on the dollar or so (sorry to not be precise but I think that’s close )
So what will it take when Tesla returns to the well?
I think T is systemically more important than even it’s GM level valuation
indicates ( which is huge)
It will be such a shock if it implodes it may cause contagion.
You’ve got to admit Musk is a genius. His company is collapsing, all the signs are there, and yet he not only manages for Tesla’s stock price not to go down, but to go up; it is back to 370 now.
I think we should turn Musk into a prophet; he can sell trash and empty promises to billions just like all the prophets before him. Give it a hundred years, and his religion will have a billion followers.
I think I’ll prey to him starting from right now :).
Or he could go into government ;)
New tariffs against Chinese goods just announced….200 billion on top of the 50. China will match, maybe devalue their currency, and may also sell US Treasuries once they run out of tit for tats.
Question for those crowing tonight about the strengthening greenback. (Not on Wolfstreet) How is this supposed to revive manufacturing and foreign sales of US produced export goods? Maybe Argentinian goods/products will compete quite nicely once they come to and start a re-set. Okay, tongue is lodged in cheek re: Argentina. But there are a whole bunch of other countries out there with declining currency values with a whole lot less debt than the US 106% to GDP.
This sucker IS going down. How can it not?
High interest rates are supposed to reward investors for taking on high levels of risk. In reality, though, they increase that risk, because they worsen the circumstances of the borrower. The effect is to increase the interest cost of borrowers whose debt load is already excessive. Loco…