Update on the Fed’s QE Unwind

Just as the Fed created money to buy Treasuries and MBS during QE, it now destroys money as these securities “roll off” the balance sheet.
It took the Fed five-and-a-half years to amass $3.4 trillion in Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) during QE, including the year 2014 when it was “tapering” QE to zero. The Fed is now reversing that process, including the opposite of “tapering,” as it is ramping up its QE unwind.
The Fed’s balance sheet for the week ending June 6, released Thursday afternoon, shows a total drop of $141 billion since October, the beginning of the era officially called “balance sheet normalization.” At $4,319 billion, total assets have dropped to the lowest level since May 7, 2014, during the middle of the “taper.”
If the Fed continues to follow its plan, it will shed up to $420 billion in securities this year, and up to $600 billion a year in 2019 and each year in the future, until it considers its balance sheet to be “normalized” — or until something big breaks. For May, the plan calls for the Fed to shed up to $18 billion in Treasuries and up to $12 billion in MBS. So how did it go?
Treasury securities
The balance of Treasury securities fell by $17.7 billion in May to $2,378 billion, the lowest since May 28, 2014. Since the beginning of the QE-Unwind, $88 billion in Treasuries “rolled off.” The blue arrow indicates the amount that rolled off in May:
The step-pattern in the chart is a function of how the Fed unloads securities. It doesn’t sell them outright but allows them to “roll off” when they mature. Treasuries mature mid-month or at the end of the month. Hence the stair-steps.
On May 15, $26.4 billion in Treasuries on the Fed’s balance sheet matured. The Fed replaced $17.9 billion of them with new Treasury securities directly via its arrangement with the Treasury Department that cuts out primary dealers that the Fed normally does business with. In other words, that $17.9 billion was “rolled over.” But it did not replace $8.5 billion of maturing Treasuries. They “rolled off.”
On May 31, $28.6 billion matured. The Fed replaced $19.4 billion with new Treasuries. The remaining $9.2 billion of maturing Treasuries “rolled off” without replacement.
Mortgage-backed securities
First things first: The Fed only holds MBS that were issued and guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The credit risk lies with these government sponsored enterprises, not with the Fed.
Residential MBS are a little quirky as far as bonds go. Holders receive principal payments on a regular basis as the underlying mortgages are paid down or are paid off. At maturity, the remaining principal is paid off. Over the years, to keep the MBS balance from declining, the New York Fed’s Open Market Operations (OMO) kept buying MBS.
Settlement of those trades occurs two to three months later. Since the Fed books the trades at settlement, the time lag between trade and settlement causes large weekly fluctuations on the Fed’s balance sheet — the jagged line in the chart below. The lag also delays when MBS that “rolled off” actually disappear from the balance sheet. So the current balance sheet reflects MBS that rolled off around March and April [my detailed explanation].
Since the beginning of May, the MBS balance fell by $10.4 billion, to $1,734.6 billion, the lowest since August 12, 2015. In total, $36 billion in MBS have “rolled off” since the beginning of the QE unwind. Also note how the jags in the jagged line are starting to disappear as the Fed phased out its purchases, and the phase-out, after the time-lag, is now showing up:
The Fed’s total assets
QE consisted only of Treasuries and MBS. So the QE unwind only relates to Treasuries and MBS. Since the beginning of the QE Unwind, $88 billion in Treasuries and $36 billion in MBS rolled off, for a combined total of $124 billion.
The Fed has other roles that might impact assets and liabilities of the balance sheet, including that it acts as the bank of the US Treasury Department and holds “Foreign Official Deposits” by other central banks and government entities. So the overall assets on its balance sheet don’t move exactly in line with the balances of Treasuries and MBS.
In May, total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet dropped by $37 billion, to $4,319 billion, the lowest since May 2014. Assets are now down by $141 billion since the beginning of the QE-Unwind:
Just as the Fed created money to buy Treasuries and MBS during QE, it now destroys money when Treasuries and MBS “roll off” the balance sheet. The money just disappears to where it had come from – nothingness. Just like QE added liquidity to the markets, the QE unwind is draining liquidity. QE was associated with enormous media hoopla for maximum “wealth effect” in terms of asset price inflation; but the QE unwind happens quietly, on autopilot, and the media is silencing it to death.
Sellers need buyers. This is where the scheme loses me
While on the same subject; Could somebody prove or disprove that the taxpayer made money on the GM bailout?
There is no selling. The securities are simply maturing.
There is no buying and selling. The Treasury gives the Fed the bonds’ principal as they come due and the Fed throws that money down a black hole.
If those securities were owned by the public at large then the principal would be paid to a “real someone” and that money would stay in circulation.
Begbie,
The Fed does NOT sell. There is NO selling going on in this deal. And there are NO BUYERS in this deal. When Treasury securities mature, the Treasury Dept pays them off — it gives the money to the Fed where it disappears. This is the “roll off.” This is a principle people have got to understand. There are no sellers and no buyers.
However, to get the money that the Treasury hands the Fed to redeem the securities, the Treasury Dept sells bonds into the market at its planned auctions. Thus the market gives the Treasury Dept the money (for the bonds it sold), and the Treasury Dept gives some of that money to the Fed, and the Fed makes it disappear. That’s how the money gets drained out of the market.
Same principle but different actors with MBS.
But when “the market” gives the Treasury Dept money for the bonds it sold with one hand, doesn’t the Fed create money from thin air to buy other bonds at the “planned auctions”? It drains with one hand and fills with the other.
Yeah especially MBS, so are new MBS going back onto the balance sheets of the original GSE’s? Or is mortgage paper contracting (I don’t think so) And if the Fed drops QE linked treasuries, new treasuries have to be issued, just to keep the credit bubble from collapsing. This is the same gambit as the Tax cut law, the money isn’t going anywhere it sits on the Fed balance sheet where it always was, what changes is who can access it for purposes of borrowing (Europe lost control of the money and LIBOR went up) QE was assembled to give a lift to corporates, and if you check the corporate high yield market you’ll see that nobody in corporates is worried about higher rates because nothing is happening except the old shell game, and despite the teeny weeny bit of a credit squeeze in US markets that the ROW is running a far accommodative policy. By degree the US tightening is a bucket of water over Niagara Falls.
I would have thought Treasury yields would have gone up a lot more than they have. Perhaps the big banks with all their cash reserves parked at the Federal Reserve are now beginning to roll that money back into Treasuries? I read somewhere that the the FED is now cutting the interest rate it gives on those reserves so maybe there is more money to be made in treasuries?
Give it some time. The process is, as the Fed keeps pointing out, “gradual” so that the economy can adjust.
In terms of your second point:
The Fed will likely announce at the next meeting that it will cut the interest it pays banks on excess reserve. The proposed cut will be minuscule. Currently the Fed pays 1.75% on the reserves. It will likely propose to cut this to 1.70%. This is to solve a problem: the Fed has trouble keeping the federal funds rate in the middle of the Fed’s target range. It has been bumping into the top. For example, yesterday the effective fed funds rate was 1.70% but the Fed’s target range is 1.50% to 1.75%. So the fed funds rate should be in the middle (about 1.625%), but it’s not.
The Fed is worried the fed funds rate might actually go over the top of the Fed’s target range. So it hopes that by lowering what it pays on excess reserves, it can nudge the fed funds rate back to the middle of the target range.
Wolf,
Could you elaborate more on how the FED acts as the banker for the US Treasury and holder of Foreign Official Deposits of other central banks and entities?
This explains some of the things that the Fed does. In terms of bank to the US Treasury, go down to “Deposits of the U.S. Treasury” and the section below it is on “Foreign Official Deposits”:
https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_frliabilities.htm
They also act as the banker for various government agencies.
The Fed/Treasury is the agent behind the Treasury Bonds for dollars in the BIS forex exchange with China. Bernanke famously called it “sterilization” because it meant those pseudo dollars wouldn’t return in the form of inflation. The PBOC in turn pays out to their own people in their currency which is redeemed in dollars to buy US RE. Capital controls are a joke. The bonds are just cusip numbers registered on the Fed/Treasuries computer. There is no there there. China could demand cash in payment for reserves, (though not once they accept bonds, bonds cannot be repatriated, they can only be sold in the secondary market which we control, or rather we could buy the old bonds with new bonds, through a secondary, with money printed out of thin air, but you see that would put pressure on rates, anyway you slice it).
What we are seeing with rate hikes at present is pressure on the dollar denominated debt in the EM. Its really just the first inning of the great unwind.
On an other FRED chart, so far the unwind looks a little less impressive. Does ” how far the FED will make it” say anything on how far the ECB will make it, if they start to unwind at all?
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TREAST
that is a better chart, it shows that what the fed is doing right now is tiny potatoes in the big picture.
Looks like that wont be normalized in my lifetime, but then what is normal nowdays anyway?
If wishes were fishes.
The Goldie Locks Fed wish.
Balance sheet normalization. Not too fast, not too slow.
Rate hikes. Not too high, not too low.
US dollar. Not too strong, not too weak.
Inflation. Not too much, not enough.
Walking on glass, one small miss step and there are consequences.
All it will take to knock this train off it’s tracks is an exogenous shock.
And this time around its NOT different. Just a matter of time.
When we wish, we just wish. When the FED wish, it is reality. Because they have guns, they have the printers and they make the rules. If you do NOT obey, you get hurt. Goldilocks is low volitility. Those who obeyed the FED and shorted VOL has made lots of money in the last decade until early this year. I do NOT think the FED specifically cares about Goldielocks or low VOL any more. I think they want two things now. First, stop borrow money and create businesses, other wise, labor cost will rise and hurt the existing businesses. Make sure lahore is under control of capital. Second, let the EM know who is the boss, destroy their wealth/bubble and let them begs for mercy and gain geopolitical advantages. Financial war.
The unintended consequence (and I do think it is, as US officials rarely take their hegemonic responsibilities seriously) of the Treasury needing funds to pay off the bonds (and cover the exploding deficit–thanks Republican deficit “hawks”) is that capital is being squeezed out of the Third World and screwing up their currencies. Thus instability is exported to places which have the least resilience to such instability. But never fear, the IMF will imposed draconian austerity measures so that life chances and life expectancy will fall in the periphery so that bond holders can be made whole.
What a way to run a planet.