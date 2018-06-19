Shanghai Plunges 3.2%, below 3,000 for 1st Time in 2 Years, After Trump Threatens to Massively Escalate Trade War and China Threatens to Massively Retaliate

Apparently, the trade talks have collapsed.
On May 20, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin declared that the US-China trade war was “on hold” while the trade talks were being conducted. That didn’t last long. Apparently, those talks have collapsed. And Monday evening, President Trump threatened to hit another $200 billion of imports from China with 10% tariffs.
The Shanghai Composite Index plunged 3.2% by midday in China on Tuesday, to 2,924, the lowest level since June 2016. The index is down 12% since the end of February. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.4% by midday. Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 1.5%. But US futures edged down only a smidgen.
It would be the second wave of tariffs, following the already decided first wave of 25% tariffs on $50 billion in goods, with $34 billion of imports to be hit on July 6, and $16 billion to be hit at a later date.
But instead of buckling under Trump’s first wave and addressing the IP-theft issues brought forth by the US, China vowed to retaliate in equal measure, which caused the infuriated White House to massively escalate the trade war with the second wave of threats.
“This latest action by China clearly indicates its determination to keep the United States at a permanent and unfair disadvantage, which is reflected in our massive $376 billion trade imbalance in goods. This is unacceptable,” Trump said.
“Further action must be taken to encourage China to change its unfair practices, open its market to United States goods, and accept a more balanced trade relationship with the United States.”
“After the legal process is complete, these tariffs will go into effect if China refuses to change its practices, and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced,” Trump said.
And Trump threatened a third wave of tariffs – 10% on another $200 billion of Chinese goods – if China retaliates against the second wave. But that threat also fell on deaf ears.
China’s commerce ministry vowed on Tuesday to retaliate with “qualitative” and “quantitative” measures that would match the US tariffs, adding: “Such a practice of extreme pressure and blackmailing deviates from the consensus reached by both sides on multiple occasions, and is a disappointment for the international community.”
“The United States has initiated a trade war and violated market regulations, and is harming the interests of not just the people of China and the US, but of the world,” the ministry said.
So it might be dawning on the markets in China that this is getting serious.
In terms of the Shanghai Composite index, since the crash of 2015, when the index dropped into the 2,700 range, the 3,000 level has been perceived as the place where the government steps in and moves the levers, in cooperation with more or less willing institutional investors, to buy-buy-buy and nudge the market back up. This heavy hand is likely to appear soon.
Emerging market “turmoil” is already brewing as the Hot Money flees. Read… Chasing Yield during ZIRP & NIRP Evidently Starved Human Brains of Oxygen. Now the Price Is Due
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wooohooo. Let the bodies hit the floor.
At the risk of being callous, the end justifies the means here. Although I doubt Trump is really behind this, more likely some of the hardliners in his administration. They see this effort as a way to try to quash China while they still can. Before it becomes too dominant to quash. Everyone knows that despite all the talking media heads, the Europeans will do nothing, the idea of “working together to curb China” is just a bad joke.
The consequences will probably be horrific, but its either that or cede power. China cannot and will not back down here, just a little too much history and pride at stake. Trump wasn’t wrong about America first, because despite all of the rhetoric, every other country is also proclaiming themselves to be first. Not some nebulous global order run by Wall Street.
Well said!
If we stay out of dollar tree and general dollar could probably add another 3 %
Trouble is China owns most of the US debt, so if it dumps that on the world, or stops financing the massive deficit, then all the tariffs in the world will be little good. Americans will have no Chinese funded credit cards to buy anything!
The “China will dump Treasuries!” apocalypse scenario is overstated. Consider the following. As of February, China held $1.18t in Treasuries (source:Bloomberg). In comparison, Japan held $1.06t. As of June, the Federal Reserve holds over $2.3t in Treasuries…more than both China and Japan combined (source: StL Fed).
Furthermore, from March 2009 to August 2011 the Federal Research increased their Treasury holdings from 474$b to $1.652t (source: StL Fed). That is an increase of $1.178t. And that was not a one-off event. From Jan 2013 to Oct 2014, the Federal Reserve increased Treasury holdings from $1.67t to $2.46t representing an increase of $790b. If China tried to dump Treasuries, the Fed could swallow their entire holdings.
That assumes that there would be no other buyers in the market. But there would be plenty of other buyers. And the line would get longer if a “China dump” raise rates to even the lower range of history norms (i.e. 5% on 30 year US Treasuries). Just look at the number of suckers who lined up for 100 year Argentine bonds. 30yr USTs at 5% would have investors from Japan to Europe lined up at the door. It would be a TINA situation for fixed income.
Which brings us to the final problem with the China Dump Theory. What would China exchange their Treasury holdings for? Dollars? Euros? Bunds? JGBs? EM bonds? The ECB would love to trade their holdings of Greek and Italian bonds for USTs, if only they could find a greater fool to buy them. Banks and investors holding zero to negative yield Bunds and JGBs would be thrilled to swap them for 5% yielding USTs.
In other words, China has few appealing alternatives to “dump” US Treasuries in exchange for. Any attempt to swap USTs for other sovereign bonds could turn into a Chinese bailout of investors and central banks in Europe and Japan…at China’s expense. And even assuming no buyers, the Fed Reserve’s printing presses have proven that they are more than up to the job. As bad as these options sound, if China tried to dump USTs for currency holdings such as Euros, the results would be even worse for China.
In short, engaging in a trade war with the issuer of the dominant reserve currency, while holding over $1t in sovereign debt in that currency, is a fool’s game.
China’s only hope is that political will in the US will falter before their bluff is called.
The “trade war” has been going on for many years, waged by China only (US has only started to “retaliate”).
The US is the least dependent on international trade of any large economy. ~10-15% of the US economy has to do with trade. However, as usual in economic systems, the dependency is complex (think supply chain- and how this ripples through the economy).
The “economy theory” on free trade is actually very thin. Think carefully about the “dogmatic” statements made by the “economic experts” in the public. They trot out a few studies, which as usual, are very focused/controlled on specific situations (which don’t model the complex real world that well)- they will never admit that. To do so would undermine their whole discipline- which the academics and government economists depend on for making a living.
Obviously, nobody really knows how this will play out.