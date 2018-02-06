How Out-Of-Whack are US Trade Relationships? 2017 Trade Deficit Worst since 2008

Trade deficit in non-petroleum products hit a record of $734 billion.
2017 was a banner year for the US trade deficit, according to the Commerce Department’s report today. Corporate America’s supply chains weave all over the world in search of lower costs. Other countries have an “industrial policy” designed to produce trade surpluses for them. This combo ballooned the US trade deficit in goods and services to $566 billion, up by $61 billion, or 12%, from 2016. It was the worst trade deficit since 2008.
While exports of goods and services rose by $121 billion, to $2.33 trillion, imports surged by $182.5 billion, to $2.90 trillion.
Exports add to the economy and to GDP; imports subtract from GDP. A big trade deficit is a negative for the economy. This trade deficit of $566 billion is big even in relative terms: 2.9% of GDP, up from 2.7% in 2016.
The trade deficit in goods alone (without services) was $796 billion. As the trade deficit in petroleum and petroleum products shrank due to surging oil production in the US, the trade deficit in non-petroleum products hit a record of $734 billion.
The goods trade deficit with China, Japan, and Germany combined amounted to $453 billion!
Years ago, when the trade deficit in goods began to balloon, it was deemed no big deal because the US would export innovative services, and this trade surplus in services would make up for the deficit in goods. That didn’t work out. Then, as the overall US trade deficit ballooned, it was deemed no big deal because soaring imports showed that the US economy was healthy, driven by consumer demand, according to an endless series of economists and politicians. Meanwhile, Corporate America perfected offshoring production and importing from cheaper countries.
Then came Trump with a renewed focus on the trade deficit – something that should have been done 25 years ago, when trade wasn’t that far out of balance. But even with this renewed focus, the problem just got worse.
Here are the countries with which the US has the largest trade imbalances in goods (services not included). In terms of China, since a lot of merchandise is transshipped and/or invoiced via Hong Kong, I netted China’s and Hong Kong’s numbers in one line. I included the EU (purple bar) for memo purposes, though it is not a country and though some member states are also included in the chart:
The opaque nature of some of the trade dealings – transshipments, trade invoicing, tax issues, etc. – can skew trade data. For example, the US had trade surpluses of $24 billion and $15 billion with the Netherlands and Belgium, not because the end-users of US products are in the Netherlands and Belgium but because Rotterdam and Antwerp are the largest and second-largest seaports in Europe, and thus key for the US-EU shipping route for countries that have less convenient or no seaports.
Ireland, with which the US has a trade deficit of $38 billion as the chart above shows, isn’t actually a huge goods supplier of the US. It’s where many US companies shelter part of their profits from US taxes, and some of the trade invoicing is routed through their mailbox entities there.
Biggest partners in the trade deficit of goods:
- China: the deficit jumped by $23 billion, with imports surging by $43 billion and exports rising by $20 billion.
- Mexico: the deficit increased by $8 billion, with imports surging by $20 billion and exports rising by $12 billion.
- Japan and Germany: the deficit remained about flat, with both imports and exports rising with each country by about $4 billion.
The US increased its trade deficit with the EU by $5 billion, mostly via gains by Ireland and Italy, as imports surged $18 billion, and exports rose $13 billion.
The chart below shows US imports (red) and exports (black), in order of the trade deficit (imports minus exports, with the EU color-coded differently):
And here are the problem countries:
- China/Hong Kong exported to the US 3 times as much as it imported from the US.
- Japan exported to the US 2.2 times as much as it imported.
- Germany exported to the US 2.2 times as much as it imported.
By contrast, Mexico exported to the US 1.3 times as much as it imported from the US. And trade with Canada was close to being in balance, given the huge bilateral trade.
So there are two categories of countries with which the US has a trade deficit: Those that import from the US relatively little compared to their exports to the US – China, Japan, and Germany; and those with which the US has a booming bilateral trade, primarily Canada but also Mexico. Canada, with a population the size of California’s, imports as much from the US as the entire EU combined!
Clearly, Canada isn’t a problem in the long-running US trade fiasco. And given how much Mexico imports from the US, it isn’t the top problem either. Instead of hounding both countries, current NAFTA re-negotiations should carefully tweak the trade relationships. But concerning China, Japan, and Germany — the countries that together account for 80% of the US trade deficit — some good ol’ hounding would be appropriate.
Corporate American plays an outsized role in the trade deficit, and removing incentives to offshore production would be a good first step. This is going to cause a lot of squealing overseas and in boardrooms of Corporate America. But it should have been done 25 years ago before trade relationships got this far out of whack.
I’ve read somewhere that the nature of some of these trade imbalances is the way US companies account for these imports i.e. Apple iPhones are imported at the full RETAIL value as opposed to true manufacturing cost.
Why? Tax avoidance.
It is called price transfer where the US company pays a lower tax rate in the exporting country and the stepped up price basis reduces the profit margin when goods are sold in the US thus lower the effective US tax rate. This is all legal under the US tax code. Another benefit is the lower wages in the exporting country. Trump lowering the tax rate may slow this down but given the capital invested and the lower wages in these countries it is my personal opinion that most jobs will not be repatriated back to the US.
I know it’s legal, but does not make it right. Also it inflates the value of these so called deficits.
Let me ask you this in light of your criticisms aimed at Germany ;
Exactly what should Germany be importing from the US ? Cars ? Sorry but Ford has Ford of Koln in Germany … FCA has its own EU versions of Alfa FIAT Maserati Ferrari .. GM used to have OPEL until OPEL bit the proverbial dust due to GM’s mismanagement of the brand .
And what US manufactured ( what few there are ) cars would suit their needs/regulations or for that matter would the Germans want ? None !
Whereas Mercedes ( I own one ) BMW , Audi , VW ? All adjusted , modified and suited to American needs and regulations to a tee with all being aspirational vehicles ..
So what else can we offer the Germans ? Computers ? Nope . All manufactured in Asia . Appliances ? None of our appliances suit the strict efficiency etc guidelines of Germany not to mention the majority of them are manufactured overseas . Clothing ? Why buy ours when they’ve got plenty of their own brands .. most of which are higher quality I might add . And once again the overwhelming majority of our clothing is manufactured overseas
So what should we be exporting to them ? Or better yet … what do we have that WE manufacture here in the US that we can be exporting to them ? H-D ? Nor hardly with 45-90% of all components etc manufactured overseas . Cadillac ? Who in Germany would want a EuroWannabe Cadillac based on outdated OPEL / Vauxhall / Holden and Chevy platforms ? Corvette ? Been there … done that … they aint buying … and can you blame them ?
Ahhh … but here’s the real rub ! Anyone like to take a wild guess how many jobs are being provided here in the US in just the automotive sector alone by Germany ? Thousands . Like to take a wild guess where the ONLY tech and manufacturing companies that provide HS paid apprenticeships and on the job training on US soil come from ? Germany
So perhaps before going off the rails with your statistics Wolf you need to take all aspects of our trade and business relations with Germany into account … before you help fuel a potential trade embargo that will wind up costing us ( US ) a helluva lot more than it will Germany … seeing as how the combined forces of VW/Audi , Daimler Benz and BMW/MINI alone have threatened to pull out of the US toot suite should any such attempts be made by this uninformed administration desperate to appease an even less informed base
And seriously Wolf .. you of all people should know better !
I don’t have time to address all your points. So just one.
You said: “And what US manufactured ( what few there are ) cars would suit their needs/regulations or for that matter would the Germans want ? None !”
None? BS. Just because you don’t know doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. The US DOES export cars to Germany, though in fairly small numbers since traditionally GM and Ford didn’t want to compete with their own brands in Germany (Ford and Opel) – and vice versa.
For example, the Mustang is the best-selling sports car in Germany:
http://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/henry-payne/2017/11/16/payne-mustang-sales-roar-overseas/107756764/
The US manufactures all kinds of goods, and manufacturing production hit a record in December. So get a clue.
I wrote and sold software some years ago. It was much better than similar products from Germany or Japan and was marketed in both countries (prior to the rise of China). It sold initially to a few companies, and later to none. The big companies, Honda, BMW, Audi refused to buy it. Why? Not because it was inferior, but because *I* was not German or Japanese.
I understand the nature of both countries very well, thank you. And no, I don’t buy the argument that their products are superior due to better design or manufacturing. You see, I worked in manufacturing, consulting for companies around the world. Mistakes occur in any country. Mercantilism – ah, well that tends to be found in relatively few – not coincidentally, the ones with big trade surpluses.
Have to agree this is a lot of exporting from our(corporate)selves to our(consumer)selves. Corporate America figured out a way to bust the trade unions, hire communist workers!? It mangles the concept of GDP and makes it impossible for the Fed to pretend to do its job. Now we have a billionaire populist president who just gave the corporations a huge tax break, while he threatens (idly) to impose tariffs on the host countries, which is essentially punishing labor a second time.
Meanwhile American workers on the lower end will become communists given enough time as wages continue to stagnate below the cost increases of many of their largest necessary expenses. The economists at the Fed don’t seem to understand the impossible task at this point of growing gdp without bubbles. I don’t think they’ll make it very far into tightening before they are forced to retreat and we’ll continue on the current path of wasting productive capital on exuberant speculation. Also I don’t see how the dollar can hold it’s value going into the future. Too many long term trends continue to conspire against it and at some point those forces will act.
John Maynard Keynes gets so much bad press from the right as an advocate for prolific deficit spending, which he only advocated in times of recession. In normal circumstances he believed in a balanced budget and maybe a bit of a surplus for bad times but what he believed was fatal to a nation was running deficit trade imbalances. I think the last time we ran a surplus was 1975.. So why aren’t we bankrupt? I don’t think Keynes could imagine any country able to export it’s debt as if it was a commodity. At some point I think Keynes will be proven right.
As far as China being a problem nation, didn’t our industrialists trip all over themselves shedding factories as fast as they could move them? Now they’re complaining!
Your post wisely said this, ¨I think the last time we ran a surplus was 1975. So why aren’t we bankrupt? I don’t think Keynes could imagine any country able to export it’s debt as if it was a commodity.¨
Of course you are logically correct. Indeed, we (the USA) are bankrupt.
We are logically bankrupt, but not functionally bankrupt.
The answer to the question is solely this, ¨Military hegemony¨ . I am sorry to report.
The old saw states this, ¨How did I go bankrupt ? Slowly at first, then suddenly.¨
Yup.
The ideology of “shareholder value” dictated that managers send jobs overseas. At the same time, large stock grants aligned managerial interest with this ideology. CEO’s could argue, “I have to do it! My duty is to the shareholder so really I have no choice.”
Lots of people are paid to sing. Sing what the Kings and Queens want to hear and you get paid well. Might be bad for your countrymen, though.
China’s trade surpluses didn’t just happen. It requires a great deal of creative financing to maintain a mercantile economy. Just ask Japan. And what do they have to show for it? A few trillion in U.S. Treasuries. When the time comes, those trillions won’t be anywhere near enough to fill the rotting holes at the center of their financial systems.
BUT they do have have FACTORIES, Capital Goods, and manufacturing skills. What does America have?
We just have debts.
Just look at Tesla. The reason their cost is so high is because their manufacturing process still relies on people fixing tons of stuff at the end of assembly.
Ok, ok. So we have delusion as well on top of debts.
Japan has begun hollowing out as well. Many of the consumer electronics are made in China, and Korea is dominating more and more segments (see cars and appliances). Chinese companies have actually begun buying major Japanese tech giants (Foxconn bought one of the biggies.
I can tell you this. From the point of view of society, Japan is going to come out ahead in the next crisis. Not in terms of wealth, technological superiority, etc, etc, but in the understanding of their shared responsibility that brings the country to where they are and will be.
As opposed to the entitled people in the West:
1. If something goes right, it’s all due to me.
2. If something goes wrong, it’s obviously the government and society (so let’s start shooting people).
The blood that will be shed in the West will be scary, because recovering from delusion will mean 2) will be acted out in more and more frequency before recognition sets in.
Rates is totally right.. As made up as China’s growth rate might be they do have a huge cash surplus and have sucked up the world’s manufacturing.. The factories are real as are their cash hoards..
We’re left with a justifiably angry people who used to make a family wage making things. Now we import the spatulas that keep many of us employed..
@Drango, forgot to answer you about Japan. My answer is compared to the US they have EVERYTHING.
1. Social cohesion that allows them to survive Fukushima without looting.
2. World class transport system unmatched by anywhere in the world.
3. A true service oriented culture (with zero tipping).
4. A super low crime rate.
5. etc, etc.
It’s obvious you haven’t been to Japan. It’s far from a perfect society, but here’s one foreigner’s perspective: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn2mAAKXD5w
6. Longevity.
I constantly read many comments on this web site (and others) which show understanding and clarity regarding the broad overview. If so many people can see what is going on, then why is the problem getting worse (as outlined by this article)? It all seems to me like la la land. What will it take to *actually*change* things? Trump is a VERY good first step in my opinion because he is shaking things up, but there is a mighty lot of shakin’ needing to be done. And trade deficits are just one item in a very long list.
It still goes to the meme of ‘Exceptionalism’ regardless of who is in power right now. Until circumstances shines a light on that myth it will continue to affect any honest evaluation of the trade situation and why it is the way it is. Starting a trade war might feel good, but it won’t erase the last 30 years of offshoring, or the corrupting influence of corporations on US Govt and what Govt continues to allow; even rewards and encourages.
Time for a do-over and it might take a big crash for impetus. TJ mentioned Germany and the goods it produces. Add to his list, precision machining. German machine works produce the finest machined parts in the world for a variety of applications, including mammoth and finely balanced propellers for the shipping industry. Even the US military buys them. Of course working in the trades is a time-honoured calling in Germany with excellent pay and status.
“The conventional wisdom in America is that landing a good job requires a degree from a four-year college. But in Germany — where the youth unemployment rate is half that of the U.S. — many students pursue a different path, opting for vocational training programs that set them up for careers directly after graduation.”
and:
“In recent years, there’s been a greater push for the U.S. to adopt German-style vocational training programs. For example, the Obama administration proposed in Feburary a $200 million investment in skills-based training and apprenticeship programs. However, the difficulty of implementing a system such as Germany’s — combined with the increasing importance of having a four-year college degree in order to secure employment after graduation — has left the future of vocational training in the U.S. uncertain.”
https://www.attn.com/stories/13232/how-germany-and-america-differ-job-training
If a country does not have the people with skills to build a product, it won’t be able to sell it to someone who does. It’s a pretty simple concept. Of course, I’m a biased and proud tradesman and have been for 40 years. My degrees sit in the file cabinet in my wife’s studio….I think. I’d have to go look for them, but why bother? :-)
Not an economist but found this interesting:
National Income Accounting
In practice this is not observed precisely because of data errors
Production generates Income that are allocated to four main purposes.
C + I + G + X C + S + T + M
Production (main areas)
C Consumer goods and services
I Capital goods (machinery and equipment)
G Government activities
X Exports
Purposes of Income
C Consuming
S Saving
T Paying taxes
M Importing
Consumption C cancels out on both sides so equation reduces to:
(X-M) (S-I) + (T-G)
“In words, if there is a deficit on the right-hand side of equation
(if domestic savings S do not fully finance investments I , taxes T do not fully finance government budgets G or some combination of the two)
then the balance of international trade X-M must show a similar deficit.”
Sorry the equivalence symbol did not translate
C + I + G + X C + S + T + M
(X-M) (S-I) + (T-G)
A revolution through the ballot box is the solution. Never put an encombment back in office.
One term and gone.Then sit back and see how many cycles it takes to straiten this mess out.
Show the powers that be that we in this democracy :
Have the power. Anything less just reinforces the fact that we rely don’t care,but we like to have a reason to complain.
good post.
One point, United Kingdom is absent from the charts (reflecting a Freudian racial bias, perhaps ?)
Is England a different “race” than Germany?
The US exported $55.4 billion in goods to the UK and imported $54.3 billion in goods from the UK. So the US had a goods SURPLUS of $1 billion with the UK.
The charts only list the countries with the largest trade deficits with the US.
Remember how ten years ago people argued that the trade deficit wasn’t that big of a deal because much of it was oil, meaning that the true deficit was much smaller and therefore manageable?
Scott, thanks for bringing this up. I just updated my article with this paragraph:
“The trade deficit in goods alone (without services) was $796 billion. As the trade deficit in petroleum and petroleum products shrank due to surging oil production in the US, the trade deficit in non-petroleum products hit a record of $734 billion.”
Great post Wolfe and great comments.
If as RATES claim that many if not most companies import at full retail value and not at cost and Wolfe claims the deficit from Ireland is just paperwork ,maybe we don’t have a deficit at all ,and that’s why nothing has been done about it.
“Corporate American plays an outsized role in the trade deficit, and removing incentives to offshore production would be a good first step.”
Exactly, well explained. What’s wrong with our president, I’m thinking (afraid of) he doesn’t know offshoring is being subsidized, there’s never any mention even in the corporate-owned press.
And what’s the purpose of expanding military, a revenue sink that’s been bleeding us dry for decades, it’s all absurd.
i don’t think the triffin dilemma has been solved as yet, nor will it ever be. if the dollar is to serve as the world’s reserve currency the u.s. must unavoidably run trade deficits. if the u.s. ran a net trade surplus the dollar could not serve as a reserve currency. do the disadvantages of trade deficits really outweigh the advantage of having the dominant reserve currency?
You said: “if the dollar is to serve as the world’s reserve currency the u.s. must unavoidably run trade deficits.”
This is false. The euro is the second largest global reserve currency, and the Eurozone has a large trade surplus with the rest of the world. When the DM was still around, it was the second largest reserve currency, and Germany had a large trade surplus with the rest of the world.
The connection is the other way around: BECAUSE the dollar is the largest reserve currency, the US gets away with large trade deficits.
@ TJ Martin
I tend to agree with TJ.
I live and work in Germany (I am a german citizen) and though the new Mustang is very popular due to its low price and high horsepower compared to Audi/Porsche etc., it is also understood that qualitatively the Mustang is inferior to German brands and will start breaking down after ~5 years (primarily due to rust and engine issues). American sports cars are considered play and trash cars.
Case in point my cousin drove a Dodge Journey with a 1.5l Diesel engine for 4 years and after expiration of the warranty a domino effect of faults appeared (rust, electrical, door locks). Before the problems appeared he was a big Dodge/Mopar fan and belonged to various German US car clubs. Needless to say he sold his Dodge for a Skoda Octavia combi, and is happy with his new purchase.
Also, GM sold Chevy branded Opel vehicles in Europe that directly competed and undercut them on the price so severely that Opel ended being sold to Peugeot. There is still a lot of resentment toward GM due to its actions towards Opel and its employees in Rüsselsheim. None of this will help expand sales of American products in Germany. I know that’s anecdotal and will not convince those with a contrarian view.
Finally, the stated or implied threat of a trade war with China, EU and Japan will only cause them to align themselves against the US. Lets also not forget that US corporate interests are at stake here too! Will they simply accept a change to the current status quo, or will they fight to keep the financial/regulatory benefits they now possess?
P.S. I am an mechatronics technician working in aerospace in the Frankfurt/M. Region.
Friend of mine had an Audi TT. Total piece of crap. Couldn’t keep it out of the shop. Got rid of it after two years. Does that make all Audis crap? Of course not. Anecdotal evidence is to be enjoyed with a grain of salt. But I’ll never buy an Audi based on what he has been through.
“2017 was a banner year for the US trade deficit, according to the Commerce Department’s report today.”
Which means that all this nonsense about ‘inflation fears’ will never come to pass. America will never have meaningful inflation when all its production is out-sourced and American workers are competing with billions of starving people who will work for nickels.
The market drops seems to have been orchestrated (mr 50 cent?) rather than a realistic portrayal of legitimate inflation fears- wage or otherwise.
Dow 30,000. here we come!