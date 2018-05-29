Update on the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America

Some beautiful spikes too.
Prices of houses and condos across the US surged 6.5% from a year earlier (not seasonally-adjusted), according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for March, released today. The index is now 7.8% above the crazy peak of “Housing Bubble 1” in July 2006 just before it all came apart, and 48% above the trough of “Housing Bust 1”:
Real estate is local though prices are heavily impacted by national and global factors, including monetary policies and offshore investors who consider “housing” in the US an asset class and perhaps also escape route. These local and global factors inflate local housing bubbles. When enough local housing bubbles come together at the same time, even as some housing markets remain calm, they turn into a national housing bubble. See chart above.
That last housing bubble — “Housing Bubble 1” in this millennium — wasn’t some state of calm that the US needed to return to. It was the definitive housing bubble that then collapsed and helped bring the global financial system to the brink.
The Case-Shiller Index is based on a rolling three-month average; today’s release is for January, February, and March. The index, based on “home price sales pairs,” compares the sales price of a home in the current month to the last transaction of the same home years earlier. The index, which incorporates other factors and uses algorithms to arrive at a data point, was set at 100 for January 2000; so an index value of 200 means prices as figured by the index have doubled.
So here are the most splendid housing bubbles in major metro areas in the US:
Boston:
The Case-Shiller home price index for the Boston metro jumped 1.2% from the prior month, to a new record, and is up 5.8% from a year ago. Note that little dip in the chart late last year, when prices made a feeble effort at a seasonal decline. During Housing Bubble 1, from January 2000 to October 2005, the index soared 82% before dropping. It now tops that crazy peak by 14.7%:
Seattle:
The Seattle metro index spiked 2.8% from the prior month to a new record. Late last year, it had experienced the first monthly declines since the end of 2014, now left behind as seasonal blips. The index soared 13.0% from a year ago and is now 27.4% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1 (July 2007). Note the historic spike over the past two months:
Denver:
The index for the Denver metro spiked 1.4% from prior month, the 29th relentless increase in a row. It’s up 8.6% from a year ago, and is up 53% from the crazy peak in July 2006:
Dallas-Fort Worth:
The Dallas-Fort Worth metro index rose 0.7% from a month earlier, its 50th monthly increase in a row, and 5.8% from a year ago. Since its peak during Housing Bubble 1 in June 2007, the index has surged 45%:
Atlanta:
The Case-Shiller index for the Atlanta metro, after a brief seasonal flat spot late last year, rose 0.8% from a month ago and 6.2% from a year earlier. It now exceeds the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in July 2007 by 4.9%:
Portland:
The Portland metro index, which had been flat for five months last year, has now risen four months in a row. The index is up 1% from a month ago, 6.7% from a year earlier, and 22% from the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in July 2007. It has ballooned 127% since 2000:
San Francisco Bay Area:
The Case-Shiller home price index for “San Francisco” includes the counties of San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, and San Mateo, a large and diverse area consisting of the city of San Francisco, the northern part of Silicon Valley (San Mateo county), part of the East Bay and part of the North Bay. The index spiked 2.1% from a month earlier and 11.3% from a year ago. It’s up 37% from the totally crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1, and 162% since 2000:
Los Angeles:
The Case-Shiller index for the Los Angeles metro rose nearly 1% for the month and 8.1% year-over-year. Between January 2000 and July 2006, the index had skyrocketed 174%. The crash was nearly as steep, as the chart below shows. The index now exceeds the peak of the housing insanity in 2006 by 1.6%. So a big round of applause. The Case-Shiller data for neighboring San Diego is very similar.
New York City Condos:
Case-Shiller’s index for condos in New York City rose nearly 0.6% from a month ago and is up 3.4% from a year ago. From 2000 to February 2006, the index had surged 131%. But even during the subsequent bust, its decline was halted when QE kicked in, and along with it the bonuses on Wall Street. Then global investors arrived again, and by 2012, it was once again party time. The index is now 19% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1, having surged 176% in 17 years:
The acceleration in many markets of this home price inflation might well be a reaction to mortgage interest rates that have surged and are scheduled to surge more, as the Fed continues to raise rates “gradually” and as it continues to unwind QE. So households may be rushing to lock in the current rates – and thereby also locking into their own budgets the current prices of Housing Bubble 2.
Los Angeles and “neighboring San Diego”? They’re 120 miles apart, with 3.2 million people in Orange Co. in between. :-)))
Perhaps they’re neighbors from the perspective a commute between the two is relatively short?
check out the 49th congressional district. the only thing that separates LA from SD is Camp Pendleton, otherwise it would be one continuous city.
As you mentioned in your previous post, RE has a more or less fixed limit up in the monthly mortgage payment. (and with decreased interest deductability, limited high income State tax deductability and increasing interest rates) that number is going down.
Sure wont’ buy anything in that environment. I’ve been waiting 3 years now. Still waiting.
Strong employment numbers seem to be causing the rise of housing costs in these markets. Travel outside of the commuting radius to these cities and the housing prices are probably flat as the suburban housing demand isn’t as strong due to less job mobility.
There is actually less jobs than ten years ago thanks to bots (AI) and robots (machines) taking jobs. Is just that most companies no longer allow working from home so people prefer to live closer to their workplace.
Even if fuel prices are still kind of cheap no one who can avoid it likes to travel long distances to work.
My understanding is that bots and machines taking jobs is a small effect in the last couple decades, though that may change.
The major change has been the simple shipment of said jobs to low wage countries. Great for execs and investors! Bad for the U.S. Midwest, which had a big part of the manufacturing base and so the most to lose, also to the South and Texas, though mainly overseas, if you consider all industries.
Really enjoy the monthy standard aticles. Was just reading a main stream Yahoo article “The US housing market has an inventory problem” which backed it up with .. “Inventory shortages are even worse than in recent years, and home prices keep climbing..” but I still agree their is an affordabilty issue. However, I always think, who is driving cost up, if their is an affordabilty crisis.
Hope springs eternal!
A couple of things come to mind that are different this time. First, while Wolf is correct that the existing housing stock didn’t get any larger (though may have been remodeled by a flipper), it’s safe to say that in all these HB2 cities there is a larger population today — and thus demand — for these existing houses. New unit construction has seriously lagged behind, especially in land-constrained urban areas. Yet the people keep coming. So the prices continue to rise, enabled at least in part by still historically low mortgage rates.
The second major difference is that in the run up to HB1 pretty much anyone would could fog a mirror would qualify for the most obscene, toxic mortgage product. We all know how well that worked out. Since the collapse though it has been notoriously difficult to qualify for a mortgage. The end result being that those who hold mortgages today are on a much sounder financial footing. Barring some financial cataclysm we shouldn’t expect to see the massive wave of defaults we saw 10 – 12 years ago.
“larger population today”. How much bigger? This needs to be quantified. Also in some cases this would mean that people are leaving behind houses. So we should see the value for those houses dropping, possibly causing losses for banks.
“Since the collapse though it has been notoriously difficult to qualify for a mortgage.” I believe it’s true, but at the same time, people in areas like Silicon Valley are pledging the value of their stocks to get mortgages. Imagine what would happen when the value of those stocks were to drop.
We are in an everything bubble i.e. one bubble is inflating another bubble, etc. So if one pops, the contagion will be scary.
“The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area’s 146,000-resident jump in 2017 was the most of any metro area in the United States. And six of the top 10 fastest-growing counties in the United States were also in Texas, including Tarrant, Dallas, Denton and Collin.“
Add in the aversion to allowing new apartment complexes in most cities in the area and you are creating a lot of demand for housing.
However, you can still buy a brand new house for $200k.
Your second point is spot on BradK. Mortgages are much harder to get today, especially for investment homes. Almost all lenders want at least 20% cash equity compared to zero equity 12 years ago. If you have skin in the game, there’s a lot more incentive to continue to pay your mortgage even if values decline a bit.
Also, 12 years ago home prices in all submarkets increased substantially between 2003 and 2006. I reside in Naples, FL. The price for homes in my neighborhood surpassed the 2006 peak levels in 2015 and have traded slightly lower since 2015. Most owners have no or minimal debt. Home prices in an adjacent neighborhood(just to the east) are still at 60% of peak prices because of the difficulty in obtaining mortgages.
Fannie and Freddie now guarantee 97% LTV mortgage loans, house price increases are outpacing wage growth, and there is more debt in other categories competing for income than during Housing Bubble 1.0. That is in addition to all of the so-called “investors” who will try to rush the exits when prices plateau. Those are all signs to me that this bubble may be in an even more precarious position than Bubble 1.0 was in July ’06.
No Brad K . What with multiple mortgages on a single property , the proliferation of ‘ dark money ‘ loans , loans for down payments etc , loans to make up the shortfall between the appraised value and the ( much ) higher price the own is willing to sell for , shady back door private equity mortgage companies abounding handing out subprime loans like candy etc – et al – ad nauseam .
Qualifying for a mortgage in todays bubble markets is as easy as pudding and pie … if you know the right doors to open and tables to crawl under
This may be a dumb question, but is this adjusted for inflation?
In some sense that is a dumb question. Housing prices rising *is* inflation.
More seriously: The *official* Case-Shiller index is *not* inflation adjusted, nor should it be. Adjusting housing prices for “inflation” is misleading. It makes not more sense than to adjust a milk price index for inflation.
Asset inflation is as bad as is consumables inflation.
True.
However, as I mentioned here a few days ago, I think it would be reasonable to adjust the index by median household income growth (which can be “gamed” a lot less than CPI). Between 2006 and 2018 median household income has grown by nearly 30%.
Adjusting with that metric we are definitely not back to the same highes as 2006.
@Wolf,
This may sound a bit outlandish. I was looking through the sales of some homes here in Bay Area recently and I noticed that there are offers on homes which are rejected. I was curious if there’s a front running/shilling operation afoot here. After the front running shenanigans of the likes of Goldman, one is sure to wonder.
For example, if a certain organization, say the Fed or somebody else, wanted the home prices to be high.
One way to do so is to get a fake offers into running as soon as a home comes on the market. The fake offer has to be one that is imperfect enough to be rejected. The actual customer will then have to match this new bid and this will ensure the home prices stay high even when the demand is low. We keep hearing about how these homes are not affordable, yet people are clamoring for them. I know people who are buying some of these homes and most of them report how they had competiton and how they outbid the competition. Yet, the so called competition seems very week and not interested in pursuing or countering the bids. Could these first bidders be somebody with a fixed price point in their minds? I doubt that because the first bids are also above the asking price.
I don’t think this is the case here on a large scale. I know quite a few people in real estate here, and that’s not what they’re seeing.
Friend just bought a house she was the lowest bid, but they accepted her because she had a big down payment. They don’t crunch the numbers until after the bidding and if the buyer can’t raise the money the process starts all over again. Also marginal buyers treat offers like an option to buy and ask for 90 day escrows, (sellers counter with less) in order to see if the value of the property has gone up. Then they scramble to pull the deal off. House in my area sold six months ago above asking price and no one living in it. Lots of folks playing fast and loose.
Take a look at the map tool on zillow.com and set it to show the pre-foreclosure listings, indicated by blue dots. If you have an account on Zillow, it will show the date when the owner defaulted on the loan. There are quite a few in my local area, and many in San Francisco. I am not sure what the trend is in defaulted mortgages, but there is probably a lot more shadow inventory than what is currently listed for sale. With costs of housing absorbing more income, there will be a lower hurdle to jump for a recession to cause a surge in defaults.
It’s fascinating to look at this! There’s one house valued at 5 million with a past due amount of $800,000. I guess you have a lot of folks pretending to be rich.
I wonder what percent of these homes will transition to “foreclosed”.
Also, does anyone know what this map looked like roughly one year ago? Has the pre-foreclosure rate gone up since interest rates increased?
How much is the rise if you take the dollar of 2006 being more valuable than the current dollar? Doesn’t it end actually lower than the previous bubble?
What you’re looking at with this data is asset-price inflation, mostly. The same home requires a lot more dollars to be purchased. This means that the dollar loses its purchasing power for assets such as homes. A home stays the same size and just gets older. It loses real value unless something drastic changes in the area, such as the construction of a new subway station nearby, or major gentrification.
Some of the latter has been happening in some areas. But mostly, these price increases are related to the dollar losing its purchasing power versus assets.
While north of the border, Canadian housing values seem to have flat lined and are now slowly rolling over lower.
Household debt hit $2.13 trillion, adding almost $3 billion in April. Total increase from last year is $99 billion, an increase of just over 4.9%.
Mortgage debt accounts for $1.528 trillion, while consumer debt is very close to a record high at $604 billion.
Even though the pace of mortgage debt growth, both short term and annual, is now the lowest it’s been since 2001.
The average consumer is consuming, just not housing. TIMBER!
Stats: BofC report.
Depends on where? Certainly over priced markets like TO are declining (for many reasons), but where I live on the west coast house prices are marching ever onward and upward. I live about 1/2 way up Vancouver Island, but it is thought of as being the north Island. Campbell River is a 45 minute drive east and home values there have increased this past year percentage-wise more than any other locality according to a local RE rag. A crap postage size building lot in CR is now over $200,000, then add on fees and permits + $300/sq ft construction costs at a minimum and you have an expensive market for new home buyers. A result is that people are surging into our area driving up prices.
Maybe an economic crash will adjust things downward but our mild climate still attracts people in droves. Today a cold front is sweeping through giving us 35 kt westerlies, clear skies, and perfect short sleeve temps. I have 40-60 humminbirds at any given time trying to nudge/budge into the feeders. Eagles and swallows are circling over the river and there are no bugs to worry about. We don’t even need window screens. The only people selling seem to be folks who have health concerns and wish to relocate closer to the hospital.
@Wolf Richter
Why don’t you use the seasonally-adjusted data?
Seasonally adjusted data are only as good as the seasonal adjustments. They’re one more layer of data manipulation, pure and simple.
Even Robert Shiller himself said years ago that he isn’t happy with the seasonal adjustments of the Case-Shiller data.
The ONLY TIME EVER that seasonally adjusted data should be even glanced at is for short-term month-to-month changes. And even then, they’re only as good as the seasonal adjustments. If the adjustments are off, the results are off.
But here we have a rolling three-month average. And we look mostly at year-over-year comparisons and long-term comparisons. There is no need for seasonally adjusted data if we compare the current period to the same period a year ago.
Our smart readers see from the charts that there is some seasonality in housing data, and that this seasonality disappeared over the span of 2014-2016 in some markets, and that some of it has returned in 2017. By adjusting the data, you’d never see that. But you would see other fluctuations that have to do with the adjustments, and not the data.
does Case Shiller index track property taxes too.
i would love to see what happens to property taxes tracked too.
No it doesn’t. But that would be a good one.
Subprime borrowers with shoddy credit get most of the blame for blowing up Housing Bubble 1.0, but research by the NBER shows that it was caused primarily by middle and upper-income prime borrowers used for “flipping” houses. Subprime borrowers did indeed have “skin in the game” in that they were borrowing for homes to live in, not speculate on.
http://www.nber.org/digest/aug15/w21261.html
There was an article in the Denver Post not too long ago about how more people may be considering leaving Denver than relocating there and cited housing prices as “a reason.”
A more accurate assessment would be that the cost of living is a major reason, if not THE reason, for the Denver-Boulder area being on the verge of a net outflow of people.
Yes it’s true that Denver has a remarkably low unemployment rate; however, the cheerleaders conveniently omit the fact that most of the jobs do not pay enough to keep up with the ever increasing prices of housing and rents.
The official line is that Denver is going through “growing pains”, as if this is something that will pass. I’ll believe it’s “growing pains when the gap between income and cost of living balances out, or at least improves from what it is right now. Unless that happens, and there is no guarantee that it will, the “growing pains” line is complete nonsense, if not an outright lie.
We received an e-mail a couple weeks ago from a local real estate agent entitled “4 Reasons Why Today’s Housing Market is NOT 2006 All Over Again.” It was complete with data from sources such as the National Association of Realtors and the Fed.
Surest sign of a bubble to me.
Did it say “Whatever it takes” in small print at the bottom of page?
Here is a TRUE story, my parents former house in Miami, FL got flipped 2 in less than 2 years – Originally sold $191K on Oct 2014 (Short Sale) then flipped in June 2015 $329K, then not satisfied sold again in June 2017 for $360K that is 3 sales in less than 3 years.
For sure this plays into the rhetoric of a HOT market but I think it is just flippers generation 1/2 the actual volume, once the TOP is IN the flipping will stop and the volume should decline
Here in Calif, Toll Bros is offering buyers of their new homes 3 year fixed rate loans at very attractive rates like 2.75% to 3.25%. Generally these are $1Mil + size loans. when the loans reset to market in a few years, they will have a massive payment shock. Could even cause some to default. These are not subprime loans just subreal interest rates.
Wow! That is a juice bubble! Are those new and used home prices? But look at the housing builders they all topped out in January along with the building suppliers. The bubble is already deflating ..the markets way ahead of these maniacs bidding up housing prices. The whole market is rotting. A crash or a decay appears all the same when Santa Claus comes down the chimney!
Jobs report looks pretty rosey. More rate hikes are now assured.
From my neck of the woods, Sillycon Valley, this was on local news last night:
https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/05/28/sunnyvales-most-expensive-single-parcel-home-sale-yet-guess-how-much/amp/
“The record-breaking sale comes less than three months after a smaller home in Sunnyvale’s Cherry Chase neighborhood sold for the highest price per square foot recorded in the city — a whopping $2,358 — in a $2 million sale. Local real estate agents say both sales are further evidence that the city, traditionally lacking the prestige of neighbors like Menlo Park or Palo Alto, is becoming more desirable — and more expensive.
…
The city, nestled between Mountain View and Santa Clara and within easy commuting distance of Google, Apple and other tech companies, has seen the average sale price for a single-family home increase by nearly 50 percent since 2015 — rising to more than $2 million this year, according to MLSListings. The city itself also is becoming a hot spot for tech, with Facebook and Fortinet recently securing leases in Sunnyvale.
Even so, Sunnyvale remains more affordable than neighboring cities including Mountain View, where the average home sells for $2.4 million, Palo Alto, where the average home sells for $4 million and Menlo Park, where the average home sells for $3 million, according to MLSListings.
…
The $3.15 million sale closed May 16 for about 25 percent above the home’s asking price after spending eight days on the market, Moran said. The buyers, a husband and wife who both work in tech and have two high school-aged children, had been searching for a home in the Sunnyvale area for more than two years, Moran said. The family, who declined to be interviewed, previously lived in Santa Clara and wanted a bigger house in a better school district.
…
The home fetched such a high price partly because it includes an enormous, 12,800-square-foot lot, Moran said. The big backyard was part of what sold her clients on the property.”
Re. that last bit, my sister and brother-in-law (since divorced and moved away) bought a similar-sized lot and home in higly desirable Los Altos circa 2000 for around $1 million – I’m sure it would easily fetch more than triple that now. My rent (shared 2br/2ba ~900 ft^20) has nearly doubled since the downturn during the GFC, it will likely hit $4000/mo when we get our next annual rent-jacking, erm I mean lease renewal notice next month. Being semi-retired w/no kids (i.e. ‘great schools’ means diddly to me) I’m getting the hell out of here – looking to move to the North Bay at end of August, hope to find something less-egregiously priced in San Rafael, Novato or Petaluma or thereabouts. Any tips from Marin countyers reading this appreciated!
Just used Zillow to check my sis and her ex’s ex-lot size, it’s ~10,000 ft^2, and Zillow estimates $4M current valuation.