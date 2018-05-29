NIRP’s Revenge: Italian Bonds Plunge, Worst Day in Decades

Markets wail and gnash their teeth as “normalization” of Italian yields sets in.
On Tuesday, Italian bonds had their worst day in Eurozone existence, even worse than any day during the worst periods of the 2011 debt crisis. And this comes after they’d already gotten crushed on Monday, and after they’d gotten crushed last week. And this happened even as the ECB is carrying on its QE program, including the purchase of Italian government bonds; and even as it pursues its negative-interest-rate policy (NIRP). As bond prices plunge, yields spike by definition, and the spike in the two-year yield was spectacular, going from 0.3% on Monday morning to 2.73% on Tuesday end of day:
But note that until May 26, the two-year yield was still negative as part of the ECB’s interest rate repression. On that fateful day, the two-year yield finally crossed the red line into positive territory.
To this day, it remains inexplicable why the ECB decided that Italian yields with maturities of two years or less should be negative – that investors, or rather pension beneficiaries, etc., who own these misbegotten bonds, would need to pay the Italian government, one of the most indebted in the world, for the privilege of lending it money. But that scheme came totally unhinged just now.
The 10-year Italian government bond yield preformed a similar if not quite as spectacular a feat. Over Monday and Tuesday, it went from 2.37% to 3.18%:
But here’s the thing: Italian bonds – no matter what maturity – should never ever have traded with a negative yield. Their yields should always have been higher than US yields, given that the Italian government is in even worse financial shape than the US government. Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio is 131%, and more importantly, it doesn’t even control its own currency and cannot on its own slough off a debt crisis by converting it into a classic currency crisis, which is how Argentina is dealing with its government spending. The central bank of Argentina recently jacked up its 30-day policy rate to 40% to keep the peso from collapsing further.
That’s the neighborhood where Italy would be if it had its own currency. But the ECB’s QE shenanigans and NIRP drove even Italian yields below zero, and so now here is NIRP’s revenge.
But just a little. In fact, Italian yields are in the process of “normalizing,” but they’re doing it swiftly, rather than “gradually,” as the Fed likes to emphasize at every opportunity for a very good reason: It took the Fed over four years to push up the two-year Treasury yield by 210 basis points. Italy accomplished the same feat in less than two days.
OK, normalization can be painful after years of NIRP. But just today – on the worst day for Italian bonds in Eurozone history – the government was able to sell €5.5 billion ($6.4 billion) six-month bills maturing in November 2018, at an average yield of 1.21%.
Let that 1.21% stew for a moment. In the US, today, the 6-month yield closed at 2.06%! So the Italian government is still borrowing at a lesser cost than the US government. Italy’s yield normalization has a long ways to go!
This was up from a negative yield of -0.42% at the prior six-month auction at the end of April. Oh my, how it hurts to have to pay interest on borrowed money, rather than getting paid for borrowing. I can hear the wailing and gnashing of teeth in Rome and in the markets around the world.
This six-month yield had reached an all-time high of 8.65% in November of 2011 and an all-time idiotic low of -0.48% in November last year. It needs to be way higher than it is today to account for at least some of the risks.
This yield normalization – or bloodbath, as others call it – comes on the heels of the failure of two anti-establishment parties, one on the left, the other on the right, to form a coalition government. They’d proposed to just blow off €250 billion of Italian bonds that the ECB has stupidly acquired, introduce an alternate currency, cut taxes, and raise spending.
If this plan had come to fruition, government bond yields would have spiked into the double digits, and a real default with big haircuts for investors would have been all but certain at those yields. Now the plan is off, the coalition hopes are in shambles, new elections are likely, and Italian voters get to sort this out, once again in their manner, in the voting booth.
The “doom loop” begins to exact its pound of flesh. Read… Which Banks Are Most Exposed to Italy’s Sovereign Debt? (Other than the Horribly Exposed Italian Banks)
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
https://www.investing.com/rates-bonds/italy-government-bonds?maturity_from=40&maturity_to=310
Yet rates are still negative out to 3 months. Looks phony to me. Scare tactics. Not impressed at this time.
Central banks have a lot more influence on yields with very short maturities. They essentially control the overnight rates. And this impacts maturities that are near that… so up to about three months. The ECB’s Deposit facility rate is still negative -0.40%. The main refinancing operations rate = 0.0%; and the marginal lending facility rate = 0.25%. Italian yields of very short maturities are controlled by those dynamics. It’s when you go further out on the curve that central bank influence gets more tenuous.
A “Gordian Knot”??
The FAANG stocks are barely changed. It’s only a crisis if those start to be liquidated.
This is a #FakeRevenge.
You’re in the wrong country and wrong asset class. This was about Italian bonds not US FAANG stocks :-]
Seriously Wolf? The mortgage crisis came from the US but the first real tremor arguably was felt in Germany: http://www.dw.com/en/flashback-when-the-financial-crisis-hit-germany/a-39841155
We have a Global Financial Market. It’s ridiculous to think a real crisis in Italy will be contained just to Europe or even Italy.
Amazing people are still buying, even at a modest positive rate. I’m not sure about any bonds these days. Farm and forested property yes, paper and promises no.
I’m biased though, and freely admit to it. :-)
This business of the President forcing a technocrat government on Italy is the worst possible outcome for the nation. The whole Euro zone is a dead man walking. The neo-liberal foundation behind the EU has permanently crippled the whole endeavour. It can only crash, and the sooner the better while the damage is manageable. The longer it drags on the more intractable will be the problems. Germany may think it has the upper hand, but it’s just hanging on too. Give back the nations’ monetary sovereignty.
Italian long bond has a “free market” yield circa 15% – 25% or higher. If you think Italy is bust yield could be way higher.
ECB has kept it arbitrarily low.
ECB withdrew from the market Monday and Tuesday to put pressure on 5-Star and the League.
But looks like the ECB ponzi is under increasing pressure instead.
League & 5-Star (combined) recently won a majority of parliamentary seats. Today’s action by the Italian president seems to fly in the face of the voters.
Interestingly, League & 5-Star voter support only seems to be increasing.
The EU has an unpleasant habit of ignoring voter sentiment, or forcing repetitive votes until they get the “right” answer. National finances, sovereignty and democracy are taking quite a beating.
Draghi has kicked the can to a fork in the road. Super Mario appears to be left with two choices:
1) Continue to imply that he will stop monetizing Euro government and bank debt and set in motion a cascade of government defaults and bank failures.
2) Pull back from his suggestion that the ECB will stop creating Euros to monetize a bunch of bad debts and set in motion the collapse of the Euro currency.
Of course there may still exist a rocky middle trail to continue kicking the can. This path involves a slow continued slouching toward mediocrity and a compromise between smaller debt defaults and slower destruction of the currency.
I don’t discount the middle road, for nine years, when it looked like events would finally reach an interesting conclusion, only the powers that be delayed the reckoning for a later day. But the vise is getting tighter.
Seems to me they don’t have much choice but the middle rocky road.
Now as quickly as Super Mario is pressing the Ctrl-P buttons manually though, it’s still nothing compared to Banca d’Italia’s old keyboard which had a dedicated Ctrl-P button permanently soldered in the pressed position.
The day before the Euro came into existence the Lira was trading for about 1,000 Deutsche Marks. If there was one thing you could count on back then was that every two years Italy will get a new government and that the Lira will always go down in value.
An attempt to return to the lira would be the biggest wake- up for Italy since the invasion in WWII and the fall of Mussolini. It would be such a disaster it might even be a good thing in the long run.
The lira might not be convertible, it might not be money outside Italy.
Note: all lira enthusiasts: before the euro, large purchases in Italy, e.g., real estate, were in US dollars. It was a second tier- currency INSIDE Italy.
All this ‘populist’ BS… every time a country gets in financial trouble, it has the same cause. A populist politico who wants to get elected by promising goodies, including government jobs and pensions.
See from A to Z: from Argentina to Zimbabwe. Populist demagogues wrapping themselves in flags and promises.
(PS: Yes I KNOW Argentina has recently tried a different path: I’m talking about the last hundred years)
Once more than about 25 % of the work force is pubic sector, democracy is pretty much overthrown. The outcome of an election is predetermined by the bloc.
In the Argentine province of Argentina. it hit 50 %.
Who is left to produce the stuff all these bureaucrats want to buy with their government- printed scrip?
I think this reaction is slightly behind the curve. The president decided to ignore the eurosceptic parties and appoint a technocrat pending the vote of confidence. Then it’s forwards for another round of elections with perhaps the establishment facing the electorate’s rage, e.i. Lots more uncertainty, the market’s favorite.
It wouldn’t surprise me if
It wouldn’t surprise me if Spain followed suit on Wednesday.
The only people buying this junk are forced to buy it.
Quid pro quo.
“…comes on the heels of the failure of two anti-establishment parties, one on the left, the other on the right, to form a coalition government. ”
Not true. The two parties DID form a coalition as their broad directions were the same, but the sticking point was President Sergio Mattarella, who refused to okay the appointment of Paolo Savona as Finance Minister. The MSM is making A Big Deal of Savona’s age (81…tell that to George Soros!) but the real sticking point was that Savona had, in previous years, planned a euro-exit strategy. Quelle horreur. As Varoufakis (shafted Greek FinMin) pointed out, there’s no treasurer anywhere (including in Germany) who hasn’t thought out this scenario, so Mattarella’s refusal smacks of subservience to Brussels rather than loyalty to Italy.
The new PM, Giuseppe Conte, a guy appointed by Mattarella, will not be able to form a government as nobody from any party wants to work with him. This will lead to new elections in August.
At the moment, Italians consider Mattarella to be a traitor to Italy’s interests and this ham-fisted move on his part may well translate to BIGGER wins by Lega & the 5SM in August. What’s the Italian equivalent of popcorn? ;)
What’s the Italian equivalent of popcorn? ;)
Pasta anyone ?
Presidente Mortadella will melt like a mozzarella come fall.
ps. How dare you sir presume Italians eat equivalent of popcorn. That low class snack.. How about Bruschetta and Crostino o magari gelato e cafe?
This is what I find frustrating about European bond pricing….
Of course, Italian debt trading at significantly lower yields than US debt is just obviously mispriced, anyone with a brain has known that for years now. Problem is, it’s impossible to know when the market forces will come alive and violently reprice it to something approximating its true value, as has happened today.
The Euro was designed with a fatal flaw, and that is lack of a single, unitary bond-issuing Treasury. A confederacy of sovereign nations united under a single currency is, in a sense, like an old-fashioned gold standard, only with arrogant bureaucrats in Frankfurt controlling the gold on behalf of the bankers and Euro elites.
I see that the Council on Foreign Relations has named Poland, Hungary and Turkey “illiberal democracies” (along with usual Russia & Venezuela). If Italy continues on this path, it, too, shall become an “illiberal democracy”! Populist pasta!
For hilarity, go here: https://www.cfr.org/event/rise-illiberal-democracies
Quotable quote: “The European Union was meant to be a gentleman’s club.” No sh*t, Sherlock.