ECB Reacts (Unofficially) to NIRP’s Revenge in Italy

Bond turmoil, no problem. But if Italy doesn’t stick to the rules, the ECB might let the bonds go, “safeguard the remaining Eurozone members,” and “merely control the disaster.”
After dizzying plunges in the Italian government bond market on Monday and Tuesday, the ECB wasted no time communicating through unofficial channels: It’s not stepping in for now, it’s keeping an eye on the Italian bonds, but they haven’t really plunged all that much yet, and yields aren’t really that high, and there are no signs of stress in lending between Italian banks, and deposits are stable, and this isn’t yet a big deal that would require ECB action.
They also said that the ECB had neither the tools nor a mandate to solve what it considers primarily a political crisis in Italy.
These envoys were “sources close to that matter,” later described as “three officials,” who talked to Reuters.
And this is what they were reacting to: The two-year Italian government bond yield had skyrocketed from near-zero to 2.8%, most of it on Monday and Tuesday. And today it fell back to 1.73%. This is an hourly chart of the past four days of bond turmoil:
The sources said that Italian government bond yields, reflecting the government’s borrowing costs, were still less than half of their peaks during the debt crisis in 2011.
Today the Italian government’s debt office sold €1.8 billion of 10-year notes at a yield of 3.0%. So the cost of borrowing for the government has jumped from 1.7% at the last 10-year auction, but is still way lower than the 7.56% it paid in November 2011, during the peak of the Eurozone debt crisis. And it’s just a little above what the US government currently would have to pay.
Also today, the debt office sold €1.7 billion in five-year notes at a yield of 2.325%. This is the most since 2013, but still low. And lower than what the US government would have to pay (2.66% currently).
Yesterday – on the worst day for Italian bonds in Eurozone history – the government sold €5.5 billion of six-month bills at an average yield of 1.21%. While that’s up from negative yields in prior auctions, where investors absurdly agreed to pay the government for the privilege of lending it money, the yield is still massively below the US six-month yield of 2.06%.
And yields for maturities of three months and shorter are still negative. So the government has no trouble borrowing in this environment; it just has to pay a little more, an indication that the ECB’s negative interest rate policy (NIRP) is beginning to phase out for Italy.
This is why the three envoys from the ECB told Reuters that the funding costs were still less than half of the costs during the debt crisis, that bank deposits were stable, and that there were no signs of stress in the interbank-lending market.
“No central bank would act on the back of the events of a few days,” one source told Reuters.
“We’re not yet at a stage when you have to start worrying about bank deposits and I hope we’ll never get there,” another source told Reuters.
This is not to say the ECB would never step in and aid Italy. In an interview with the Spiegel, published on May 29, outgoing ECB Vice President Vítor Constâncio, when asked if the ECB would intervene again as it had done in 2012, replied: yes, but there would be conditions – namely an “adjustment program” or commonly called austerity:
“I would like to stress that every intervention has to contribute to the fulfilment of our mandate and is also subject to conditionality. The Outright Monetary Transactions program for intervening in national sovereign bond markets of vulnerable countries can only be used if the country in question also agrees to an adjustment program. The rules are very clear on this. Everyone should remember that.”
Spiegel: “So if Italy wants to circumvent the EU’s fiscal rules, it can’t necessarily count on the ECB’s help?”
Constâncio: “I will only say that Italy knows the rules. They should perhaps take another close look at them.”
But these rules are anathema to the two anti-establishment parties – the Five-Star Movement and the League which have been trying unsuccessfully so far to form a coalition government. The League has said that if its plan to lower taxes and raise spending (the opposite of austerity) isn’t acceptable to the EU, it sees Italy’s exit from the euro as a contingency plan. Hence, an “adjustment program,” imposed on Italy in return for an ECB bailout, is not likely to happen if the coalition succeeds in forming a government.
Then the ECB might just let Italy’s bonds go their own way and focus on preventing financial contagion in the remaining Eurozone member states, according to one of the sources who told Reuters: “The ECB could safeguard the remaining Eurozone members but it would be merely controlling the disaster.”
And in that case, bondholders – mostly institutions – that hold Italian government debt would be left to negotiate with the Italian government on their own.
But that’s not the case for now. And the bond market is not seriously speculating on this possibility either. It’s simply normalizing yields, but doing so very swiftly, rather than gradually.
Markets wailed and gnashed their teeth on Monday and Tuesday as normalization of Italian yields set in. Read… NIRP’s Revenge: Italian Bonds Plunge, Worst Day in Decades
Isn’t the Italian bond market reacting to the increasing possibility of an Italy exit from the EZ (sorry – there’s no fun portmanteau for Italy) – and talk of a new lira (aka “Plan B”)?
Quitaly is the one you want ;)
If the bond market thought that Italy would leave the euro, the 10-year yield would be 20% or higher, right there with near-default junk bonds, because Italy would default on those bonds shortly after it gets a new currency, and that risk would be priced in.
Now the 10-year yield is 3%. Similar to the US. As far as the market is concerned, no upheaval whatsoever is priced in.
If you need evidence that global finance is totally politicized, here it is. WS doesn’t like political discussions and I have always argued that politics and finance are one and the same, since the GFC more than ever. Here is evidence that if they don’t like the way the peons vote, they punish them with economic repression. Where have I seen this before?
The coalition has a majority, they were going to impeach Mattarella. The markets are up today but the crisis is not over, and the populists seem to have the upper hand, which implies more trouble for bonds ahead. The US isn’t that far from this sort of crisis the volatility in rates (due to the rate hike of bust policy, and the markets blowback for the pause) this is unprecedented, and has the effect of paralyzing the buyers and sellers of these securities.
Politics, finance, and economics are obviously related.
Economics is about what i.e. the resources to be allocated.
Politics is about who i.e. who’s gonna get those resources.
Finance is about how i.e. how would those resources get paid for.
It’s funny. I was literally in Italy about a week ago for 5 days. Most people in the streets didn’t even know about this “crisis”, which is expected. They were too busy serving American tourists. Man I simply don’t get the brouhaha about the amount of Chinese tourists in Europe. In Barcelona, I would estimate Americans made up 50%+ of the tourists there. Same with Italy.
I’m in Amalfi right now. I’d say it is at least 75% American tourists. Anther 10% are Brits and the rest are Asian and Russian. Nobody seems concerned about the bond situation, but these are working class folks.
Hei nice, I was in the Amalfi coast last week too. Totally awesome. Italy is the most beautiful country in Europe in my opinion. There were tons of Canadians as well.
But yeah, Murica is already great again.
Politics and economics are certainly linked, and I don’t mean sanctions. If a US entity wants to sue a forein government, e.g. a left leaning Argentinian one, it needs a go ahead from the state department. It would have tough luck suing the UK government.
This system of debt-finance of day to day operations (of govt) is dependent upon the smooth and stable operation of any given govt. in a calm political and social environment.
we’ve already witnessed how quickly things can get out of control (in one day), and banks take huge losses with every basis pt rise when political stability is even questioned or threatened.
I personally don’t see how normalization is considered normal at all when you have absurd statements like ”Italian 2-yr bond bursts out above 2%” – think about that statement for a moment.
If the political and social climate continue to languish in Italy, and it’s almost certain that it will, the worrying stage has probably passed them by already and the panic stage will descend on them suddenly- in one day. Apparently, that day is not today, but it could be any coming day.
If not today then most likely tomorrow unless the concern is overblown and that never happens.
When it becomes obvious that the concern is overblown, then the day arrives. Nothing ever happens with expectations in mind.
I think I just contradicted myself. /-:
The Italian banks were already under capitalized, as we know from reading DQ, this rate shock is surely not going to help that situation, and will eat up more of their capital. Taking this to its logical conclusion, they took depositor money through NIRP and ZIRP, and they are going to need more capital, you can almost smell the bail-in coming.
Italian president Mattarella – an EU puppet – call for new elections in July will hopefully strengthen the center-right movement and therefore blow up in his and the EU’s face. How can the EU even exist when Italy itself can easily be 3 or even 4 countries? The customs and cultural differences are too strong – I know first hand as I’ve lived in different parts of Italy in the past as I have family throughout this beautiful country. You can’t force Italians – especially southern Italians to act like Germans. The EU could bully Greece, but Italy is not Greece. There is going to be some serious pain down the proverbial road. I feel for my Italians relatives. Boy, Dante was sure correct in the 13th century when he alluded in his epic work (The Divine Comedy) that bankers and politician types belong in the lowest rung of hell.
1.75 % MEH.
Until you consider, that this is an increase of over 900% in 2 days.
As to the rest of the article, simply put the ECB “Support italy first policy” could be at an end, an action that is long overdue. Prompted by none other than italian anti Eu and Eu regulation forces.
The bankers worst nightmare ….. democracy.
And they will do anything to crush it.
It’s an interesting stand-off: the EU establishment thinks they can force the populists into submission by rattling voters with worrying market “reactions” as seen with Greece; on the other side Lega and M5S have everything going for them at the moment: voter fears allayed that the seeming polar opposites on the populist spectrum will not be and not be up to the task and disintegrate in squabble, they are in power now yet can still paint themselves as opposition, and Oettinger’s revealing comment at the best possible moment.
Lega could thus speculate to gain from encouraged Forza voters, on the other hand Berlusconi still owns the Italian media and will surely find an angle, particularly now that he’s rehabilitated.
Almost bizarre to see Cottarelli then put forward as potential PM – a mini-Draghi and the very last person to crystallise a compromise. Perhaps it’s a sign of the establishment’s lost sense of reality, or of Cottarelli’s ambition (after famously regretting years ago that he would “never” be prime minister). In any case, a kind soul took pity on him it seems and told him he was being set up – so he withdrew with an excuse immediately.
Certainly many people with a hope for change in Europe wish to see this “crisis” become the catalyst. Whether the Italians – weary, disappointed and exhausted – will choose to pick this fight, I’m not so sure.
While it might not be immediately available who the current buyers are, who was buying Italian gov. bonds more recently?
ItsCiao ?? No, no, that’s not nearly good enough. However, someone on Wolfstreet will likely come up with a clever portmanteau, BenX.
The question seems to be, how much of a jolt, how big a devastation, will it take to clarify to central bankers that they must cease and desist from the use of ZIRPs and NIRPs in attempts to steer economies through rough times ? ZIRPs and NIRPs suggest to populations that their money is rather worthless, and that’s not a message that the central banks want to broadcast, is it ?
Ciaotalia ?? No, but come on, wordsmiths, the right term is waiting for your aha moment.
Sorry, Wolf; I will cease and desist now.
Somewhere online I’ve read “Italeave”.
Splitaly?