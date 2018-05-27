Which Banks Are Most Exposed to Italy’s Sovereign Debt? (Other than the Horribly Exposed Italian Banks)

“Doom loop” begins to exact its pound of flesh.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
Risk. Exposure. Contagion. These are three words we’re likely to hear more and more in relation to Europe, as the Eurozone’s debt crisis returns.
On Friday, Italy’s 10-year risk premium — the spread between Italian ten-year bond yields and their German counterparts — surged almost 20 basis points to 212 basis points. This was the highest level since May 2017, when a number of Italy’s banks, including third biggest bank Monte dei Pacshi di Siena (MPS), were on the brink of collapse and were either “resolved” or bailed out. Now, they’re all beginning to wobble again.
Shares of bailed-out and now majority-state-owned MPS, whose management the new government says it would like to change, are down 20% in the last two weeks’ trading. The shares of Unicredit and Intesa, Italy’s two biggest banks, have respectively shed 10% and 18% during the same period.
One of the big questions investors are asking themselves is which banks are most exposed to Italian debt.
A recent study by the Bank for International Settlements shows Italian government debt represents nearly 20% of Italian banks’ assets — one of the highest levels in the world. In total there are ten banks with Italian sovereign-debt holdings that represent over 100% of their tier-1 capital (which is used to measure bank solvency), according to research by Eric Dor, the director of Economic Studies at IESEG School of Management.
The list includes Italy’s two largest lenders, Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, whose exposure to Italian government bonds represent the equivalent of 145% of their tier-1 capital. Also listed are Italy’s third largest bank, Banco BPM (327%), Monte dei Paschi di Siena (206%), BPER Banca (176%) and Banca Carige (151%).
In other words, despite years of the ECB’s multi-trillion euro QE program, which is scheduled to come to an end soon, the so-called “Doom Loop” is still very much alive and kicking in Italy. The doom loop is when weakening government bonds threaten to topple the banks that own the bonds, and in turn, the banks start offloading them, which causes these bonds to fall further, thus pushing the government to the brink. The doom loop is a particular problem in the Eurozone since a member state doesn’t control its own currency, and cannot print itself out of trouble, which leaves it exposed to credit risk.
But it’s not just Italian banks that are heavily exposed to Italian debt. So, too, are French lenders, which last year had combined holdings of Italian bonds worth €44 billion, according to data from the European Banking Authority’s 2017 transparency exercise. Spanish banks had €29 billion.
Which three non-Italian lenders of consequence are most exposed, in absolute terms, to Italian debt, based on Dor’s research?
BNP Paribas, France’s largest bank, with €16 billion of Italian sovereign debt holdings.
Dexia, the French-Belgian lender that collapsed twice and was bailed out twice between 2008 and 2011. It holds €15 billion of Italian debt.
And, drum-roll please: Banco Sabadell, the mid-sized Spanish lender that already has a gargantuan self-inflicted IT crisis on its hands at its UK subsidiary TSB. It has €10.5 billion invested in Italian bonds — the equivalent of almost 40% of its entire fixed asset portfolio, worth €26.3 billion, and 110% of its tier-1 capital.
“With the data from the European Banking Authority, we estimate that the lenders that would suffer the greatest impact [of a new Italian debt crisis] are Unicredit, Sabadell and Intesa Sanpaolo,” analysts from RBC Capital Management recently warned. According to their calculations, with every 10 basis-point rise of Italy’s risk premium, Sabadell will suffer a €28 million hit to its tier-1 capital. Since the coalition between Italy’s Five Star Movement and Lega was first unveiled, on May 15, Italy’s risk premium has surged by 81 basis points.
To make matters worse, another third of Sabadell’s fixed asset portfolio is invested in Spanish bonds. They are also losing value, partly as a result of the contagion effect from Italy but also due to rising domestic political instability, and the approaching end of the ECB’s QE. In the last two weeks, yields on 10-year Spanish bonds have risen from 1.27% to 1.47% while the 10-year risk premium has surged from 72 to 110.
When yields rise, prices fall by definition, and the more prices of Italian and Spanish bonds fall, the bigger the hit the banks’ capital buffers. The more the banks suffer, the more they will shy away from their respective domestic government’s debt, resulting in further falls in bond prices. Such is the fragile relationship of co-dependence between Eurozone banks and the governments whose debt they buy in such abundance.
When banks invest heavily in government debt, they become dependent on the government’s good performance, which is clearly not a given, especially in the Eurozone. Meanwhile, the governments depend on the banks to continue purchasing their debt, which also is no longer a given. This is the “doom loop.” It’s circular. It gets kicked off when either one falters, and the consequences can be dire for both.
In the case of Sabadell, it already has enough on its plate trying to clean up the mess it has created with the botched IT upgrade at its UK subsidiary, TSB, where customers are now leaving in droves. Given that TSB represents roughly a quarter of Banco Sabadell’s total assets, the impact on the Spanish bank’s own financial health could be considerable. If the sell-off in Italian sovereign debt escalates, Sabadell will have even bigger problems on its hands. By Don Quijones.
Blackstone Group, Cerberus Capital Management, and others face a problem. Read… Wall Street Mega-Landlords Piled into Spain’s Rental Property Boom, and Now it Hits a Wall?
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Turkish exposure too anyone?
They’ll probably cope with all of this only to find some innocuous event elsewhere in the world is the butterfly beating wings that leads to the next credit crisis.
Super Mario will come to the rescue, won’t he?
Hope NOT but yeah no doubt he will
Super Mario will lose his job next year.
There will be an different bureaucrat just like Mario at the helm soon. This new Super Mario 2 may have a different name but he will follow the same course. The ECB has to monetize Euro government debt, to believe otherwise is to believe Italy will not only stop running deficits but actually pay back its debt. The same holds true for all developed economies. The ECB will bail out the banks buy buying the debt and they will bail out the governments by buying ever more debt as it’s created.
There may be a rocky period for the banks but when push comes to shove of course they will be bailed out with more freshly created money.
I think I should insert a clip.of the Comic Book Guy from the Simpsons saying “Worst idea ever!” when it comes to the Eurozone.
I mean what the hell man? The idea was to make a economic union to be able to compete with the US, not sink the countries that are part of it!
But Europe has proven corruption goes a long way as long as there is money dear boy.
Read up on the history of the British east India company and its bail out as well the Parallels to being a law and government unto itself. History repeats
EU just needs some additional political integration and it will be just like the US. Transfer payments to Alabama or Louisiana don’t seem to upset anybody here.
The EU Euro zone is like the Hotel California, i.e. you can check in but you can never leave. See Greece. The next crisis will provide the cover for increased political integration, i.e. a federal government with real teeth.
German controlled I think
An off topic question; does anyone have any theory why the yield on 10 year T-Bond has fallen from 3.05 back to 2.93? I would have expected it to go to 3.10 or even higher.
I was wondering the same thing Seemed like it was rocketing higher Somethings up evidently
A typical short squeeze. Everybody was short.
On a 10-year chart, you can barely see that little dip. Even by recent moves, it was no big deal. The 10-year yield can be quite volatile:
3.10 and much higher is a certainty. The dip, in my conspiratorial mind, was a combination of a short squeeze, a flight to safety, and some players with big money (central banks who don’t want rates to rise) buying into the momentum.
The central banks will lose. Rates will rise and those central banks without a good plan B will be left standing there with their underwear below their knees or worse … over their heads from behind self inflicted. That is also a certainty. The only way rates won’t rise is if someone captures the Fed once again.
Question is where’s money gonno come from covering all these losses?
Tax payer?
If so what would that scenario be an Italian, Spanish or European?
If European is protecting saving accounts good idea?
Looks like its getting serious….
Since 2008 the central bankers have kept interest rates artificially low, to facilitate the unprecedented wealth transfer from the poor and middle classes, to the oligarchs, which, unsurprisingly, has given rise to the anti-globalization movement as the former sheeple belatedly looked up from their grazing and saw what their neoliberal masters had in store for them. This populist upsurge means the central bankers’ days of relentlessly screwing over the 99% by suppressing interest rates are numbered. When rates start to surge, Italy and Spain will be the first dominoes to fall. From there, the cascading defaults and spectacular implosions of the asset bubbles blown by the Fed, ECB, BoJ, etc. will finally expose these fraudsters for the charlatans and grifters that they are.
Doesn’t the ECB own these Banks’ bonds that funded them buying the gov debt?
“the approaching end of the ECB’s QE” ???
Your excellent article exposes why, I believe, Draghi cannot and will not stop QE yet you talk about the planned halt to QE as if it is a certainty.
Draghi must continue to buy Euro government bonds. He must do this because a country like Italy cannot pay for it’s bloated and corrupt government with tax dollars alone.
But, you might say, if the ECB creates money in an obvious move to monetize European government debt he will crush the value of the Euro. Draghi said he would do whatever it takes – what it takes is creating new Euros, forever, to buy ever more debt and permanently park it his balance sheet. The Euro will drop in value and zeros will be added just like the Italian Lire of the past.
Draghi is not alone in his monetization scheme, all of the central banks are in the process of inflating away government debts. The more the banking system inflates away the debt, the more governments will spend – there is nothing new under the sun.
Cash is trash, and electronic cash doesn’t even leave you with a fun souvenir, from a by-gone era (like Lire or Francs) to show the grandkids. Poof! it’s value just disappears without a trace.
Panic now and avoid the rush.
You get it!
The geography as of today: The US is stable. The Japanese are stable. The Chinese are stable. Even the goofy Swiss are stable. The US has a mostly market economy. The others are mostly closed systems and, thus, impervious to short term shocks.
The Eurozone is a living satire of an economy. Failure is certain, the timing is not. Everything they do on a big scale is extremely stupid, but they do it with the force of law and with the compliance of the sheep who support them.
The economic explosion when ECB QE is finally seen as the comical farce it is will be massive. The only question is how much will be contained in the EU. I suspect a lot. The real entertainment will come from the excuses they offer. I personally suspect they will try to offset their incompetence in managing an economy with greater and greater tiptoes towards a totalitarianism before the sky falls.
What will follow that is a mystery. The EU is a strange place. It could get really odd.
Hi DQ-Wolf, are we due for a black Monday moment tomorrow ref the banks? As I write this the Italian Government look like there’s going to have to be another election.