Furious Customers Leave in Droves after Botched IT Revamp at UK Bank TSB as Nightmare Drags on for a Month

“It is unacceptable for banks not to keep our accounts safe.”
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
UK Bank TSB’s unending IT nightmare is beginning to take a toll on the bank’s financial health. Analysts say the chaos caused by the botched IT upgrade will cost tens of millions of pounds in fines and compensation. And that’s based on the rosy assumption that the problems the upgrade has caused will be remedied in the near future. For the moment there’s little sign of that happening. And this nightmare has been dragging on for a month now — April 24: “Day 5”, April 30: “Contagion Fears,” and May 6: “Internal Revolt.”
Many TSB mortgage account holders are still unable to access their online accounts while business customers continue to have difficulty making online payments, The Guardian reported. Some credit card customers are still being wrongly informed that payment of £0.00 will be taken, while the bank’s internal secure messaging service remains unavailable. To compound matters, a growing number of the bank’s branch and other front-line workers, many of whom have had to bear the brunt of customer ire over the past four weeks, are close to the end of their tether.
As if that wasn’t enough, fraudsters have now begun targeting the online accounts of TSB customers, some of whom have logged into their accounts to discover their savings have vanished in a series of payments they did not make. They are then left on hold for hours when they try to complain to the crisis-plagued bank.
“When a [big IT] ‘change’ goes wrong and so publicly like TSB’s, it’s like cyber blood in the water,” Ian Thornton-Trump, chief technical officer of Octopi Managed Services, an IT company, told Wired. “Cyber criminals pay attention to companies rocked by internal scandals or public ‘ball drops’ and react accordingly.”
Teacher Ewan Monaghan had his savings raided by fraudsters last Wednesday after receiving an email from TSB congratulating him on a new overdraft that he had not requested. He then checked his and his wife’s accounts only to discover they had been emptied. The thieves also ran up a £3,000 overdraft, and TSB is apparently charging him interest on it. “It is unacceptable for banks not to keep our accounts safe. TSB do not seem to be fussed about sorting this out,” he said.
Some customers are now voting with their feet and are moving their money elsewhere. Rival lenders are reporting a sharp rise in the number of customers joining them from TSB, as droves of irked depositors abandon the beleaguered bank. Three major high street lenders – HSBC, RBS and Metro Bank – have reported seeing a rise in the number of customers leaving TSB and switching accounts to them since the problems began.
A spokesman for Nationwide, the largest “building society” in the UK — a “building society” is a member-owned financial institution similar to a credit union in the US — said: “Since the start of the issues at TSB we have seen an increase in traffic to the current account pages on our website and an increase in people choosing to switch to Nationwide.”
If the last ten years of post-crisis hangover have taught us anything, it is that bank customers will put up with no end of poor service, abuse and even outright criminality before even thinking about moving their accounts. But it’s a whole different matter when a bank is unable to provide its customers with even the most basic banking services, leaving many of them facing weeks of financial turmoil and uncertainty.
“A lot of people stick with their bank as they think every bank is the same – until something happens,” says Personal finance expert Andrew Hagger. “With TSB, customers were not able to access accounts, and then weren’t able to speak to somebody about it. Some people lost out financially, or experienced severe stress, and don’t want to risk going through that again.”
Moving accounts between lenders is a lot easier in the UK today thanks to the launch in 2013 of the Current Account Switch Service (Cass). This enables customers to switch from one current account to another, while keeping their direct debits, standing orders and any other regular payments – both outgoing and incoming – intact. Saved payees are also moved across.
The ease of moving between banks heightens the risk of a mass customer exodus from TSB. For TSB’s parent company, Spain’s Banco Sabadell, this should be a major cause of concern. Its purchase of the UK lender in 2015 was meant to reduce, not amplify, Sabadell’s risk exposure, by diversifying its operations away from the domestic Spanish market, in particular the tumultuous local region of Catalonia.
Even at the time of the acquisition experts warned that Sabadell was significantly overpaying for TSB by offering €2.35 billion for the UK based lender — the equivalent of a 29% premium — while underestimating the potential costs of integrating the new business into its existing IT platform. Some also cautioned about the potential risk posed by a vote in favor of Brexit, which has since come to pass.
But it was Sabadell’s reckless determination to rush through an exceedingly ambitious, complex, and risky data migration without taking the most basic of precautions, all in the name of saving costs, that has done the most harm. The ongoing banking meltdown at TSB has done incalculable, probably irreversible damage to the UK lender’s image and reputation. Now it risks losing a large part of its customer base. Given that TSB represents roughly a quarter of Banco Sabadell’s total assets, the impact on the Spanish bank’s own financial health could be considerable. By Don Quijones.
Strange things are going on in the Mexican banking systems as rumors and denials proliferate, and millions of pesos disappear. Read… Strange Things Are Happening in Mexico’s Banking System
This comment is about my experience with two like companies, Insurance and Communication. Both blamed their failures on problematic IT upgrades, and/or new head office policies. They also share the concept of 1-800 numbers for contacts, with the customer now required to wait on hold, make menu selections, sometimes redo the selections, and then wait some more. With our telephone service the contact is through a labyrinth of possible selections when after FINALLY reaching a human service provider we promptly reached impasse and I was forced to go through a supervisor and have now been labeled a ‘crisis’ who is handled by a ‘Crisis Mgt Team Leader’.
In the Comm case I wanted to have a new phone line installed in a rural rental I just constructed. The service rep insisted my information did not match their records, and that I was someone else, (even though they take my money monthly for landline services), and have been doing so for 40+ years. (I got the new line!!!)
The insurance company gave me a hard time about trying to purchase insurance for the same rental, after starting construction. “But it had no value to insure before construction”, my reply. “That doesn’t matter”, they said. “Because you are applying now, this is the formula we use for rates and the amount you are required to purchase”.
The phone issue was finally resolved due to my apparent threatening behaviours and my insistence to go to a consumer television program with the story. (Monopoly, so I could not bail). The insurance problem was resolved by switching companies, which was a big big hassle requiring visits to many competitors. I realized the other day we purchase over $5,000/yr of insurance for houses, cars, etc. Apparently, our business wasn’t worth polite interaction.
Bank customers need to switch before they get screwed. Yes, it is a hassle, but big institutions now have us trained to expect poor customer service and down right malfeasance. Only by leaving do we send a message. In the case of our insurance company I followed our departure with emails to Board Members outlining our dissatisfactions. It might not have any effect right now, but if many people did likewise we might once again return to a world of real customer service.
The original concept of the bankers competition was once a point of trying to get away from using banks all together. Sadly investment mentality and corruption ran their course and cryptocurrency came up short. Seeing so many people buy into crypto over the last 5 years shows the drive is there to bail on current currency holders/lenders though. Maybe the next wave will hit the mark.
Proteo4UK was designed by Accenture? ! Another win for “consulting”….or what…..?
https://www.bankingtech.com/2017/12/tsb-unveils-new-banking-tech-platform-proteo4uk/
Kiers,
I read the article you reference and I’m laughing so hard I can hardly type. There are so many great quotes in it. It is like a Mark Twain short story. I especially like the: “Carlos Abarca, CIO of TSB, says the new system is “customer centric by design” and “enables the open banking revolution”.” I mean really I guess a focus on shafting the customer could be considered “customer centric”. And who knew open banking meant letting anyone but you into your account!
But my favorite sound bite is the one about the system running out of two data centers so if one goes south “…all critical services will switch “with no interruption or loss of customer data, transactions or services” to the other one…”.
I guess TSB thought that the CIO position was a public affairs position (information?) and not an IT position.
I’m sure this isn’t as hilarious for the shaftees, er… I mean customers in the UK.
Where is the Bank of England, which should have stepped in to allay fears and make it plain that the bank will make everyone whole or its assets will be seized.
The historian Philip Mirowski is great at showing just how the neoliberal mindset has infected so many aspects of governance that other than handing banks and rich people more money to stimulate “wealth effects” i.e. trickle-down, nation-states seem bereft of any policies to deal with economic issues. When you believe as holy writ that markets are infallible and that human beings should be subordinate to them this is the kind of mindless crap that you get. The whole anti-human, pro-market ideological consensus is terrifying. Jesus once said that the Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath. The same crazy inversion–man was made to serve the market, not markets exist to serve man–seems to be standard operating procedure these days.
I assume TSB stands for “Tough S**t Bank”.
With 10s of billions of pounds up for grabs at TSB, so to speak, why haven’t regulators shut this bank down?
Why aren’t regulators FORCING TSB to transfer accounts to real banks?
Why aren’t other banks AGGRESSIVELY competing to get TSB customers to transfer?
Why aren’t thousands of shareholders suing the crap out of TSB & Sabadell?
Speaking as a retired ex-IT guy, auditor, and CFO, this is one of the most absurd self-inflicted wounds I’ve read about since HP pretended they could perform due diligence.
Apparently this is what is required for customers to leave their bank. Of all the other myriad of things that you could serve up to damage your customers was apparently not enough to scare away any significant number of Wells Fargo customers.
Warren Buffett downplaying the negatives at Wells during the Berkshire annual meeting by saying that all large companies have some problems took the cake.