Freight Costs, Volume, Demand All Surge across Trucking & Rail, Inflation Fears Heat Up

The Transportation Boom after the Transportation Recession.
The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index, which tracks per-mile full-truckload pricing but does not include fuel and fuel surcharges – and therefore is not impacted by surging diesel prices – jumped 8.2% in April compared to a year ago, the largest year-over-year increase in the data going back to 2005:
“Our realized contract pricing forecast for 2018 is 6% to 8%, and current data is clearly signaling that the risk to our estimate may be to the upside,” Cass said in the report. Cass obtained the data from freight invoices that it processed for its clients ($25 billion in 2017).
More broadly, freight shipment volume by all modes of transportation – by truck, rail, air, and barge – surged 10.2% in April compared to a year ago, according to the Cass Freight Index. This pushed the index, which is not seasonally adjusted, to its highest level for any April since 2007:
“The first four months of 2018 are clearly signaling that, barring a negative ‘shock event,’ 2018 will be an extraordinarily strong year for transportation and the economy,” the report said.
In terms of the industrial economy in the US, the DAT Flatbed Barometer is a good indicator, as flatbed trailers are used to haul big pieces of equipment. This includes demand from oilfield activity, which has been fired up by the rising price of oil, now at around $72 a barrel of the benchmark crude-oil grade, West Texas Intermediate. Flatbed spot rates in April shot up 26% compared to a year ago.
And this is what that astonishing spike in demand for flatbed trailers looks like on DAT’s Flatbed Weekly Barometer (chart via Cass). Obviously, this spike cannot continue in this manner:
Intermodal freight describes freight that involves several modes of transportation. In the US, this would mostly be a combination of truck and rail. This may be a container that is hauled by truck to an intermodal facility, loaded on a train, taken to the destination city where it is transferred to a truck for the final stretch. This may also include semi-truck trailers whose trajectory includes a stretch where they piggyback on special rail cars.
The Cass Intermodal Price Index, which includes fuel prices, rose 6.6% in April compared to a year ago, the 19th month in a row of year-over-year increases.
In terms of intermodal shipment volume, not pricing, the Association of American Railroads reported that so far this year through May 12, intermodal unit shipments rose 5.9%.
The broader Cass Freight Expenditure Index, which tracks the amounts spent by shippers using all modes of transportation – truck, rail, barge and air – and is a function of price and volume, soared 12.8% compared to a year ago. This is the 7th double-digit year-over-year increase in a row:
“April’s 12.8% increase clearly signals that capacity is tight, demand is strong, and shippers are willing to pay up for services to get goods picked up and delivered in modes throughout the transportation industry,” Cass noted.
In other words, 2018 is turning into a transportation boom fired up by strong demand and tight capacity, leading to pricing power among transportation companies, and they’re able to raise prices and make them stick. Total retail sales were up 5.3% in the first quarter from a year ago, with e-commerce sales up 16.4%. Oil field activities are booming, and other industrial demand is also strong. The transportation business is highly cyclical, given to ebbs and flows of high demand and tight capacity producing sharp price increases, followed by weakening demand and excess capacity. And for now, prices are rising sharply across the sector.
But for many of the companies in the goods sector, these rising prices mean higher input cost. Numerous companies have already lamented those rising costs in their earnings calls, and they’re all trying to pass them on. Some are able to, and others are still trying. Via this mechanism, these prices are starting to work their way into consumer goods. And the Fed is paying attention.
– What happens to wages/salaries ? If those don’t rise then that will reduce spending power of the average consumer and push the US (deeper) into a recession. No matter how many taxcuts the Trump administration will dole out.
– Brace yourself then for a VERY dismal/weak “Holiday season” (like in mid 2008) when it comes to spending.
– When I look at the trend of the 3 month T-bill rate then I think that it’s (very) unlikely that the FED will lower rates. The chances of a rate hike are higher, although only modestly.
– Although, the yield curve seems to be starting to sing “a different song”. And that would suggest that the FED will lower rates in the coming months. But that’s something that we’ll have to keep an eye on in the next month(s). It’s simply too early to tell what the direction of rates are going to be.
Geeeez is wolfstreet for suicidal depressives who need that final nudge? Do you EVER post ANYTHING POSITIVE? No seriously, I mean it ….. Are you actively disposed to censoring all positives and only peddling negatives?
This article is actually amazingly positive. It asserts that business across America is booming. It would be nice if Wolf could elaborate exactly what businesses are doing the best.
The Russel 2000 is making new highs daily!
His message is a positive for the economy as a whole. I find his posts very balanced to be honest. The information is the information, put whatever spin you want on it.
If you want to see censoring of positives, head on over to Communist News Network‘s markets page. Their headlines are something else. Right below the ticker of 25,000 Dow they write “TROUBLE in big food..TURMOIL”. How ’bout that for mind control? Not a peep when the markets are up—but when they go down by as much (or less), anti-Trump propaganda ensues. I don’t think Wolf is on their level :)
John Blackwell,
Why don’t you read the article instead of wasting valuable bandwidth with nonsense. The article is talking about a boom!!! Do you understand the meaning of the word “boom”? Probably not.
At least read the title and subtitle before commenting!
Wolf,
How much of the price increases in freight costs are due to limited capacity vs surging demand?
Sans flatbed demand due to fracking industry, is transportation capacity limited by infrastructure limitations (# rail cars, trucks etc) or the availability of qualified people to drive trucks and otherwise operate transportation equipment?
Do you have data as to what % of capacity our major ports are operating at like Long Beach, Newark etc?
@JB – What I took from the article is that transportation is booming – how is that negative? Also, if transportation is doing well, it implies the general economy is doing well.
Yup, Americans using credit to buy a bunch of junk they don’t need, produced in foreign countries. Why yassir life dun be good, hope ya’ll enjoyin ya free lunch, yum yum give me some.
Also wonderful to see, while I’m out for my lunch time walk, so many folks out driving around in the middle of the day. Traffic jams of people out enjoying the middle of the day sunshine in thays cars. Was once a time when people had to toil at jobs in the middle of the day but now with the new economy everun enjoys wonderful leisure – lord it’s a blessin, aint it.
Nothing in the economy is static. And all the different sectors usually work with or against each other. From what I have gathered from Wolf and others, is that shipping in general, and it’s components individually, are canaries in the coal mine. Shipping costs rise; someone has to pay the freight.
Some players will be able to pass the increased costs along; others will not. I expect many will and that will put increasing pressure on the bottom two rungs of our three step socioeconomic ladder.
And many readers here and others recognize that the economy appears to be doing well in some areas, but it still wouldn’t take a very big black swan to create a lot of havoc.
I remember you writing about how the Shanghai Dry(?) Index had also floated to a complete stop, Wolf. Any insight into how it’s doing now? So okay, the Linehaul Index indicates some progress in the US (thought it was just going to be small haulage, so colour me surprised at the Flatbed figures), but what about internationally?
The China Shipping indices (Shanghai Containerized Freight Index and the China Containerized Freight Index) rose after the transportation recession and the bankruptcy of Hanjin, but then fell again. Shipping volumes seem to be OK, but overcapacity still plagues the sector. I’ve been thinking about covering it, but I have trouble getting good data on why spot and contract rates have refused to recover correctly, and why they started sinking again in Feb.
The shipping industry still complains about overcapacity, but they keep ordering new ships….
Wolf has it nailed there, as his usual: the shipping industry is not merely drowning in overcapacity but is adding to it on assemingly monthly basis.
Maersk is finishing taking delivery of ten second generation Triple-E container carriers each of which has a carrying capacity of over 18,000 TEU: for the uninitiated, it means each ship can carry over 18,000 standard 20-ft containers. That’s a whole lot of teddy bears, smartphones and food additives.
These ships will not replace but supplement the present Maersk fleet and are dedicated to the Europe-China trading route, which is becoming pretty crowded.
Orient Overseas Container Line, the Hong Kong shipping concern recently bought by COSCO, already has a 21,000+TEU container ship in service on the Europe route and there are many more ships over 20,000 TEU either in costruction or on the drawing table. Talk about overcapacity.
These container ships can still clear the Strait of Malacca, albeit barely so (VLCC’s, the immense oil tankers running the Gulf-China/Japan/Korea routes, must take different routes), and are reaching the physical capacity of most commercial harbors worldwide: just to give an example in the US only the recently upgraded Port of Los Angeles could handle the aforementioned Maersk Triple E carriers.
All the big players are still expanding their fleets: Maersk, COSCO, CMA CGM, MSC… this is part of a trend I am also seeing in aviation. Just drive past the Basel-Mulhouse airport and you’ll see the rows of former airliners being converted into freighters. The market at the moment is so hot Boeing is contemplating designing a 777 freighter conversion to supplement the cargoes they are already selling: plainly put the demand for widebody freighters at the moment is so hot it would be a great way for Boeing to both make a quick profit without investing precious manufacturing resources (conversions are carried out by approved contractors such as KAL Aerospace of Korea) and restrict the supply of low-pressurization cycles 777’s.
That’s why despite rising energy costs and a generally inflationary environment rates don’t raise, or don’t raise as fast as one would expect.
It is the boom before the crash.
As the owner of a trucking company that moves specialized oversize loads locally and cross country I can say it is very busy and rates are up for change. Problem is it’s really hard to find drivers and the wages need to increase. Years ago my guys always were above or on par with pay as a local police officer or calif highway patrol, now law enforcement with no college education is 10 to 20k above the drivers, not to mention all the benefits they recieve. New government mandated electronic log books have not helped, drivers hate them and I can understand why. It’s not just a hot economy but rather a mixed scenario of driver shortage, high operating cost with new diesel engines for air quality, high property cost for a terminal that are really driving up cost.
I could easily double my fleet but no qualified drivers!
The last time we had the triple combination of rising interest rates, rising oil prices, and robust freight was in 2007/8. Something happened after that, but it’s been so long that I don’t remember. Can someone here refresh my memory? ;-)
and yet, another Fed head (Neel Kashkari) was out blabbing again today about how the Fed needs to slow it’s roll on QT and let inflation run hot.
To any suckers still holding cash or bonds the central banks are screaming from the tops of the mountains “we are going to destroy our currencies”. In the end those left holding confetti cash can’t complain they didn’t see it coming. The central banks have made the ongoing currency devaluation common knowledge to anyone listening.
The world is awash with trash cash and more keeps coming, it’s relentless. I suggest Trump nominate Gideon Gono for one of the open spots on the Fed, let’s get it over with.
Nine years without a recession and now we’re booming ?
Did anyone else miss the party ?
Yes. But I am expecting my invitation any day now.
Good. I’ll fill you a half full glass of punch when you show up.
More online sales means more shipping, more shipping means more goods transportation demand, more demand means truckers and transportation companies want more money.
If the railways had not been ruined so much to favor Ford, GM and their pals, shipping costs would be way cheaper.
Amazon wanting to fix the railway industry to drive transporting costs down?
Eh I don’t see it happening, but who knows?
I’m sure the single party in the USA (The War Party Of The Rich multi-millionaire Congress) and their unelected buddies at the unelected Fed have nothing but our best interests at heart.