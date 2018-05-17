Brick & Mortar Meltdown Pummels These Stores the Most

Only about half of retail is under attack from e-commerce, but that half is getting crushed.
E-commerce sales in the first quarter soared 16.4% from a year ago to a new record of $123.7 billion (seasonally adjusted), according to the Commerce Department this morning. E-commerce includes sales by online retailers such as Amazon but also by the online operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Walmart, Target, or Macy’s. Over the past five years, e-commerce sales have doubled:
Many observers keep pointing out that e-commerce still accounts for only a small part of total retail sales — in Q1 a new record of 9.3%. And so these observers say the brick-and-mortar meltdown isn’t happening. But it’s not that simple.
There is a bitter reality hidden under these averages: Some retail sectors are getting totally crushed by e-commerce, but others remain largely resistant for now – and this has been borne out by retailer bankruptcies and liquidations over the past three years.
How did brick-and-mortar retail do on its own?
Total retail sales in Q1 – e-commerce and brick-and-mortar combined, but excluding sales at restaurants and bars – increased 5.3% year-over-year to $1.31 trillion.
Retail sales without e-commerce in Q1 rose 3.4% from a year ago.
The “online resistant” bunch: These are brick-and-mortar sectors whose sales have not massively migrated online, for various reasons, including the nature of the product. Most prominently: Gas stations, auto dealers, and grocery and beverage stores. These “online-resistant” sectors combined account for over half of all brick-and-mortar sales. In Q1, their combined sales rose 4.6% to $610 billion.
The “under-attack” bunch: Most of the remaining sectors are under all-out attack from e-commerce. And sales at the “under-attack” sectors edged up only 2.1% in Q4, below the rate of inflation as measured by CPI, even as e-commerce sales surged 16.4%. This chart shows how e-commerce is eating into the share of the brick-and-mortar retailers that are under attack:
But even that chart averages out the meltdown in specific sectors. Some brick-and-mortar sectors have already been largely wiped out, such as music stores and video stores. Others have been decimated by e-commerce, such as sales at book stores and toy stores, including Toys “R” Us which is currently being liquidated.
Department store sales peaked in 2001 and have since plunged 36%, despite inflation and population growth. Even the most iconic names in the sector have been shuttering stores and laying off people. Bon-Ton Stores is currently being liquidated. This chart shows department store sales versus e-commerce sales:
Other Brick-and-Mortar Losers are included in the categories in the chart below:
- Green line: Sporting goods, hobby, book, music, toy, and game stores: their combined sales are down 1% over the past 10 years, despite inflation and population growth.
- Blue line: Electronics & appliance stores: sales are down 22% over the past 10 years.
- Yellow line: Shoe stores. Their sales peaked in Q1 2016 and have since declined 3.5%, while online shoe sales have boomed, something that 15 years ago, few people believed could ever happen because, like, you need to try on shoes:
The under-attack retailers that are losing the battle against e-commerce are precisely the stores that populate shopping malls. Department stores tend to be the anchors, and smaller stores fill in the rest. This problem for mall landlords – despite feverish industry rhetoric to the contrary – is simply going to get worse.
Consumers will continue to shift more of their purchases online. Entire “under-attack” sectors will, like music stores and video stores before them, essentially disappear over the next many years. It’s a slow process. It took 20 years of e-commerce sales to reach this point. And in a way, this is just the beginning. Every year, the environment for brick-and-mortar retailers and the malls they’re in will get relentlessly tougher, ending in many more bankruptcies and liquidations. Each liquidation makes it easier for the remaining brick-and-mortar competitors, but only briefly. Then the process continues.
Other brick-and-mortar retailers will thrive by building a vibrant online presence, as their brick-and-mortar operations continue to shrivel. Macy’s is an example of that. They’re all trying. They all know that e-commerce has turned into an irreversible disruption of how consumers do business. Those that can get on top of it and those that figure out how to offer services or experiences that consumers cannot get online will thrive. The others will disappear.
And the impact on jobs is starting to show up too. Here’s where the jobs went and where they came from. Read… Jobs, Sliced and Diced
JCP just released terrible results for Q1.
but Macy’s, supposedly, has done much better.
Macy’s total sales rose 3.6%. Online sales surged 12%. It doesn’t disclose dollar sales online v. brick-and-mortar, but you can figure it out: It closed dozens of stores, including 2 of the 3 in San Francisco. And yet same-store sales rose only 1.7%? They should have surged if all the sales from the closed stores had migrated to the still-open stores. But no.
What in fact happened at Macy’s: online sales are very strong, and brick-and-mortar sales continue to shrivel relentlessly.
But wisely, Macy’s doesn’t disclose the actual numbers on this online-v-store split. The clueless just-graduated reporters at the financial media copy-and-paste the propaganda from the company and analysts that are touting the shares. They rarely read the actual disclosures filed with the SEC.
These reporters even got fooled by Macy’s disclosure of same-store sales (“comparable sales”). They reported 3.9% increase. But here is what Macy’s said in its SEC filing of its earnings:
“The company estimates that comparable sales in the first quarter of 2018 benefited approximately 250 basis points [2.5 percentage points] from the shift of Friends and Family from the second quarter to the first. Excluding this, the company estimates that comparable sales were up 1.7 percent on an owned plus licensed basis.”
So same-store sales rose just 1.7%, per Macy’s, not 3.9% per media reports. None of these reporters bothered to read the actual earnings report, or they did read it but their media outlet is making money off Macy’s ads, and they weren’t allowed to print it? Here is the actual report:
The Macys near me is supposedly turning the store into both a prime retailer and a discounter, by turning over space to their discount chain. It will be like having a Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack in one store. Now I can just wait for them to move the full priced merchandise to the discount area and I don’t have to drive to another store.
Amazon holds 4-5% of retail market share. And it’s not like they got there overnight, so suddenly their market share is causing this meltdown? 3% was ok, but now at 4-5% is the end of brick and mortar.
Or, the economy is falling apart.
How good can retail be with 95 million working age adults unemployed and 5 million or so employed part time ? I’m just surprised it’s held up so well considering
I have also wondered this. Who is buying anything? I have a good job and I’m certainly not. There are many, many people living under the freeway bridges near me, and SoDo is full of campers and RVs on side-streets.
Who can afford $300-500 or more for a phone? It doesn’t add up.
mick,
If you read the whole article, you will see that total retail sales are growing at a good rate (5.3%), so the economy is NOT falling apart.
The article analyzes which retail sectors are under attack from online, and which are not – and to what extent. This is a crucial distinction.
Amazon is the biggest player, but it’s NOT the only game in town. EVERY brick-and-mortar retailer has online sales, and some have very vibrant and successful sites. I make it a point to always try to buy my stuff at other companies’ online sites, unless I can’t get it there for the same or better price than at Amazon. It works much of the time.
The story of the economy falling apart is false in the first place. It falls apart only when the Fed’s money is no longer accepted anywhere.
Adapt/convert malls to housing – studios, apartments, communal living spaces – keep some retail area for cafes, medical, dental, gyms, child care agencies, specialty stores (bike, green grocers).
I have thought the exact same thing alicat. Prime real estate where you could put in accommodation, start up businesses or turn them into little community type villages. And all under one roof, so no getting wet to get a coffee!
Seems a shame to leave them empty and not being used. As usual, someone has to think outside the square to really turn the demise of mall round.
alicat,
Malls are difficult to convert. Most of them are older. There are no windows. The structure tends to be tilt-up concrete. It takes a lot of money to try to repurpose them. But efforts are underway, some of them successful.
Malls have large parking lots, and those malls that are in good locations for housing, can be bulldozed and redeveloped into large housing or mixed-use projects. This too is happening. But the current owner will just get the price of the land (unless there was a gas station on it, then it might be less than the value of the land). The mall buildings are of no value.
Why would you have to bulldoze to create apartments inside malls? You can just convert a vacant anchor store. A mall with apartments that cater to seniors, a grocery story, drugstore, doctors offices, restaurants and a gym would be very successful. No place like that currently exists where you can get to all of those things within steps from your apartment and you don’t have to worry about weather or crime. That arrangement would be appealing to many seniors looking to downsize and simplify.
Go look at a typical mall building. Bare tilt-up concrete walls without windows specifically built for malls. There’s plumbing in just one tiny corner. You can put a factory or restaurants or a fitness place in it, or maybe a prison, but no housing. Housing needs to have windows and plumbing in each housing unit. There are all kinds of codes that apply to housing. Just because people are old doesn’t meant you can stuff them into a windowless concrete box until they die :-]
The bare walls of an old mall aren’t worth much.
Also mall parking lots are huge. So if you want housing, just redevelop the entire property to where it has value decades down the road.
Hence why storehouses value are going up the roof. You may sell these stuff online but you still need a place to store them until you do.
There is one sector that is just not doing great, but expanding.
Thrift stores, community second hand outlets, dollar stores, refurbished appliance and furnishing dealers, flea markets, parking lot/roadside veggie stands, etc.
These cash based entities will never disappear and is why cash itself will never vanish. It will always be present, in one form or another.
E-commerce or digital based shopping, will never replace this type of trade. It may augment as a service, but never replace.
Why are you excluding restaurants and bars from retail sales calculations? That’s probably the biggest growth driver for retail landlords.
Also, why are you excluding online sales for Macys? Omnichannel is the future and Macys is way ahead of Amazon in omnichannel.
Restaurant and bars are a distinct category. They sell a service in addition to goods and don’t fit neatly into the mix of retailers that sell goods. Hair saloons and the like are also excluded because they sell a service.
Hence I used the category called, “retail sales excluding food services & drinking places.” It’s very standard.
Concerning your second question: Macy’s online sales are included. What are you talking about? ALL online sales by ALL retailers are included in e-commerce sales.
Oh, and how many restaurants does America need? Retail sales at “Food services & drinking places” rose only 3.8% year-over-year. That’s slower than retail sales without them (5.3%). So no, turning aging malls into massive clusters of chain restaurants isn’t going to change the equation. Some landlords are trying because they’re desperate and they need to try to do something. But restaurants are tough. And when the restaurant fails, as many do, the landlord gets to start all over again, if that space can even be filled. There are already lots of vacant mall restaurant spaces. This isn’t new.
Yes, services are a distinct category. That’s the category that is growing as people consume less physical goods and spend more money on experiences.
“Oh, and how many restaurants does America need? ”
Potentially lots more. Personal consumption isn’t going down. It’s just shifting from goods to services.
Regarding Macy’s, I was referring to this comment
“Macy’s total sales rose 3.6%. Online sales surged 12%. It doesn’t disclose dollar sales online v. brick-and-mortar, but you can figure it out: It closed dozens of stores, including 2 of the 3 in San Francisco. And yet same-store sales rose only 1.7%? They should have surged if all the sales from the closed stores had migrated to the still-open stores. But no.
What in fact happened at Macy’s: online sales are very strong, and brick-and-mortar sales continue to shrivel relentlessly.
But wisely, Macy’s doesn’t disclose the actual numbers on this online-v-store split.”
Why does it matter to Macy’s shareholders whether their sales come from online or in-store? Of course the mix is changing as omnichannel is the future and Macy’s is one of the leaders of that future.
I think there are two separate things going on here. For retail landlords, their tenant mix is shifting from goods selling tenants to services selling tenants. That keeps them insulated from the Amazon effect. For goods selling retailers like Macy’s, their sales mix is changing so that more comes from online sales. This shows they are successfully adapting and well positioned for the omnichannel future.
Everything is Awesome – Buy Moar Stawks!
Manufacturers and retail chains are getting very competitive on pricing. I now price shop instead of blindly clicking and buying from Amazon. For example; Levi’s sold a 511 jean for $40 and free shipping versus $69 from either Macy’s or Amazon.
Good riddance to shopping malls. The only things I will miss are Cinnabon and Orange Julius at the food court. Can’t buy those on the internets.
RE: restaurants and automobiles
So how do the stats for those online order and delivery of meals get factored into the data?
You order online, get the food delivered, and never step inside a restaurant. Here in OZ there are a number of places that don’t even have sit down facilities anymore as all they do is cater for the online market.
And in NSW, there is on ‘online’ used automobile dealer where you can buy your car, get everything taken care of over the net, and again never have to even step inside the dealership showroom or lot. In fact they don’t even have one. Probably more of that coming to Australia and the USA as well. So I don’t think that the sector will be immune from online sales destruction.
RE agents are also going to be coming under attack from the online type RE brokers as well. Given the huge discounts from full service places there is no way that the sector is going to be spared. (Don’t particularly like RE Agents so good!!)
And finally, as I have posted before, one hobby that has been decimated by online sales is the stamp business. I don’t think there is one retail stamp dealer in Sydney anymore.