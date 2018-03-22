“What Are Zombie Retail Stores Really Worth: Answers Emerge”

“Little or nothing.” Toys “R” Us and its commercial mortgage backed securities.
Here’s what a central-bank induced credit bubble – when investors are chasing yield while willfully ignoring risks – looks like when in full bloom, and what happens when even the worst-case scenario at the outset turns out to have been more hype than realistic.
This is how it started:
In October 2016, about 11 months before it filed for bankruptcy and 17 months before it decided to liquidate its operations in the US, Toys “R” Us sold $512 million in commercial mortgage-backed securities, backed by 123 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores across 29 states with a combined 5.1 million sq. ft. rentable area.
At the time of the deal, the over-indebted brick-and-mortar retailer, which had been stripped of cash and loaded up with debt by its PE firm owners following the leveraged buyout in 2005, was already in financial trouble, deeply engulfed in the brick-and-mortar meltdown.
Nevertheless, it was able to persuade S&P Ratings to rate the $512 million in “commercial mortgage pass-through certificates,” as they’re called (TRU Trust 2016-TOYS). The borrowing entity was Toys “R” Us Property Company II LLC. The servicer was Wells Fargo. The deal was cut into six slices, with the lowest-rated slices taking the first loss:
- A: $244.8 million, or 48%: AAA
- B: $52.1 million, or 10%: AA-
- C: $39.1 million, or 8%: A-
- D; $47.9 million: BBB-
- E: $65.1 million: BB- (junk)
- F: $62.9 million: B- (junk)
In other words: 48% of the deal was rated AAA, 66% was rated A- or higher, and about 75% was rated investment grade (BBB- or higher).
But no problem. At the time, S&P assigned a value of about $618 million to the collateral. So there was nothing that could go wrong.
S&P said at the time that the ratings were based on its “view of the collateral’s historic and projected performance, the sponsor’s [PE firms KKR, Vornado Realty Trust, and Bain Capital that own the place] and managers’ experience, the trustee-provided liquidity, the loan’s terms, and the transaction’s structure.”
It added that even in their worst-case scenario – the “dark value” scenario – things would be just fine: “We determined that the loan has a 98.3% beginning and a 91.4% ending loan-to-value (LTV) ratio based on our estimate of the portfolio value under a “dark value” scenario, where the master lease tenant is no longer able to meet its obligations, vacates, and the properties must be re-tenanted.”
And this is how it turned out:
Now the worst-case scenario has gotten a lot worse. Deutsche Bank analysts Ed Reardon and Simon Mui wrote in a note Wednesday, cited by Bloomberg, that as many as 26 of the 123 properties backing this deal may have little or no value if they’re vacated by Toys “R” Us and would have to be re-leased – which is likely given the liquidation of Toys “R” Us.
They figured that a new appraisal of the properties will likely show the value, estimated at $618 million at the time of the deal, may have dropped 34% to $407 million. Bloomberg, citing the analysts:
Adding difficulty to valuations are the varying types of store locations – including outside malls, strip centers and standalone locations – and a retail industry “in such a state of flux.”
Other retailers that would want to move into the stores will be hard to find for many of the locations, as their own operations have gotten tangled up in the brick-and-mortar meltdown and a slew of them have filed for bankruptcy, and many more will soon do so, and they will shrink their footprint, and some of them will get liquidated. And these stores will become vacant too — if they haven’t already.
The analysts wrote that an appraised value of less than $495 million could lead to the $63-million F-tranche losing control of servicing decisions or taking losses. At an appraised value of $407 million, the losses will expand. And the brick-and-mortar meltdown has just gotten started.
While there are retailers that want new locations, and while there are some mall REITs that are looking at opportunities, they will only be interested in the best-situated properties. The analysts hoped that local real estate investors might be the best option for lower-value lots. And they won’t be willing to pay a lot for these properties.
These buyers “face massive execution risk,” the analysts wrote, including lower-than-expected rents, more retailer defaults, a long leasing process, and potential tenants that “have significant negotiating power.”
Some loans in the deal have other large vacancies nearby, or other weak tenants that may close stores. In some cases, potential replacement tenants like Michaels Cos. and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. already have stores near or in the same shopping strip where a Toys “R” Us is closing, meaning they’re unlikely to step in and lease.
As the old and now forgotten banker adage goes: Bad deals are made in good times. And perhaps conversely: It takes bad times to be able to make good deals.
Brick & Mortar Meltdown and the mall REITs: The weakest plunged 80% and the strongest plunged “only” 30%. Read… What Are We Going to Do with these Plunging Mall REITs?
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Hey Wolf,
Are the PE firms that caused the downfall of this company allowed to buy the assets that are sold during the bankruptcy liquidation? It seems like they fattened it up and ate all the meat but now they might be ready to pick the bones.
Perhaps gutted super store retail locations can be turned into a new wave of hipster condos by positioning them as an ironic evocation of the American dream?
In my view, the fraudsters at S&P should be on the hook for some of this. They’ll obviously rate anything as a worthwhile investment if the fee is right, to heck with facts. Are there no ramifications for these rating agencies?
The future will be mixed use rentals with apartments on top and food, entertainment and things the internet can’t do (nail salons, dry cleaners, bagel/coffee shops, etc). You will tell your friends to meet you at the movie theater and then just take the elevator downstairs to meet them. The future is full of rentals so the only problem is keeping people employed to fill those units with those able to afford them.
Couldn’t agree more on the rating agencies. If you say a loan is good and it defaults just a few months later you should have your license revoked.
Possibly, if built on top of the existing footprint and well situated to mass transportation infrastructure.
But the HUGE problem with these big box developments and that construction type in general is that they can ONLY be re-purposed into some other ‘Big Box’. They are completely useless for anything else. I say this as an architect with 25 years of experience in renovation and adaptive re-use work. I wish there was some other creative option for these sites but there just isn’t. The sunk costs and mal-investment is simply horrible.
Its a dead mall dystopia worthy of William Gibson as far as the eye can see.
Just like in the financial crisis of 2008, the rating agencies would not get the business if they did not give favorable ratings.
There may be a growing and understandable belief that Congress considers any large established segment of the economy to be too big to fail. For example, an article on ZeroHedge yesterday reported that Congress may be considering a bailout of private multi-employer pension plans. And who is a frequent investor in these high-risk mortgage-backed securities? The very same pension funds, no? So if the pension funds believe they are too big to be allowed to fail, that fact may at least in part explain their otherwise seeming lack of investing prudence in securities such as these.
For many years we’ve had an empty Target store (Canada), in a great looking mall. The building, itself, is still being kept up but it sure is empty. I don’t see anything moving in any time soon. There aren’t even any rumours.
Maybe these stores won’t ever be reoccupied. As for repurposing, you are basically stuck with a shell defined by someone else. Often, it is cheaper to just build from scratch than to renovate. Or, tear the sucker down. Once the windows start getting broken the clock speeds up.
Tearing them down is usually the only real option. You cant even re-use the concrete pad in most cases because the column layout and footers weren’t designed for any other structural load and certainly not for any sort of multi-level structure. They are basically useless for anything other than a ‘Big Box’
Maybe massive grow op’s? Naaa, Nobody can smoke THAT much 420 ;)
“What Are Zombie Retail Stores Really Worth: Answers Emerge”
Answer: My HP 8620 printer, little used, started printing with white lines. The print head is dirty. Built in diagnostics didn’t fix it. Choices: toss it out, buy repair kit, replace print heads with new or other than new.
None of these choices, other than throw out, would be possible without the internet. No store could fix it, except for possibly a repair store that would cost much like throw out the printer.
Went with repair kit for $15. If that doesn’t work I will replace the print head, but shop for a bargain that costs less than the average amount. Thank you Google.
Replace the printer would cost a lot more.
FYI, I will never buy another HP printer. I also have a little used Brother printer that easily cleans clogged print heads, caused by being little used. HP also required me to find and install, after a lot of looking, firmware that allowed me to use non-HP ink after it my printer decided that my non-HP ink had expired. The printer stopped printing otherwise. My Brother printer works great with non-Brother ink and always has.
Non-mfgr ink would also not be available at non-retail outlets.
Retail has become a specialty business to fill in where internet shopping drops the ball.
Note to Fed: This is deflation. Zero rates would have no effect on it, other than make me spend no money to fix or replace it since my income from lack of interest income would prevent me from being able to afford it. I would go with pdf even more and maybe buy a $50 junk printer if absolutely needed. How do your models deal with that?