Jobs, Sliced and Diced

Where they went, where they came from.
Employers added 164,000 jobs in April, seasonally adjusted, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, based on its survey of about 651,000 work sites of 149,000 businesses and government agencies. It was the 91st month in a row of gains, the longest such period in the history of the data.
The trend has been solid but not spectacular: For the 12-month period ended in April, employers added 2.27 million jobs (not seasonally adjusted). This is in the middle of the range since 2012. The chart below shows the 12-month change in payrolls going back to 2000:
The BLS publishes several unemployment rates, based on differing definitions. The data is obtained from household surveys, rather than employer surveys. Here are the two most often cited:
- U-3, the headline unemployment rate with a narrow definition of “unemployment,” edged down to 3.9%, from 4.1% where it had hovered for half a year.
- U-6, the broadest measure that covers U-3 plus people who are “marginally attached to the labor force” plus those employed part time who want to have full-time employment, edged down to 7.8% in April, from 8.0% in March.
The crucial aspect of these “unemployment rates” is that they’re not absolute measures of unemployment, and were never designed to be that. They’re indicators of trends in the labor market: Is unemployment rising or falling?
A different measure with the same trend, the number of “unemployed” in April fell by 239,000 to 6.35 million.
And so the labor market continues to tighten. But it’s tighter in some sectors, and shedding jobs in other sectors. The BLS provides a trove of granular data on these movements. By looking at the totals for the past 12 months through April, we capture the trends and avoid much of the monthly noise – to see which industries and governments created or destroyed jobs.
The chart below shows the total jobs by sector in April:
Note in the chart above that I have put education jobs at state and local governments into one category to get employment in education. I titled this category, “Education, state & local gov.,” the fifth largest category, with 10.9 million workers. Employment by state and local governments is then shown “excluding education.”
The Federal government, with a civilian payroll of 2.7 million people is way down on the list (military is not included). The Postal Service, which has been shedding jobs for years, cut its payroll by 5,500 jobs over the past 12 months. It accounts for 28% of civilian federal employment.
And here’s how these industries and payroll categories have either slashed jobs or created jobs over the past 12 months:
It might be surprising that “information technology,” a category with 2.77 million workers in April, has been shedding jobs over the past 12 months. While up on a monthly basis, the sector is down 25,000 jobs from a year ago. Many of these tech jobs are at companies that are not tech companies. And they routinely offshore their tech jobs or eliminate them as part of cost-cutting. Also, many actual tech companies go through job cuts after their numerous small and large acquisitions.
Federal government job losses are mostly attributable to the USPS (-5,500 jobs). Total state and local government employment, including education, has been increasing. But the number of jobs not related to education has been falling, and that’s what the above chart shows.
“Health care,” the behemoth that is taking over the US economy, created 303,000 jobs over the past 12 months, the most of any sector. “Admin & support services,” with 8.9 million jobs, is the second fastest growing category, with 272,000 jobs created. In the chart above, also note the jobs boom in construction and in manufacturing.
Even “retail trade” has added 76,000 jobs over the past 12 months. So what about the “brick-and-mortar meltdown?” Turns out, part of the retail industry is booming, and part of it is truly melting down:
The online-resistant sectors and online-related “nonstore retailers” are adding jobs: “Food and beverage stores” (with 3.1 million jobs), “Motor vehicle and parts dealers” (with 2.0 million jobs), “General merchandise stores & supercenters,” (with nearly 2 million jobs, including at Walmart, Costco, etc.), and gasoline stations (with nearly 1 million jobs).
Note that these retail jobs are those at the stores, not the corporate types, tech workers, warehouse workers, and truck drivers of the same companies. Those jobs are classified in different categories.
But the brick-and-mortar meltdown sectors (marked in red) – the heroes in my articles about store closings, bankruptcies, and liquidations – have shed a net of 60,000 jobs over the past 12 months, and they’re not done shedding, far from it, no matter how good the overall economy is.
Well, on the radio (NPR) today they said that the unemployment rate is down because people are dropping off the work rolls (no longer applying for unemployment, going on Disability, etc.) and if they say it on the radio, you can take it to the …. waitaminute…
The unemployment rate published today has nothing to do with unemployment compensation or disability. It’s based on household surveys. There were were 2.3 million more jobs in April than a year ago. That’s not bad.
NPR, the mushroom cultivators. Must admit, they do sound credible until you actually listen + think.
Yep … I did listen and think when listening to NPR and stopped listening years ago after thinking about what they had just said … it was a ‘debate’ about whether insider trading is good for the economy
John, that’s bit harsh and seems like a generalization???
Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, is gay. Do you own any Apple stock or products?
NPR is about as dry and forth coming as it gets news wise. That being said a lot of “news” today is 5 minutes of news and then 30 minutes of talking about what a small group of people think about that news.
Even then the talking is usually very calm and rational compared to TV news though no news station’s staff is capable of appealing to every mind set on every subject.
I would simply posit that if some of posters here have determined that NPR as a whole is beyond repair as a news org then I think they probably have lost some perspective on what reasonable news means.
There is plenty of news that is nothing but entertaining emotional appeals. NPR for the most part is not among them.
Sad to say that NPR lost me about two years ago when Marketplace decided to go from a show about business and the economy to NPR’s version of the Rachel Meadow show (I think I spelled that right).
But I do agree with Wolf that the job creation is not bad at all. The only question is how much of the losses from 2007 to 2010 has been made up. I would note that way too many people use the unemployment rate as a metric. But I thought the report did not count the people who are “not actively seeking work.” So that particular metric isn’t quite as good. The other question is how much of the employment today is part of the gig economy vs the full time jobs that was lost a decade ago.
I’m in my sixties and I used to listen to NPR a long time ago before they axed the old management and put in the new one. I forget when that was. But back in those days, they didn’t have a problem with telling it like it really was. But once they did the major hatchet job thing, everything changed, and now NPR is just like all the other mainstream media outlets that are almost all owned by 5 to 6 major media conglomerates that all seem to follow the same line. The mainstream ain’t what it used to be.
No comment on the actual Participation Rate here which reportedly is at 62%. Comments?
I don’t know what the value is to participation rate. The participation rate in the ’50’s and ’60’s, which many consider the golden age, was far lower than it is today. We are a wealthy country. I work, my wife doesn’t. She doesn’t have to, so why should she?
I tend to think the participation rate is lower simply because work kind of sucks. Who wants to go to work for $12/hour, to a job where you have to put your kids in day care, you get no pension, healthcare eats up a big chunk of your income, and you have to keep an expensive automobile in good-working order, all to make someone else rich. It just makes no sense.
If you have to work that’s fine. But the unemployment rate shows that those folks are able to find plenty of jobs. Regardless of how crappy they may be.
Did they even count women in the participation rate from the 50’s and 60’s?
In theory the only participation number that matters is the percentage of people who want to work and cannot due for whatever reason.
Quantity of jobs at a relative pay levels would probably be the most interesting. All this job growth over the last few years is not as good as it sounds if high paying jobs are being replaced with low wage ones.
62.8%. It has been in this range — between 62.3% and 63.0% — since 2014. This is the lowest range since the late 1970s. You can get more, including definitions here:
Immigration destroys the ability of Americans to demand a living wage.
I appreciate your candid comment, thank you for being sincere. I was an immigrant and can tell it’s true and isn’t. Here is a few lines of what I have seen.
The basic premise of modern Neo-liberal capitalism is cash mobility and work force immobility. Hence the system was designed to blackmail city/regional/federal governments into subsidizing large companies and do their bid. Short term benefits, for a long term loss – a politicians wet dream.
Adding the context of american individualism that is propagated via mainstream media (because sharing is not cool, and everyone should own one of each) and the demise of labor unions, there is no one to oppose the system. And eve if there is, they are marginalized as socialists or something else.
Loan based indentured servitude through astronomic housing prices, inflating healthcare and education cost, incentivize docile behavior…we all want our families to be safe, fed and enabled to join the workforce in the best possible way. If you are making ends meet, you can’t really quit your job or demand anything.
(The following is first hand events I personally witnessed.)
Additionally large loop holes are left to import extra labor at significantly lower cost through agencies (these are a problem) for jobs that there is enough of qualified workforce. I have seen people get jobs with 0!!!! IT experience and knowledge, getting jobs, based on fake manufactured CVs by agencies. If you are 26 and know 10 programming languages, you are a savant or a liar. When they would get a job, they would then again (!) outsource it and the agency would provide engineers from the source country who would teach the employee what and how is done, even doing part of his job.
Other immigrants work hard for their degrees in STEM (only STEM can stay and find jobs in the USA), fight the system and try to get the few non-government/military related jobs out there. These are the best of the best and any country would be proud to call them theirs.
\\\
Then there is the green card lottery which is a mystery to me…have no idea what that is about.
And illegal immigrants…I don’t think those are very well paid jobs one could live off. It’s a question would those industries even exist without them.
Only one of my four grandparents was born in the USA (Springsteen song, eh). My maternal grandfather was 13 years old when he arrived at Ellis Island after the journey from Budapest. Seeing the Statue of Liberty finally, brought tears to his eyes!
I am glad that you are here Louis.
Personally I don’t think you’re all that smart Cal. Lobbing a grenade in and waiting for the boom isn’t contributing. Because you don’t really care about immigration.
Because immigration is an established American tradition. You oppose illegal immigration. Let me “help”. A person in our country without our consent and the credentials to prove so is an Invader. Not an immigrant of any kind. The narrative defining this distinction was lost when media were able to mischaracterize invasion as illegal immigration. Your point now is irrelevant thanks to societal adaptation of the phrase as a substitute.
The same camp of people who would agree with that statement also seem to think its awesome to crap on unions.
I haven’t worked long and to a degree I have seen some of the stereotypes about union workers in real life, but we did seem to have a much larger well payed manufacturing middle class when there were unions.
In most markets the problem doesn’t seem to be that people are willing to work for less, which is what you would expect if immigrants were lowering your job prospects.
What seems to be happening for various reasons is that companies are unwilling to increase wages past a certain point for the majority of talent. And jobs that might once have been lucrative have stagnated in wage growth or vanished all together only to be replaced with low skill low pay work.
Broken housing markets in cities with the biggest business booms also seems to have vastly degraded the value of an individuals paycheck.
Wow, that’s so backwards, I don’t even know how to comment on it.
Immigration does not destroy the ability of Americans to demand a living wage. Globalization does the destruction. If anything immigration has proven a boon to this country.
Of course, you could call SpaceX, Apple, Google, Intel, among others nothing more than parasites and the destroyer of living wage. But then that would just demonstrate literally the depth of ignorance.
Manufacturing and Construction are doing well, and that is key to economic recovery (added value of final product by means of technology and innovation, enabled by infrastructure). I hope they are not just an extension of the growing housing bubble, but from this data we really can’t say.
I am always fascinated how media propagates the idea of inefficient government, and yet the private healthcare system is now the largest employer in the US…and fastest growing as well…Talking about efficiency…?
If the stock buyback could be curbed and better regulated (terminated if it were up to me), I am sure both ,these numbers ,and the reality on the streets would change for the better. To allow such wasteful in vain spending for now other reason then short term stock gains is just stupid. One needs to perpetually innovate, explore and challenge to stay ahead…buying stocks doesn’t do either of the three.
forgot to add,
and to find inexpensive or moderately priced housing.
somewhat good employment increases and low unemployment rate but no wage inflation. that’s the conundrum. Maybe , people are are finally reentering the work force keeping wage pressures low.