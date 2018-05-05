Bank of Canada: 8% of Canadian Households Owe More Than 20% of the $2.1 Trillion in Debt

These Canadians are in a “highly vulnerable” position.
By Daniel Wong, Better Dwelling:
Canadian real estate debt hit a new high, and the news gets worse as they explain it further. The Bank of Canada (BoC) updated household debt numbers for March. In a speech this week, BoC’s Governor Stephen Poloz also gave further insights on the numbers. The record debt levels are concentrated in a smaller segment of Canadians. These Canadians are now in a “highly vulnerable” position, and they’re f**ked if they don’t start preparing for higher rates now.
8% of Canadians Have Mortgage Debt Over 3.5x What They Make
In a speech this week, the BoC gave us further insights on the Canadian debt problem, and it’s worse than we thought. It turns out 8% of households have mortgage debt that’s more than 350% of their gross income.
This segment of borrower represents “a bit more than 20 percent of total household debt.” BoC Governor Poloz stressed that these households need to understand how “personally vulnerable” they are, as rates rise.
Rising rates are already putting the pinch on households, and it should get worse. The BoC reiterated the “neutral rate,” which is the rate where policy is no longer expansionary, is between 2.5% and 3.5%. Assuming no “shock” to the economy, rates will get there. Currently we’re at 1.25%, so that would mean rates will double over the next few years. You know, if we don’t face a major recession. Then you’re in the clear on rates, but a whole other bag of issues will crop up. On that note, onto those climbing debt numbers.
Canadian Households Owe More Than $2.1 Trillion Dollars
Total household debt hit a new record, but the annual pace of growth continued to decline. The total balance at the end of March stood at a whopping $2.129 trillion, up $3.4 billion from the month before. The annual rate of growth is now 5.25%. While it’s a new all-time high, it’s also the slowest pace of growth since November 2015. Let’s break this down into the two major components – mortgages, and consumer credit.
Canadians Owe Over $1.52 trillion Worth of Mortgage Debt
Outstanding residential mortgage credit is also at a new high. The total outstanding balance of residential mortgages hit $1.52 trillion, up $1.88 billion from the month before. That brings the annual rate of growth to 5.27%, the lowest since March 2015. The slowing rate of growth is being attributed to B-20 stress tests, and isn’t the good news people think it is.
Canadian Owe More Than $603 Billion In Consumer Credit
It’s not just mortgage debt those crazy Canucks are diving into, consumer credit is also at an all-time high. The total balance of outstanding consumer credit stood at $603 billion, up $1.54 billion from the month before. The annual rate of growth is now 5.2%, the lowest its been since July 2017. Consumer debt growth is the closest to beating mortgage growth, since 2010. That’s… a special moment for all of us.
High levels of household debt are a concern, that gets even worse when you realize how concentrated it is. It’s also created a debt trap for the BoC. Continued economic growth will send rates higher, putting these households at further risk. Lowered growth will send debt levels higher, putting even more households at risk. By Daniel Wong, Better Dwelling
Warren Buffet got their back, right Warren?
He’s probably talking to Goldman right now trying to replicate what John Paulson did :) Together, they’ll take these guys to the cleaner.
The other shoe to drop is that all the people who DID make money from real estate in the boom probably don’t have much of that wealth left. In line with human instinct they’ll have rewarded themselves with pricey, depreciating consumables imagining themselves on a new plane of life, free from having to work ever again. Now the 12%pa capital appreciation is over, they’re left only with the costs and repayments. Here in Australia I hear repo men for private schools is big business. It’s a pity we probably can’t see any statistics on that. It’s a big “tell”.
I’d love to know what “Here in Australia I hear repo men for private schools is big business” means.
Private schools are going bust? or is it the kids being collected by the repo man when their parents can’t pay the fees?
Curious on what the situation looks like inUS….
I’m sure there will be a bail-out for these indebted people. I doubt the govt will stay the course on rate hikes when they don’t have the QE baggage the USA has. Canada is not the US.
More likely, Chinese investors will be allowed to become citizens providing they buy real estate. It’s called ‘riding the tiger’.
The Canadian economy now runs on ‘real estate’ as their energy industry winds down.
And the governor didn’t identify who is responsible for said debt for fear he might poke out his own eye. It is a no-brainer that punishing prudent behavior and rewarding speculation will end up as it did.
We will get to 3.5% on a straight line when there is no hiccup, and Santa Clause is real. Just what does he think kept the economy from diving?
Doesn’t this mean that if I have mortgage debt of a million dollars, and I am part of those 8% of Canadians, my gross income is under $285,000 (annually I presume).
So let’s say I only make $200,000. Let’s say the interest rate is 8% and I pay back over 30 years. My annual mortgage payments still come to less than $100,000.
It’s hard for me to see how this is unsustainable.
This is what matters in a best-case scenario: What is your after-tax income, how large is it compared to your mortgage payment now, and what will that relationship be when mortgage interest rises by 2 percentage points (since most mortgages in Canada are adjustable-rate or variable-rate).
Then there are more typical scenarios in a mortgage crisis where one of the earners in the household loses their job. Then the question turns into: How long can you make the mortgage payments?
That’s what it means to be “at risk.”
“The Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 1.25 percent on April 18th 2018, in line with market expectations. Policymakers said the transitory impact of higher gasoline prices and recent minimum wage increases will likely cause inflation in 2018 to be modestly higher than expected and the economy is projected to operate slightly above its potential over the next three years. As a result, the central bank sees higher interest rates over time, although some monetary policy accommodation will still be needed to keep inflation on target. Interest Rate in Canada averaged 5.90 percent from 1990 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 16 percent in February of 1991 and a record low of 0.25 percent in April of 2009.”
==============================
These people really are clowns. They suppress interest rates to the bone and leave them there for about 9 years, maintain massive liquidity and ease of credit and then wonder why they got the result they did.
What did these buffoons think would happen? People are going to borrow more in this Goldilocks interest rate environment (where abnormal rates no longer reflect risk) and are forced to for RE when the effects of both Government policies and Central Bank monetary policies combine to cause real estate to “demand inflate”.
Why? Credit expansion creates present tax revenues from future money. Everybody wants to get paid now from the debt bubble….mostly governments but of course the RE and knock on industries.
We are in deep do-do whether anyone believes it or understands it. Oh….and the marks/victims/patsies in the debt Ponzi will suffer greatly as well.
interesting, so just to save 8% speculators, bank of canada keep screwing the rest of the populatins by keeping interest rates so low so those guys can keep making their payments? Government of the people for the people indeed!
Remember: this is just household debt, debt owed by private individuals.
I am pretty sure debt owed by Canadian companies, whether public or private, has grown at a similar if not faster pace.
I am almost ready to bet a sixpence debt at the lower end of the scale (where junk rated companies dwell and where in the US lower FICO scores are) has grown at a much faster pace than at the top over the past four-five years.
And it’s not just the speculators. I’ve been actually told, with a straight face, 6.75% financing for a fifty grands BMW is “insanely high”.
Perhaps I am the only one to remember when double digit auto loans were the norm and not the exception. I am old but not that old: Oliver Cromwell had already cut off the King’s head when I was a boy.
In fairness to Canada this is happening in most countries. The issue is that people have been warned long enough that interest rates will go up, if they’re just burying their head in the sand then unfortunately no sympathy.
Canadian here,
As individuals we only have ‘eclipse viewing’ pin-hole cameras to understand our country, and have to rely on the same stats as everyone else. I assume they are fairly reliable, but most likely reflect only a few of the larger cities like Toronto and Vancouver. Anecdotally, I know of no one who fits these statistics other than the sons and daughters of some friends; ‘kids’ in their thirties. Their parents have no debts and have been mortgage free for a long time, decades in some cases. Their kids, on the other hand, build ‘end of career’ high-end homes for their starter, and God help them if a divorce or job loss is in the works because they owe big time on both vehicles and these newly minted mortgages.
I preached to my kids ad nauseum about the evils of debt during their lifetimes with mixed results. They don’t seem to be as afraid of debt as I am, but their mortgages are affordable, much less than rent. My son’s mortgage for a stunning riverfront home on 3 acres is 2X his income. I helped him ‘convert’ a motel into a sprawling rancher about 6 years ago. Lots and lots of sweat equity involved. It is now worth 2X what he paid for it and has a caretakers ‘shack’ to rent out if need be. My daughter has a modest bungalow just south of Nanaimo in the town of Ladysmith. It is a lovely little place with a very large yard. It should be paid off by the time she is 50. Both, she and her husband, have very stable employment and they have just one child and plan to keep it at that.
The son of a long time friend just split up with his new wife and promptly returned home to the basement. The wife continues to live in the unaffordable waterfront fixer-upper with the two kids. I assume it will be sold very soon. Another friend’s son is building a first home…new, with a $600k plus price tag. I have no idea how these young folks sleep nights.
My old friend Art, (who worked running cranes loading log barges….which is an extremely high paying job), was fond of saying, “It’s not what you can afford when you are working that’s important, it’s what you can afford when you are not working”.
I think these 8%…or 20% folks, whatever the number, are going to learn and earn Art’s wisdom the hard way.
Whether you can reasonably keep to small mortgage is partly down to luck and the pain of holding that home isn’t simply a factor of the purchase price as we all know. So 2x income or 3x income mortgage isn’t the same state to state or even county to county.
In theory you can always move where it cost less to live. In practice if your roots and whole family are in a single city it makes it highly undesirable to leave that area.
I will say in the top 10 bubble cities we list 3.5x income mortgage is not uncommon and may even be on the low side of things… Some justify overpaying and say it’s okay to be house poor.
I am still not sure what house poor means. I am right at or under 3.5x depending on bonuses and stock and we are still roughly able to save 20% of our income. Not great, but I wouldn’t use the term house poor…. So I would guess people are living pay check to pay check to pay far more than that on similar incomes.