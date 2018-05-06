WTF Just Happened to Argentina’s Peso?

Three interest rate hikes in one week, to 40%, imply the first two didn’t work, and the Central Bank is not in control.
By Bianca Fernet, Argentina, The Bubble:
If you’re watching Argentina’s economy, it hasn’t been a banner week. This week, Argentina had to raise its key interest rate three times to keep the Argentine peso from losing even more value against the dollar. Three interest rate hikes in one week is a lot – it implies the first two didn’t work, and the Central Bank is not in control.
The interest rate currently sits at 40%. That means the Central Bank pays 40% per year on peso-denominated debt, which can imply that they expect the value of the peso to fall somewhere in the ballpark of 40% over a one year period. A year ago in April, the rate was closer to 26%. Yikes.
And the exchange rate kicked off the week at around 20.5 ARS/USD. It jumped almost to 23 ARS/USD, and is currently hovering around 21.8 ARS/USD.
This bout of currency instability was triggered by a generally bad week for emerging markets, then compounded by a tax on foreigners holding local currency short term debt instruments (LEBAC) coming into force. Emerging markets, and their currencies across the board, suffered due to a strong dollar. This relationship exists because a stronger US dollar raises fears in investors that emerging markets will be unable to repay dollar denominated debt.
While that seems like circular logic (and yes, it’s not a linear cause and effect relationship), consider this: Emerging markets are viewed as riskier for investing than countries like the United States and Western Europe. Investors accept these riskier investments in exchange for higher returns than they would get in safer jurisdictions.
When the US dollar increases in value, emerging market currencies decrease, meaning in Argentina’s case it will take increasingly more pesos to buy dollars. This then amplifies the risk that emerging markets will be unable to make payments on dollar denominated debt, causing investors to sell their emerging market investments, further amplifying the currency stress.
The timing specifically in the case of Argentina is uncannily bad. Until this week, non-residents investing in Argentina were exempt from paying the equivalent of capital gains taxes across the board, including local-currency peso-denominated central bank notes, or LEBACs. This Tuesday, this exemption on LEBACs officially no longer applied, meaning foreign holders of these notes now incur a tax equal to 5% on profits. I’ll update this article when I have an estimate of the total outflow attributable to this change.
“Some people in Argentina don’t seem to have a clear assessment of just how dangerous the economic situation was in 2015,” said Ignacio Celorrio of Alfaro Abogados, a law firm with offices in Buenos Aires, Beijing, and New York. In addition to external emerging markets conditions and the unwinding of foreign holdings in LEBACs, Celorrio noted that there has been a general sentiment for over six months that the peso may be overvalued against the US dollar. This week just happened to be when reality set in.
And right now people feel like Argentina’s government may not have control over the peso. As silly as it may seem, people feeling like an economy is in trouble can be enough to spur a crisis regardless of underlying realities. Interest rates as high as 40% mean that inflation isn’t going anywhere for a while, either.
That being said, and while I expect a great amount of pontificating from market commentators and expert economists with beards, the reality is that if any of them actually knew what was going to happen they’d be putting their money behind that position rather than ranting against economic ideologies or heads of state.
“Shock therapy is politically impossible in Argentina, and the problem with gradualism is that hard targets and promises are difficult to make. The Central Bank is making monetary policy based on fundamentals rather than creating artificial economic expansion at the expense of currency stability,” said Celorrio .
Rough week. And while nothing has really fundamentally changed between last week and now, I sure wouldn’t want to be working in the Central Bank today. By Bianca Fernet, Argentina, The Bubble
And here’s what the US dollar did just before the fiasco week in Argentina, as the Fed’s relentless rate hikes and accelerating QE unwind take effect. Read… And the US Dollar?
Death, taxes, Argentinian Peso devaluation, those are the certainties in life.
Heck for some people taxes are optional.
I remember that a previous government refused to pay off their bonds. That worked out well for them. The present government is dedicated to the well-being of vulture funds. I guess something didn’t work out. Good.
Don’t forget a dry season for soy beans early in the year, meaning less dollars than expected were for sale. Heck Argentina is importing soy beans to meet demand. Also the dollar had been rising for over a month so the government really should have expected that the selling of “Lebacs” to avoid taxes would cause trouble.
With China putting a tariff on US Soybeans and Argentina needing to import them due to weather issues…should be a match
But think of the juicy yield on that 100 year bond!
argentina? who cares! paul singer is sharpening his knifes. as HDC already mentioned, the OPM managers do not care at all. move on, nothing to see here, and, believe me, the churrasco and the malbec are still fantastic.
Macri Cambienos “change” government doesn’t get it. Macri seems to be a god here in Argentina. I suspect that there will be a shift in that thinking soon.
Well, on a bight note.
Fixed public union pensions will worth basically little to nothing.
So government can keep on borrowing and not worry about pension debts to slow them down.
I think Chicago, Illinois, California, Connecticut and New Jersey (etc) would love that scenario…
Pension benefits in Argentina have long been adjusted for inflation.
As an American, I have to ask …… what are “pension benefits?”
Yeah, I don’t know either :-]
Kinda like Social Security is adjusted for inflation?
Basically underestimate inflation by 50% and hope no one notices?
Pension benefits, I get them until I don’t. I’m in my 20th year of drawing, just lucky, but know that it might end anytime.
Back up plan in place 40 years ago by not trusting completely in the game (promise).
Just live a simpler life than your earnings and no fear, maybe at my age I’ll take my first cruise, 2-3 more to catch up to my kids.
Alas BK
Doesn’t this article beg the question of whether this could happen in the contemporary U.S.? In other words, what would it take for the U.S. economy to similarly spin so out of control?
Bill, you ponder, “question of whether thiscould happen in the contemporary U.S.?” I think it’s already started in Canada, the US, I doubt it.
Until the demand for USDollars is less than the speed at which the printing presses run.
At 40% interest speculators are also buying not just investors, and this rate of interest measures the loss of confidence that the money invested will be returned. If confidence continues to dry up, the rate of interest will continue to rise. I could even double.
Bianca, my understanding is Argentina has a 25 percent inflation rate. So now they have 25 percent inflation rate and a 40 percent interest rate? How do these numbers translate into the streets? Take us through the affects of this economic situation and how it affects an average middle-class household in Argentina. Thanks.
This is just rinse and repeat for Argentina also Mexico, Venezuela, etc. I was married for 20 years to a American borne Venezuelan, when inflation starts it usually escalates until a few zeros are dropped from the currency unit, rinse and repeat.
If you have savings in Dollars like my inlaws or gold better, you have the protection against devaluation and inflation of your currency.
I remember buying a bottle of Dom Perignom at the Costco store there in the late 80’s for about $49 when the price in the States was $70-80.
Since pricing was in crapping Bolivers my Dollars were gold. I’m sure the replacement bottle cost Costco more than $55.
WHat happened? I note Argentina has forex reserves at roughly TEN (10) percent of GDP. Not high, but not zero either. Did their imports just stop? Or…..did the currency vigilantes (Elliott capital management) bite?
* correction: “did their exports just stop”…
There exports probably didn’t drop but the value in Dollars per whatever did.
I had an Uncle who bought a one year unit in Mexical pesos in mid 70’s with a yeild of 50%. When he cashed out 6 months later he lost over 25% on the capital Dollars invested.
Inflation, when it runs, take cover and protect.
For those old enough to remember the double digit inflation in late 70’s into early 80’s, the only tool in the FED’s box was raising the prime rate ultimately to 21 1/2% if memory serves me. The pain was enormous in many ways too much enumerate, but that pain and suffering righted the ship, and the payers were mostly small business, home buyers, and those owning ARM mortgages.
Don’t we usually learn afterwards that currency speculators were manipulating the prices?