The Jobs Report, Sliced and Diced

I’m looking at what’s behind the numbers.
The monthly jobs report data is based on surveys of employers and households – looking at the labor market from two different perspectives. And everything depends on how it is defined. For example, “unemployed” doesn’t mean “not working.” There are a lot of people who are not working for a reason, such as infants, full-time students, retirees, and many others – and the reasons matter. So here we go.
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 103,000 jobs in March, seasonally adjusted, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, based on its survey of about 149,000 businesses and government agencies totaling about 651,000 work sites. As measly as the increase in payrolls was, March was the 90th month in a row of gains, the longest such period in the history of the data.
The job gains in January and February combined were revised down by 50,000 as more survey data became available. Even after those revisions, the gain in both months combined was 502,000. And for Q1, the payroll gains amounted to 605,000.
The monthly data is volatile, jumping up and down and getting revised after the fact. It’s the trends that matter. These trends become more apparent in the 12-month total.
For the 12-month period ended in March, employers added 2.24 million jobs (not seasonally adjusted). This is in the lower-middle of the range since 2012. The chart below shows the 12-month change in payrolls going back to 2000:
The civilian labor force, at 161.76 million people, was up by 1.64 million from March last year (not seasonally adjusted), according to the BLS survey of households.
The labor force consists of the employed and people who are considered “unemployed” of age 16 or over. Those people who don’t have jobs but are not considered “unemployed” are not in this measure of the labor force. For example, kids under 16 are not in it; a college student or a retiree who doesn’t have a job and is not looking for work is not considered unemployed and is therefore “not in the labor force.”
The people who are “not in the labor force.” This is very seasonal. July is always the low point, when students switch from “not in the labor force” to being in the labor force by accepting summer jobs and internships. Much like the labor force, the number of people “not in the labor force” has been steadily increasing. In March, the number of people “not in the labor force” rose by 1.05 million from a year ago, to 95.5 million (not seasonally adjusted).
But the size of the population also changes. So the labor force participation rate tracks the labor force as a percent of the population. This is one of the key measures of the health of the labor market. Note, this is not the total population of the US, but the “civilian noninstitutional population” 16 years or older.
This “civilian labor force participation rate” in March, at 62.9%, was down from February (63.0%) and down from March a year ago (63.0%). The chart below shows the labor force participation rate going back to the peak in 2000 when it was 67.3%. So the rate has moved off the bottom starting in 2016 but remains dismally low:
Discussions have been raging for years why exactly the participation rate is low, and why it deteriorated over the past nine years even as the number of jobs has surged. There is agreement, however, that the labor force participation rate is also impacted by factors other than the labor market, such as demographics: a large number of retiring boomers leaving the labor force, and an even larger number of millennials moving into the labor force. But they alone do not explain the dismal trend.
The broadest measure of the health of the labor market – but also impacted by demographic trends – is the Employment-Population Ratio (the employed as a percent of the “civilian noninstitutional population” 16 years or older. In March, at 60.4%, the rate was up a tad from March a year ago (60.2%), and up sharply from the 58%-range during the employment crisis after the Great Recession. While it has been recovering since 2013, it remains in troublesome territory. At the peak in 2000, it was at 64.7%. The chart shows the devastating impact the last two recessions had, and how each recovery has only been partial:
So how about the “unemployment rate?”
This is one of the thorniest issues – but it’s the most often cited number despite its limited usefulness.
The headline unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, a 17-year low, and the number of “unemployed” ticked down to 6.58 million (from 6.71 million in February). The number of people who’ve been unemployed for 27 weeks or longer fell by 338,008 from a year ago to 1.3 million.
Here are the limitations. This is the number of “unemployed” as a percent of the labor force. As we’ve seen above, “labor force” is strictly defined. And “unemployed” is also strictly defined. To be considered “unemployed,” people in the household survey have to meet these three criteria, according to the BLS:
- They had no employment during the reference week;
- They were available for work at that time;
- They made specific efforts to find employment sometime during the 4-week period ending with the reference week (but persons laid off from a job and expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed).
This is not the only unemployment rate the BLS offers. It offers six measures of “labor underutilization,” as it calls them, ranging from U-1 to U-6. The headline measure above – the 4.1% “unemployment rate” – is U-3.
The broadest measure is U-6, which is U-3 plus the people who are “marginally attached to the labor force,” plus those employed part time who want to have full-time employment. This U-6 unemployment rate was 8.0% in March, down from 8.8% a year ago. For some people, this is a more realistic measure.
The key part about these unemployment rates is that they’re not absolute measures of unemployment. They were never designed to be that, and shouldn’t be looked at as such. They’re indicators of trends in the labor market: Are the rates going up or down?
As indicators of trends, the unemployment rates work reasonably well. But they fail as absolute measures of unemployment – and yet, that’s the primary role they have now been shanghaied into by the media coverage of the labor market.
The Fed, when considering its monetary policies, takes a fairly broad view of the labor market and is not easily swayed by a single headline number. And it sees nothing in this report that differs significantly from the trend of the past year.
A better yardstick would be private sector (tax-producing) employment vs. government (tax-consuming) employment.
I’ve read there’s close to 52 million people retired, so around 50 million who aren’t retired, not working and of working age. A very small amount can’t work. The real unemployment rate is much closer to 20% than 4%.
There are also students, housewives and househusbands, caretakers, the disabled, and a number of other categories of people who are not looking for a “job” (though they may be very busy) and are therefore not “unemployed.”
There is a lot of inflation in household services. The number of handymen has dropped, perhaps because the IRS makes it difficult to hire non-professional help. The Hispanics all seem to know when to raise their rates, part of that is the effectiveness of the existing immigration laws, (why we need the military, or a wall is a puzzle).
So when you buy a home, you need to calculate, how much for maintenance, depending on the city (like SF?) People would rather take a job and pay day care for the kids, rather than be a stay at home mom, or mister mom, which means their take home pay takes a hit. The service economy has been a great equalizer and perhaps part of the income disparity gap?
I don’t see much argument against existing immigration laws; it is the illegal aliens that are the problem. If the U.S. wants to increase legal immigration, then so be it. But elbowing your way to the front of the line, by pushing out immigrants who have followed the process in the legal, honest manner, should be stopped. Unless, of course, those illegals are your voting block, now and in the future, country be damned.
They wire at least half their income back to their home country while taking advantage of govt. and social programs, that’s why
My family is a good example of Wolf’s comment. We have 6 people employed (includes siblings and children) supporting 12 who are not employed. And we all like it that way.
Missed opportunity to draw out the labor force participation rate to the 70s
Happy?
Right on par with the salad days of the glorious Carter Administration.
Would this reflect women taking up work? My Mom is part of that rise in 1972.
Love your columns Wolf, always do. The following IS NOT a criticism of this column :
You said near the end : “The key part about these unemployment rates is that they’re not absolute measures of unemployment. They were never designed to be that, and shouldn’t be looked at as such. They’re indicators of trends in the labor market: Are the rates going up or down?”
You go on to say this, “they fail as absolute measures of unemployment . . . . been shanghaied into by the media coverage of the labor market.”
Well said. But because so many see the “4.x %” headline rate as an absolute indicator, I object strenuously to the numbers we see in the various media outlets, supported by bogus BLS data — not to mention Mr. Trump’s joy at “his” numbers.
Colin says in a comment above that the real rate is closer to 20%, and I think he is closer to the real number. The real number of unemployed is important in and of itself.
Our prevaricating government has a reason to misrepresent so many numbers: inflation and unemployment being just two. Misstating those two numbers alone may cause people to be confident of their economic prospects, to the point of setting them up for imminent harm, e.g., our poor savings rate across the broad middle of wage earners, as well as the lower level of wage earners. People will need a savings buffer during the next downturn, and few will have one.
I read during the last recession that the government had a good reason to allow “underemployed” people to move onto the Social Security disability rolls, which is ( I may be wrong here ) permanent. Lowering reported unemployment for sure . . . .,
One example will suffice, a bit dated, yet still valid :
https://www.cato.org/blog/social-security-disability-fraud-puerto-rico
The number of FULLY ABLE PEOPLE that I know personally, who are collecting Social Security Disability — and at a rate equal to their FULL BENEFIT (that would be given) AT RETIREMENT AGE — is staggering, and also discouraging.
Unemployment, HEADLINE UNEMPLOYMENT IS 4%, not a chance that is true, and the next recession will lay bare the true unemployment rate, and also the folly of misrepresenting the “real” rate of unemployment, too.
My wife is able-bodied, well-educated and isn’t employed. However, she spends her time caring for our 3 grandchildren, her elderly parents, looking after my youngest in college, working at her church and caring for the poor at our church’s food pantry. Not to mention keeping a fine house and making sure your’s truly is fed. Not everyone needs to be a wage slave.
My youngest sister appears able bodied but suffers from severe seizures and dystonia. Her doctor says she will probably not live past age 35. She cannot drive and doesn’t have the mental capacity to perform mathematics or perform simple filing jobs, but you would never know that to talk to her. She is on disability and is cared for day and night by my elderly parents. She could not function in the labor force.
She is the only person that I personally know who is on disability.
I did say “fully able people” — obviously not including your sister, or a schizophrenic relative I have, who is also on SSDI for life — and I avoided saying this, “fully able people who suffer from ailments such as depression, fibromyalgia, back pain, and other OFTEN imaginary ailments that are psychosomatic in nature” because of the endlessly deep rabbit hole of debate that would ensue. So I definitely DID NOT say that.
Disability insurance is for disabled people, and I now know two collecting for a truly diagnosable ailment, your sister with dystonia and my close relative disabled with severe schizophrenia.
I have known many people collecting SSDI for things like this, “I am too depressed to work.”
Aren’t we all !
I have an aunt who collects it for anger (she get’s too angry to work). She has been collecting it since her 30’s, and she is close to 50 now.
Great post. We do not measure the impact of employment or the lack thereof on self esteem. This intangible attribute affects many things in a very fundamental way, including social health, economic activity, etc. Unfortunately, this is a hard lesson to learn and impossible to teach. Most seem hard coded to want an economic free lunch. And while I have been guilty of it as well to some extent, it is self-defeating and sets people up to be exploited.
Why do they call it non farm payrolls Lol? What about the farm payrolls?
“Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations” are down to 992,000
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU02032209
I’m not sure why they separated these jobs from the rest of the payrolls, but that’s the system we have :-]
I found this explanation:
“The variability occurs because of the seasonality in farm jobs.
The reason why they’re separated in the statistics is largely historical, though still relevant. The BLS was formed in the middle days of the labor movement, back in 1888 when much economic activity was still agrarian. Separating the farm jobs made sense to provide a clearer picture of what was going on in the labor market.”
https://www.quora.com/Why-are-farmers-excluded-from-nonfarm-payrolls
Thanks, Paulo!
Yup, when your job is to produce spring wheat, potatoes and sugar beets just outside of downtown Hoople, ND, there ain’t much work to do from Thanksgiving to St. Patricks day.
too bad the govt cannot use the payroll taxes remited reports for developing the jobs report.
There are a bunch of unemployed men who hang out during the day on my street in a gentrified neighborhood. I think it’s hard for them to find work due to old felony records. So they don’t look.
Here’s my latest conspiracy theory. They have a program somewhere that takes in the desired interest rate the next quarter, etc, and it will spit out the headline numbers.
See what Machine Learning can give you?
Attempting to “parse” the “unemployment rate” stats.
Better to use Tarot Cards.
But, good try to all!
“Discussions have been raging for years why exactly the participation rate is low, and why it deteriorated over the past nine years even as the number of jobs has surged”
The jobs being produced are often part-time, temp, no benefits. So after healthcare, car insurance, costs of living (housing!), you’re still losing money by working. Anyone who doesn’t have to work (spouse is a doctor, maybe they have some savings, perhaps they can live in mom’s basement), won’t work since ‘working’ makes little economic sense.
Oh, and work your ass for a company and they fire you whenever it’s convenient for them. This disposable employee model isn’t everywhere and I hear that Japanese and German workers are actual stakeholders in their companies. Only companies in the US and UK act primarily in the interests of shareholders.
Agree with this comment completely. For many, many people working is a choice. Provide a job with some respect, decent pay and benefits, and lots of people will work. Provide the opposite and a lot of people will choose more fulfilling activities.
I bigger portion of the population is older today. Lot’s of people have been successful in their lives.
True and there is little incentive for most young men to start a family when it is likely to lead to paying most of your income after the usual divorce. Videogames keep getting better. Thirty percent are still living with parents. How could a young guy possibly buy a house in the few areas with many jobs when they make twelve dollars an hour.
Over the years I’ve sought the company of others in my predicament as a method of support (knowing you’re not alone keeps you from going crazy)…they’re educated, more than qualified for work in their fields, over the age of 40, and are now going on their 5th or 6th year without a job. I’m pretty sure that none of us are being counted in the unemployment rate. I finally gave up on ever working in America again, and I now teach English online to Asian students (Koreans in the morning, Chinese on the weekends). Meanwhile, I continue to look at international teaching jobs in the hopes that I can go start a new life overseas.
There was a recent article about IBM getting rid of their “older workers,” the comments section is a good read as well, https://features.propublica.org/ibm/ibm-age-discrimination-american-workers/
Funny how the numbers get so bad starting this century, computers and machines sure have taken a lot of jobs.
And the world population keeps getting bigger…
Yeah I am sure there is nothing to worry about.
Just in case there’s a war. Human life will always be cheaper than smart machines.
Wolf, to quote from your post, “So the labor force participation rate tracks the labor force as a percent of the population.” “Note, this is not the total population of the US, but the “civilian noninstitutional population”.
So, military, and Federal prison are excluded. .
What about Federal non-military, whose employment, no judgement here, is covered by Federal income tax?
And how are all of the states’ prison populations treated?
Does any of this impact the evaluation of trend?
What a fraudulent government … and the rich that it represents. A War Party Of The Rich politburo that callously excludes rent increases from their massaged CPI, and claims 4.x % unemployment, when anybody with half a brain knows its closer to 18-20% .
To quickly paraphrase Hemingway : “Was there ever a government as much the enemy of its own people as this one?”