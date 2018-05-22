China’s ‘Social Credit Score’ Blacklists People for Bad Behavior (Who Decides?)

The system is based on character and concocted from big data and artificial intelligence algorithms.
By Josh Owens, Safehaven.com:
China’s ‘Brave New World’ move towards a mandatory ‘social credit’ system for all citizens by 2020 has already blocked people from 11 million flights and 4.25 million high-speed train trips, according to Chinese state-run media.
While it sounds like an economic bust for transportation, state-run media are tossing the figures around as proof of the program’s success, with the Global Times citing a senior official suggesting that the form of punishment meted out by those with poor social credit would incentivize them to become better citizens.
The figures were said to be as of “the end of April,” though no starting point was mentioned.
Speaking at a credit development forum in Beijing on Saturday, Hou Yunchun, former deputy director of the State Council’s development research center—the center responsible for creating “Planning Outline for the Construction of a Social Credit System”—said the system was needed so that “discredited people become bankrupt.”
“If we don’t increase the cost of being discredited, we are encouraging discredited people to keep at it,” the Global Times cited Hou as saying.
The authorities have also used the social credit system to publish the names of 33,000 companies who have violated certain laws and regulations.
But the question is, what determines poor social standing?
China’s social credit system—which Western media have likened to the Netflix series Black Mirror—will “forge a public opinion environment where keeping trust is glorious. It will strengthen sincerity in government affairs, commercial sincerity, social sincerity and the construction of judicial credibility.”
The system is similar to a financial credit score, but based on character and concocted from big data and artificial intelligence algorithms. Upstanding citizens have high scores, while others (public nuisances, dissidents, etc) will be ostracized, marginalized—or kicked off trains and planes, for instance.
In the case of transportation, China is using the social credit system to punish citizens for bad behavior in various categories—from bad behavior on planes and trains, trying to get a free ride by using an expired ticket, contempt of court, or even getting caught smoking where they shouldn’t.
In effect, China’s social credit system is a series of mini-blacklists because the punishment is intended to fit the crime. Bad behavior on planes and trains means you’re not getting on one.
The system could also prevent people from getting loans or jobs. It could even limit their access to the internet, reports say. It could determine where children end up going to school.
“Regarding people who have serious trust-breaking behavior, privately operated schools must limit their children’s ability to attend high-tuition private schools, to practically carry out the responsibility of disciplining people with bad credit,” the authorities wrote.
And debtors can be banned from travel, four-and-five-star hotels, or making any luxury purchases.
In the meantime, social credit crimes are made very public—a tactic the Chinese have been using since 2013. By the end of last year, the public list of debtor had reached 8.8 million names, and some provinces even go as far as to advertise caricatures of named debtors on buses, public noticeboards and at movie theaters.
By 2020, all of China’s 1.4 billion citizens will receive a personal social credit score, determined by state-run facial recognition, artificial intelligence, smart glasses and other technologies. Most recently, reports have emerged that Chinese companies have begun monitoring their employees’ brain waves in an emotional intelligence sweep designed to tell factory bosses whether their hired hands are operating at full capacity. By Josh Owens, Safehaven.com
Brave New World, indeed…
If Xi Zingping was a Californian start-up, he would be a lauded unicorn for “digital disruption”, “harnessing the bang”, and “industry transformation”.
But he’s not, is he.
He is a very modern dictator with very traditional objectives: the concentration of power (President for life), domestic domination of the people (control via technology), and global domination (a thousand small steps in one giant military expansion).
“Global Best Practices”……I shudder to think what 1% America has learnt from China (during the courtship of American Corporate Brahmins, with the Brahmins of CCP communist party, and American Political Brahmins with Israeli Mossad on Perception Management and minority handling, and with UK Businessmen in Finance, and Saudi Arabia on weapons contracts and kickbacks and ………) you get the picture!
The next step is control chips implanted in the brain at birth (if you think I’m kidding, just watch).
I like it, this way, we will know who the upstanding citizens are. For example, there can be no doubt that comrade Xi’s Immediate family would be beyond reproach and have only the highest social credit. The same would be true for all the members of the central committee as they guide China to its prosperous future. As for those who are morally bankrupt, just ship them to the US. Minus their cash of course.
Coming to a supermarket near you :
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/22/technology/amazon-facial-recognition.html
In this case (in the West) it is the private companies who have a “social credit score” on you and will decide if you are allowed to use their services. Many muppets are also stupidly handing their DNA data to private companies who then onsell that data to other private companies (insurance etc).
In the East it is being done by authoritarian governments, in the West it is being done by colluding corporates and “bought” governments. Just hyperventilate about “terror”, “think of the children”, “pedophiles” or any number of emotive catch phrases and idiots will gladly surrender their freedom to “authority”. When the price of safety is your freedom, the price is too high! So before pooh-poohing china, we need to look in our own back yard.
The whole Asian Century concept kind of scares me. Too bad we are addicted to cheap tube socks and can’t change our trade policy. (And electing a pathological liar as Prez doesn’t help much either).
Orwell world, this is the globalists dream.
Yeah the Dictatorship is coming back full force in China. At least is not as bad as Venezuela… or it is?
Sounds like being an anti-war activist and active Green Party in America and then trying to get a job or go through airport security.
Or for that matter, just walking around in America as Amazon is giving real-time facial recognition software to the police for free. Alarm, alarm, alarm, anti-war activist on 4th street. Calling all cars.
“monitoring their employees’ brain waves”
This is scary as hell; pretty soon there will be computers to read what a person thinks; and after that slavery for life will be a natural thing. As much as I love technology, that would be a huge red line for me.
And if that happens in my life time, then I’ll be a “hacker for life”.
Coming to a country near you….soon!
Wonder if their brain scan can diagnose my brain cloud?
china also has sperm banks associated with this system.
Only those with the appropriate political positions (pro Xi and CCP) are permitted to donate.
With this system, a keyboard entry, all those of a certain group/persuasion, can be negative a thousand or million credits.
Think what the NASDP could have done with such a system.
The CCP wish to control every aspect of everything. This system will be, or become, part of that.
This system is the devils number, with filters.
Yet the west happily trades with this oppressive country.
Even worse.
Israel does business with it.
So if you are a self proclaimed cultural marxist, do you start with a higher credit base??
Wolf,
Have you had a chance to read this blog?
Extremely interesting research, would really care to hear your take on it.
http://deep-throat-ipo.blogspot.com/
I really see no difference between China’s “social credit” scheme and the USA’s current wave of social justice warrior fascist crap.
Beating up college speakers (and a female professor at Middlebury College), proposing to jail scientists who don’t accept CAGW, social apps (Facebook, et al.) eliminating conservative speech all sounds pretty nasty.
1984 China edition!
Just replace TVs for “Electronic device connected to the Internet” and is basically the same.