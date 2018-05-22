Where the Debt Slaves Are the Most Vulnerable

I’m shedding a different light on consumer debt.
This type of chart is trotted out constantly these days to show that American households are in fabulous shape when it comes to their ability to service their blistering record debts. The red line in the chart shows household debt-service payments (combined monthly payments on mortgages, credit cards, auto loans, and student loans) as a percent of disposable (after-tax) income. Since 1980, the ratio has ranged from 9.9% to 13.2%. It hit that top in Q4 2007 just before it all came apart. Ten years later, it was at 10.3%. Hence the conclusion that households won’t have any trouble servicing their record debts. In a moment, we’ll get to the trap in this conclusion.
The chart above also shows separately the mortgage-debt-to-disposable-income ratio (brown line) and the non-housing consumer-debt-to-disposable-income ratio (blue line). Both combined make up the red line.
These debt-service ratios are a function mostly of three factors: The dollar amount of the debt; the interest rate on that debt; and the amount of disposable income. The logic is that rising disposable income supports rising indebtedness.
The large decline of the debt-service ratio from the peak of 13.2% in Q4 2007 to the all-time low in the data of 9.9% in Q4 2012 was caused by several factors:
- Consumers “deleveraged” mostly by shedding their debts via defaults and bankruptcies.
- Homeownership dropped to lows not seen since the 1960s. As households became renters, their mortgage debts were eliminated.
- Mortgage debt plunged by $1.2 trillion, or by 11.3%, from $10.6 trillion in 2007 to $9.4 trillion at the end of 2014. It has since risen to $10.1 trillion.
- Non-mortgage consumer debt dropped by $150 billion or 5% by late 2010, as student loans continued to surge while auto loans and credit card debt experienced sharper declines. It has since surged 47% past the prior peak.
- Interest rates also plunged. This allowed the remaining homeowners to refinance at a lower interest rate, and it allowed homebuyers to get lower-interest-rate mortgages. Interest rates on many consumer loans also dropped.
- Disposable income rose from $10.7 trillion at the end of 2007 to $14.6 trillion at the end of 2017 (not adjusted for inflation), largely due to an additional 9.2 million jobs and nominal wage gains.
It all looks good, in terms of the debt burden. And so the red line in the chart above is trotted out to show that the American consumer – this unified, amorphous, monolithic structure whose job it is to hold up the entire global economy – is strong and won’t buckle.
But there’s another way to look at this — and not as a monolithic structure. Many consumers are debt free and have lots of money and good jobs. Other consumers have large amounts of debt, lousy jobs or no jobs, and are paying for groceries by charging them on their credit cards. Credit problems always involve the most vulnerable consumers. During the mortgage crisis, the delinquency rate peaked at 11.5% in 2010. It wasn’t the 60% of homeowners that had significantly payed down their mortgages or owed no money on their homes who triggered that event. It was the financial mayhem among the smaller portion of the most exposed and most vulnerable.
For a different view of the burden of debt, let’s look at non-housing consumer debt, because this is where the music is playing right now. To eliminate for a moment the impact of interest rates, let’s look at the amount of debt – not the monthly payments – as percent of disposable income.
And suddenly, the risks emerge a little more clearly. At year-end 2017, the ratio of non-housing debt – revolving credit such as credit card balances, plus auto loans and student loans – to disposable income reached a new record of 26.3%, up from 23% at the end of 2010, and up from 24% in 2007, the peak before it all came apart during the Great Recession:
So the ratio of non-housing consumer debt to disposable income – the burden these consumers carry on the backs in relationship to their incomes – is higher than ever, and only historically low interest rates have kept it manageable.
But interest rates are now rising, and many of these consumer debts have variable rates.
This explains a phenomenon that is already appearing: How this toxic mix – rising interest rates and record high consumer debt in relationship to disposable income – has now started to bite the most vulnerable consumers once again. And for them, debt service is getting very difficult.
In Q1, the delinquency rate on credit card debt at banks other than the largest 100 – so at the 4,788 smaller banks – spiked to 5.9%, higher than at the peak during the Financial Crisis, and the credit-card charge-off rate spiked to 8%. These smaller banks marketed to the most vulnerable consumers that had been rejected by the biggest banks. And now, once again, subprime is calling. Read… Credit Card Delinquencies Spike Past Financial-Crisis Peak at the 4,788 Smaller US Banks
I have been wondering about these stats for some time? It is my opinion that ‘lumping in’ all groups and coming up with a lower debt number overall makes little sense. I just remember when I was starting out with a young family and spotty work during the ’81 Canadian recession. Our mortgage was affordable and we did not miss a payment, but…… it was freaking tight for us and we spent absolutely nothing on any discretionary purchases; no car loan, no meals out, etc. There were no credit cards in those days beyond gas cards, therefore we had no other debts. (Remember the good old days of balancing a cheque book and the walls of shame behind cash registers for those who used an nsf cheque?)
From the outside looking in (as we now have no debt), it appears that the same type of young consumer that we once were is in a much more precarious state than we ever were. It looks like people have more ‘stuff’ these days, but in actual fact they do not.
Plus, you have to live somewhere and if that requires a rent payment it is still implied debt. No cash = homelessness, or couch surfing. No cash means a food bank visit.
regards
Also you where amortizing through the high inflation, which is not separated out of the debt service costs.
An inflation rate of 8% and an interest rate of 10%, means 8% of yearly indirect amortization. Calculated as a cost but is in practice equal to an amortization of approx. 8%. Compare that to the same debt service level (as today) but at 2% inflation and 4% interest rate -> big difference… in the first case you get almost debt free within some years and in the other you need decades …
Great work Watson, you can see the forest for the trees! thanks!
Wut?
The chart indicates that debt load was 24% at the height of the craziness of pre-crash 2008, and is 26% now–an 8% increase, over 10 years (yawn)
Consumer debt increased by 47% in 10 years. What you mentioned is an increase in a ratio — that’s very different. The debt to disposable income ratio was 24% last time it blew up. Now the ratio is 26%.
I was walking around our neighborhood and it dawned on me how nearly all my neighbors have so much stuff in their garages (some have 3 car garages too) few can park even one car inside. Now I’ve got a two car garage but I can put both our cars inside and other than the mortgage we have no debt. I’ve wondered how much debt some of those households with garages full of stuff collecting dust have.
Of course my neighbors have much better garage sales than I……………..
Compared to many other first world countries this article shows the US is an underachiever debt wise.
Canada is now at over 165% debt to disposable income, and the place is quite nice, the trains run on time and people and have health care.
https://www.thestar.com/business/2017/03/15/canadian-household-debt-hits-another-record-in-fourth-quarter.html
Canada is heading into a financial crisis. Australia is too. Everyone sees it coming. But it’s moving in slo-mo. So it’s easy to just avert your eyes for a while longer and ridicule those that warn about it.
The US is not. Been there, done that. But a portion of consumers in the US are buckling under their debts. This isn’t about big banks collapsing — they won’t — but about the most vulnerable consumers running into trouble.
And the UK.
April retail sales was the worst month in 22 years.
Home prices (nationally) are up 2.2% Y/Y, and down the last 4 months.
Also, luxury Manhattan Condos ($3 million and up) are priced all the way back to where they were in 2013.
Donald and Jared are beginning to look nervous. Kings of debt, don’t ya know.
“Consumer” …
I’m sorry to rant, Wolf, but I really hate how that word has supplanted what used to be referred to as a “Citizen” !
From a person with rights and responsibilities … to an inhuman cog, with nothing favored but a devouring intent ! This whole way of being as the modern Homo economicus needs to change, and fast, or we’ll go the way of the Neanderthals !
My apologies if this seems over the top … delete if you must !
Get over it, polecat, nobody remembers psychoanalyst Erich Fromm or his book “The Sane Society” anymore. Criticism of society is a thing of the past, unless there is no real intent to change it. Today, we are born for one reason only, and that is to consume.
How many people do you actually know who think change is necessary? There are supposedly over 7 billion people in this world and most have access to the internet. So how hard can it be to find enough others like you to create an anti-consumer society? After all, if you’re gonna rant, might as well take action and do something, right? Show us how it can be done better in an actual anti-consumer society.
Does such a thing exist? Has it ever been done before? Of course, not. We’ve all been sold.
It looks like your post isn’t getting deleted, so maybe you should retract what you said. A simple “just kidding” or “I’m okay with consumerism” would suffice.
I have some Neanderthal in me. They lived on :-]
More seriously, this society has monetized everything, even the people, who are now “consumers.”
To understand the economy, you have to understand the dynamics of debt. Mainstream economics relies on static equilibrium models and ignores banks, debt and money. The Australian economist Steve Keen has developed mathematical models of the economy that include these things that show that the total level of debt is not the only important factor, but also the dynamics of the rate of change of debt. That provides an explanation for why in the GFC of 2008-9 with a small amount of deleveraging, it almost seemed like the world was going to end. Steve Keen, Michael Hudson and Hyman Minsky are among the few contemporary economists worth reading. Mainstream neoliberal economics is better off ignored completely.
Anyway, when the tide goes out we will find out who was swimming nude. You are better off staying out of personal debt or paying it off regardless of your income or life circumstances.
Would be good to see how much impact student loan debt has on these stat’s.
“This explains a phenomenon that is already appearing: How this toxic mix – rising interest rates and record high consumer debt in relationship to disposable income – has now started to bite the most vulnerable consumers once again. And for them, debt service is getting very difficult.”
I distinctly remember writing to that effect the other day here and am happy to see it expressed with charts in an article.
This is a huge red flashing light for those who are willing to see it.
The same Socioeconomic group that triggered 08 are in trouble, AGAIN.
If you ignore this, you are a Fum Duck, that deserves everything bad that happens to you.
My crystal ball however, is not giving me a when, to go with this relevant information.
“In a market like today where rates are increasing and home prices are increasing fairly rapidly, using an ARM really extends purchasing power for particularly that first-time buyer,” Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association in Washington, told WTOP.
Were they saying that back in 2010-2012 at the housing bottom? (Rhetorical question)
It’s now time for the muppets to make good on the investors’ bets on housing. Rinse, repeat.
From Forbes (March 2018):
Joe Tyrrell, executive vice president of corporate strategy at Ellie Mae, said tight inventory has also been driving ARM demand upward for some time.
“We’ve seen a pretty slow, yet steady increase in ARMs since November of 2015, as there has been a lack of affordable housing inventory and a steady appreciation of home prices,” Tyrrell said.
ARM usage is likely to grow, too—especially with the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates two more times this year. According to Chris Lewis, manager of sales and operations at Angel Oak Home Loans, we can expect higher ARM usage for the foreseeable future—particularly from buyers with higher-priced home purchases.
The use of averages for economic policy or insight is fraught with danger.
For example, if we raise the income of the top 4% of filers by 22% then we can zero the income of the bottom 54%, and *average* income will still go up. (Source: 2014 IRS income tax data.)
By the same arithmetical token, debt service as a % of disposable income could be quite low for richer households yet dangerously high for poorer households, without changing the average very much.
Students loans are the biggest scam ever in the US because it targets people too young and lacking experience to have any clue of what they are getting into.
“Students” are just the conduit used to feed easy money to the schools and associated businesses like textbooks, construction and Apple. And the government supports it! They are not your friend, average American citizen.