The State of the American Debt Slaves, Q1 2018

After the party, the hangover.
Total consumer credit rose 5.1% in the first quarter, compared to a year earlier, or by $184 billion, to $3.824 trillion (not seasonally adjusted), according to the Federal Reserve. This includes credit-card debt, auto loans, and student loans, but not mortgage-related debt. That 5.1% year-over-year increase isn’t setting any records – in 2011, year-over-year increases ran over 11%. But it does show that Americans are dealing with the economy and their joys and woes the American way: by piling on debt faster than the overall economy is growing.
The chart below shows the progression of consumer debt since 2006. In line with seasonal patterns for first quarters, consumer credit (not seasonally adjusted) edged down from Q4, as the spending binge of the holiday shopping season turned into hangover, an annual American ritual:
Note how the dip after the Financial Crisis – when consumers deleveraged mostly by defaulting on those debts – didn’t last long. Over the 10 years since Q1 2008, consumer debt has now surged 47%. Over the same period, the consumer price index has increased 16.9%:
Auto loans and leases for new and used vehicles rose by 3.8% from a year ago, or by $41 billion, to $1.118 trillion.
It was one of the smaller increases since the Great Recession: The peak year-over-year jumps occurred at the peak of the new vehicle sales boom in the US in Q3 2015 ($87 billion or 9%). However, the still standing records were set in Q1 and Q2 2001 near the end of the recession, with each quarter adding around $93 billion, or 16%, year-over-year.
Loan balances are impacted by prices of vehicles, number of vehicles financed, the average loan-to-value ratio, duration of prior loans (when they’re paid off), and other factors. So this chart is not necessarily a reflection of how many new and used vehicles were sold.
The green line in the chart indicates the old data. In September 2017, the Federal Reserve implemented a big adjustment of consumer credit data going back through Q4 2015. This adjustment was based on survey data collected every five years. So routine. The adjustments hit auto-loan balances disproportionately, knocking them down by $38 billion retroactively for Q4 2015. To show the distortive effect of the adjustment – and to show that it wasn’t the collapse of the car business – I added the old data in green.
Credit card debt and other revolving credit in Q1 rose 5% year-over-year (not seasonally adjusted) to $977 billion. This growth rate was down from the 5.6%-6.8% Trump-bump increases that started in Q4 2016 and ran through Q4 2017. So it was somewhat of a disappointment for those wanting to see consumers drown in high-cost (or high-profit) debt.
On a quarterly basis, and in line with seasonal patterns, revolving credit card balances fell by $52 billion from the shopping season debt-pile up in Q4, as the annual hangover began. In dollar terms it was the steepest Q4-Q1 plunge since Q1 2010. In percentage terms (-5.1%), it was the steeped since Q1 2012.
But wait… Q4 credit card balances of $1.03 trillion had been an all-time record, finally beating the record of Q4 2008. And Q1 2018, at $977 billion, set a record for any first quarter, beating Q1 2008 by a smidgen ($973 billion). So Americans did their job piling on high-profit debt.
Student loans in Q1 jumped by 5.4% ($77.8 billion) year-over-year to $1.51 trillion. While a shocking increase, it was the slowest year-over-year percent increase going back to 2007, the beginning of the data series: In fact, between 2007 and Q3 2012, these year-over-year increases ranged from 11% to 15%!
But it’s not like more people are going to college. Higher-education enrollment had peaked in 2010 and declined at least through 2015, according to the last data available from the National Center for Education Statistics. And yet, over the 10 years from Q1 2008 to Q1 2018, student loan balances soared by 146%, from $619 billion to $1.521 trillion. Over the same period, the consumer price index rose 16.9%.
Students added $902 billion to their debts over the past 10 years — a debt that will dog them for decades to come. And for most of this debt, taxpayers are on the hook. But who obtained the money?
A whole economy has sprung up around this bonanza, with entire industries getting fat: Investors in private colleges; the student housing industry, which has become an asset class within commercial real estate; companies like Apple that supply students with whatever it takes; the textbook industry; overpaid top administrators; construction companies and affiliated industries building university-owned projects, from mega-stadiums to glitzy administrative buildings; Wall Street by making it all possible; and many more. But hey, that’s how you get GDP and corporate profits to grow. It’s a dirty job, but some’s got to do it.
This is the brick & mortar part of e-commerce. Read… As Malls Melt Down, Industrial Properties Heat Up
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Looks like the Z generation will be screwed up by debt even worse than Millennials if this trend continues.
Student debt is a structural problem with no easy or equitable solution that I can fathom. With jobs that provide a 1970s-style middle class income shrinking as a percentage of all employment, and most of those jobs that do pay such wages tied to at least a 4 year degree, anyone who can afford to is bidding up the price of those assets (degrees) because upper middle class families in particular will pay anything to get Biff and Muffy into “a good school.” Universities therefore charge whatever the market will bare, and drive up prices ad infinitum. The only way the middling sorts and the working poor can pay is to pile up the loans. Problem is, a combination of sloth, snobbery, and covering of HR departmental behinds makes only top “brand” degrees really worth much. But what are the rest of the population to do?
It will all end badly.
Yea, college as a necessity for a prosperous life is a popular meme these days. With federal guarantees on loans and the impossbility of discharging student debt in bankruptcy, there is absolutely no discipline on Institutes of Higher Borrowing and banks that fund the loans. They are creating a class of indentured servants that is prone to erupt in violent revolution at some point. Well, maybe they would if their testosterone was a little higher.
Somebody is eventually going to eat the costs of all this unserviceable debt, then it happens,*queue outage*… Why doesn’t somebody do something about it? Oh okay let’s put interest rates back down to zero, maybe negative, and we’ll do QE bigger and better, run larger deficits. K. Fixed it.
This may come across as naive, but Why?
I understand that some people have strong current needs that make bad decisions an acceptable alternative. But, otherwise, why do people borrow so much? If these numbers balance out to incomes that support them, then OK. Otherwise, why would people indenture themselves for no good reason?
For over 40 years, I never, except once or twice out of necessity, charged more than I could pay off in a month. My 4 years of school loans were the horrific amount of $2500 in the1970s, and $500 was used on ‘unapproved’ things .. nobody claim that’s equal to $25,000 today unless you want total disrespect in a reply. Today, thanks to a little self discipline, I have savings that will aid me well in my retirement.
Seriously, if people want to encumber their future for the perfect cell phone today, why should I care? A little research can lower lots of expenses. I really don’t get it. Extreme Debt and the resulting consequences looks like a willing and happy choice for many.
Somebody, correct me on this.
To add on, a local community college charges maybe $100, more or less, per semester hour. They use the same text books as schools that charge several times that amount, basically all other schools. Going to a major school just because it’s a major school and paying through the nose for it looks really dumb to me. To me, these people look like debt sheep. Why should I care about their bad choices?
BTW, my CPA was based on studies later in life. I tool a lot of refresher courses, all online from community colleges. My CPA review came mostly from Amazon. I passed all 4 exams the first time. Very cheap.
Again, lots of debt appears, to me, to be a choice.
Good comments CDR. Thanks for sharing….and i agree!!! I also don’t get it either.
I’ve always wondered if we’re teaching our upcoming collegians to be wise consumers in getting their education. I got my degree later in life by going at night to community colleges and inexpensive state schools, and even one or two old fashioned pre-internet correspondence courses. I love that Payne Weber ad where daddy and his smiling daughter are roaming around this beautiful old style tree-lined campus (I want to go there!) and he’s on the phone to his broker hinting how expensive it’s going to be for him. Must be nice.
Well done and totally agree. However, there are generally well worn paths for people to follow and most follow them without questioning. The lack of questioning is indeed a choice.
Take the case of my sister-in-law. She has a deep, fundamental need to be respected by those around her. And she can’t do it by most normal processes (job, charities, community standing), so she does it by the stuff she has.
So she has a 3200 sq ft house, immaculately up to date kitchen and bathrooms, big pool, outdoor kitchen, brand new Honda Odyssey and she replaces the furniture in the house every 2 years. My dear brother, who is nearing retirement, maintains strictly separate bank accounts and credit cards.
She pays for all of this with minimum monthly payments with her salary as a billing clerk at the local hospital. She also drinks lots of wine out of boxes. My brother told her she has to divorce him before she declares bankruptcy.
Need more often than not has little if anything to do with the current debt crisis . Its foundations are deeply embedded in ‘ want ‘ , desire , keeping up with the Jones’s and the ideology of he who dies with the most ( and the biggest ) toys wins constantly being reinforced by the marketing mavens across all sectors .. and now this present administration as well .
Have any doubts ? Just take a look in the majority of garages across the land full to the brim with unused and more often forgotten junk to the point where 50% of two car garages can only accommodate one vehicle .. with another 30% able to accommodate none leaving a mere 20% of two car garages able to contain two cars ( PEW research ) And thats not counting basements .
Even higher ed has succumbed as everyone is desperate to get into the expensive upper tier colleges and universities rather than get more often than not an equal if not better education more than able to fulfill their career goals etc
And then there’s the vacation / resort trap with far too many people overspending for a week or two of perceived luxury and pleasure
Not to mention the current addiction / fad for new overly expensive and unnecessary gas guzzling full size pickups and SUVs ( that’ll work out real well what with rising gas prices ) rather than a sensible car or van .
Then tack on the few additional that fall into debt due to unforeseen circumstances and / or emergencies and you’ll begin to see the picture on the ground more clearly .e.g;
Todays debt nine times out of ten is volitional .. not circumstantial
So sorry cdr .. but you’re spot on the money with no correction what so ever needed .
Speaking of vacation/resort ‘options’ … mine is my yard ! I can grab a glass of homemade beer or mead, maybe a sandwich .. head for the loungechair, and watch the local birds and honeybees (mine), and whatever other creatures that find their way to this oasis flitting to and fro, drinking from the fountain not 4 feet from where I sit ! Cost to do so .. ZERO ! When I want to partake in an exotic meal, I cook it ! If I die with the most berries, cherries, and honey on Jone’s Street, rather than toiling over a useless lawn (manicured, or otherwise), or drive a beatup used pickup (rather than a new vanity truck straight off the lot), does that make me a loser ?? .. hell no !
We have NO debt whatsoever .. and I hope to die that way, while wandering the staycation. ‘:]
TJ, you make it sound like those who consume do NOT have any emotion control. But there is a darker side to this. It is competition. If all the other guys have bigger houses, toys and vacation all the time and you don’t? You don’t get laid. If all the other ladies have all the gears and you don’t? You don’t get the guy with most toys and vacations. The power of “social” recognition and evolutionary competition FORCED one to consume. It is NOT like he/she so much desire or WANT TO consume IS THE ONLY driver of these behaviors.
In front the choice of “stuff” and social recognition, “freedom” does NOT matter. Therefore, let’s be slaves to debt.
A mature and wise person would say who cares. This is not the high school life where if you are not cooool, you don’t have any friends; this is real life.
And even in high school, kids who are born in a successful family , learn that result of being cooool in high school is working in a fast food restaurant when you get older.
Who in the right mind would take eccastasy, inject some heroines, get some cokes? Credit for consumption issuer is the drug dealer. Human nature will take it.
If you are the sober one, you don’t even get recognized, you don’t get a date, because you are boring, everybody wants to be cool and have fun, you will be left out.
Be the debt slaves, you are “IN”, you are cool. Or be the drug dealers, you are having fun and making lots of money as well. Just do NOT be the sober one.
Naive would be too kind.
You’re really showing your age if you have to ask “Why?”.
If I called you a stereotypical Boomer, would you be offended?
Yes, 2500 of those old-time dollars do indeed work out to around $25k today.
I have a receipt for a sports car from “back in your day” and it cost around $3300 – today a similar sports car costs around…$25-30k. And I know all things are not identical in the economy, but I had to prove the error of your way.
If a free market, I would agree with you,…who cares. But due to the bail out mentality in Govt, YOU will end up paying. Higher taxes on savings ( interest rates below inflation )
It looks to me as though by far the biggest chunk of the increase in debt is due to student loans.
Am I reading the graphs wrong?
If so, it looks like more people are getting degrees. I’ve heard more employers are demanding bachelor’s degrees for many jobs that didn’t require them 20 or more years ago (when most of us were in school or considering school).
It’s all good. Everybody says the economy is booming. And it does seems like its on its tracks…I don’t know under the hood though.
But It’s depressing to see everything so expensive, from a burger to a movie, from a car to a house…
What do you mean expensive? According to the government statistics, there has been little to none inflation in the last 10 years, and everything is rosey. I think someone has forgotten to drink his kool-aid. See, the rest of us drink from that kool-aid and never ask questions like that.
All debts will be forgiven courtesy of unrelenting inflation fed to us by our government, reserve bank and the banking system. Grab as much cheap cash as you can and don’t worry because debts are repaid in nominal value not real value. You have been given every incentive to dip into the honey pot and party like it’s 1999 pooh-bear so remember we are all forgiven (to quote the who).
That only worked back in the ’60’s and ’70’s when workers had annual COLAs. Your income inflated faster than your debt payments.
Those days are gone. Today, inflation just eats away at your income but your debt is always there, staring you in the face.
Simply another fine example of privatized profits and socialized losses with artificially low interest rates causing asset inflation.
Would you lend $1 trillion to college students at 7%? Of course not, as defaults and inflation would ruin you.
But what if you had access to money for 1.75% and the government (taxpayer) would take all non-performing loans off your hands? Then sure, why not?!!
The debt slaves are still optimistic though. https://www.marketwatch.com/story/americans-havent-been-this-optimistic-about-buying-property-since-just-before-the-housing-crash-2018-05-07
Muppets. Can someone do God’s work and send these guys to the cleaners already?
Which ‘optimistic americans’ are those ?? .. the credentialed 20% on up ? Hedgefunders .. Wallstreet ?? .. the Goldensacmen ?? , Congress and their sycophants ?? .. who ? .. not anyone I know.
Meanwhile, ‘Muricans are “plagued by financial anxiety” but still can’t resist piling on more debt.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/americans-have-more-anxiety-about-paying-their-bills-than-they-did-a-year-ago-2018-05-08
Let’s go to Steve Keen, one of the (very) few economists that’s worth a damn:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyrDbmuhfH4
And margin debt, corporate debt, government debt, municipal debt, underfunded pensions, etc., etc., etc.
Like a pile of tinder waiting for a match.
Is there such a thing as credit exhaustion? Can’t that be calculated? Why can’t the borrowing limits of the consumers be known?
If you extrapolate these trend lines, both salaries and spending, far enough into the future at some point won’t it become obvious the debt expansion would have to have ended?
one would think so. however, here we are. personally, i”m surprised each and every day that it somehow manages to go on.
May 2 – Bloomberg (Shannon D. Harrington and Erik Schatzker): “Greg Lippmann, who helped design the trade against subprime mortgages that became known as the Big Short, says the next financial tremors will come from corporate debt. The former Deutsche Bank AG trader who now oversees about $3 billion at his LibreMax Capital LLC said… that corporate debt and equities will face the biggest pain when the next downturn comes. Investments linked to consumer debt, unlike the last crisis, will be relatively safe because companies have been the ones gorging the most on the ultra cheap interest rates during the past decade. ‘If the first quarter’s volatility is a harbinger of something bigger, I think that you’re going to see a lot more trouble in the corporate market and the equity market than the structured products market,’ Lippmann said on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Global Conference… ‘The consumer is in much better shape than corporates. Consumers are less levered than they were pre-crisis. Corporates are more levered than they were pre-crisis, and I think structured products are not going to be the epicenter.'”
I also doubt that structured products will be at the epicenter of the next crisis. Subprime, mortgage Credit, and Wall Street Alchemy were the nexus for Financial Arbitrage Capitalism period excess. Government Finance Quasi Capitalism fundamentally altered the prevailing Financial Structure financing what is now one of the U.S. history’s longest expansions. [Doug Noland]
http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2018/05/weekly-commentary-old-roach-motel.html
Circumstances seem to shaping up as a redux of the 70s, where stagflation became a wedge between corporate and consumers common interest. We learned to shop for generic products in warehouse stores. So if corporations do have pricing power to what end will it be if consumers are tapped out?
The story with corporate debt is very simple – thanks to central banks the past decade has been a gargantuan debt-for-equity swap exercise carried out by corporations.
Works great as long as the economy is trending up and interest rates are low. Once either of those start turning though it’s game over since it’s okay for equity to fall but debts never go away except in bankruptcy. This will probably be “the story” of the next recession, like real estate was the story of the previous way.
As for consumers, they are not quite in as bad of a shape. Remember that the figures in the article above are in nominal, not constant/real dollars. If you adjust for inflation, with the possible exception of student loans, the situation is really not that dire.
Indeed. I agree that student loans really, really stand out.
I suppose the student loan data seems like it might be another sign the job market is tougher for some folks than the headline number suggests. Why so many people racking up student loan debt? I really don’t think it’s solely tuition inflation because that’s been nuts for years and years. The student loan debt explosion seems more recent.
Thanks, Ambrose. And thanks to James Levy. Excellent comments, imho. Actually, all of the comments have been pretty sober.
P.S. I have a copy of “The Devil’s Dictionary”, Mr. Bierce. Painfully good reading.
Years ago when I was at university in the 70’s textbooks were expensive and the practice was to sell them after the end of the course. (Do people still do that?
(So maybe they still have the expensive textbook scam? That assumes students can actually read!!)
When the kid was going to university here in Oz the situation in regards to textbooks was the same. Really expensive and usually ended up costing me a huge bundle every semester.
It’s worse than it used to be. The publishers update the books regularly so often you CANNOT sell them back. :\
(because you need the right problem sets, which are only in the latest edition)
As an older millennial who mostly snuck through a 4 year college before prices kept rocketing up, the cost of college will keep rising unchecked simply because the loans are available for vast amounts of money.
And the previous generation, our parents, raised us in an environment that basically said the measure of your success is how good a college you get into. With zero concern for how much they cost, because you can always get scholarships and loans. In the end it will be worth it they say…….
For the majority of us, only once we are out do we realize this is mostly bullshit. You can get higher education within your means in many cases. And status can but not always gives way to talent and hard work.
Many parents will now bitch that, kids are so expensive to raise, with the cost of college and all…. Then they look at you baffled when you say you might not kill yourself to pay for a full 4 year private education. How can you say no to your child dreams?
“How can you say no to your childs dreams?”
I seem to recall George Carlin mentioning something about ‘dreams’ .. of the American kind ..
Show THAT skit to the kiddies, and I’d betcha they’d get it in a heartbeat !
IMO too many people are going to universities and getting degrees that are worthless.
Worthless in the knowledge that they supposedly learn, worthless because to be perfectly frank, many people are really too dumb and should never go, and worthless because there will never be a positive payback of all the costs involved.
And what is even worse is that many of those getting basic degrees go on to get higher degrees and end up teaching and should never, ever have been given a position where they can influence young people.
Too many PhD’s in ridiculous subjects and qualification inflation.
in twenty years, an entreprenerial type that knows how to successfully operate a screwdriver may be able to live like a 1950’s era union plumber at the rate things are going.
The tuition per semester when I paid for my MBA was something like US$2000 a semester.
Last time I checked the cost to complete the degree – just for tuition and fees had increased to something around US$75,000. Add in all the other costs such as books, food, housing, and everything else along with the foregone income during that period of time and you are probably looking well past a quarter of a million dollars now………………….
Oh, can I get a refund at current prices?
I looked at getting a PhD about 15 years ago and then sat down and did an analysis of my age, benefit, payback, cost and effort. Decided it wasn’t worth it. It was an easy decision at the time. It’s a good exercise to do for any major decision.
Stop learning? Not likely,….just finished obtaining my amatuer radio license and now belong to our local Regional District emergency prep team. Lifelong learning for its own sake is free:-)
As a good friend once said, “When a person finally leaves work behind, it is just like pulling your hand out of a bucket of water. It’s as if you were never there”.
The kid has one year left on her PhD and is doing quite well with writing her dissertation.
She’ll be debt free from any school loans (thanks to daddy!) too.
In her field the only way to get a better position was to get a PhD and hopefully she’ll be able to get a decent job once finished. Demand is high and salaries are good too………….
Good to see someone write about the circular nature of tuition price increases and the availability of student loans. Many schools owe their existence to the easy money.
In the first graph, net of student loans, my take-away is that the consumer has been reasonably cautious. Student lending accounts for a very large portion of the overall increase in consumer debt.
It is already a drag on other parts of the economy, but will prove very useful in buying future votes. Ironically, the “educated” will jump at the chance to vote for those promising relief and will not connect their suffering to its root causes.
Wolf, I really appreciate your charts but I do wish that you would also include inflation-adjusted figures in most of your graphs that represent dollars (perhaps using a line indicating constant dollars set against the bars you use now for nominal dollars).
Unfortunately, thanks to our loosy-goosy central banks one trillion of 2007 is not the same as one trillion of 2018.
That’s why I indicate CPI changes along with the charts to give you a feel. You can then ballpark the math.
Ideally, these types of debt charts should be indexed to wage inflation of those people who have this debt. For example, credit card debt. High-income wealthy people might not have a lot of credit card debt since they’re likely to pay off their balances every month. But some people in the lower 60% of the income spectrum have a lot of credit card debt, and their incomes are precisely the incomes that have not seen much if any wage inflation. And it’s wage inflation that matters to debt service, not CPI.
Holy Moley ! Tripled in 12 years !!! (2006 – 2018 $500B to $1.5 T)
We can only hope they don’t realize the toilet paper their College Degrees are written on is worth only that much in the real world of business as college these days doesn’t teach subjects of much worth anymore. BA’s and MA’s working at McDonalds, Borders, and Starbucks, while they wait for their resumes to be answered. Maybe if the preponderance of ‘students’ didn’t have ‘paper writing’ services write most of their class papers for them, they might have a shred of credibility with employers who know what is really going on in colleges today.
Living in a State University Town, I have seen the student housing boom and the rise in administrators’ pay and the increase in number of administrators. Schools now have a V.P. of everything.
The housing demand is driven by students demanding luxury living while in school. Here comes the “in my day” part. In my day you lived in a concrete block apartment complex that looked like everyone else’s apartment. You swam and sunned in the apartment pool, if you had one, or the school’s pool. Your complex didn’t have a full on spa.
Another point regarding student loans, a fair amount of that loan money finds it’s way into swanky spring break trips and other entertainment venues. So, before we start forgiving student loan debts, figure out a way to parse out what actually was spent on education costs. I don’t feel obligated to send other people’s kids on spring break cruises to Cancun.
I agree with others that think a for lot of people college is a waste. $100k in debt and graduating with a liberal arts degree that gives you no real skills. I felt I wasted a ton of time in college on stuff I never used. I hated most of it, and did it just because I knew I need that piece of paper. Honestly I’ve never used more the I learned in high school (ability to write, basic math, ability to read critically). And I worked in the corporate world and had a small business.
I think for specialized careers like doctors, lawyers, some types of engineers college is still needed. But not as much for everyone else. I think we should transform our community colleges and align them closely with the private sector. So kids can come directly out of high school and get the EXACT skills they need to get tech jobs and skilled jobs. The latest and greatest. Even software engineer jobs Instead of wasting 4 years on stuff they will never use.
I also think more practical skills should be emphasized in high school in college. I have gotten SO MUCH more out of skills I taught myself like investing, personal finance, starting a business, health eating skills…NONE of this is taught in schools! Yet is so much more important to your life! Instead I learned a ton of worthless stuff I never, ever used once and never remembered once the class was over.
But there is a lot of people that get rich off the status quo, and academic institutions will lobby and smear attempts to change this outdated education system we have. So they can keep stuffing their pockets.