What Will Surging Mortgage Rates Do to Housing Bubble 2?

The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($453,100 or less) and a 20% down-payment jumped to 4.86% for the week ending May 18, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reported this morning. This is up from 4.73% a month ago (chart via Trading Economics, red marks added). On the way to 5%:
The MBA obtains this data from weekly surveys of over 75% of all US retail residential mortgage applications handled by mortgage bankers, commercial banks, and thrifts.
This average 30-year fixed rate of 4.86% was the highest rate since April 2011, now exceeding for the first time the spike during the Taper Tantrum in 2013. In 2018 so far, this measure of the average mortgage rate has risen by nearly 60 basis points (chart via Trading Economics):
The MBA reported more mortgage achievements in the race to 5%:
- The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA rose to 4.90%, the highest since May 2011.
- The average interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.31%, the highest since February 2011.
“Points” – upfront fees, such as the lender’s origination fee, often rolled into the mortgage balance – are rising too:
- On 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with 20% down, average points rose to 0.52% of the mortgage balance.
- On FHA-backed mortgages, average points rose to 0.85% of the mortgage balance.
- On 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, average points rose to 0.56% of the mortgage balance.
At 4.86%, the average 30-year fixed-rate is tantalizingly close to 5%. At 5.2%, it will hit the highest level since 2010, at 5.5%, the highest level since 2008. The housing market will likely be able to digest these rates, though there will be some ruffles. But 6%?
While still historically low, 6% would face an entirely different environment this time around: Since 2008, the last time this measure of mortgage rates was 6%, home prices that have surged – in some of the hottest markets by over 50%, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index. This price surge was made possible in part by plunging mortgage rates.
Will rising mortgage rates unwind some of those price gains? And what’s the impact on home buyers?
We can look at rising mortgage rates in terms of how they would bump up the monthly mortgage payment on a given home price. In other words: How much more would the household have to pay a month to buy the same home at a higher rate?
More realistically, most households have budgets for housing. They can spend up to a certain amount a month and no more. Given these budget constraints for many households, higher mortgage rates translate into buying lower-priced homes: How much cheaper would the home have to be so that the household can afford it at the higher mortgage rate?
In other words, how far would they have to climb down the ladder of their dream-home aspirations when mortgage rates are rising? A very realistic question for homebuyers – and a potentially brutal question for the market.
I got started on this train of thought by David in Texas who sent me a model to test different mortgage rates and budgets (to simplify, we will ignore the thorny issue of down payments).
Example 1: Household budget for mortgage payment is $1,200 a month. With a 30-year fixed rate mortgage:
- At 3.5%, they can afford a $267,000 home.
- At the current 4.86%, they have to slash their aspirations by $40,000 because the mortgage they can afford at a $1,200 payment drops to $227,000
- At 6%, they have to climb down to a $200,000 home. They’re going from above the national median price ($250,000) to something at the lower end of the spectrum.
Example 2: Household budget for mortgage payment is $3,500 a month. With a 30-year fixed rate mortgage:
- At 3.5%, they can afford a $779,000 home
- At 4.86%, what they can afford drops by $117,000 to $662,000
- At 6%, it drops by $195,000 from their original aspirations to $584,000.
Example 3, for cities like San Francisco, where this reflects the median home price: Household budget for mortgage payment is $6,000 a month. With a 30-year fixed rate mortgage:
- At 3.5%, they can afford a $1.336 million home – a decent two-bedroom condo.
- At 4.86%, they have to lower their aspirations by $200,000 to $1.136 million.
- At 6%, they have to slash their original aspirations by $336,000 to $1.0 million.
Via this transfer mechanism – the fact that most homebuyers have budgets they cannot exceed – higher mortgage rates push down home prices if it is allowed to run long enough. This is why I think a 30-year rate of 5.5% will create some ruffles in the market, and 6% will cause pain.
But nothing is quite that simple. As rates are rising, homebuyers are trying to lock in current rates before they rise further, and demand for mortgages continues to be strong. The MBA’s Purchase Index, which tracks the number of mortgages taken out to purchase a home (as opposed to refis), increased 3% compared to the same week a year ago and has been consistently higher so far this year compared to the same time last year.
In San Francisco, there are plenty of homes for sale, at ludicrous prices for what you get. But asking prices are now getting “reduced.” Read… Graphic Details of the Crazy Housing Bubble in San Francisco, According to Zillow
So in other words, housing prices should have dropped ~15% since rates have gone up from 3.5% (per my mental math). Where I am, they’ve only gone down 3-4%. No dice! (I calculated the same type of scenario yesterday).
“At 5.2%, it will hit the highest level since 2010, at 5.5%, the highest level since 2008”
Don’t count your chickens before they have hatched. I will make the gentleman’s bet that the Fed will not allow mortgage rates to get above 5.00% (and I will be quite pleased if I lose the bet).
Still more rhetoric out from the minutes of the last Fed meeting about letting inflation run hot to make up for years of low inflation. From where I sit (housing going from under 300K to over 1000K) inflation is off the charts not low but I guess if the Fed decides by decree that inflation is low then it is low (no matter how high it is).
What I find fascinating about the asset inflation scheme that Bernanke kicked off 10 years ago is the presumption that half the population can be made to “feel” wealthy without making the other half feel poor. How are the half that pay 60+% of income on housing supposed to feel wealthy? Well they aren’t supposed to feel wealthy they exist only to make the other half feel wealthy. Robbing the young to pay those who own everything is a corrupt scam. You can abuse a generation for only so long before they revolt.
I absolutely hope you are correct and the Fed is tightening for real but I’m afraid the current course is nothing more than a tiny, insignificant blip of a tightening dip before we resume on course with more massive and endless injections of easy money.
Afraid to own stocks or RE at Ben’s inflated prices? I think from here on out you can’t pay too much for any hard asset. From what I see currencies are in free fall and in nominal terms no asset will drop in value going forward. Central bankers have grabbed the monetary system by the neck and they are dragging behind the shed to shoot it in the temple – DO NOT HOLD CASH OR BONDS! Panic now and avoid the rush.
Building long-time equity in real estate is not necessarily “robbing the young”. It can be a strategy to accumulate inheritable wealth for one’s offspring.
I agree, RD.
This article made me think about my friend buying his first house. I told him about a great buy on a starter bungalow; excellent condition, across from a park/sportsplex, good school nearby, playing fields, greenspace, etc. The price would have been just under 2X his annual salary. It was a good family home. Our mutual boss talked him out of it. His advice was for friend to buy the most expensive home he could qualify for with his present salary. My friend took the bosses advice and waited to buy for another year, finally purchasing a slightly better home for 30% more. (I inspected both homes because I was also a carpenter). My friend could handle the payments, but barely.
I think the bosses concept was wrong in buying the ‘most’ vrs affordability. Over the years, as the RE market churned, the value increased and decreased with every cycle. The real difference was this. If he had bought my recommended house he could have paid it off in 15 years, or less. By buying the other home, plus building a shop, he never did pay it off and owed money at the time of his divorce. :-(
Pay the first house off. Save the mortgage payment by living the same lifestyle eventually using those accrued savings for a downpayment on a second home, ensuring rent will cover mortgage payment, insurance, and modest upkeep. Rinse and repeat.
This concept is not robbing from future generations as someone mentioned above thread. Rather, it is a way for working people of modest means to get ahead and find security.
Most importantly, a persons house needs to be a home first and foremost. It is something more than a simple investment or store of wealth. If first home-buying steps are done right it can set a person up for life and early retirement.
With regard to home prices, if this current (bubble) price surge was made possible, in part, by plunging mortgage rates, wouldn’t rising mortgage rates correspondingly affect a downward pressure on home prices? In that case, new home buyers will still get the same house for the same money- higher mortgage rates, but on a lower home price.
What is worrisome is mortgage rates that aren’t fixed, in a rising rate environment- then these firm household budgets are so wrecked, even a small basis point move up in the rate would kill a budget. I wonder how widespread ARMs are this time around.
I personally prefer seeing rates going up. How are the variable rates looking in the USA these days? In Canada the fixed rate going up has caused the banks to turn to variable rate contracts and the prices on variable rates are down below 2.5% for some big name lenders. I think a lot of people are unable to qualify for the higher interest and higher stress tests. Which aren’t even that high yet, this is getting interesting to watch.
Higher rates will certainly affect price, I have no doubt about that. I base this on the nature of typical consumer behavior and mortgage underwriting, which I think is captured well in this post. The speed with which this decline will happen depends on how psychologically sticky sellers are on the presumed price of their home, which we all know a lot of people have a hard time adjusting to. So it is more likely that we will see this downward pressure first pop up in new SFH and most likely, new condo deliveries.
People will spend as much money on a house as they can afford based on DTI guidelines for PITI. So the monthly payment influences the total allowed borrowing amount, which then influences what people will offer on a home. If more of the PITI is eaten up by interest, then the total amount that can be borrowed goes down and that decreases the price that buyers can offer. The other major variable here are income (which has been relatively stagnant for most people for a long time) and consumer debt (auto, student loans and credit card debt has been increasing).
The net result in my mind, if we follow this rate path for some time, will probably be a long period price stagnation on a nominal basis, with declining value in real terms.
However, I am not sure that there will be a major impact on the economy beyond that. Historic data shows that there is very little correlation, for example, between increases in mortgage rates and delinquencies/charge-offs.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/fredgraph.png?g=jWnK
So most likely, what I think (or hope) people will come to realize is that the current “housing affordability crisis” is not a housing supply crisis, as the current zeitgeist implies. But rather, it is an artifact of intentional macro rate policy decisions combined (or actually inter-correlated) with wage stagnation.
Then you have to factor in shrinking housing budget due to either feedback loop or extraneous recession and there will be even more pain
Some interesting patterns emerge when looking at the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CSUSHPINSA
From the chart, it’s clear that the Fed and the government at large pulled out all the stops to halt the decline in house prices last time around. From the peak of Housing Bubble 1.0 in Jul-2006 to the bottom in Feb-2012 national prices only declined about 28%, taking them back to about Jun-2003 levels. From the peak, prices were on a noticeable down-trend by the time the S&P 500 peaked in Oct-2007. If we have any month-over-month price drops heading into this summer, it would appear to confirm a top. The last several years back to 2012 have seen strong price increases in the spring months through about August. In Bubble 1.0, 2006’s spring and summer selling season was much less exuberant than in prior years. Keep a close eye on enthusiasm this summer.
The Fed and government may have a harder time propping up house prices this time around. If prices revert to late-1990s levels prior to both bubbles 1.0 and 2.0, national average prices could drop as much as 55%.
If benchmark Interest Rates for Central Banks don’t go up in lockstep with Fed Balance Sheet normalization we can all assume that QE Infinity will soon be back with vengeance. If the CBs reinstate QE Infinity we can all assume that we turned into Japan somewhere over the last decade since Bernanke & Geithner manufactured Too-BIG-to-Fail, Nail, or Jail.
Systemically, the system is rigged to implode since 08 Lehman Chapter 11 bankruptcy. I suspect that Deutsche Bank & Wells Fargo are going to implode on the next downturn.
Complexity Theory posits total devastation given the bastardized fundamentals & econometrics. Fake News will not overcome that deleterious event, and propaganda cannot replace price discovery from occurring.
