“For New Money Only”: Banks Fight for Deposits, But if You Don’t Jump Through Hoops, You Get “Punishment Rates”

HSBC makes it official.
The HSBC branch on Montgomery Street in San Francisco caught my attention this weekend with a poster. It showed a large red “2.01%” and the phrase, “Business Elite Savings Account.” An interest rate of 2.01% on a savings account at a large bank is the highest I’ve seen in over decade. And this was for a savings account for businesses. In my experience, interest rates for business savings accounts are even lower than interest rates on personal savings accounts:
A closer look through the reflections and smudges in the window – too many noses pressed against it to read the small print? – revealed “For New Money Only.”
A check of HSBC’s website confirmed it was indeed offering 2.01% for these business savings accounts, “For New Money only.” It was for a “limited-time offer” – so hurry up, or miss out on it forever. In other words, HSBC might be worried that it will have to offer an even higher interest rate later this year, when other banks are offering 2% on savings accounts.
And there was a footnote: “New Money is defined as deposits and investments not previously held by any member of the HSBC Group in the U.S.”
This is the first time I’ve seen a big bank explicitly say that its special rate is “for new money only,” and that the current money you have at that bank will continue to suffer through what I now call “punishment rates” of near-zero.
This is just one more step in the battle for deposits where banks are fighting every which way they can to attract new deposits – the “new money” – while keeping their overall funding costs low.
It’s working for them. There are $9.2 trillion in savings deposits at all banks and credit unions in the US. The national average rate these venerable institutions paid their customers (as of May 21) on 12-month CDs of $100,000 or less was 0.37%; and the national rate on savings accounts, which has been stuck ignominiously at 0.06% for years, just now ticked up to a still ignominiously low 0.07%.
This means that at this average rate of 0.07%, for every $1,000 in a savings account, these institutions pay their customers on average about 70 cents a year in interest — still, even after the rates on Treasuries and other securities have surged.
By contrast, the interest from HSBC’s “new money only” savings account would amount to about $20.10 a year for each $1,000 on deposit. This is still ludicrously low, but it’s nearly 30 times higher than the national average of 70 cents.
American Express Bank offers 1.60% on its savings account – new money and old money – up from 1.50% a few weeks ago. Goldman Sachs’s Marcus Bank has nudged its rate on savings accounts up to 1.70%. On Bankrate.com, the highest rate on savings accounts today is offered by CIT, 1.85%. But HSBC’s 2.01% “for new money only” deal is not on the list.
In terms of “brokered CDs,” rates continue to tick up. At my broker, banks compete fiercely for deposits. Wells Fargo has recently hiked its rate on a 13-months CD to 2.35%, more than any other bank on my broker’s CD list. This is higher than the one-year Treasury yield of 2.27% at the close on Friday. A slew of banks below it are offering 2.25% or similar CDs.
Wells Fargo’s CD offers also rank at the op in two-year CDs, offering 2.80%, along with Morgan Stanley, and just a notch above other banks offering 2.75%. All are higher than the two-year Treasury yield of 2.48%.
Wells Fargo, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, and others are offering 3.10% for 3-year CDs. This rate is quite a bit higher than the 3-year Treasury yield of 2.60% at the close on Friday! In fact, this 3-year CD rate is higher than the 20-year Treasury yield of 3.01%.
Let this sink in for a moment.
All of these CDs are FDIC insured, thus ultimately backed by the US Treasury. In terms of credit risk, they’re in a similar category as Treasury securities.
But on the websites of Wells Fargo, Citibank, and others, the banks are still sticking to their near-zero percent punishment rates for existing money. “Punishment rates” because you get punished for leaving your money in those banks.
At banks like Citibank and Wells Fargo, there isn’t even any distinction between “new money” and old money. No one currently doing business at Wells Fargo gets competitive rates on savings accounts or CDs, even on new money they bring in. All they get is punishment rates.
To get the high rates from Wells Fargo, Citibank, or other banks, you would need to withdraw your funds from that bank and deposit them in your brokerage account and then buy their CDs with those funds.
So in their battle for deposits that kicked off sometime last year, banks are following one of three strategies:
- Banks like Wells Fargo, Citibank, and similar: even if a current customer brings in “new money,” that new money will still only get punishment rates. But they offer top rates on “brokered CDs.”
- Banks, such as Goldman Sachs’ Marcus or American Express bank, pay the higher rates automatically to all existing and new customers.
- And now there’s HSBC, explicitly stating that “new money only” will get the higher rates, and all its current customers can get those rates on money they might transfer to the bank, which leaves those customers with two accounts and two different rates.
The use of punishment rates was part of the Fed’s well-communicated strategy to recapitalize the banks after the Financial Crisis by maximizing their profits on the backs of savers. But now, a new wind is blowing. The Fed is stepping out of the way. And banks are trying to figure out how to deal with it. They want the deposits – that’s for sure. But savers will need to jump through some hoops, or else they will continue to get punishment rates.
Banks are using other strategies to attract deposits and keep funding costs down. Read… “Act Now and Lock in” these Deposit Rates: Banking Cat-Fight Breaks Out Like We Haven’t Seen in Over 10 Years
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Doesn’t this essentially encourage people to shop banks? Not that I mind, thanks to your comments, I started going off for brokered CDs. I also opened up a new account at first republic, the next thing I’m gonna do is to threaten my deposits at Wells to see if I can get better rates.
I know it sounds petty, but then so are the banks.
I believe rates will be heading south again. EU is looking awfully wobbly again.
I had never heard of a brokered CD until I read about them here a few weeks ago. I’ve done some research on them and think I have at least a basic understanding of what they are. However, I still have one question: what is the difference between buying a 12-month brokered CD from Wells Fargo (for example) compared to building a bond from the same bank with the same duration? Is it that the CD is FDIC insured or is there something more?
At what point do the higher US rates begin to attract European savers ?
I think you are too excited about this. This is a savings account…not a term deposit. The rate is a promotional rate for a stated finite period of time, at which point the rate reverts back to its normal, and likely poor rate. So anyone who jumps now will receive the benefit for the longest period, but its a very finite period. The bank benefits by 1) offering the incentive of an inflated rate to the customer in lieu of the costs of paying fees for brokered deposits and 2) expects that many of those deposits will not immediately flee when the rate reverts back to normal. You and I might flee on day 1 of the rate reversion, but many people will forget/or not notice the change.
Thinking complacency as well as punishment. Switching an account takes only a few moments nowadays. Shame on the banks – sure. Shame on me for not noticing – absolutely. Thanks for reminding everyone there are better options available.
Why are the banks competing for or even seeking deposits? My understanding was that the banks were hoarding trillions of dollars and not lending much of it (“There are $9.2 trillion in savings deposits at all banks and credit unions in the US”). Is the government paying the banks higher interest (interest higher than what the banks pay to depositors) to hold these deposit funds?
Am I missing something? Why wouldn’t someone just buy treasuries directly from http://www.treasurydirect.gov ?
Why bother with banks when you can take your surplus cash and invest in 4 week treasury bonds at 1.68% through Treasury Direct. Yearly compounding is close to 2%. Also avoid Req Q penalty for early withdrawal if you need your money. I have lattered my purchases so that I don’t have to wait a month if I need to pay bills.
https://www.treasurydirect.gov/tdhome.htm
My accounts are with Chase and had bunch of money parked out of sheer laziness
Coupling weeks back opened up amex savings giving 1.55 apy…
It takes few mins and takes few clicks to move money around