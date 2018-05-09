“Act Now and Lock in” these Deposit Rates: Banking Cat-Fight Breaks Out Like We Haven’t Seen in Over 10 Years

The Fed has left the room.
Now banks are sending me expensive fliers in the mail, offering higher rates on deposits, trying to attract my money. This goes way beyond the fliers I’ve been getting for years that offer a one-time bonus for putting a big chunk of money into an account that earns no interest. The photo below is part of a three-section glossy cardboard foldout that I got in the mail. It says that these rates are exclusively available at the local branch. To get this deal, I’d have to go there so they can stare into the whites of my eyes.
“Act now and lock in these competitive rates,” it says. I added the blue marks:
Union Bank, which is offering this, is not huge, with a little over $110 billion in assets. But it’s a storied San Francisco bank founded just after the Gold Rush. It still counts as a local bank, but it’s now owned by Japanese mega-bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
It started late last year when I began noticing things. At first, I ran into it accidentally. Some banks were offering higher interest rates on CDs but only through brokers. At first, it was just a few banks, and rates were still low. Then there were more banks offering CDs at higher and higher rates. The other day, I found that Wells Fargo was offering the highest rates for these “brokered CDs,” for example a 13-month 2.25% CD. At the same time, it offered its existing clients near-zero rates.
Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and others want to reel in new money, and are willing to pay top dollars for this new money, in competition with other banks, but aren’t willing to raise interest rates for existing customers. Other banks, including American Express Bank and Goldman Sachs’ new consumer bank, Marcus, are offering higher rates to new and existing customers alike.
American Banker weighed in on this topic in its May edition, with an article titled, “The Battle for Deposits Intensifies.” The trade paper has been on top of this trend since late last year, including a video posted on November 2, titled, “‘No question’ the war for deposits is on.”
In its current article, American Banker explains the strategies used by “big banks” to fight this battle the smart way – with Big Data – “ahead of what could be as many as four Federal Reserve rate hikes this year,” without ruining their fat margins and profits.
Over the past two quarters, at least two of the nation’s biggest banks – Wells Fargo and Bank of America – have tinkered with the way they set deposit rates, carving up a handful of key states into smaller markets…. The move will let the two banks more efficiently counter attempts by small banks and credit unions to lure customers away with deposit promotions [such as the one pictured above].
Other banks, meanwhile, are exploring new ways to use data and analytics to adjust rates for lucrative customer segments. For instance, some are offering promotions to affluent millennials who may be tempted to open higher-yielding accounts at online banks, observers said.
Taken together, the moves illustrate how the industry’s biggest players are becoming more precise and tech-savvy on setting deposit rates – and how they plan to respond once the federal funds rate rises enough to spur more intense competition for consumer deposits.
Interest rates offered by banks are on average still extremely low, including those offered by many banks to their current customers, even if the same banks offer much better deals on “brokered CDs” to attract new deposits. And that’s a good thing for profit margins and earnings.
A report by Fitch, cited by the American Banker, estimated if the eight systemically important banks in the US paid their existing depositors an average of only 75 basis points (0.75 percentage points) more on their retail savings accounts, the eight banks’ combined pretax income would drop by 11%.
The percentages may be small, but the amounts are gigantic: There are over $9 trillion in savings deposits at banks and credit unions in the US.
So competition to raise rates is to be avoided. But the Fed – after nine years of controlling the market by lining banks up all in one row behind near-zero deposit rates to avoid competition in order to fatten their profits and build their capital cushions – has now left the room. And instead of keeping competition for deposits down, the Fed has been raising rates.
“There is no way that these rates can remain as low as they are forever. My suspicion is that if one of the big banks broke ranks,” the others would follow, Deepak Goyal, a partner in the financial services practice at Boston Consulting Group, told the American Banker, which added:
Retail deposit rates vary by market, and most big banks are looking at ways to more nimbly respond to changes in consumer demand and competitive dynamics, observers said.
Wells Fargo, which has used regional pricing elsewhere in the country, split up its home state of California into four regions…. That move sets the bank up to offer different rates in each of those regions as needed.
Bank of America split four states… into two markets each.
You can tell how this regional pricing works when you look for CD offers on a bank’s website, and the first thing it asks you for is your zip code, “so we can give you accurate rate and fee information for your location,” as Bank of America puts it:
Competitive deposit pricing, after having disappeared under the Fed’s interest-rate-repression rule, is now front and center. Banks are using data and “tech savvy” approaches to try to attract the most amount of money by offering higher rates only to some customers while keeping the deposits of most other customers in the near-zero basement, hoping they’ll never get out. And bank customers and savers have to re-learn to aggressively shop for deposit rates – or else they’ll get stiffed forever.
But it’s a godsend for those savers who are trying. Read… Fight for Deposits Erupts among Banks, with Winners & Losers
After I retired I got bored and found a job as a part time teller at a savings bank. They specialize in CDs and Traditional IRAs and offer Money Market accounts as well. I have been with them for a year and a half and we had two rate increases the first 9 months I was there. This year, we have had 5 increases so far and there are rumors of another one. BTW-we currently have 2.25% yield on a 12 month ($500 minimum) CD.
I was thinking about this today — up here in Canada, my Scotiabank savings account is paying 0.20% . . . It seems like that should be a BIT higher, though the central bank is behind the curve, compared to the US. Maybe I’ll look around . . .
Yeah, looking around is necessary in all venues. This article reminded me of a mortgage renewal I once endured. The 5 year term was up in 1992 and the Royal Bank of Canada informed me that I would have to pay a $55 service fee to process the renewal forms. I went in and talked to the loans honcho, “Let me get this straight, you are charging me a fee to make a profit on my business”? Soctia bank offered a no charge mortgage processing fee for all new customers at the same time. When I suggested pulling my account they quickly waived the fee. The same day I switched to the local Credit Union due to the RBC dishonesty. Apparently, they only waived the fee for those who protested.
This week I am switching our home insurance to a private non-banking affiliated insurance company after the Credit Union linked agency gave me some grief on a new construction policy for a rental I just built. The new company offers terrific service and follow up, lower rates, and the broker I deal with informed me today by email the best time to come in and see her so we don’t conflict with her lunch break and my travel times, etc. It was professional and thoughtful customer service. Two auto policies, two house policies, and my neighbour has looked into switching over as well. It’s a hassle to switch accounts but I just get tired of being shafted.
So, is better to wait until rates get higher then?
3 month treasury bills at 1.6%. Envy 3 month, FED raises, so by the time of 18 month, you will be 1.6 + 0.25* 18 / 3 =3.1%.
The banks are using 2.25 to entice the uninformed so that they are better off.
Screw the banks, do 3 month treasuries, that’s my take.
…well said. they always come out ahead.
Wolf, thanks to your reporting on this, I too picked up a Wells Fargo 13 month 2.25% FDIC insured CD. I also got a smaller 3 month and 6 month CD from different banks.
My bank did not show up on my broker’s list unfortunately. Wells Fargo is not my favorite bank …
http://www.startribune.com/suit-wells-fargo-endangered-s-minnesota-family-in-state-victim-protection-program/482074921/
Having done business with Wells and BOA over the past forty years, I wouldn’t do business with them at gunpoint. Together they have revived a quaint 19th century word, scoundrel. Its modern synonym, stumpf, meaning to appear before a governmental body and smirk.
Why are cash hungry banks hunting for deposits?
Taking a look at consumer sentiment may provide part of the reason.
The first quarter 2018 consumer sentiment for ages under 35 versus those who are over 50 years of age.
The younger generation has ALWAYS been more optimistic than the older generation. Not anymore. Surprisingly, this has changed.
For the first time ever going back 58 years (length of stats), consumer confidence for over 55 is higher than those aged under 35.
edit: should read –
“35 versus those who are over 55 years of age”.
Why not buy T-Bills instead. More liquid and doesn’t lock up your money like a CD.
T-Bills are great. But banks sell CDs, and this article is about banks and competition among banks for deposits, something we haven’t seen in 10 years. This is a huge shift. It’s not a recommendation to buy CDs.
Why is there suddenly a war for deposits? Are the bankers anticipating deposits finally coming back from the stock market? It’s been about ten years now since depositors started chasing yield by withdrawing money from the banks and moving it into equities. I’m wondering if the banks see a reversal coming.
Seems like banks know something we don’t know. Of course big banks being insiders have the knowledge, or at least better knowledge of what’s to come.
Yep, The big banks are better connected, but predicting Fed moves is never an exact science. We shall see if this “gradual” transition progresses as planned.
I think banks raising rates, should go side by side with FEWER buyback announcements; How can lending be going up in an environment where even banks are announcing buybacks?
(my view of buybacks: (1) not enough demand for corporation to invest plus, (2) not enough competition to reduce corporation profits.)
If you buy T bills or 10 year treasuries through a brokereage and the brokerage goes bust, what happenes to your money?
Which on is safer, a CD or a 10 year treasury if both are held in a brokerage account?
