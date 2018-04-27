I Asked my Wells Fargo Branch about CDs with Higher Interest Rates. This is What Happened Next

Competition for cash is returning for the first time in 9 years, and banks hate it.
Wells Fargo is one of several banks I do business with. OK, I know. It handles my corporate stuff, including payroll and quarterly filings. It has never tried to cross me, and its employees are nice, though they did try to sell me all kinds of crap, but that stopped after the fake-account scandal. But this is about how badly Wells Fargo needs the cash from new deposits, why it is willing to pay more for it than other banks, how stingy it is with its own clients, and how competition is returning to cash for the first time in nine years.
There is a newly competitive slugfest going on at brokers where banks, even the biggest banks, are competing with each other, to sell FDIC-insured CDs to the broker’s customers, and thus attract new deposits. They do so in a competitive market place where the broker sorts each offer by duration and by interest rate, with the best deals on top.
And Wells Fargo’s CDs are now consistently at the top at my broker, including today, in all four duration categories I checked:
- 13 months CD: Wells Fargo offers 2.25% (same as equivalent US Treasury yield); next in line Bank of China with 2.15%.
- 25 months CD: Wells Fargo offers 2.75% and monthly interest payments; next in line Morgan Stanley with 2.75% but semiannual interest payments; next is Ally with 2.70%.
- 36 month CD: Wells Fargo offers 2.90% and monthly interest payments; next is Citi with 2.90% and semiannual interest payments. Next offer is 2.80%
- 60 month CD: Wells Fargo offers 3.15% and monthly interest payments; followed by Citi offering 3.10%.
Clearly, Wells Fargo is trying hard to attract new cash, and it’s willing to pay top dollars to get it. This is competition.
But not on the Wells Fargo website – where it’s nearly impossible to find CD offers. I ended up having to use the search function. And this is what it showed:
- 9-month CD “Special Offer” at “Bonus Interest Rate” of 0.35%
- 19-month CD “Special Offer” at “Bonus Interest Rate” of 0.75%
- To get over 1%, you have to go to a 58-month CD, a “Special Offer” at a “Bonus Interest Rate” of 1.05%.
These are the “special offers” where Wells Fargo is like trying really hard. Further down are the regular offers, for example, a one-year CD with non-special “Bonus Interest Rate” of 0.15%. In other words, Well Fargo isn’t going to pay its own clients for their money.
This made me even more curious.
I moseyed over to my branch and ask a banker about their CD offers. He came up with the same kind of no-nothing rates. I told him about the 2.25% 13-month CD Wells Fargo offers at my broker. Why not offer it to me right here if I agree to transfer money into my account to buy it?
His eyes lit up. I should open a Wells Fargo brokerage account, he said, transfer some money into it, and buy a Wells Fargo CD there. And the rates he came up with were better than those on the bank’s website, but still shitty and much lower than what Wells Fargo was offering me through my broker.
What’s amazing is how Wells Fargo shafts its own customers on interest rates, and at the same time, how it is highly motivated – even desperate – to attract cash in via CDs offered at other brokers.
This shows that there is something else going on: Competition for new cash – for the first time since 2009, when banks, under the tutelage of the Fed, banded together and agreed among each other to stop paying any measurable interest on deposits. Price fixing? Sure. But it was part of the official bailout. So no problem. The Fed promised the banks free money to increase their profits and use those profits to rebuild their capital. That was the official policy. Depositors were shanghaied into providing that free money to bail out the failing banking industry.
It moved the needle. In 2009, there were $7.5 trillion in deposits at these banks. Half of it was savings products. Over the years, deposits have ballooned. The banks got to use those deposits essentially for free. And they lent out the cash at rates that could be over 20% for credit card loans.
But that period is over. Now that banks’ capital cushions have been rebuilt on the backs of savers, the Fed has stepped back as the chief organizer of this scheme and is allowing competition for cash once again. That’s what we’re seeing here.
And the Fed is raising rates, and banks have to scramble if they want to attract more cash. It’s painful for them. Free money was so nice and so easy. And Wells Fargo, given the public flogging it has been subject to, may have to try extra hard to compete for new cash. And that’s a great thing to see – that some modicum of competition, however much banks may hate it, is returning to cash, after nine years of centrally organized schemes to stifle it.
Wells Fargo has proven to be so corrupt that I suspect even if you buy one of their “new higher rate CD’s”, they will still find a way to take advantage of you somehow going forward. Their business model has been built on servicing their customers the way Babyface Nelson used to service banks.
Seattle has severed ties with Wells Fargo for being so corrupt.. It always amazes when these banks avoid a RICO charge but they pay better bribes than the Mafia..
I think the high rates are not so much to attract more deposits, than to attract more customers. No need to offer high rates to existing customers.
This is similar to the drug dealer that offers free samples to new customers, but not existing ones that are already hooked.
Wells needs to increase their customer numbers, and the profits will follow. If they have to lure in new ones with attractive CD rates, then they will do this. What amazes me is how few customers have left Wells despite all the bad press they have been getting. It would not suprise me if their current rates are not enough, they will increase them even further to hook more suckers (ahem, customers)
Wisil,
These “brokered CDs” are different.
If you buy a Wells Fargo CD at your broker, you don’t become a WF customer and you don’t have any contact with WF. You’re just engaging in a transaction with your broker (same as you would if you bought stocks or bonds). It doesn’t matter which bank the CD is from. You’re the customer of your broker, not the issuer of the CD.
Sorry, but the banks are going to have to compete a lot harder for my cash, given that that even this touted 2.25% rate is well below the rate of real inflation, and the pathetic interest I do earn will be taxed by Uncle Sam. As long as the Fed’s War on Savers rages unabated, I’ll put my money elsewhere than in our TBTF banks.
As a former bank employee, I once attended a training class in which the presenters were members of the bank’s retail arm. Most CD buyers were older depositors who were not very rate sensitive and were a lot wealthier than the bank’s average retail customer.
At the end of 2010 and early 2011, one could have locked income tax free yields of 6% or even 7% on investment grade bonds from a variety of California local government and agency issuers. Of course, most residents of the state either a) had no excess money or b) were too frightened to make such investments.
If a muni pays a yield of 7%, you better check what’s going on so you understand the risks before you buy it. They can be good deals, if you understand the risks.
Hmmm Treasury bonds or a ceedee from SmellsAFartBlow as a friend of mine used to call them… decisions … decisions…
BTW I understand filing quarterlies but payroll? Is running a blog so labor intense that you actually have employees?
Wolf Street Corp, my vast media mogul empire, is a California C-corp. It owns this website, as you can see at the bottom of each page.
Worldwide collusion between central banks (U.S., U.K., E.U., Japan, China, Canada, Australia) to keep interest rates down.
Collusion between the Federal Reserve and the big banks to keep interest rates down.
All to bail out the banks.
Wolf Richter, thank you for all that you do.
So, screw over your clients will you?
Yeah that will totally work out!
Great article Wolf. Good news the banks are going to have to raise their game with their customers. Wells Fargo have 1.3 trillion in deposits, if they lost 5% of that deposit it’s a fair amount of money. The weaker banks it could be a perfect storm for them. Two things for certain the net interest margin figure going forward is going to be challenged and the banks are going to have to cut more cost out of their business.
My personal favorite and most recent “scheme” was a little $10/month fee wells fargo started charging me a few months ago. I didn’t notice it at first and when I recently called them to complain and ask about the new service fee, I was told that it was a “mistake” and it was only supposed to affect customers that didn’t meet certain monthly deposit requirements. I clearly didn’t fall in that criteria and was refunded the “error”. Then, Just yesterday I was talking to a coworker about wells fargo and she started complaining that she was being charged a $10/month service fee and was thinking about switching banks. I told her my story and she said she’s going to call wells and get to the bottom of it. I have to wonder if this was just 2 curious coincidences or if it is something more sinister. Some companies never learn..
Well, looks like thry really want to suicide themselves.
Ditto here. I changed my PMA account to a regular checking simply because I have Bill Pay set up. One more 10$ charge and I will shut that down too. I also moved my mid five-figure taxable brokerage account to another place. WF is shamless and remorseless.
BTW, I asked them to give me some incentive to move a mid six-figure account from Fidelity over. They emitted some b.s. about giving me free checks. I’m not sure they are interested in keeping customers.
Where I live, one of the largest banks in that part of the world did ( are still ? ) systematically cheat oldsters luring them to switch their savings into paper issued by the bank in question, thus the oldster loosing sometimes significant amounts while the bank did rake in nice earnings on the shenanigan.
I did run into this personally when I did accompany an old relative to a branch of that bank. My relative is still knifesharp in the head, but weak in the legs, has difficulties to move around. ( Btw strange that usually oldsters’ minds are stil sharp, but their legs soft or the other way around, soft in the head but legs in working condition )
When my relative was about to complete the affairs for the day, the banker stated that there was reason to overhaul the investments of my relative, because they didn’t look all that great. Well, I was still loafing in the waiting area, waiting to bring my relative back home, so my relative did call for me to come up and give a hand. It was interesting how the tune did change at once the banker noticed that the banker wasn’t dealing with an oldster being alone, instead stated that things were looking good and that all were well handled ….
I think anybody doing businerss with Wells Fargo is nuts. If nobody makes an example of banksters screwing people, they’ll just keep screwing people. Duh
P.S. Fat Warren has it coming
How much have savers “paid” by not receiving any measurable interest on deposits for a decade. It could easily approach/exceed $1 trillion and that assumes a rate well below inflation. A FED-imposed tax. Meanwhile, the govt was busy creating even more moral hazard, which may ultimately carry a much higher price.
As I read things that were written by the founders, it is apparent that a few of them were omniscient. Despite their efforts to build a fortress of a system to protect us (mainly from ourselves), we are like children making mud pies.
Would you have preferred that the major banks be allowed to go under? The FDIC insurance fund was never large enough to pay off all of the depositors of a major bank in full. Even limiting insurance payments to the maximum amount covered would have been very disruptive to the financial system.
Anyone here with insight into why Wachovia (now a large part of Wells) was not rescued like so many other banks were? Other than them buying Golden West with their pick a payment mortgage portfolio, Wachovia had been a fairly well respected bank.
There was a depositor run on Wachovia.
I think Washington Mutual was failing at the exact same time.
Once large banks stop earning lot of income from interest on excess reserves from the Fed, they might have incentive to raise funds from the public to earn from the net interest margin, just like banks historically did before the Fed decided to subsidize them with free money without the need for them to lend for business purposes.
Until then, people will have to hunt for decent interest rates. They’re out there, but not for those who won’t make the effort. My MM fund is making 1.81% 7 day average. Some have check writing privileges. This is a little higher than many, but most are fairly close. Some have massive minimum deposit balances. Many don’t. Mine in nominal for IRAs, the everyday fund with a small minimum balance pays about 0.1% less. Keep looking.
In a year or so after rates normalize and the resulting market shock has come and gone, I will move to bond funds with higher rates and risk, but still a lot of safety.
The economy for the 99% will flourish from this cycle of income from earned/saved capital. The old Bernanke plan was to remove income from capital and replace it with the ‘wealth effect’ created by fake capital printed by the Fed and ultimately deposited in volatile asset markets, creating bubbles and the appearance of income from capital. Besides being highly deflationary from ZIRP (thankfully no NIRP here), it only spread the wealth to the upper 1%, ignoring Main Street. According to Bernanke, “the benefits outweighed the costs”.
After this bad cycle of low rates and interest on excess reserves ends and the US flourishes from the positive feedback loop of interest income -> spending -> business expansion -> better jobs and higher wages -> more savings —> loop, we need to fire all the economists. Or at least publicly ridicule them all more harshly than the media hounds unpopular political figures. So much of their fake profession is only to justify massive fraud upon the public it defies common sense why anyone still listens to them.
Perhaps the Fed reducing the balance sheet will reduce the balance of excess reserves earning free income. I’m not smart enough to know this for sure, but it seems possible. Thus, it’s possible consumer deposit rates will rise, slowly, as the Fed sees the balance sheet get smaller and large banks will have to compete for funds with everyone else.
At the very least, any fear that ‘the money supply will get too small’ by reducing the balance sheet should be calmed if the Fed stops IOER, putting cash once on reserve into the real economy, followed by a rising velocity of money as the economy expands from interest income generated by raising rates.
My friend had Wells Fargo in mid 2000’s, they would hold his credit card payment deposit so they could charge him late fee. He sent one payment in two weeks ahead of time and they still did it. After that, he was fed up and changed banks. They are nothing but corrupt. I use USBank and I have never had any issues.
I’ve had a Wells Fargo account for 30 years. I’ve always kept a close eye on it. Back in the late 1990s they tried some tricks on me and I called them on it and said “one more time, and I take all my money away. ” they never did anything again. Nowadays, I’m using credit unions for most of my money. It’s amazing to me what they’ve done and there’s been no criminal repercussions.
It’s amazing to me what they’ve done and there’s been no criminal repercussions.
Well, there is that looming $1B fine on the horizon.
After a 4 day fight with a large multi-national comm company I have finally come to the conclusion that many of these private institutions operate in a bubble of, ‘This is our job, and too bad we have to actually deal with customers….it’s just so tedius and irritating to provide service.’ There are several catch phrases involved as well: “It is our policy”, “We have to protect”…., (and my personal favourite) “You need to just”. Don’t forget voice mail holds with the accompanying music!!! It was only after I threatened going to a BC television show with my impasse, “Consumer Matters”, that the service gates opened.
We are now in the resolution phase….I think.
Nothing said about Wells Fargo sneakiness surprises me. It appears to be their culture and that always radiates from the top down. I am also in the process of switching out all my private insurance contracts to another smaller company that seems to want my business.
People often complain about Govt. service agencies and yet I always find them to be courteous and helpful; very helpful. Compared to corporate dealings Govt is wonderful.
As long as you start the conversation with government workers by asking for their names and ID numbers, you are right, except for some tech companies’ custumer services.
The local ISP is giving me internet and two landlines. Two years ago, they wanted to charge me $120 a month. I called them up, threatened them with switching (ISPs usually have monopolies in any given area, but based on my needs, I did have alternatives). They went down to $90 until two months ago, when they went up to $110. Gave.them another call and they went down to $60 once and for all (not a promotional rate, just slower internet, which is still lightning fast compared with anything ten years ago). This option, however, is not publicized at all. Apparently, they reserve it for customers who are fed up with their prices.
In Canada, the banks usually ARE the brokerages and the same thing happens, lower rates at the branches, not just due to branch and staff overhead costs but also a premium because customers are less informed to shop around within the same bank. Amazingly I once heard about a branch staff recommending opening a brokerage account to get the better rate. This is mazing because the staff is hurting his own bread and butter to benefit the customer. Another interesting thing about CDs is they can also invert like the yield curve, they had in 2009. Sometimes it even occurs when the yield curve looks normal, presumably if there is more pressure for short term cash.
My CD’s from 2009 have worn out. Missing some good music now!!
Switching banks costs time and money and banks know that. Big banks do my books at a lower rate (BofA does it for free for one person, at least, last time I looked), and small banks do not charge you for an account.
My impression is that those with money don’t invest in CDs anymore. Who would like to have a bank sit on their US dollars, if they have a better option? There is uncertainty in the air about the hyperinflationary collapse of the dollar. It’s still probably too early to short it, but nobody can prevent the inevitable. China and Russia are now allies, thanks to US foreign policy, and they are too independent (Russia actually became mostly self-reliant, due to the sanctions) to be manipulated financially (well, China is more vulnerable, but so is the US) and too strong to intimidate militarily.
Once the value of the printed dollars (issued by the Federal Reserve as a loan to the American taxpayer in order to finance domestic and global monetary manipulation and military intervention) stops securing inflation among the upcoming competition, the US, along with the value of the dollar, will be gone.
Do these high rate Cds by Wells Fargo sell at a premium to the face value, like Treasuries? Most do, in which case the actual rates are lower.
You buy a newly issued CD from the bank at face value, and the bank redeems it at face value at maturity. That’s the characteristic of a CD. It’s predictable, and there is no price negotiation.
However, if you buy/sell CDs in the secondary market at your broker, like you would buy/sell bonds — so not involving the issuing bank — you would pay/receive a negotiated amount, which could be higher or lower than face value, just like with a bond. In the secondary market, a CD trades like a bond.
In other words, if you buy a newly issued 1-year Wells Fargo CD at your broker, you’re buying from Wells Fargo via your broker. You pay face value. If you hold it to maturity, on the day the CD is redeemed, the amount of the face value plus any interest shows up in your account as cash. It’s automatic and you don’t have to do anything.
However, if you sell this 1-year CD six month into the term in the secondary market, you will receive a negotiated amount from someone on the other end. Your broker is just doing the brokering. There are fees involved too. Like with bonds, you generally sell at a premium if rates are falling, but you sell at a discount when rates are rising (as is the case now).
Stock brokerage commissions were opened up to competition in 1975, with interest rates on retail CDs being deregulated in the early 1980’s. Of course, lots of retail customers are woefully ignorant about personal financial matters. In the late 1970’s, Charles Schwab still had a shabby branch south of San Francisco’s Financial District, where elderly Chinese men would gather during trading hours and watch the ticker tape. Schwab grew rapidly, while most of the old line “full service” firms went out of business. Old line firms such as Bache and EF Hutton, both of which had survived the Great Depression, did not survive an increasingly competitive brokerage business.
These days, most of the mailers related to financial matters that I get at home come from “financial planners” who sometimes call themselves “wealth managers”. They are usually peddling high commission variable annuities. All of these mailers go into the garbage.
The broker does not usually charge for buying a brokered CD. There must be a kickback from the issuing bank to the broker. So the CD interest rate/expense to the bank is even higher than the quoted rate.
I have two brokers: one of them charges a fee for CDs (maybe because it’s attached to my HSA account, and I’m locked in). The other, my main broker, doesn’t charge fees for CDs. But I agree with you, there is likely some kind of fee arrangement between the issuing bank and the broker.
There is a different degree of risk between a CD held at a brokerage, and a CD held at a bank, although that is not the case with Treasury bonds which have a cusip number. Does a CD have a cusip number? Well no probably not, and therefore if you buy at the WF Broker if the broker goes bust you stand in the same line with stock holders and while you might get your money, it might take a good bit longer and in a financial event a frozen account makes all the difference in the world.
Brokered CDs have CUSIP numbers, just like bonds.
Rates have spiked so much over the past six months, I wonder if it makes sense to withdraw old CDs early and pay the early withdrawal penalty. I did some quick math, and it makes sense to do that for several of my CDs that have a penalty that is less than six months interest.
I assume the bank will try to make it very difficult for you to do that, administratively.
The bank might also waive the early withdrawal penalty if you agree to purchase a new CD at that bank. No harm in asking anyway.