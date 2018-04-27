Employment Costs Surge Most since 2008, Fed Raises Eyebrow

Slightly good news for workers, bad news for employer profits, and combustible fuel for the Fed’s monetary-policy tightening machine.
Total compensation costs for civilian workers — which include wages, salaries, and benefits of workers in the private sector and in state and local governments — increased 2.7% seasonally adjusted, over the past 12 months ending in March 2018, up from a 2.4% increase in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this morning. This was the fastest 12-month increase since Q3 2008:
Wages and salaries account for about 70% of total compensation costs. Benefits account for the remaining 30%. As we’ll see in a moment, the surge was mostly caused by wages and salaries in the private sector. Benefit cost increases, while always too much, were in the middle of the range over the past decade. And wages and salaries for workers at state and local governments inched up less than inflation.
Wages and salaries in the private sector jumped 1% over the past three months, the fastest quarterly increase in 15 years (since Q1 2003)! And for the 12-month period, they rose 2.9%, the fastest since Q3 2008:
Employee benefits in the private sector rose 2.6% compared to a year ago. The sub-category of healthcare costs rose only 1.5% over the 12-month period. This chart of private-sector benefit costs shows that the year-over-year increase in Q1 was smack-dab in the middle of the range of the past 10 years:
At state and local governments, it looked a little less promising for workers. Total compensation costs rose 2.2% year-over-year, with benefit costs surging 3%. But wages and salaries rising only 1.8%, roughly in line with the past three years, and below the rate of inflation (CPI):
So this time, it’s not government pay scales that push up the averages. It’s the private sector.
The surge in private sector employment costs – particularly of wages and salaries – has figured high on the Fed’s inflation-worry list, based on the classic theory that rising wages and salaries will help create demand from consumers that have more money to spend which will help push up inflation; and this additional demand will enable employers to raise their prices to maintain their profit margins as their compensation costs rise, now that consumers are making more money. That would the beginning of the circularity that the Fed frets about.
This type of data is precisely what confirms the Fed’s more hawkish bent. And it comes on top of the other factors the Fed has been mentioning in past pronouncements, such as “elevated” asset prices, the “search for yield,” and the risks to “financial stability” that they pose in a highly leveraged financial system. But it’s not the type of data, at least not yet, that will make the Fed deviate from its plan to move “gradually” so that the economy has plenty of time — years, as the first rate hike was over two years ago — to adjust to higher rates and tighter financial conditions.
Bonds, junk bonds, spreads, commercial real estate, “leveraged loans,” over-leveraged companies… all get named as risks to the banks. This is why “gradual” tightening will continue for a long time. Read… Now Even a Fed Dove Homes in on the “Everything Bubble”
Memories…
Mr. Greenspan once sited wage and employee benefit increases as a major source of price inflation.
”Let me stress,” he said at one point, ”that the current rate of inflation, let alone an increase, is not acceptable, and our policies are designed to reduce inflation in coming years.” – Alan Greenspan
He then continued hiking rates and caused what he later called “wrenching” changes in wages and employment.
What will Jerome do?
I think he will do the same.
I think this stems for CB’s understanding that wages are the last inflation-shock absorber and once that spring snaps back inflation waves will diffuse very quickly through the economy (in a positive feedback loop): It is no solace that your salary is +10% if everything else is CPI+10%+delta
Personally, I am starting to think that the market will dare the FED and deliver a turn-in-box if necessary to force the FED to backpaddle (losing the remaining credibility it has left) Then we will witness another much larger bubble soon thereafter until something very big gives.
*meant turd-in-box
Might this be a sign that companies are finding it harder to recruit skilled people ?
More like is getting harder to get unpaid interns and minimun wage workers to do everything and then not sue for fair and or unpaid wages.
So much for “a rising tide lifts all boats”.
Labor shafted again.
Short term – short sighted.
This recent uptick in worker compensation does not make up for the past 10 plus years of compensatory erosion. You must ask yourself a question; Do I really feel more well off financially today, than I did 10 years ago? Be honest with yourself. Well, do you? That’s what I thought.
Speaking only for myself……… Yes.
Very very much so.
10 years ago was 2008-I was a car salesman (now retired) and 2088-9 were horrible!
That is the wrong question to ask, as, normally a 35yo should in theory be doing much better than her 25yo self even if the general standards of living are eroding.
If there are two things the Fed seems to be very good at is over-reacting and under-reacting. The Federal Reserve, which is not actually Federal in the true sense of the term, and has no actual reserves, was established in 1913 to supposedly help smooth out economic wrinkles (booms & busts). But at times, it seems to be the very source of such occurrences, or at the very least, has helped to substantially increase their severity. Most Americans have no idea that the Federal Reserve is owned by non-governmental financial interests, many of which, are actually foreign.
“Regarding the Great Depression,… we did it. We’re very sorry. […] We won’t do it again.” ~ Ben Bernanke, Nov 8, 2002
What’s that old saying? “Once burned, twice shy.” And there’s also the other one: “Burn me once…”
Private sector means service sector and the service economy is a vicious loop which filters into government spending. You get a raise and everyone is waiting for you. As for government jobs I see teachers in many states have walked out for higher pay and won. Hasn’t made it into the data apparently. There is a myth that raising rates cools inflation, the Fed ought to back off the rate hikes. The Fed needs to pay attention to the long term trend, which is deflationary, which can be fixed by raising rates, even if there is a short burst of inflation, the next recession will take care of that.
Why do we think the Fed doesn’t want inflation?? Inflation is the hidden tax that quickly wipes out debt load.
I think they want as much inflation as they can get (3,4,6%) but in these times, it has been mostly stagflation with devastating effects except for the very well paid.
Wage and salary increases come with a cost since very few industries have any significant productivity gains. In fact, the only real gain left for most is downsizing their staff. Of course government continues to think they are entitled to cost of living increases but that too has consequences with people boycotting tax increases by leaving for good (aka the northeast tax donkey’s).
It’s a complex situations, but I don’t expect wage/salary inflation to start and spiral out of control like the 70’s. Unions and baby boomers were the two main drivers for that and those conditions do not exist now.
Wages and salary increases for many less skilled jobs are hamstrung due to overseas wage arbitrage.