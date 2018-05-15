US Treasury 10-Year Yield Breaks Out, Mortgage Rates Jump to Highest in 7 Years

But no blood in the streets. Just a rate-hike cycle at work.
Today the US Treasury 10-year yield broke out of its recent range and surged 8 basis points to 3.08% at the close, the highest since July 2011. The price of a bond falls when its yield rises.
The odds have been stacked against the bond market for a while: the Fed’s rate-hike cycle, the Fed’s QE Unwind, a surge in government spending, the tax cuts, and the ensuing onslaught of debt issuance that is looking for buyers.
In addition, and with impeccable timing, the biggest US corporations with the most “cash” parked “overseas” are now “repatriating” this “cash” and are using it to buy back their own shares. What this really means for the bond market is this: This “cash” isn’t cash but is invested in securities, mostly US Treasury securities, corporate bonds, and the like. Companies are now selling those securities in order to use the proceeds to buy back their own shares at a record pace. So these huge bond buyers have turned into net sellers.
In other words, to entice enough new investors into the market, yields have to rise to make those bonds more attractive.
While short-term Treasury yields have been rising for a couple of years in a fairly consistent manner, longer-term yields are not so well-behaved and, despite the Fed’s efforts to push them up, are subject to messy market forces and speculative positions, including large short positions. And so the 10-year yield has moved in leaps followed by some backtracking until the next break-out and leap. Note that the most recent back-track only lasted a couple of months and barely shows up on this chart:
The two year yield ticked up to 2.58%, the highest since July 2008:
The difference (spread) between the two-year yield and the 10-year yield widened from 45 basis point to 50 basis points (0.5 percentage points), as the 10-year yield rose faster today (by 8 basis points) than the two-year yield (3 basis points).
So today provided some relief for those people who fear an “inverted yield curve,” a phenomenon when the 10-year yield is lower than the two-year yield. There are various theories about the cause-and-effect relationship between an inverted yield curve and the economy, but the last inversion was followed by the Financial Crisis, and prior ones had been followed by recessions, and that’s why people are nervous about this spread between the two-year yield and the 10-year yield. But so far so good, by the skin of its teeth, so to speak:
The three-month yield edged down to 1.92% from yesterday’s close at 1.93%, which had been the highest since June 18, 2008:
The 10-year yield functions as benchmark for the mortgage market, and when it moves, mortgage rates move. And today’s surge of the 10-year yield meaningfully past 3% had consequences in the mortgage markets, as Mortgage News Daily explained:
Mortgage rates spiked in a big way today, bringing some lenders to the highest levels in nearly 7 years (you’d need to go back to July 2011 to see worse). That heavy-hitting headline is largely due to the fact that rates were already fairly close to 7-year highs, although today did cover quite a bit more distance than other recent “bad days.”
The “most prevalent rates” for 30-year fixed rate mortgages today were between 4.75% and 4.875%, according to Mortgage News Daily.
The 10-year yield remains low, given what the Fed is trying to accomplish. Spreads remain narrow. Risk premiums between Treasury securities and corporate junk bonds remain extraordinarily low, still, despite everything. The Fed has been moving at a very “gradual” pace. It is two-and-a-half years into this rate-hike cycle and has raised its target range only from 0-0.25% to 1.50-1.75%. During the last rate-hike cycle, it raised rates from 1.0% to 5.25% in just two years! So this rate-hike cycle is occurring in slow motion and might last four or five years.
Markets are very slow to catch up to this already very slow pace. But they’re in the process of catching up, and today was one of those days, and there will be many more.
The Fed leads, the ECB follows. Read… Global QE Dream Ends, ECB Sees Rate Hikes, “Normalization” Becomes a Thing
In other words, to lure more bagholders into buying debt the Fed is going to print away, yields have to rise. Fixed it for ya.
So, no blood in the streets because of the slow pace of the rate hike, or because of the steepening spread between short and long term yields?
The benchmark treasury bond can’t go much over 4-5% without someone’s blood in the streets.
I heard on CNBC that it’s nothing to fret about. That interest rates (yields) are simply “normalizing” (albeit gradually). Recall, yield on the 10-year benchmark was 6.5% back in 2002, they said. Well, gee, we didn’t have $21 Trillion debt back in 2002. There’s going to be at least some blood in the streets if the FED loses control of the benchmark 10-year treasury bond.
Oh don’t get me wrong. Higher yields mean lower asset prices. This is by definition the case in bonds, commercial real estate, and other asset classes. And this also tends to be the case in stocks for a number of reasons.
Two of the big reasons are: The difficulties junk-rated companies have funding themselves in an environment of rising rates and rising risk premiums; and the dividend yield is now lower than “risk-free” yields.
But “blood in the streets” is a metaphor for having hit the bottom during scary times, and therefore a buying opportunity. But that’s precisely what we don’t have. Far from it. There is still a huge amount of exuberance in the markets. But we might eventually get there, “gradually,” as the Fed likes to say :-]
China’s holdings of US Treasuries has increased, so who’s dumping US Bonds?
Or is it just the increased supply that can’t be absorbed yet?
@Lenz Link? source please
MikeB @ Fused,
China is holding on essentially to what it has, but Japan has been systematically lowering its exposure to Treasuries.
Japan appears to be dumping US bonds.
Why?
Who knows.
So far the bond selling hasn’t increased the value of the yen as it is now back in the 110 area.
I’d like to know the answer to “why” also.
Here’s a partial theory: Japan does a lot of foreign development projects, where it funds the construction of a high-speed rail project or a port or something, while insisting that Japanese companies do the work and provide the equipment, etc.
This is part of how the government aids Japan Inc.
If Japan funds this development project in dollars, it could recycle its exchange reserves for that purchase. The development project then pays the Japanese companies in dollars, and so the dollars end up with Japan Inc., perhaps in their offshore locations.
Lenz:
Given the surge in supply from the large issuance and from the Fed’s QE unwind, there can be no dumping of bonds by anyone else. Everybody MUST buy in order to absorb that flood of debt hitting the market, or else. The Treasury will issue about $1 trillion (give or take some) in net new debt in fiscal 2018. So you need to find buyers for $1 trillion in new debt. And all existing bondholders must hold on to their bonds. No dumping allowed :-]
It feels good to see rates go up. I wouldn’t mind picking up some GE at $5 and some AT&T at $15. In the meantime the best investment looks like a 2 year CD at 2.6% which about covers inflation.
The strangest things are happening. One of the markets I frequently check since i recently sold some properties there is Clearwater / St Petersburg in Florida. The prime real estate is now edging closer to 2006 highs. Odd considering rates are arguable much higher now for a 30 year fixed. I can understand prices reaching peaks in CA/NY since they have retained jobs during this last economic “expansion”, but Florida too?
Is the job market growing there? Is RE demand higher then supply?
Are we seeing the shift into low tax havens or the dispersion of the wealth effect into those lingering markets?
Some teenage kid made a video recently sarcastically listing “the top most boring cities in Florida to party” and the champion taking the trophy was a city 80 miles south where 80% of the population was over 80 y/o.
(80 over 80) that could spell a dead end to the supply glut.
Wonder how stranger things will get as rates edge higher.
Wish I had a feel for the relative magnitudes of the Japan selling vs the corporate-overseas-cash-repatriation selling vs the fed-QE-unwinding additional supply vs the due-to-deficits additional supply. Without numbers it’s not clear to me which of these matter and which are just edge noise.
Eastwind
Over the first 3 months this year, Japan cut its stash of Treasuries by $18 billion. This includes March (today’s TIC data) when it cut its exposure by $16 billion.
So in the overall scheme of things ($ trillions), these numbers are not huge.