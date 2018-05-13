Why I Think the Stock Market Cannot Crash in 2018

But the crash-insurance policy is a one-time deal. And then what?
The 85% of S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far disclosed they’d bought back $158 billion of their own shares in Q1, according to the Wall Street Journal. The quarterly record of $164 billion was set in Q1 2016. If the current rate applies to all S&P 500 companies, they repurchased over $180 billion of their own shares in Q1, thus setting a new record:
At this trend, including a couple of slower quarters, S&P 500 companies are likely to buy back between $650 billion and $700 billion of their owns shares in 2018. This would handily beat the prior annual record of $572 billion in 2007. Here are the top buyback spenders in Q1:
- Apple: $22.8 billion
- Amgen: $10.7 billion
- Bank of America: $4.9 billion
- JPMorgan Chase: $4.7 billion
- Oracle: $4 billion
- Microsoft: $3.8 billion
- Phillips 66: $3.5 billion
- Wells Fargo: $3.34 billion
- Boeing: $3 billion
- Citigroup: $2.9 billion
Buybacks pump up share prices in several ways. One is the pandemic hype and media razzmatazz around the announcements which cause investors and algos to pile into those shares and create buying pressure. Since May 1, when Apple announced mega-buybacks of $100 billion in the future, its shares have surged 11%. The magic words.
Other companies with big share buyback programs have also fared well: Microsoft shares are up 14% year-to-date. And if buybacks don’t push up shares, at least they keep them from falling: Amgen shares are flat year-to-date.
Shares of the 20 biggest buyback spenders in Q1 are up over 5% on average year-to-date, according to the Wall Street Journal, though the S&P 500 has edged up only 2%.
Share buybacks also prop up prices because they create buying pressure by the company itself when it finally does buy the shares. This is the only entity in the market that doesn’t want to buy low. It wants to buy high since it’s trying to manipulate up its own shares. By design, it provides the relentless bid in a market that might want to sell off. The amounts are huge.
In addition, share buybacks change the math of earnings per share by reducing the number of shares outstanding. The same earnings will get spread over fewer shares, thus, increasing earnings per share even if net earnings remained flat or declined. Share buybacks also counteract the dilution effects of stock-based compensation.
Share buybacks have been a godsend in this environment of rising interest rates, sky-high valuations, the QE Unwind with which the Fed is bleeding liquidity out of the market, and antsy investors.
In the first quarter, investors pulled $29.4 billion out of US stock mutual funds and exchanged-traded funds, the most since the sell-off in early 2016, according to a BofAML report, cited by the Wall Street Journal. Retail investors, after the phenomenal Trump spike, have lost their enthusiasm.
A large portion of these buybacks are now funded by corporations’ “overseas” cash. This cash accumulated in overseas entities as a result of profits that thus dodged the old US tax law. This “cash,” while registered overseas, has actually been invested in US Treasuries, US corporate bonds, and other investments in the US and elsewhere. Share repurchases were among the things companies could not do with this “overseas” cash without triggering 39% income tax. Now they can, under the reduced rates of the new tax regime.
Alas, the tax regime was changed under the pretext of encouraging US companies to invest this money in their operations in the US to grow in the US, hire people in the US, and crank up the US economy. Everyone knew this was a pretext for a corporate tax cut that would free companies to do what they’d done during the last “repatriation holiday” in 2004: Buy back their own shares, increase dividends, and jack up executive compensation packages. Ironically, companies that had “brought back” the most cash, ended up laying off the most employees.
With this kind of corporate buying pressure in the market, it’s very hard for shares to crash no matter what else is going on – such as during the record buyback-year 2007 the housing bust, a budding mortgage crisis, and big visible cracks in the banks. In 2018 too, companies will pile into the market at every dip and buy as high as possible. And they’ll be able to prevent their shares from crashing.
This has already played out during the sell-offs this year, when corporate buybacks surged on days when everyone was selling. And it stopped the sell-offs.
Other companies won’t be able to do that and their shares might get thrown under the bus. But the mega-caps such as Apple and Microsoft, solidly lined up behind the buyback binge, will help prop up the broader market. Overall, the S&P 500 may zig-zag lower in 2018, and even share buybacks may not be able to stop it, but it’s unlikely the overall market can crash this year no matter what happens.
But this “overseas” cash is a one-time trove of money. Once it’s used up, it’s gone. Then what?
Then share buybacks will have to be funded by cash flows and borrowing. Cash flows aren’t nearly enough to maintain this buyback pace, and borrowing is getting increasingly expensive, and corporations are already burdened by a record amount of debt. The Fed’s QE Unwind, which is currently ramping up, will drain up to $600 billion a year in liquidity out of the market in 2019 and later years, when share buybacks funded by “overseas” cash, which were able to counteract the early effects of the Fed’s liquidity drain, will begin to fade out. This gradual transition is one of several reasons why I think that in the near future this market cannot crash — say, a 50% decline over a relatively short period of time — but that it will instead zig-zag lower, and that this process could last many years before the excesses have been wrung out of the market.
And these are getting to be serious amounts. Read… Fed’s QE Unwind Accelerates Sharply
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
About half of ’18 is gone already, so a crash in ’18 would have to be in the next 6 months.
I remember the 07 crash being preceded by the slowly slumping economy of 06. However it’s measured, we’ve not been in a slumping economy, but actually under something people have called the “Trump bump”, a bit upwards (which I think is simply due to the election being over with, and if it’d gone the other way the “Hillary Hill” would have been bigger}.
So I’d except to see a year of “blah” before things get crashy again.
There was no crash in 2007. The stock market peaked in late 2007. It then began to decline some. The crash came in 2008 (Lehman) and early 2009.
Thanks for laying out a clear prediction on a definite timetable that is actionable investing-wise. A lot of financial bloggers are apprehensive about laying out a case that will eventually be (dis)proven.
This stock buy/back is not new, but believe its possible impact; do not believe the Fed, it is likely to be too reserved and do damage by fall 2018- early 2019 as it raises rates too much. As a result The politics of the BY-elections may be the shock of the year. Trump must by careful how he plays future events since there are many trap doors opening, not the least of which involve voter/ consumers, who have high debt levels.
As in ’16 maybe stocks could even go higher in Q-3 & Q-4 Wolf, if this rounded top actually becomes a base for the ’18 market, assuming of course increasingly better earmings & ‘peace in our time’. U never know… PJS
What percentage of the buybacks are funded by profits and what percentage by debt?
I don’t know the percentage funded by debt, but we do know the percentage of profits that go into buybacks:
“Some 92 percent of corporate profits in recent years have been spent on stock buyback programs and dividend payouts. That leaves only about 8 percent available to be re-invested in new means of production and hiring. Corporate America’s financial managers are turning financialized companies into debt-ridden corporate shells.”
http://michael-hudson.com/2018/05/creating-wealth-through-debt-the-wests-finance-capitalist-road/
Much of it is now funded by this “overseas” cash. Actual cash flows from operations are way too small and haven’t been enough in years to fund dividends and share buybacks and investments. Debt has been used to make up the difference, hence the record debt levels. But the big thing now — and the NEW thing — is the “overseas” cash flowing into share buybacks.
“….and corporations are already burdened by a record amount of debt.”
What was that provision in the tax that related to limiting the amount of interest a company could write-off against its income?
Do you think that will have any effect on buybacks or the use of debt by companies to continue buybacks?
Won’t effect at all as companies with up to $25 million in average annual revenue keep the full deduction.
Amazing, a company buys back shares thereby reducing the number of shares outstanding by either giving up an asset (cash) or taking on more debt. Somehow, this process sends the shares up (in many cases) when the company “could” be worse off by taking on too much debt. Again, Amazing! 2008-09 was papered over, so when this thing finally blows I have a feeling it will be known a Great Depression 2.0 and the panhandlers will be fighting for sidewalk space at corners and intersections. Tent cities will mushroom along with crime. Beelzebub is having a great time! This is what happens when a society loses gratitude. So deeply sad.
In saner times, share buybacks were illegal and considered a form of market manipulation.
Manipulation is considered a net positive now. It may have been controversial when stock manipulation was made legal during the Regan administration but now we can see stock manipulation as a net positive because stock prices have gone higher and, as Ben Bernanke made clear, higher (inflated) stock and housing prices are great for everyone. So everyone’s life has improved due to the wonderful and innovative policy of asset manipulation.
But why is the Russell 2000 staying near all time highs when these companies probably don’t have overseas cash?
Why is Tesla still at $300?
I believe the fiscal stimulus baton, of tax cuts and repatriated overseas profits, will be handed off to the Fed with monetary stimulus. The Fed will come up with some excuse, as they always have, to cut rates and resume QE. I suspect this policy reversal could occur as soon as August but certainly no later then Summer of 2019. When this occurs it will be off to the races for assets as the wealthy of the world scramble to sell off their remaining reserves of crashing fiat currencies.
The S&P has been doubling every three or four years for the last 9 years. Expect S&P 500 to hit 6000 by 2021 and it will easily surpass 10,000 by 2025 as the benchmark used to measure its value (the U.S. dollar) continues to fall through the floor – a hot potato no one will want to touch.
The good news is the younger generation has been forced into debt/rent servitude, Boomers own them. Picture the Boomers reclining on hammocks being fed grapes by attractive young adult debt slaves. So good to be part of the generation that changed the world (and brought indentured servitude back).
Without crash and without credit freeze, the Fed will continue to raise rates and unwind QE. As long as markets don’t blow up, the Fed is encouraged to proceed on its path. This Fed has turned hawkish in late 2016, and it hasn’t missed a beat since.
Great news. I just need it to last another few months. 3 more years would be stellar. I doubt I can be that lucky. The length of this business cycle may become a record setter. It’s getting pretty old.
“This gradual transition is one of several reasons why I think that in the near future this market cannot crash — say, a 50% decline over a relatively short period of time”
I haven’t heard anyone credible mention a 50% decline. Yet, you’re forgetting that if yields on US treasuries spike, then foreigners may liquidate US stocks to get a risk free rate in US bonds.
The Euro-dollars system (dollars held abroad) seems also to be wobbling and if the US dollar continues to appreciate then emerging markets may go into crisis mode due to dollar shortages. In which case, selling US stocks to get dollars would be a logical course. Of course this is probably small potatoes compared to the hundreds of billions of buybacks.
We’ll likely have some downward turbulence through the summer then up to all new highs on the S&P by year’s end. This was pretty obvious considering that the FED will begin cutting again next year.
The stock market will party until the bond market takes away the keys.
50%-plus crashes are not uncommon in my lifetime. No one believed they could happen. And they happened. There were two of them over the past 18 years. Given how overvalued everything is, a 50% crash is a theoretical possibility, in line with the past two events, except it cannot happen at this time because of the buybacks and the liquidity in the market.
The bond market is already “taking away the keys,” but very gradually.
Google has a monopoly on search. Apple has a monopoly on high-end smartphones, Microsoft has a monopoly on computer operating systems and core application software, and Facebook has a monopoly on social. These are all cash cows that will be buying back their stock forever if government doesn’t get its head out and start enforcing anti-trust.
These companies buy out any competitor that signals any hint of competition, and they buy them early to avoid anti-trust issues. Some of the big tech buy 20 or more small companies year, but they pay big prices. But when you buy out 20 or 30 small companies, its no different than buying one big one, so the government should step in and put an end to it. It’s damaging to competition and ultimately the consumer and workers.
At this point, Amazon is the only one that has to fight for its business through flawless execution.
Google and Facebook are unofficial apparatuses of the government. Why would the government put a stop to it? They are not like the old monopolies like Standard Oil, etc. Google and Facebook will very critical in controlling the masses when the country goes to hell.
When the Youtube shooting happened, the FBI was on location within 3 minutes. Funnily enough, the day after that fact was scrubbed clean.
2019 will be a worse year than this it seems.
“excesses wrung out”?
Wall street running wild with buybacks using capital held offshore.
The Fed “normalizing” by shrinking their balance sheet.
Meanwhile, the government is burning through $400 billion per quarter.
That is $1.2 trillion this year in new Treasury bond issuance.
Sounds crazy or what? Something has got to give.
Everyone will be multi-billonaires just like in Zimbabwe.
Got your wheel barrow ready, to carry the cash for a loaf of bread?
Another trend of the recent decade or so was a continued privatization of public companies. With fewer companies on the stock market, thus fewer investment options, is this the co-contributor in keeping the stock market aloft?
While John Hussman is expecting a 60+% decline in the markets from these levels, he doesn’t put a firm date on anything. He always phrases it as “by the completion of this market cycle.” You have to think of an investment as a stream of cash flows out in the future, and what you pay for it will affect your returns. An investment in US equities made now can expect negative total returns 10-12 years out, with interim lows 60+% lower at some point during that period.
The big decline in stocks is just around the corner – and it always will be.
The talking heads on CNBC are right about one thing, as long as investors keep hoping and expecting a correction to happen it will not occur.
Also, am I wrong to assume the Federal Reserve put is still in play? Does anyone really believe the would not intervene if stocks were to drop as much as 15%? I have gone 100% into stocks, I can’t afford to keep getting destroyed by inflation – the Fed has my back. I expect my money to double in a couple years. Feels good to be on the winning team for once.
The Fed doesn’t give one iota about your stocks or my stocks. And the Fed doesn’t have your back at all. The Fed has its own priorities, and you’re not it, and I’m not it either :-]
And the Fed’s priorities change. Now it is aiming to LOWER asset prices (raise yields, spreads, and risk premiums). That’s its stated policy. Stocks went down 10% in February, and the few Fed heads who commented on it said it was “small potatoes” (Dudley).
The Fed worries about the banks, not stocks. When credit freezes up or when banks begin to totter, the Fed gets nervous. Stocks, meh.
Hussman, very smart guy but I cant remember for how long he has been predicting a market crash…eventually he migth be right but his fund hasnt had a stellar performance for some time. Time is of the essence in investing, any prediction can come true given enough time.
Good article once again.
I wonder what the accumulated effect will be of the FED reducing its balance sheet, the huge borrowing need of the federal government, not to forget state and municipal borrowing combined with the selling of treasuries bt the “buyback cororations”. In my eyes it adds up to a huuge amount of treasuries seeking buyers. Ok, US rates are higher compared to for example Europe, but despite this I wonder wether the market for treasuries is nearing its saturation point, especially if FED is staying its current course.
Yes, I think Wolf is head on correct about the tax cut amplified buyback frenzy keeping stocks up for quite a while, the lnly thing that would spoil the party is war against Tehran. That would cause its cks to drop like a stone, oil and gold to go through the roof.
Stocks not its cks …
No matter which valuation measure you look at, whether it be Shiller’s CAPE 10, Tobin’s Q, or Hussman’s preferred market cap/gross value added, all are flashing warning signs. I plead ignorance on how much longer they can manipulate markets, so I am content to take a defensive strategy. To anyone who has significant exposure to risk assets, I would paraphrase Dirty Harry, “Do you feel lucky, punk?”