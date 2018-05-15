Why Rising Gasoline Prices Won’t Cut into Consumer Spending

Despite the hand-wringing in the headlines.
The price of oil has soared about 150% from the oil-bust low in early 2016, with WTI hovering at around $71 a barrel over the past few days. The price of gasoline has surged 50% over the period, and now the warnings are proliferating on how it will hit consumer spending.
According to the Energy Department’s EIA, the average price of gasoline, all grades combined across all states, reached $2.95 per gallon for the week ended May 14. This is up from below $2 a gallon during the low point of the oil bust in early 2016.
Across the entire grade spectrum, the average price ranges from $2.79 for regular in “conventional areas” to $3.57 for premium in “reformulated areas,” such as California. In terms of boots-on-the-ground data, we just filled up in San Francisco with regular for $3.70 a gallon. For a lot of drivers, $4-gas is once again showing up on the horizon.
These price increases come at the nick of time: Just as driving season is kicking off.
Nobody is worrying yet that these prices, which are still relatively low compared to pre-oil-bust highs, will impact consumer behavior in some dreadful ways, such as massively driving less or buying fuel-efficient low-profit compact cars that US automakers are now abandoning instead of buying big high-profit SUVs. That nightmarish scenario is not even close.
In 2008, $4-gas — as measured by the EIA’s average price — was the pain threshold that nudged some consumers to modify their behavior to lessen the impact. By now the threshold that would nudge Americans to modify their behavior, and cut demand for gasoline, would likely be closer to $5, based on the EIA’s nationwide all-grades average – which would translate into something closer to $6 in California. This price is still far away – and folks are not concerned about it.
But concerns are percolating up that today’s higher gas prices – even if they’re not high enough to change consumer behavior – are impacting consumer spending. USA Today summarized this fear with the title, “Higher gas prices are eating into Trump tax cut, trimming spending by Americans.”
Note: “…trimming spending by Americans.” We’ll get to that in a moment.
According to the Tax Policy Center, the new tax law will save the average middle-class American about $930 in federal income taxes in 2018. USA Today then goes on:
The jump in gasoline prices the past year, if sustained, would cost the average American $450 a year, offsetting about half the tax benefit, says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics.
As a result, “the tax cuts will be a boost to the average American, not a boon,” Zandi says.
As always, low income households get hit the hardest. USA Today, citing a Morgan Stanley report, noted that low-income households spend about 8% of their income on gasoline, while the top 20% of the spectrum spend only about 1% of their income on gasoline. Hence, gasoline price increases have a big impact at the lower end of the income spectrum.
But here’s the thing: Every dime that gets spend on higher gasoline costs is part of retail spending and therefore is part of consumer spending:
High-income consumers who spend more on gasoline will likely not cut back on other things. Instead, their total spending will rise just a tad due to higher gasoline costs.
Low-income consumers already spend every dime they make and can borrow, and will continue to do so, no matter what happens. When gasoline prices rise, these consumers go through a painful triage exercise, as to what gets bought and what doesn’t get bought. Fill up the car with more expensive gasoline and forget about buying that outfit for the kid? Some of them might even try to cut back on driving. But they’ll keep spending every dime they can get.
On net, higher gasoline prices shift some consumer spending from other categories to gasoline. So there’s a revenue shift among industries – but no decline in overall consumer spending. It’s this revenue shift that affected industries are worried about.
However, higher oil prices have a positive impact in the US oil patch, which got hit hard during the oil bust. Also some of the items that consumers switch away from in order to buy gasoline are imported and have no US content. This might whittle down imports just a tiny bit. So in terms of overall consumer spending, higher gasoline prices don’t change the propensity of Americans to spend. They just change the mix.
Which sheds a different light on phrases like “…trimming spending by Americans.”
Higher gasoline prices do have a nasty impact on households that now have to spend more to go to work or to the store, and at the lower income levels, they’ll feel real pain and they’ll have to cut back on other discretionary purchases. But since they’ll keep spending every dime they have, their pain will not hit overall spending – though maybe fast food restaurants, apparel stores, and the like are losing some share of this spending, while other industries gain.
Here’s a podcast where I take a deep dive into the current state of the car business. Read… Nuts & Bolts Update on Used Vehicles, Who Pays Sticker, and Why Subprime Customers are Vulnerable to Getting Ripped Off
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Gas prices DO cut into consumer spending in other areas. Your big city bias/focus on short commuter trips is distorting your thoughts. Higher interest rates and gas prices do impact the average worker.
Read the article all the way down, and don’t just react to the headline.
Gasoline IS PART OF consumer spending. Consumers spend more on gasoline and perhaps a little less on other things (depending on where they are on the income spectrum). So overall spending stays the same.
High gas prices just change the MIX, not overall spending, and the mix changes constantly anyway. That’s what the article is all about: that higher gasoline prices won’t cut into overall retail spending and consumer spending (by definition).
The article also addresses the issues households at the lower income levels face, namely the triage they have go through, but that they’ll continue to spend every dime they have, and that therefore overall consumer spending is not impacted.
Is saving for one’s underfunded pension by purchasing stocks, bonds, a pass book saving account, counted as discretionary consumer spending?
If I understood you correctly:
Putting money into a savings account, purchases of investments (stocks, bonds, annuity, etc.), buying a home, etc. are NOT part of consumer spending on the logic that this money is not spent but invested.
But buying a car is part of consumer spending.
By the same perplexing Fed/PhD-handicapped logic, “buying” (yield-less) gold would *not* be “investing” and would have to be put down as “consumer spending”…
Idiocy. “Investing” in a near-yieldless world IS spending.
Don’t forget that freight prices have been rising steadily with the added demand from e-commerce, add the higher fuel expense and consumer goods will go up in value as freight rates spike and vendors pass the expense on to the consumer.
The freight contractors used to buy bulk at a discount. I suppose they still do, and a great deal of quasi government transportation is on CNG, so rising gasoline prices fall mostly on the retail consumer. No idea how a cutback in retail gasoline production would affect diesel refining and prices. We used to have a national energy agency which oversaw these problems nowadays who knows? We used to have an SPR as well, which could be used to manipulate the price we pay for imports. The national concern over energy policy is zero right now.
In Canada the Diesel price is rising with Gasoline prices, only lower by 10 cents a litre, or close to 40 cents a gallon. They always go up together. Even CNG in Canada has been rising, it was .60/litre Mar of last year. It is now .88/litre average across the nation.
No matter what the fuel the fleets consume, the price is going up.
Alexander – I agree.
Points to Consider:
Rising interest rates
Global growth slowing
Liquidity being reduced by CB’s
Yield curve continues to flatten
Domestic growth has weakened
Credit growth continues to slow
Rising energy prices are a tax on consumption
Stock buybacks are on track to $650 billion this year, smashing the previous record of $589 billion set in 2007.
This has the effect of boosting wages for the top 20% of wage earners, while the lower 80% see their wages shrinking via cost-push inflation.
Since revenues are driven by economic growth, of which 70% is derived from consumption, higher energy prices put further curbs on consumption. Which defines the consumer cutting overall spending.
Not really semantices, but towards the end of the article you did point out that consumer spending is thus triaged by poorer folks. This defintely affects the economy, particularly dining out, perfume coffees, food purchases, etc.
Where I live, Canada, where we are taxed very high on petroleum products even though our country is self sufficient in energy by over 2X, (we know we won’t run out if there is a big disruption even though our prices might rise higher), triage is the way it works for sure. It’s pretty much only the ignorant or very wealthy who aren’t concerned with high gas prices. If a family spends $600 month commuting that is $600 per month not spent elsewhere for sure.
Here is an analogy that fits quite nicely. There is an alcoholic down the street. Nice guy. He drinks at least 1.5 bottles of vodka per day…and smokes. He is very thin, and his face is purple. By the afternoon he is corned and there are always a few ‘bduddies’ over there in the afternoon and they aren’t just visiting. A year ago his wife left him and insists he now sell the house. He has sold his snow mobiles, two quads, some kayaks, the furniture left with the wife but has not been replaced, and he continues to drink. He has a big truck in the garage which he seldom drives anymore (Thank God), but somehow he always manages to get the vodka into his hand every day. Everything else is slowly disappearing. That is what higher gas prices do to people. They try to continue on but things start falling off the plate and don’t get done. Sure, the consumer spending is the same but every other aspect of life is reduced as all costs increase due to higher transportation costs.
In our house we do have money and can pretty much live the way we want to. But we don’t. I run into town on a motorcycle and enjoy the $12 fill as opposed to the $45 fill for the Yaris or $70 for my little beater truck. Hey, I can strap a 40lbs sack of feed on the back or put 5 full grocery bags into the soft side saddlebags, drive home in 1/2 the time for 1/3 the cost. That is what high gas prices do. You reduce when the costs rise.
To paraphrase Wolf, I hope, higher gas prices have micro-economic but not macro-economic impact on consumer spending.
Relatively higher gas prices won’t cause a demand-side shock until it crosses some price level as Wolf notes.
Heck no it won’t. We’ll just whip out the Mastercard and worry about it next month. #YOLO
Rising gas prices is great for pushing adoption of Renewable energy vehicles, bring it on.
What worries me is the effect rising oil prices will have on the price of everything else. What I mean by that is the effect it will have on such things as transportation of goods (food for example) along with energy costs, which will eventually reverberate, seismically, throughout most of the economy in higher retail prices and utilities, which, in my very lowly opinion, are already high enough as it is, especially for most of us older sods now living on our very fixed meager incomes, minus all the interest we should have been earning on our savings all these years.
More 1970s, US automakers pushed gas guzzlers right into the oil embargo, and Japan started selling its compacts in the US. Their hubris was startling, and this time around its the banks, which are considered bullet proof.
Gasoline prices also have a psychological effect on people with the signs prominently displayed every 1/4 mile as you drive down the typical road in the USA. Whether or not gas prices are a significant line item on their personal P&L statement is a different story, but may affect their decision when it is time to buy a new car or whatever.
The tax cut is helping out here. I actually bought a pair of jeans that wasn’t on sale. Haven’t done that in a decade.
What tax cut ? Oh you mean the one that my household with a healthy six figure income and a decent seven figure net worth – w/ zero debt got ? A whopping whoopdee freaking do da deal whole $180 a month extra ? Gee … be still my beating heart .. that barely covers our internet / cable bill . And I’m guessing you’re getting a whole lot less than that . So give it a rest . The only one’s genuinely benefiting from the ‘ tax cuts ‘ are the upper 1% – .1% like my billionaire neighbor who got a seven figure tax cut because he owns a private jet
While the rich may be getting richer, I am also doing a little better. Anybody with a billionaire neighbor is in the 1%, so stop griping, you sound like a whining liberal.
Nancy Pelosi, is that you? No thank you but I will keep my crumbs.
I own a number of pawn shops in the Phoenix Area. There is no question about it — higher gas prices increase the demand for pawn loans.
People who live paycheck to paycheck get stressed when gas spikes up because their wages don’t jump. It’s real, and it’s been happening — loan demand is (finally) positive again. Demand has been sluggish since 2011 — pawn shops clearly run inverse to the economy.
WTI really should be up over $100 bpd for shale to be profitable. Even if it reaches that mark it cannot stay there, it’ll crush the economy.
What I worry about is young folks, esp cash-strapped millennials with five-figured student loan debt, high rent, low- wage, part-time or under-employment. The households with low incomes that you speak of, used to be referred to in America as the middle class. I’m not sure you realize those households comprise a significant socio-economic demographic trend in America.
$100 break even? Not even close. Do the research, break even for US shale producers is $30-50 depending on the play.
Then how is it that not one shale company actually makes money selling product? Why is it that stock investment/borrowing is the source of cash flow to keep operations running?
“With oil prices on the upswing, and overall U.S. output projected to exceed 10 million barrels per day (mbd), 2018 should be a banner year for the shale industry. But this expected output boom masks a list of underlying problems that confront the sector. Most companies are still not generating positive cash flow and remain highly dependent on borrowing from the debt markets”
http://energyfuse.org/rising-production-higher-prices-dont-resolve-shale-sectors-woes/
Tesla and Shale have a few things in common and it isn’t products. :-) Hype and debt comes to mind, though.
regards
In 2008 when gasoline went over 4.50 a gallon for premium where I lived in NY I simply parked the car in the driveway and started taking the local bus when I went more than say 50 miles The fare was 1.75 so it really made sense economically and the driver was a good conversationalist I actually made a lot of friends on that bus which was an extra bonus
This is where higher gas taxes would have benifitted . Higher taxes would have lowered
demand and gas prices in theory would have
dropped. A higher gas tax while lowering
income tax for labor would have been ideal.
US drivers are conservatively subsidized by over $1.00/gallon, if the $125 billion annual cost of deploying its occupation army, air wing and naval battle group in the Middle East is considered. Instead of applying a “national security user fee” to each barrel of oil used, we choose to borrow it from the Chinese, or levy extortionate income tax rates. Let’s apply the true cost of our occupation force to petrol, use it for defense (if it’s really needed, at all) and cut the deficit.
I’d personally welcome $5 or $6/gallon petrol prices, which might then cause buyers to rethink hauling an SUV behind their RVs, or a 60 lb child to school (that they could probably walk to), or suburban Billy Bobs in their RAM/F-150/Cheby pickups that haul little more than themselves.
Higher petrol prices? Bring them on, please!
I am in the port of Rotterdam at the moment and filled up my rental car
with Euro 95 octane….
Did the liters to gallons and the Euro to the US $ conversion.
Would anybody like to know the price…..
Tatatata…$ 6.30 per gallon!
How about THAT one…
Same here in Turkey Around 6 USD per gallon
With a 2- handle on the price per gallon in most regions of the U.S. for the last 3-4 years, memories of $4.50/gallon in 2008 are in the far-distant past. Thus, sales of 25-30 mpg cars have continued to sink while 15-20 mpg trucks and SUV are off the charts. People have a bad habit of making terrible choices at the most unfortunate times. If gas prices continue to rise, Ford CEO Jim Hackett will get a pink slip for cutting investment in Ford’s car line-up and losing market share to GM, Toyota, Honda, etc.
And they will almost certainly continue to rise Especially with all the beating of war drums in the Middle East
I’ll be ever so contrary here Wolf and lay odds that in combination with the plethora of full size gas sucking pickups and SUV’s now proliferating the American landscape as the US consumer rapidly abandons cars … that even the modest gas prices you’re predicting will have a direct impact on spending as many once again cut down on their recreational and optional driving habits not only decreasing gasoline spending but hotels restaurants resorts etc as well
FYI ; AAA agrees with moi .
And to be honest .. I hope it does … I’m missing having the roads to myself
It’ll change the mix of consumer spending but won’t impact the level of overall consumer spending. All the items you list are part of “consumer spending,” including gasoline, public transportation, etc. They’ll spend more here, and then spend less there. Some industries will be complaining, and others will be laughing all the way to the bank.
Higher-income households will actually just spend a little more rather than cut back on things since the have the financial flexibility to do so.
Lower income households spend every dime they have access to, no matter what the cost of gasoline, but they’ll shift spending around, and they’ll drive less, etc. but the amount of their total spending is determined by how much money they have access to, not by the cost of gasoline.
Rising oil and gas prices WILL MOST ASSUREDLY impact overall consumer spending….in the long run. Here’s why.
There is no productivity growth in US or western economies. Just the opposite. We seem to continue to generate all kinds of crap that negatively impacts productivity. As such, the economy is a zero sum game. More money spent here, something else is foresaken. So on this point, Wolf, you are correct in stating that overall consumer spending doesn’t change IN THE SHORT RUN.
But in short order, that shifted spending will cost jobs. Sure there may be some additional jobs in oil fracking. But other oil company functions will cruise along just fine whether without hiring. Meanwhile, the spending that went to other things and is now diverted to gas will kill jobs in other industries/sectors. Those people losing jobs will NOT have the same spending power they had before. Therefore, oveall consumer spending will drop over the long haul.
This is what is happening with inflation (both that produced by Fed printing and that produced by oil price increase).
Taken to the extreme….which is coming down the road a bit, as oil becomes more expensive to extract, all of our “cheap oil economy” will wither and consumer spending will be much lower.
People just are not complaining about high gas prices like they
used to. I think raises . lower taxes and gas alternatives are
having a big impact on attitudes regarding high oil prices.
Maybe America doesn’t need to invade someone this time.
>lower taxes
And now we get close to 3.1 on the ten year. You can’t spend money you don’t have without consequences.
Higher gas prices may only affect the mix of consumer spending but it strikes a savage blow at consumer psychology. Filling up the tank for $80 instead of $40 just makes you feel poor even if you are not. I can afford the $80 fill up but I notice that even I am finding ways not to go anywhere and generally watching my pennies. Consumer psychology is everything in this economy and once that goes down the toilet it’s all over.
What is WTI mentioned in the 1st paragraph?
Sorry, it’s the US benchmark grade of crude oil “West Texas Intermediate.” There are many grades of crude oil in the US — such as “West Texas Sour,” or California’s “Buena Vista Hills” and “Midway Sunset.” But for electronic trading and derivatives, WTI is the biggest one.
I know people who own $45,000 pick up trucks who drive around town looking for .02 per gallon cheaper gas.
A car may well serve as a home-away-from home.Rich people have country clubs,regular people used to go to the library…
Nowadays all the libraries became day time shelters for the homeless people (all of them with expensive smartphones-which they don’t hesitate to use,warning signs nothwithstanding).
You may pull over and listen to audiobooks for hours.And it is much better to do in a big tall SUV.
Because in a small eco car like Toyota Tercel you sit low,your knees cover your ears and you don’t hear sh…