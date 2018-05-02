Wow that’s Fast: Mortgage Rates Jump to 2011 Levels

What will Housing Bubble 2 do when mortgage rates hit 6%?
Wow, this was fast. The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances – $453,100 or less with 20% down) jumped to 4.80% for the week ending April 27, from 4.73% in the prior week, and from 4.66% two weeks ago, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported this morning (chart via Trading Economics):
At 4.80%, the average 30-year fixed rate is now equal to the highest rate since September 2013. And the last time, the rate was higher than 4.80% was in 2011 (chart via Trading Economics):
That date with 2011 has already happened:
- The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA jumped 10 basis points in the week, to 4.81%, the highest since July 2011.
- The average interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages jumped 8 basis points in the week, to 4.21%, the highest since February 2011.
“Points” – the upfront fees, such as origination fees, that are usually rolled into the mortgage balance – rose 4 basis points during the week to 0.53% of the mortgage balance (mortgages with 20% down), after having already risen 3 basis points to 0.49% in the prior week.
The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) obtains this data from weekly surveys of over 75% of all US retail residential mortgage applications handled by mortgage bankers, commercial banks, and thrifts.
The MBA’s measure of the average mortgage rate is headed for 5% in the near future and to 5.5% later in the year. The Fed is on its rate-hike path, which pushes up shorter-term yields, and longer-term yields are following with delays and in wild spasms. The Fed is also unwinding QE, which puts pressure on long-term yields. It has eased into the QE Unwind, starting last October, just like it gradually tapered QE out of existence. But the QE Unwind is picking up speed. The US Treasury yield, currently near 3%, is setting up for the next spasm higher. This will push the 30-year fixed rate to 5%.
At 5.2%, the average mortgage rate will hit the highest level since 2010; 5.5% would take it to the highest level since 2008.
The big difference between 2010 and now, and between 2008 and now, is that home prices have skyrocketed since then in many markets – by over 50% in some markets, such as Denver, Dallas, or the five-county San Francisco Bay Area, for example, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index. In other markets, increases have been in the 25% to 40% range. This worked because mortgage rates zigzagged lower over those years, thus keeping mortgage payments on these higher priced homes within reach for enough people. But that ride is ending.
For now, demand for mortgages continues, as homebuyers are trying to make deals before rates rise even further. The MBA’s Purchase Index, which tracks the number of mortgages taken out to purchase a home (as opposed to refis) increased 5% compared to the same week a year ago – after last week’s 11% increase.
A 5% mortgage rate will trim off some homebuyers at the margin but is unlikely to derail demand at this point. The real pain for homebuyers, and the housing market, will likely start closer to 6%. While 6% is still a historically low 30-year fixed-rate, home prices are historically high, and the equation has changed. It’s unlikely to get to 6% in 2018, but next year is a candidate.
In terms of rents, the housing market is veering off in all kinds of directions. In Chicago, asking rents have collapsed by 30%. In New York City, they’re swooning. But they’re soaring in Southern California. And the US average hides all the drama on the ground. Read… Update on the Most Splendid Rental Bubbles & Crashes in the US
Probably more to come.
Transitory!
The tightening is strong in this cycle! Credit gets crushed at the top of said cycle? Wang punch in the punchbowl? Silent running in credit, we have auctions where the bids are hard to understand?
So if mortage rates are 2011 redux, what about stock prices?
Bouncing along on top of the 200 day M/A’s, while the height of each bounce is getting smaller and smaller. Like a ball, basically.
Eventually, there is a polarity reverse and stock prices are reflected off the M/A’s in the other direction, down 30-50% or so. Should be fun to watch. Could happen already on the next bounce.
Imagine if rates stay high for the next decade as baby boomers downsize and die-off and their homes flood the market as rates are tracking historical norms of 5-8%
Things are gonna get more interesting in the next decade.
These people rushing in to buy an overpriced house because the interest rate is increasing must be nuts. They are like sheep to the slaughter.
100% agree. Quite dumb.
Mania for sure in some markets. We went to an open house in the eastern suburbs of Seattle this weekend. Not to buy… just getting a feel for the market periodically. Nice house, new McMansion in a suburban neighborhood (stacked houses, trees gone, all houses look the same.). Convenient to I-90. 3000 sq ft. 900k asking. 10+ offers and sold in five days. Took five days only because of an offer review date limitation, otherwise would have sold day of announcement.
When will the higher rates increase the gubmint bill for all oir debt?
That has already started. But a lot of the debt is longer term, and the interest rate (coupons) those bonds and notes pay remains fixed until they mature and have to be replaced with new bonds and notes.
This this phases in gradually, over the years.
Even if rates were to reach 6.0%, they still seem inexpensive compared to even the early 2000s, and certainly the 1980s and 1990s. Buyers can also opt for a 15 year term, which has a lower rate, albeit a higher payment because of the shorter amortization. And they’ve already reached 5.5% in Canada for mortgages with a 5-year term.
My first home, in Toronto, has a 12.75% mortgage amortized over 25 years with the rate renegotiated every 5 years. And that was without the benefit of mortgage interest or property tax deductibility for income tax purposes, which Canada has never had for personal taxes.
So, rates may be rising, but they’re a bargain compared to the recent past.
HB, would be interested to see inflation adjusted incomes from the last 20 years. Rate increase don’t help but the spread on incomes may be a larger culprit than a 6% mtg.
Housing has gone up much faster than incomes the last twenty years. Historically the housing market has not been too sensitive to rising rates. There is a small impact but not as much as you would think. However, with the low supply and so many marginal buyers, I suspect this time around the housing market is much more susceptible to rising rates than in the past.
Wolf’s 6% number is not something I’ve verified independently but it sure seems like a reasonable working number for real pain.
Yes, rates are inexpensive, but homes are not.
You need to look at home prices vs. income levels (and personal cash levels). You don’t want to exceed a loan amount of about 5x your gross income, and that’s on the very aggressive side. 4x is substantially safer.
So you would need to be earning 200k/year to afford a $1 million home @ 20% down, which is a bargain in a lot of SoCal and NorCal markets. The difference between a 4% and 5% rate is a car payment ($475/month). That also means if you’re maxing out your budget, you would need earn over 13k/year more just to qualify for the increase in interest.
I’ve been doing some digging in my area, San Diego, and it’s pretty staggering. People are maxing out their purchasing power by buying the most expensive home they can afford and putting down as little as possible (3-5% jumbo financing). I even found a loan that was MORE than purchase price.
With rates going up, this can only continue if prices come down (LOL) or income increases. I don’t know which is more unlikely.
OK, I’ll take the 1980’s interest rate at 1980’s housing prices….sheesh.
I am not one to think these prices are a bargain even at 6%.
My mortgage interest was 12% from 1985 to 2000, but my house price was 1/5th the price it is today. Those high interest rates kept my home from appreciating in value for 9 years.
This isn’t the 80s or 90s bud Have you looked at the thirty year chart of US debt to GDP lately? Take a gander and get back to me
The combination of higher mortgage rates and massively expensive houses is a deadly one. If you have only one of them, yeah, maybe prices will not fall. But both? No way prices will not drop.
Yes, but home prices are in a different league today. That’s the issue with rising rates.
I’ve had contradicting thoughts on this recently. On one hand a higher rate should mean a lower price but it will also mean even more of a disincentive for people to move and swap house creating an even bigger lack of supply. Plus it seems as though there are plenty of people willing to sign up for 50-70% of their income to housing. Idk anymore. – Priced out millennial
People spend 50% income to buy houses for two reasons. Speculating on price increase. Fear of rent keep increasing.
Wolf publishes rent data. NOT rising too fast.
If price starts to drop, it kills speculation. People will less likely to buy and if mass lay off happens and recession hits, cash is king.
People do NOT “WANT” to sell, but those stretched leveraged weak hands will be “FORCED” to sell.
I do NOT know how strong the hands are holding these houses. When the tide retreats, we will see who are naked.
You need housing just like you need groceries, and while Greenspan thought grocery products were fungible, you would buy the cheaper protein, that option doesn’t always work in housing. I would suppose the Fed is concerned about a lack of affordable housing (yawn) and would QUIT RAISING RATES!!
Maybe. What happened in Denmark was that the banks left the most highly leveraged folks alone (some of them even lived for free as “caretakers” of their “repossessed – but not quite cause then we’d have to book the loss” 2-15 MEUR mansions.
They left lots of houses alone too. Nobody living in them, yet, not listed for sale, nor bankruptcy or anything. The banks just kinda kept them in limbo as it were. We still have those empty storefronts and houses in the less popular towns – negative interest rates doesn’t force anyone to “cover” their positions as it were.
Some middle class people will be wiped out as an example to others, especially those who are not fully leveraged and / or paid off a portion of their mortgage are at a real risk from “changing terms and conditions”.
Those situations where the bank can clear the debt and cover the repo fees are the ones to be wiped out first when stressed-out banks need to reduce exposure. Everyone else will get to cut a deal. The bigger the crater they can make in reserves, the better the deal will be.
Well, an extraneous recession would force many on the edge to sell and downsize. This whole system seems to be building up vulnerabilities at every corner. It’s great as long no shocks happen.
Contrary to what economists would like to think, systems hate equilibrium states.
All this makes sense, but then again, the market is under no obligation to make sense.
“…it will also mean even more of a disincentive for people to move and swap house creating an even bigger lack of supply.”
True, but that is only one part of supply. People are also still building condos like crazy. https://www.forbes.com/sites/joelkotkin/2017/08/31/high-rise-glut-affordable-housing/#a02c18453e01
Even if no one sells, but all that new stuff comes online in the highest priced areas while rates are spiking, there is going to be a huge wad of supply with no demand. While it may take a while to percolate all the way over to affordable housing in full single family homes, a sufficiently gross glut of high income condos with no buyers and raising rates should eventually put downward pressure on the entire housing complex.
Good point but my real question is what is the glut of luxury apartments going to do( if anything) to housing. Where I am they aren’t doing the condo building in fact they’re only building a handful of million dollar condos. What they’re pumping out is luxury apartments to the tune of several thousand this year alone.
They’ll be forced selling, and there’s no doubt about that. They’ll be plenty of deaths, divorces, foreclosures, layoffs, job shifts, etc. in the upcoming recession. Plus, we have more investor ownership of homes than ever before. What do you think they will do in an environment when prices are rents are set for a multi-year decline? Sell, sell, sell – and they’d be making the correct decision. Plus, there are tons of boomers waiting to downsize as soon as they see prices going against them. I know some of them. When your home equity gains are a big part of your retirement funds, and you will be retiring in a few years, it makes no sense to take the financial risk of keeping a large house you don’t really need in a shaky market. Your successful retirement depends on selling that house.
Plus, all it takes is 1% of the housing supply to sell at a lower price, and prices are lower for everybody, whether they stay in their house or not.
Pat, it is all dependent on each individual’s situation of course, but my analysis (based on Seattle area and WA taxes) is that renting is actually a better deal than buying right now with the following assumptions:
1. Decent savings (at least a 10% downpayment)
2. Decent income above median
3. That the housing market is at a ten year peak right now
4. That your investment returns will be about 6% a year
You buy real estate because it might appreciate.You rent real estate because it might go lower. Casino never closes
(except 2008).
When the everything bubble bursts, it will be glorious. No debt, and not invested in any market.
Ready Player One.
I would like to see, at a minimum, 7% (which used to be considered a bargain back in my mortgage days). Then, people might actually have to evaluate debt and the rampant consumerism passed off as an economy in this out-of-touch era.
Next….tax factory robots the same rate that people have to pay income tax. Use the money for education and real infrastructure financing.
In most of Seattle, I can accurately state that it no longer makes sense to buy a home to rent it out. With the increases in interest cost and real estate tax, and the stagnation in rental income, the rents will not offset the costs. Throw in the costs of attracting renters, maintenance and property damage, etc., and it’s a clear losing proposition unless there is decent appreciation, which is nothing you can bank on.
I assume we’ll see less investor demand for single family housing going forward, and that’s been a big part of it. Better to simply put your money into a treasury or CD if you want steady income.
I found that most investment properties are sold to cash buyers (I’m relating to single family / duplexes). The properties I invested in were bought for cash. So the rising interest rates where I have invested would not have much impact on rentals purchases. The competition was always against another cash buyer. In California it was brutal, so much cash bidding for a single property. So many buyers willing to accept 4% returns. I wasn’t one of them so I moved investments out of CA.
But the rising rates may in fact fuel rent increases in the future.
If you can’t write a check to pay for it, you can’t afford it.
https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/money/a19181300/nassim-nicholas-taleb-money-advice/
Well looks like the Fed is pausing. They are leaving rates unchanged. Going to reverse direction soon?
This is not a pause. There will be 4 * 0.25% rate increases in 2018. Learn that the FRB now only raises rates at those FOMC meetings that have press conferences scheduled afterwards: Mar, Jun, Sep, Dec.
CalculatedRisk blog is speculating today that FOMC will start adding press conferences to all 8 yearly meetings. If they do, I think the motivation is to scare Wall St into understanding that FOMC is serious about rate increases, and will be open to raising rates at ANY meeting.