Fed Holds Rates, but with 2 Dissenters. A Hold before the Election Was Widely Expected. Dissenters Were Not

The statement upgraded the economy and left the door wide open for rate hikes. 10-Year Treasury yield kneejerk jumps.



The FOMC kept its five policy rates unchanged in the range of 3.75% to 4.0%, as widely expected.

What was not widely expected were the two hawkish dissents – by Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack – who preferred a rate hike, despite the election. Hammack has been an outspoken hawk. Let there be dissents; they’re a breath of fresh air.

The 10-year Treasury yield instantly jumped by 4 basis points to 5.04% at the moment.

Though Warsh isn’t providing forward guidance, and is carefully staying away from hints about future Fed moves, the other 11 voting members of the FOMC are not necessarily on the same bandwagon, and some, such as Governor Waller and NY Fed President and Vice Chair Williams, are decidedly and vocally off that bandwagon.

There were enough hints, suggestions, and indications from other FOMC members, along with the many-decades-long precedent about not hiking into the teeth of an elections, that markets widely expected no rate hike at this meeting.

The FOMC statement was terse and devoid of forward guidance, similar to the prior statements under Warsh. A terse statement devoid of forward guidance was one of the first acts of Warsh’s regime change at the Fed.

The most important and hawkish change – other than the vote and dissents – was the upgrade of the economy from “solid” to “strong.”

New : “Economic activity is expanding at a strong pace.”

Old : “Economic activity is expanding at a solid pace.”

The statement was primarily worried about inflation, and no longer worried about the economy. That shift had gradually started in March under Powell.

The statement also left the door wide open for rate hikes:

New : “The accumulation of more information will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent goal.”

Old : “Today’s policy action will support a timelier return to the Committee’s 2 percent goal.”

This was a no-dot-plot meeting. In past years, the FOMC released a “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP) quarterly, at four of the eight FOMC meetings a year. The SEP includes the “dot plot” that indicates how each FOMC member sees the development of future policy rates, inflation, GDP growth, and unemployment. The September meeting had been a dot-plot meeting.

Warsh, with his war on forward guidance, didn’t submit his projections, and so his ideas about the future were not part of the recent dot plots. Whether or not the dot plot survives in 2027 remains to be seen, as Warsh is actively torpedoing it. The December meeting may be the last dot-plot meeting.

Warsh at the press conference: “We just came out of a heck of a family fight.”

Warsh announced that FOMC will have eight meetings in 2027, as currently, but that it will reduce the rate-setting meetings to seven, and one meeting will be dedicated exclusively to discussing broad monetary policy strategy.

And in 2028, the Fed will further reduce the rate-setting meetings to six, and have two meetings dedicated exclusively to discussing broad monetary policy strategy.

Warsh: “What’s the reasoning behind this change? To me, it’s quite straightforward. Getting policy right involves assessing near-term developments at timely, regular, and information-rich intervals. But it’s equally important we reserve time and space as an intellectually diverse group for strategic deliberations, for thinking anew about big questions, looking out over longer time horizons, focusing, as I say, on the left side of the decimal point.”

Warsh: The discussion over the two days “focused mainly on the price stability side of our remit.” He said the full employment side of the Fed’s mandate has been “quite positive,” and he cited some figures, including that the four-week average initial unemployment insurance claims were at “the lowest level in generations.”

Warsh: “We have started to see some changes in financial and credit conditions; they have tightened for some businesses and households, much as we would expect. Market participants are becoming somewhat more discerning in their capital allocations.” But he said he wouldn’t call financial conditions broadly “tight.” But they’re helping on the path to price stability.

Warsh: The higher interest rates in the bond market have already had an effect on the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout: “You see market participants that are discriminating between the kinds of investments they want to make. You’ve seen credit spreads for certain assets widen out, gap out. For others, you’ve seen some tightening in financial conditions, but not significantly.”

Warsh: The capital expenditure story is “not just strong, but it is broadening,” and it’s “much harder” to argue that economic strength is only driven by a small group of sectors today than it was several quarters prior.

Warsh: Inflation is “too high.” Our job is to ensure inflation expectations remain anchored and that relative price changes don’t broaden out.

Warsh: “The overwhelming consensus is that the medicine is starting to work some, but there there’s not firm conclusion about monetary policy.”

Warsh: “We had a serious sober discussion.”

Warsh: “We just came out of a heck of a family fight.”

Warsh: “There is a 2% inflation target as measured by PCE,” he said to counter a question about whether the Fed has shadow inflation target and will use different inflation measures.

The whole statement:

The Federal Open Market Committee approved the following statement for release by a 10 – 2 vote:

The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3-3/4 to 4 percent, in support of the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate. The Committee is continuing its policy of maintaining ample reserves in the banking system.

Economic activity is expanding at a strong pace. While uncertainty remains elevated owing, in part, to geopolitical developments, domestic spending has been resilient. Productivity growth is strong, and capital investment is robust. Job gains have kept pace with the workforce, and the unemployment rate has changed little.

Inflation remains elevated. The accumulation of more information will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent goal. The Committee will deliver price stability.

Voting against the monetary policy action were Lisa D. Cook and Beth M. Hammack, who preferred to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point at this meeting.

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