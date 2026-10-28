Fed Holds Rates, but with 2 Dissenters. A Hold before the Election Was Widely Expected. Dissenters Were Not

The statement upgraded the economy and left the door wide open for rate hikes. 10-Year Treasury yield kneejerk jumps.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The FOMC kept its five policy rates unchanged in the range of 3.75% to 4.0%, as widely expected.
What was not widely expected were the two hawkish dissents – by Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack – who preferred a rate hike, despite the election. Hammack has been an outspoken hawk. Let there be dissents; they’re a breath of fresh air.
The 10-year Treasury yield instantly jumped by 4 basis points to 5.04% at the moment.
Though Warsh isn’t providing forward guidance, and is carefully staying away from hints about future Fed moves, the other 11 voting members of the FOMC are not necessarily on the same bandwagon, and some, such as Governor Waller and NY Fed President and Vice Chair Williams, are decidedly and vocally off that bandwagon.
There were enough hints, suggestions, and indications from other FOMC members, along with the many-decades-long precedent about not hiking into the teeth of an elections, that markets widely expected no rate hike at this meeting.
The FOMC statement was terse and devoid of forward guidance, similar to the prior statements under Warsh. A terse statement devoid of forward guidance was one of the first acts of Warsh’s regime change at the Fed.
The most important and hawkish change – other than the vote and dissents – was the upgrade of the economy from “solid” to “strong.”
New: “Economic activity is expanding at a strong pace.”
Old: “Economic activity is expanding at a solid pace.”
The statement was primarily worried about inflation, and no longer worried about the economy. That shift had gradually started in March under Powell.
The statement also left the door wide open for rate hikes:
New: “The accumulation of more information will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent goal.”
Old: “Today’s policy action will support a timelier return to the Committee’s 2 percent goal.”
This was a no-dot-plot meeting. In past years, the FOMC released a “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP) quarterly, at four of the eight FOMC meetings a year. The SEP includes the “dot plot” that indicates how each FOMC member sees the development of future policy rates, inflation, GDP growth, and unemployment. The September meeting had been a dot-plot meeting.
Warsh, with his war on forward guidance, didn’t submit his projections, and so his ideas about the future were not part of the recent dot plots. Whether or not the dot plot survives in 2027 remains to be seen, as Warsh is actively torpedoing it. The December meeting may be the last dot-plot meeting.
Warsh at the press conference: “We just came out of a heck of a family fight.”
Warsh announced that FOMC will have eight meetings in 2027, as currently, but that it will reduce the rate-setting meetings to seven, and one meeting will be dedicated exclusively to discussing broad monetary policy strategy.
And in 2028, the Fed will further reduce the rate-setting meetings to six, and have two meetings dedicated exclusively to discussing broad monetary policy strategy.
Warsh: “What’s the reasoning behind this change? To me, it’s quite straightforward. Getting policy right involves assessing near-term developments at timely, regular, and information-rich intervals. But it’s equally important we reserve time and space as an intellectually diverse group for strategic deliberations, for thinking anew about big questions, looking out over longer time horizons, focusing, as I say, on the left side of the decimal point.”
Warsh: The discussion over the two days “focused mainly on the price stability side of our remit.” He said the full employment side of the Fed’s mandate has been “quite positive,” and he cited some figures, including that the four-week average initial unemployment insurance claims were at “the lowest level in generations.”
Warsh: “We have started to see some changes in financial and credit conditions; they have tightened for some businesses and households, much as we would expect. Market participants are becoming somewhat more discerning in their capital allocations.” But he said he wouldn’t call financial conditions broadly “tight.” But they’re helping on the path to price stability.
Warsh: The higher interest rates in the bond market have already had an effect on the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout: “You see market participants that are discriminating between the kinds of investments they want to make. You’ve seen credit spreads for certain assets widen out, gap out. For others, you’ve seen some tightening in financial conditions, but not significantly.”
Warsh: The capital expenditure story is “not just strong, but it is broadening,” and it’s “much harder” to argue that economic strength is only driven by a small group of sectors today than it was several quarters prior.
Warsh: Inflation is “too high.” Our job is to ensure inflation expectations remain anchored and that relative price changes don’t broaden out.
Warsh: “The overwhelming consensus is that the medicine is starting to work some, but there there’s not firm conclusion about monetary policy.”
Warsh: “We had a serious sober discussion.”
Warsh: “We just came out of a heck of a family fight.”
Warsh: “There is a 2% inflation target as measured by PCE,” he said to counter a question about whether the Fed has shadow inflation target and will use different inflation measures.
The whole statement:
The Federal Open Market Committee approved the following statement for release by a 10 – 2 vote:
The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3-3/4 to 4 percent, in support of the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate. The Committee is continuing its policy of maintaining ample reserves in the banking system.
Economic activity is expanding at a strong pace. While uncertainty remains elevated owing, in part, to geopolitical developments, domestic spending has been resilient. Productivity growth is strong, and capital investment is robust. Job gains have kept pace with the workforce, and the unemployment rate has changed little.
Inflation remains elevated. The accumulation of more information will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent goal. The Committee will deliver price stability.
Voting against the monetary policy action were Lisa D. Cook and Beth M. Hammack, who preferred to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point at this meeting.
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“The statement was primarily worried about inflation…”
In the months to come, there will be a broad consensus that ENERGY inflation is the real threat to prosperity in the US, not just overall inflation. Even as recent as this summer, nearly all Americans were in denial about how wars that target global energy infrastructure would impact them on a personal level. They were wrong.
And now, most Americans cannot fathom the idea that current energy prices are the new baseline. Wrong again! We are about to see a spike in energy prices across the US that is both unprecedented and unbelievable, until it becomes undeniable. Wars of choice have consequences…
Oil and natural-gas prices go up and down, and have always done that, and you’re not going to change that, no matter how hard you try with your ceaseless comments on that.
The price of natural gas in the US is low. Oil prices are now high, but they were a lot higher in 2008, briefly and then plunged. Oil prices will plunge again, they always do because they’re commodities.
in recent years, there has been overproduction and declining demand from the transportation sector (but not from the petrochemical sector). The issue is getting the oil to market. And that’s not a permanent issue.
Electricity prices are DEMAND driven now (data centers), and they tend to not go down, and will likely go higher, unrelated to oil prices.
The Fed is uncertain as when oil prices will go down again, and when the big fat crack spreads (refinery profiteering) will narrow again, but they will, because they always do, and the Fed expects them to, and Warsh said that at the press conference, but timing is uncertain.
With 30+ years in the oil and gas production business, I have come to the conclusion that these materials are commodities and are priced as such on a daily basis.
Warsh = Paul Volcker Part II
“…a timely return of inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent goal.”
Isn’t it close to 5 years after the “transitory” comment? Who are they trying to fool? Their not-so-hidden agenda is to keep the bubbles going…not to contain inflation.
Warsh heavily criticized the Fed for letting inflation be “too high” for “too long.” And he pointed out once again that the Fed under him has taken responsibility for that.
Taking responsibility without taking action is putting one’s head in the sand. Warsh is clearly walking a line between doing the job of Fed chair and playing puppet to the government because of the election. It would appear that he is not independent after all. The FEDS failure to raise rates at this time will have negative consequences for Americans IMO.
The Fed has a history of hiking at every other meeting when there wasn’t an emergency, for example in 2017 and 2018, four hikes per year. And there is no emergency now. Long-term market rates are doing all the heavy lifting already. Everyone has seen that over the past few weeks. And Warsh discussed it at length. That’s what Fed hikes are supposed to do: tighten financial conditions and push up long-term rates, and they have done that.
“Inflation remains elevated. The accumulation of more information will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent goal. The Committee will deliver price stability.”
Laughable, pure, unadulterated BULLSHIT. This reads like The Onion at this point. The FED has ZERO credibility left.
Agree!!
Lordy. The Fed has a history of hiking at every other meeting when there wasn’t an emergency, for example in 2017 and 2018, four hikes per year. And there is no emergency now. Long-term market rates are doing all the heavy lifting already. Everyone has seen that over the past few weeks. And Warsh discussed it at length. That’s what Fed hikes are supposed to do: tighten financial conditions and push up long-term rates, and they have done that.
Meet the new boss, the same as the old boss.
Big hat, no cattle.
It seems to me that the main driver of inflation is money. Therefore with the deficit running about 2 trillion over revenues prices have to rise accordingly…
The one good thing about these recent pressers is a major reduction in stupid questions from the press.
I wish they would have made people’s heads explodes with a rate hike. Would have been entertaining.
They’ll hike in December, and people will expect it, and no heads will explode. Exploding heads are very messy.
Michael Woodford, who just won the Nobel, thinks monetary policy operates primarily through interest rates, rather than through simple control of the monetary aggregates. His book Interest and Prices became a foundation of New Keynesian economics.
September’s money stock #s weren’t unusual, but the ratio of transaction’s deposits to savings / investment type of accounts is still increasing. Transaction accounts turnover faster than time deposits.
December if things are the same or getting worse inflation wise they better go 50bps assuming the “2% target” is not B.S. … this idea that the period in-between is “information rich” … is rich itself … that also means they will have more reasons not to hike in December…
JPMorgan’s Mike Feroli …
“A decision to leave rates unchanged less than a week before the midterm elections that goes unexplained would only encourage thoughts that policy is being driven by considerations other than employment and inflation.”
That stuff from Feroli is just stupid BS. The Fed has a history of hiking at every other meeting when there wasn’t an emergency, for example in 2017 and 2018, four hikes per year. And there is no emergency now. Long-term market rates are doing all the heavy lifting already. Everyone has seen that over the past few weeks. And Warsh discussed it at length. That’s what Fed hikes are supposed to do: tighten financial conditions, and they have tightened.
It’s the same stupid BS that happened after the Powell press conferences when the Fed was hiking in 2022 and 2023, that “Powell was dovish.” Every time, and at the next meeting the Fed hiked. This stuff is pure stupid-ass market manipulation by these morons, and then people grab onto it and spread it around.
Id rather see a 50 point basis hike in December to send a stronger message. It isn’t like it will really slow the housing market more and might put more pressure for responsible fiscal action to occur across the board.
I had stopped paying attention to unemployment claims, but both initial claims and continued claims started decreasing again one year ago and are back at or near historic lows, just like the unemployment rate.
For all the freakout about AI job loss, there’s no sign of it yet.
Well, the great thing about “no forward duidance” is that the Fed now has the oower to raise rates a quarter point at one meeting, and lower rates a quarter point at the meeting afterward. There is no longer a reason for an “independent” Fed not to adjust rates at every meeting. Previously, when the Fed hiked once, it was typically “forward guidance” that the next meeting would either be a hold or a hike, with 0% chance for a cut. This “new” Fed is exactly the Fed we need.
Not really an issue now the debt market has woken up is it?
Debt is going to get more expensive and tighten whether the FRB raise rates now or not.
The FED is caught in the horns of a dilemma.
My guess is that our debt will be inflated with ever depreciating dollars.
GDP tomorrow @ 8:30 am. Atlanta gdpnow is reported 3x this week. So far, each revision has been lower. The trade deficit won’t help.
Thanks wolf