Still QT plus Renewed Rate Hikes at the ECB despite Surging Bond Yields in the Euro Area

The ECB shed €95 billion of QE Bonds & Loans in Q3. Since mid-2022, QE assets dropped by 53%! Gold got marked up to market.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Despite surging yields of government bonds in the Euro Area, the ECB shed €95 billion ($106 billion) of its QE bonds and loans in Q3, bringing them down to €3.37 trillion. Since the peak of those QE assets in mid-2022, the ECB has now shed 53%, or €3.79 trillion ($4.25 trillion), of its QE assets.
Let that sink in for a moment. This is an extreme turn for a central bank that had been uber-dovish for over a decade, with negative interest rates and “whatever it takes” QE – the immortal phrase of then ECB president Mario Draghi in 2012 – that lasted from the Euro Debt Crisis through 2022.
Shedding 53% of its QE assets is far more than anyone thought the erstwhile uber-dovish ECB, or any other central bank, could ever shed. The ECB has cleared out nearly all of its mega-sized pandemic-QE!
The bond market has been on its own, slowly re-learning what a bond market is supposed to do, which, it turns out, is not to provide unlimited free private-sector money to governments to fund their ballooning deficits, but to price the risks of inflation, default, and other issues, while funding governments and providing adequate returns for bondholders who take those risks.
Government bond yields have surged since central banks began to reverse QE and hike their policy rates – even the Bank of Japan flipped from QE and Yield Curve Control to QT and has shed 17% of its assets. The threat is a surge of inflation, and for Japan, it’s also the collapse of the yen.
The ECB also re-hiked its policy rates twice by 25 basis points each time, first on June 11 and then again on September 10, lifting its main deposit rate to 2.50%.
By continuing with the balance sheet reduction, and by hiking its policy rates, the ECB is pursuing a clear tightening strategy.
The ECB’s two QE assets: Loans and bonds.
The ECB’s QE consisted of two methods, loans and bonds. Combined, they ballooned from €440 billion in 2012 when Draghi still reigned over the ECB, to €7.16 trillion by mid-2022 at the peak.
The bonds that the ECB acquired during QE were mostly government bonds from the member states, but also included corporate bonds, mortgage bonds, and asset-backed securities that the ECB bought under various programs.
Since mid-2022, when QT began, the ECB:
- Shed 98% of all its loans, bringing them down from €2.2 trillion at the peak to $38 billion (blue in the chart below).
- Shed 33% of its bonds, from €4.96 trillion at the peak to €3.33 trillion now. Bonds come off the balance sheet when they mature and the ECB gets its money back (red).
The ECB has exited the bond market. And nothing bad has happened. Yields have risen back into the pre-QE normal range, and that’s where they should be in a normal bond market. Despite all the brouhaha in France and the hand-wringing about the French 10-year yield, it’s still below 5%. It’s just that everyone misses the free money.
The ECB marked up its gold holdings.
The consolidated balance sheet represents the combined assets, liabilities, and capital of the individual central banks of the Euro Area’s member countries. The German Bundesbank is by far the largest, and also has the largest gold holdings, which account for about 31% of the ECB’s gold and gold receivables.
The ECB marks gold holdings to market prices at the end of every quarter, a somewhat unusual practice among central banks.
On today’s balance sheet, which reflects the value of gold as of September 30, the ECB wrote up its gold holdings by €53 billion, to €1.29 trillion, as the price of gold rose in the July through September period.
In Q2, the ECB had written down its gold holdings by $160 billion, as the price of gold had dropped in the April through June period.
These mark-to-market adjustments are paper adjustments after the end of the quarter and do not involve purchases or sales of gold, money printing, QE or QT. They simply reflect variations in the market price of gold. Neither the Fed nor the BOJ mark their gold and gold receivables to market.
All combined, total assets dropped by €35 billion in Q3, after the €53 billion mark-to-market write-up of its gold holdings, to €5.95 trillion. Without the mark-to-market accounting adjustment of gold, total assets dropped by €88 billion.
In terms of total assets, the huge mark-to-market write-up of its gold in prior years, especially when gold prices exploded in 2025 and Q1 2026, masked a substantial portion of the magnitude of QT. The up-jags in 2025 and 2026 were the effects to the mark-to-market accounting write-ups of gold, amid massive gold price increases, overpowering the amount of the QT runoff.
And in case you missed it: Thoughts on the 10-Year Treasury Auction’s 5.30% Yield, Highest since 2000: It Created Demand, Bond Bloodbath Continued
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Great articles!
1. I heard in NPR that Pepsi is increasing prices to OFFSET HIGHER PRICES. How that will work?
2. White house is preparing for new strikes on Iran to reduce oil prices.
3. I honestly do not understand, how these moves will reduce prices. Am I wrong?
I know one thing that will reduce the price of Pepsi: stop drinking it. Everyone. Same with all pops. Let the CEO drink the entire production.
Fantastic piece, Wolf. Many thanks.
The Fed can learn a lot from ECB’s example.
Might be a loaded question, but why might it be that things in the EU haven’t “broke” with such relatively significant QT in such short time frame? The first chart is jaw dropping. In my opinion, beautiful to see.
Second question regarding “The ECB marks gold holdings to market prices at the end of every quarter, a somewhat unusual practice among central banks.”
What is the utility of this practice? Is it a publicity thing, or makes something easier to explain to the public? Is it to try and anchor its balance sheet a bit more to gold prices visually and publicly?
AI Bubble Risks Worst Stock Crash Since ’08, Strategist Says…
Rising Rates Eroding Value of Even Most High-Flying Tech Stocks…
Not sure how much eroding is happening. Nvidia and Mag 7 hit record all-time-high on Tuesday.
A lean and “mean” EU can now squander a few tril on rearming to attack Russia. Good luck with that plan. Might want to secure some “secure” energy sources first. The deflation in drones is a real game changer. Three Houthis with a Toyota PU can a few boxes of drones can take down a pipeline, a tanker, an airport, a refinery, ad nauseum.
Meanwhile LNG continues to surge ever higher in the EU.
“If Russia invades — that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine — then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.” Biden said while standing next to the new chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, at a White House news conference.
How’s that policy working out for everybody these days?
“Trump-class Battleships: President Trump approved the initial construction of two new 30,000-ton Trump-class battleships (led by the USS Defiant), part of a broader “Golden Fleet” initiative aiming for 20 to 25 total vessels”
I’m sure Pete’s got it handled.
I would not even be surprised if they actually gold-plate those ships.
The Germans are returning to their superpower as Chinese EVs invade the EU market, making some of the finest military arms the world has seen.
Weird you have the perspective that Russia is the victim in that war. What we’re really seeing, both abroad and at home, is a democratization of “good enough” air, sea, and land power, reducing the edge of militaries that have high-cost / high-value military platforms against low-cost / medium value military platforms in conventional war. That’s not a good or bad thing! It’s just a thing that the world and strategic planners will have to figure out. It’s significant that both of the Cold War era superpowers, Russia and the US, ran into significant problems in the wars they initiated.
Historical rates sound great in theory, but rates don’t live in a vacuum. A 5-8% yield in the 90s hit a lean balance sheet and a government heading toward a surplus. A 5% yield today hits a $40T+ national debt pile. It’s not that the market “can’t handle normal rates”- it’s that the debt mountain wasn’t there last time rates were this high. No way possible this market can absorb 6% rates regardless of what normai used to be.
People (you?) said the same stuff when the 10-year yield hit 4%; it’s going to break everything. No way the government can afford….
The average interest rate on the US debt is about 3.5% now, and it’s climbing slowly. Why? Because long-term notes and bonds don’t mature for years, and aren’t replaced until they mature with new higher-rate notes and bonds. The 30-year 1% bonds issues in 2020 won’t mature until 2050… that 1% money will last till 2050!. It takes a very long time for new rates to push up the average rate… years and decades.
Uncle Sam needs to up his Vig if he wants my money.
You bond vigilante you!
🤣❤️
Wolf, in the past you’ve commented on the “floor” for the Fed’s assets, due to currency in circulation, etc.
Where do you think the floor is for the ECB?
I don’t know. I don’t dissect their balance sheet that carefully. Their bank notes in circulation are only ¥1.6 trillion. There are some other liabilities that need to be there. So the minimum is going to be maybe between ¥2 trillion and ¥3 trillion.
I think they can get rid of all their QE bonds ($3.3 trillion) and not have a problem. This will take many years, it’s a slow process, and everyone can learn how to deal with it. If that pushes the limits, their repo facility will be used more often and with bigger balances. That’s how central banks used to do it before QE.
Isn’t all that glitters held by the federal government valued @ around 1% of its actual current spot price by the USA?
They are using $42/oz in the old original dollars (well, half-dollars really). Not the new confetti 1-cent dollars.
Gold wasn’t worth $42/oz, even when it was “worth” $42/oz, as became apparent the moment Bretton Woods ended and the price quadrupled.
Gold merely became just another highly volatile and unstable commodity back then in 1971 pretty much like crapto is today.
SoCalBeachDude,
Why do central banks hold gold? Why not say aluminum, or potash? Storage fees?
$42.42 in today’s dollars for one ounce of gold is still very significantly overpriced by any reasonable measure.
It will probably overshoot on the way down to like $35ish. Then we pounce.
Wolf, serious question – do you think the worldwide bond (government debt) situation will spiral out of control? Will it elevate to crisis levels? It seems like there is negative bond news on a weekly basis.
No, but yields will and do make sense again for the first time in over 20 years.
Assuming that people start paying attention to yields when they’re 30 at the earliest: If you’re less than 50 years old today, you probably have no idea what normal yields are, you’ve never seen them because you were too young to see them. It’s been a long time.
Yes, the ECB is on the right track, I hope I never see a pitiful likeness of Draghi on the bank’s board again
U.S. Budget Deficit Jumps $2 Trillion…
Wasn’t Draghi a big fan at the time because it was keeping Italy solvent?
Obviously contagion risk may have seen anyone else do the same, eventually, but notice how the ECB didn’t do a Greece or Cyprus.