Not Even the Massive Changes of Methodology Can Get PCE Inflation Back into the Bottle

Those changes in methodology knocked the PCE price index down, but even the new-and-improved version remained far above the Fed’s target.

Today was the day for the annual revisions of the PCE price index by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). This is the inflation index that the Fed favors for its 2% inflation target. The revisions are undertaken every year, and the data is revised each year for the past five years.

What’s different today is that the BEA also included changes of its methodology for three subcategories of the PCE price index. The first two slashed the “core services” PCE price index; and the third slashed the “core goods” PCE price index:

Portfolio management and investment advice services Legal services Computer software and accessories.

The year-over-year “core services” PCE price index was slashed by 34 basis points for July as a result of these methodological changes and other revisions, from an old increase for July of +3.69% year-over-year, to a new-and-improved increase for July of +3.35% year-over-year. And in August, based on this new methodology, the core services PCE price index also increased by +3.35%. Blue = old year-over-year inflation rates; red = new-and-improved year-over-year inflation rates:

Core services account for over 60% of consumer spending. They include housing, healthcare, travel, lodging, transportation services (airline fares, etc.), insurance of all kinds, auto repair and maintenance, communication (cellphone services, broadband, etc.), subscriptions, financial services, recreational activities, memberships, etc.

The “core goods” PCE price index rose by 1.97% year-over-year in August.

But July’s year-over-year inflation rate was slashed by 43 basis points to +1.85%, from the originally reported +2.28%, due to the changes of the methodology for the subindex, “Computer software and accessories.”

Under the old method, the subindex for “computer software and accessories” had spiked by 21.2% year over year in July, driven by the side-effects of the AI investment boom. Today, the new-and-improved July inflation rate for “computer software and accessories” was +12.3%.

Blue = old year-over-year inflation rates; red = new-and-improved year-over-year inflation rates.

Despite those changes in methodology, inflation remained hot.

These reductions of the “core services” PCE price index and the “core goods” PCE price index due to the changes in methodology then pulled down the “core” PCE price index, and the all-items PCE price index, which are the inflation measures that the Fed uses as yardstick for its 2% inflation target.

Despite those changes in methodology, inflation remained substantially above the Fed’s 2% target, with the revised core PCE price index at 3.01% and the all-items PCE price index at 3.4%.

The PCE price index is an alternative to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, whose August data was already released on September 11.

The core PCE price index – which excludes energy and food – rose by 0.25% in August from July.

But July’s previously reported 0.25% month-to-month increase was cut in half today by the new methodology to +0.12%.

Year-over-year, the core PCE price index rose by 3.01% in August. And July’s year-over-year increase was cut by 37 basis points, to +2.98% from the originally reported +3.35% (in the chart below, blue = old year-over-year inflation rates; red = new revised year-over-year inflation rates).

The Fed uses the core PCE price index as one of the yardsticks for its 2% inflation target (dotted purple line) because it provides a view of inflation beyond the spike and subsequent plunge of energy prices. The core PCE price index has been above target since March 2021. The closest it got to target was the new-and-improved +2.6% in April 2025.

The all-items PCE price index rose by 0.31% in August from July, and July’s original month-to-month increase of +0.16% was cut to +0.05%.

Year-over-year, the new-and-improved PCE price index accelerated to 3.42% in August, from the revised 3.36% in July. But the revisions slashed July’s increase by 34 basis points from the originally reported +3.70%.

It is almost funny how inflation, by even this new-and-improved measure, has moved away from the Fed’s 2% inflation target (dotted purple line) since April 2025 while the Fed ignored it and cut its policy rates three times later that year (blue = old year-over-year inflation rates; red = new revised year-over-year inflation rates).

The food & beverage PCE price index was not revised. In August, it rose by 1.9% year-over-year.

This chart shows the price level, not the year-over-year percentage change.

The energy PCE price index was not revised. It spiked by 16.8% year-over-year in August. These are energy goods and services that consumers pay for directly, such as gasoline, utility natural gas, electricity, heating oil, etc.

The subindex for gasoline spiked by 27.8% year-over-year in August.

This chart shows the price level, not the year-over-year percentage change.

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