Hot Producer Price Inflation Adds to Fed’s Complex and Worsening Inflation Problem

Worst 6-month PPI inflation since August 2022 (+5.3% annualized). After multiple rate cuts by the Fed, inflation heats up everywhere: services, food, energy, other goods.

The Producer Price Index final demand for services jumped by 0.54% (+6.7% annualized) in February from January, seasonally adjusted, after spiking by 0.82% (+10.3% annualized) in January, and by 0.59% (+7.3% annualized) in December, which pushed the six-month average to +5.8% annualized, the worst since August 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today.

The services PPI weighs 68% of the overall PPI. It drives the core PPI (which excludes food and energy components), and even the overall PPI (which includes food and energy). The overall PPI was further driven on a month-to-month basis by big spikes in food prices (+2.4% not annualized!) and energy prices (+2.3% not annualized!).

Within the services PPI:

Trade services PPI (weighs 19% in overall PPI): +0.4% month-to-month not annualized, after a big spike in the prior month.

Transportation & warehousing services PPI (weighs 4.9% in overall PPI): +0.3% month-to-month not annualized, after big spike in the prior month.

Other services (weighs 38% in overall PPI): +0.6%.

Year-over-year, the services PPI accelerated to 3.8%, the fourth month in a row of acceleration.

The low point, the point of the coolest recent services PPI inflation, was in December 2023 at 1.8%. The inflation rate has more than doubled since then.

PPI inflation has been broadly accelerating since 2023, with a lull in early 2025, and a steeper acceleration over the past six months.

Food inflation, after the massive spikes in 2021 and 2022, had calmed down a lot. But that ended mid-2025, when food prices started to accelerate their increases. Prices of energy products had plunged through 2025, but are now spiking.

And core goods prices started to accelerate in 2024 and continued to accelerate in 2025, in part fueled by tariffs that companies were paying for.

The chart below shows PPI inflation on a year-over-year basis for overall PPI (green double line), core PPI (purple line), services PPI (red line), and core goods PPI (yellow line).

The services PPI (red) and the core PPI (purple) nearly overlap because core PPI is dominated by the services PPI, with core goods PPI (yellow) being a much smaller factor in core PPI.

And the Fed has been cutting its policy rates during this acceleration period, starting in September 2024.

Goods prices.

The PPIs final demand for both food and energy surged in February from January:

PPI for Food: +2.4%;

PPI for Energy: +2.3%.

The Core Goods PPI final demand (excludes food and energy) rose by 0.35% in February from January (+4.3% annualized), after a huge spike in the prior month.

The 6-month average rose by 4.8% annualized for the second month in a row. Both were the worst since September 2022.

Companies are trying to pass tariffs on to each other through the goods categories at various stages of the PPI. But consumer-facing companies have resisted price increases because consumers have resisted price increases, and consumer-facing companies had trouble passing on higher costs to consumers without losing sales.

Year-over-year, the core goods PPI jumped by 4.2%, same increase as in January, and both were the worst since March 2023.

Core PPI Final Demand, which includes all goods and services except food and energy, jumped by 0.49% in February from January (6.1% annualized) seasonally adjusted, after spiking by 0.81% (+10.2% annualized) in January, and by 0.53% (+6.6% annualized) in December.

The six-month average accelerated to +5.6% annualized, the worst since August 2022.

Year-over-year, core PPI accelerated to +3.9%, the worst since January 2025, and both were the worst since February 2023.

The overall PPI Final Demand, fueled by the spike in food and energy prices, and the surge in services prices, jumped by 0.68% month-to-month (+8.5% annualized).

The six-month average jumped to +5.3% annualized, the worst since August 2022.

Year-over-year, the overall PPI accelerated to +3.4%, as the past six months of month-to-month increases are starting to push the 12-month reading higher:

The Fed has a complex and growing inflation problem on its hands.

Services inflation, goods inflation, food inflation, and now also energy inflation have all been heating up.

Today’s PPI (producer-facing inflation) added another data point, to what the Fed-favored “PCE price index” (consumer-facing inflation), and the GDP’s “Price Index for Gross Domestic Purchases” (inflation in the overall domestic economy facing consumers, businesses, and governments) have already been saying: Inflation is broadly accelerating.

And if the Fed is talking about rate cuts in this environment, it is clearly stoned.

The Fed-favored core PCE price index, driven by core services, jumped by 0.36% (+4.5% annualized, blue line) in January, even more than in December (blue line).

Year-over-year (red line), it accelerated to 3.1%, the worst in nearly two years. It has been zigzagging higher and ever further away from the Fed’s 2% target since May 2025 (data was released last week; my detailed report is here).

The inflation measure for the domestic economy, the Price Index for Gross Domestic Purchases, which is part of the GDP data and reflects inflation adjustments in GDP except for imports, accelerated to 3.8% in Q4, the worst in three years: domestically bred inflation in the overall US economy:

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