Miles Driven Hit Record in 2025, beating 2019, amid Lethargic RTO, Mass Transit Blues, but a Jump in Population

Since 2019, miles driven rose by 1.9%, the population by 3.6%, and miles driven per person fell.

Working from home has proven to be very difficult to squash. Despite three years of corporate efforts to cajole or force employees to return to the office five days a week, or at least three days a week, office attendance remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

But over the past six years, 2020 through 2025, the US population has grown by 12 million people, as per the Census Bureau’s population estimate last week, and so more people commute by car, and commuting routes have become as congested as ever, while mass transit ridership has remained far below pre-pandemic levels, which puts a greater traffic burden on the roads.

So the number of miles driven by highway-legal vehicles of all types – cars and light trucks, buses, motorcycles, delivery vans, medium-duty and heavy trucks – rose by 0.9% in 2025, to a new record of 3,324 billion miles, according to estimates by the Department of Transportation today.

Compared to the pre-pandemic record in 2019, miles driven in 2025 were up by 1.9%. Over the same period, the US population has grown by 3.6%.

The Department of Transportation bases its estimates of miles driven on traffic counts collected at about 5,000 continuous traffic counting locations across the US.

Miles driven per person of any age residing in the US rose to 9,710 miles per year in 2025.

This includes people who are too young or too old to drive, or who don’t drive because they don’t need to, such as many people in some big dense cities. But it shows the trend in terms of the overall population:

The peak miles driven per person was in 2004 at 10,016 miles per person. Even 2019 was higher at 9,837 miles per person.

The increase over the past three years would reflect increased commuting (including at the expense of mass transit) and other factors, such as increased commercial traffic and increased tourism.

Miles driven per person also show the ascent of the American commuting culture and urban sprawl through 2000. Note the effects of the Oil Shock in the 1970s, when the price of gasoline spiked amid shortages of gasoline.

Office attendance – how many people actually show up at office buildings – has come up a lot from the pandemic lows but remains far below the pre-pandemic period and has improved only marginally over the past three years.

Office attendance remains at less than 60% of where it had been before the pandemic – Tuesday being the busiest – in the 10 cities where Kastle tracks office attendance at buildings where it provides access-control systems (click on the chart to enlarge).

And mass-transit remains out of favor, even commuting routes have become as congested as ever. For example, ridership on the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system, one of the largest commuter rail systems in the US — and sporting brand-spanking-new trains now – has been at about half the ridership it had in the respective months in 2019.

December ridership, at 4.40 million, was about 55% of what it had been in December 2019 (9.36 million). November was at 50% of November 2019. October was at 41%. September at 53%.

