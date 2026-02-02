Miles Driven Hit Record in 2025, beating 2019, amid Lethargic RTO, Mass Transit Blues, but a Jump in Population

Since 2019, miles driven rose by 1.9%, the population by 3.6%, and miles driven per person fell.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Working from home has proven to be very difficult to squash. Despite three years of corporate efforts to cajole or force employees to return to the office five days a week, or at least three days a week, office attendance remains far below pre-pandemic levels.
But over the past six years, 2020 through 2025, the US population has grown by 12 million people, as per the Census Bureau’s population estimate last week, and so more people commute by car, and commuting routes have become as congested as ever, while mass transit ridership has remained far below pre-pandemic levels, which puts a greater traffic burden on the roads.
So the number of miles driven by highway-legal vehicles of all types – cars and light trucks, buses, motorcycles, delivery vans, medium-duty and heavy trucks – rose by 0.9% in 2025, to a new record of 3,324 billion miles, according to estimates by the Department of Transportation today.
Compared to the pre-pandemic record in 2019, miles driven in 2025 were up by 1.9%. Over the same period, the US population has grown by 3.6%.
The Department of Transportation bases its estimates of miles driven on traffic counts collected at about 5,000 continuous traffic counting locations across the US.
Miles driven per person of any age residing in the US rose to 9,710 miles per year in 2025.
This includes people who are too young or too old to drive, or who don’t drive because they don’t need to, such as many people in some big dense cities. But it shows the trend in terms of the overall population:
The peak miles driven per person was in 2004 at 10,016 miles per person. Even 2019 was higher at 9,837 miles per person.
The increase over the past three years would reflect increased commuting (including at the expense of mass transit) and other factors, such as increased commercial traffic and increased tourism.
Miles driven per person also show the ascent of the American commuting culture and urban sprawl through 2000. Note the effects of the Oil Shock in the 1970s, when the price of gasoline spiked amid shortages of gasoline.
Office attendance – how many people actually show up at office buildings – has come up a lot from the pandemic lows but remains far below the pre-pandemic period and has improved only marginally over the past three years.
Office attendance remains at less than 60% of where it had been before the pandemic – Tuesday being the busiest – in the 10 cities where Kastle tracks office attendance at buildings where it provides access-control systems (click on the chart to enlarge).
And mass-transit remains out of favor, even commuting routes have become as congested as ever. For example, ridership on the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system, one of the largest commuter rail systems in the US — and sporting brand-spanking-new trains now – has been at about half the ridership it had in the respective months in 2019.
December ridership, at 4.40 million, was about 55% of what it had been in December 2019 (9.36 million). November was at 50% of November 2019. October was at 41%. September at 53%.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
If you’re signed up to receive a WOLF STREET email notification every time an article is published, you received a weird one Saturday night.
Sorry, that was my goof-up, not a hack.
When I was working on a technical issue for a potential client’s banner ad on the homepage late Saturday night (I know I shouldn’t do that), I was in the wrong place and clicked on the wrong thing, and my automatic email system jumped into action and instantly sent out an email with the title “Advertisement-Putt.Live” (the internal name of the potential ad), but there was nothing there, so when you clicked on the headline, WOLF STREET served you a 404 error page (page not found). I love my automatic email system, but I cannot ever make a mistake 🤣
Again my apologies to all of you 13,800 people who received this goof-up Saturday night.
I spent 14 years car free using a combination of public transit and bike commuting. Last year I broke down and bought a car. It’s just too hard to maintain: the US fails to invest in public transit (mostly because a large portion of the population has already built their lives around automobile culture and doesn’t want to be inconvenienced), and having a teenager in the house and shuttling them everywhere was too much (even though the teenager actually takes a lot of public transit).
It could be different, but somehow never is.
It was purposeful starting with Reagan who cut infrastructure projects. That was done along with auto and gas lobbies who wanted everyone to need a car. This resulted in how city planning is done. Nothing accidental at all about it.
I believe it dates all the way back to Eisenhower with the national highway system. We decided to make highways free about the same time that Japan started their high speed rail system of bullet trains. Now Japanese highways are fee-based and well-maintained, and you can get just about anywhere via train and bus.
I went without a car there for close to 15 years, including 6 years with a wife and kid in a 2nd tier city. A bike and a train pass was more than enough to get around town.
The elephant in the room is safety and cleanliness. When I lived in Seattle they let homeless ride the buses and trains 24/7. No one with a job wants to deal with that, even if they consider themselves friendly to the homeless population
given high priced fuel(diesel) and lower mileages per vehicle
I drive for business and on weekends tend to stay off roads
in summer we go to mountains for weeks at time
many days we don’t travel far if at all
—-
lately the local govt(sanctuary city) has once again purposely neglected our roads – they have special election to fund roads via sales tax increase
so pot holes get bigger and nothing seems to change
only the UNION WORKERS will benefit when(already in bag) from new tax
with 2:1 democratic margin – nothing that makes sense every happens
and budget be damned
school didn’t get big $$ for the 25% fewer students(got keep all schools open)
so they had budget override this past fall – yeppir just $100 per $100k assessed
paupers soon to be here – we’ll call them 99%
So your city has needs that must be paid for, but you are not ok with them being paid for either by sales tax or property tax? What’s the other option?
A Fuel Tax would be good! oh, wait we already have one. Federal, State and County fuel tax. Don’t forget the tax on tires, Federal and State. The surcharges in your registration and insurance policy.
California is planning a tax on miles driven to offset reduced gas take because of EVs.
Premature ejaculation.
1. The legislation that the Assembly advanced is just a proposal for a broader STUDY of charging drivers for use of the highways (for miles driven, rather than for burning fuel).
2. If such a usage law eventually comes into being, that mileage charge would replace the $0.61 per gallon gas tax.
3. That potential tax has been tested in small pilot programs since 2016.
Ok, yep. Just saw now its merely a study. Two days ago it was legislation to be forwarded..
I saw you said BART had new trains. Did they quiet those things down any ?
I remember a handful of years ago visiting my daughter. We hopped a BART and boy it was deafening inside. I was surprised. I am already a little hard of hearing, and the noise made a conversation with her impossible.
The BART screech has to do with the rails. The new trains may have quieted it down a little, but they still screech on sharp curves, exp inside tunnels.
Yeah noisy….
But sure was super convenient, especially with the insane traffic around the bay. She had a car but also had the public transportation around the bay wired.
That, and I always tried to visit on my motorcycle…would split gridlock traffic and it made parking a non issue.
The NYC subway is also very screechy. Contrast that to the train system in Tokyo, where I could barely hear anything.
I don’t know what they do differently, but it works!
The Paris Métro run on Michelin tires!
The fewer miles one puts on classic BMWs the better the value of the cars. If you think you may be putting more than a few hundred or few thousand miles on those fine automobiles, then it is best to consider adding another classic BMW to the fleet to lower the average on each, which is exactly what I am considering doing at this moment with a classic 8-Series coupe.
Nobody in America wants to pay the same tax rates their parents and grandparents paid, so we can’t have nice things anymore(except weaponry). Where I live the governor is proposing making some of the major highways toll roads, because of decreasing federal and state money for roads. I hope that toll roads are not going to become the norm in America.
They’ve been the norm in Oklahoma for many decades.