Hard to Imagine an Economic Slowdown until this Business Investment Boom Fizzles. Core Capital Goods Orders Show Why

The five-month surge is a sign of strong business investment, partly driven by the AI infrastructure buildout.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Orders for durable goods reported by manufacturing plants in the US fired on all cylinders in November, rising by 5.3% from October and by 12.3% year-over-year, including huge orders for civilian aircraft, a very volatile component, according to data from the Census Bureau today.
Orders for core capital goods (“nondefense capital goods excluding transportation”) are particularly interesting because they reflect future investment expenditures by businesses and more broadly, domestic business conditions in the manufacturing sector.
Orders for core capital goods rose by 0.7% in November from October, by 3.7% over the past five months, and by 5.5% year-over-year, to a record of $78.4 billion.
Manufacturers of core capital goods include manufacturers of fabricated metals, machinery, computer and electronic products including semiconductors, electrical equipment, and others.
They’d shot out of the lockdown, amid shortages, distortions, and inflation from mid-2020 through August 2022, then declined for two years. But in mid-2024, they started rising again, and over the five months, they have surged and in November hit a new record, surpassing the old record of August 2022:
The surge in orders over the past five months is another signal of strong business investment fairly broadly, but also related to the buildout of AI infrastructure that has been going on for some time.
Orders for fabricated metal products rose by 1.0% in November from October, by 3.9% over the past five months, by 5.5% since March, and by 5.3% year-over-year, to a record $42.4 billion.
Industries in the Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing category (North American Industry Classification System NAICS code 332) use processes such as forging, stamping, bending, forming, machining, welding, and assembling metals into intermediate or end products, other than machinery, computers and electronics, and metal furniture.
Also note the 8-month 5.5% surge since March:
Orders for machinery rose by 0.5% for the month, by 4.8% for the past five months, by 5.8% since March, and by 7.7% year-over-year, to a record $40.0 billion in November.
Several of the subsectors below supply the AI infrastructure buildout.
Industries in Machinery Manufacturing (NAICS 333) consist of:
- Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing
- Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
- Commercial and Service Industry Machinery Manufacturing
- Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing
- Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing
- Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing
- Other General Purpose Machinery Manufacturing
Orders for computer and electronic products rose by 0.2% for the month and by 5.3% year-over-year (blue in the chart below).
This is volatile data with big monthly up-and-down squiggles. So the chart below also shows the three-month average, which irons out the squiggles and shows the trend better (red).
The three-month average rose by 0.5% in November from October and by 4.6% year-over-year.
Industries in Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing (NAICS 334) consist of:
- Computer and Peripheral Equipment Manufacturing
- Communications Equipment Manufacturing
- Audio and Video Equipment Manufacturing
- Semiconductor and Other Electronic Component Manufacturing
- Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, and Control Instruments Manufacturing
- Manufacturing and Reproducing Magnetic and Optical Media
Orders for electrical equipment, appliances, and components jumped by 1.7% in November from October, by 4.2% over the past five months, and by 6.3% year-over-year to a record $18.2 billion.
From November 2020 through November 2025, orders have surged by 57%.
Industries in Electrical Equipment, Appliance, and Component Manufacturing (NAICS 335) consist of:
- Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
- Household Appliance Manufacturing
- Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
- Other Electrical Equipment and Component Manufacturing
As we have seen in other data, part of this economic growth is fueled by strong business investment, in part driven by the AI infrastructure boom. It takes a while for the announced AI infrastructure projects to actually turn into orders for manufacturers, and that boom of announcements in 2025 – the portion of projects that will actually come to fruition – will turn into orders for US manufacturers over time.
It’s hard to imagine an economic slowdown until this business investment boom fizzles.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
I think it continues until something happens to make people realize that their “AI investment” is not actually turning into revenue, at which point investors start defaulting on capital calls, banks start tightening lending standards, and the wheel come off.
Expand this logic to all the other business investment, which relies on the assumption debt-fueled consumers will be able to keep buying.
Is it possible that the Administration’s boasts about growth are true? more inward investment leading to higher employment demand. run it hot is the goal, I believe, but we seem likely to see strong numbers, at least through the mid terms
“It’s hard to imagine an economic slowdown until this business investment boom fizzles.”
As you mentioned, there is a lag time before the funding for projects materializes into orders. What happens if PE investors begin to pull money at a faster clip or interest rates rise significantly? There’s already considerable worry that mark to market is hiding the true value of assets.
There have been bubble concerns for a while. And when this bubble implodes, it’s over. But that isn’t happening yet. The investments keep piling in.
I said this in Nov 2024:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/11/10/we-might-not-get-our-recession-until-the-ai-spending-bubble-implodes/
And again in Oct 2025:
https://wolfstreet.com/2025/10/10/is-it-really-different-this-time/
It’s not over until the fat lady sings.
Agreed, though one note of concern is that this appears to be a lagging indicator (by about 6 months) compared to the stock market.
AI = Atrocious Idiocy
I’ll have to respectfully disagree. I’ve been an AI “power user” since my computer science major daughter introduced ChatGPT to me shortly after it was initially released to the public. I can’t even begin to tell you how many use cases i’ve applied it to, but it includes (1) large scale data analysis, (2) helped me negotiate a better severance for my job (served as a pseudo lawyer) (3) practically instantaneous analysis of multi page documents (4) massively decreased the amount of time spent on software development, (including the time spent developing my own app for a a new business venture, I would’ve never been able to do so quickly without AI).
I totally get how most people may not understand how to use it, but it’s been a game changer for me in my professional career as of late in a Director level role, as well as on the side, helping me to launch a new business I would’ve never been able to do as efficiently on my own.
Here’s the callout to ask if some of this is related to factories that have moved into the US due to tariffs? Are they at a point where the building is far enough along that they are ordering the machinery to go inside?
I know Wolf always likes to point out that what is inside is worth much more than the building.
New factories take a very long time to plan and build. The changes brought about by the tariffs will lead to more factories being built, but it will be years before they install the equipment and start production. Ordering the equipment would take place before then, but still, they would have to have purchased the land and got permits before they order the equipment. Moving new production into an existing building is much faster, and that is happening too, and those orders could be happening now.
And big companies, such as GM, with plants in the US and around the world, can shift some production from their foreign plants to their US plants, and they’re doing that, and have already announced some of their plans. But even that takes a year or so.
So we have probably only seen a small portion of the impact of the shift in manufacturing.
The AI data centers are big deal. They require all kinds of equipment. And they’re trying to build them fast and furious out in the middle of nowhere, including some of the time, their own power generation equipment. That’s some big orders! But that’s unrelated to the effects of tariffs.
I wonder how much of this investment is being pulled forward in time. The counter-narrative, based on things like the business surveys and hiring rates, is that there’s too much chaos and uncertainty right now for businesses to do any real investing, but plenty of reason for them to do some stockpiling (see for example: 100% tariffs on Canada).
A couple of different people I read also think the AI bubble will blow this year; probably led by an OpenAI bankruptcy. Meanwhile, “Gold Storms Past $5,000” based on geopolitical chaos and the “debasement trade”, according to Bloomberg. Who needs entertainment media anymore when we have the news.
“Gold Storms Past $5,000”
As a in hand stacker of gold and silver this does not make me feel good.
>Who needs the entertainment media anymore when we have the news.
I have been thinking that too… just remember it’s designed to pull you in just like a good TV show
This is true. I notice that they both use the same strategy too: I’m sitting there watching it going “this is so f***king stupid,” and I can’t look away. Is that intentional?
Our president is a reality TV show host, so yes. I say this as someone who doesn’t regret voting for him. Each side thinks the other has lost their minds and ragebait is everywhere
Just read a NYT article about home bakeries. These little shops have you stop by their front porch to pickup your bread (highly inconvenient). At $17 a loaf this better be some dang good bread!
Anywho because of the price and morons spending tons of $, these people make over 100k a year.
I guess in a way it’s middle class charity.
Part of the problem is that there is little real bread in United States, creating enough demand for this. Costco and Walmart sell bakery bread that is a good alternative.
Business investment outrunning consumption growth is a classic recession story: “Oops, we built too much capacity”.
The part I can’t wrap my head around is inflation. All those nominal charts would need to go up and to the right even if there was no trend and it was just prices rising at 2% per year. Similarly, nominal consumption would look like a rising trend even if everyone bought the exact same things each year.
But yea, even the inflation adjusted metrics I look at show a rising trend of real consumption and business investment…. and debt. This can work as long as productivity increases, but spending can also outrun productivity.
Can you clarify something? The word “include” in your sentence:
“Manufacturers of core capital goods include manufacturers of fabricated metals, machinery, computer and electronic products including semiconductors, electrical equipment, and others.”
makes me think that the figures shown in the last four graphs must be components/subsectors of the figure ($78 Billion) that is shown in the first graph (core capital goods), but the $78 Billion for core capital goods orders is clearly less than the total of the $ amounts reflected in the last four graphs.
What am I missing?
Well no. Core capital goods have subtracted out all goods related to transportation and defense. There are separate industries for transportation equipment manufacturing, aircraft and components manufacturing, defense equipment manufacturing, etc. that I did not list. But a clean subtraction is not available for the industries I specifically listed — fabricated metal products manufacturing; machinery manufacturing; computer and electronic products manufacturing; electrical equipment; appliances, and components manufacturing — and there is some crossover, for example to transportation equipment manufacturing.
Transportation equipment manufacturing (NAICS 336) is a gigantic industry, with $119 billion in orders in November (+15% MoM, +29% YoY), far larger than core capital goods, consisting of the below industries, many of which are also related to business investment but are not included in core capital goods and are not included in my list either:
— Motor Vehicle Manufacturing
— Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Manufacturing
— Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing
— Aerospace Product and Parts Manufacturing
— Railroad Rolling Stock Manufacturing
— Ship and Boat Building
— Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing
By contrast, all defense capital goods orders, including defense aircraft, were only $20 billion in November, and roughly flat with a year ago.
This country hasn’t had a traditional “business cycle” recession since the “deficits don’t matter” attitudes started over 40 years ago with Reagan. You can enjoy a lot of prosperity endlessly charging significant items to the national credit card.