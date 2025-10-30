Fed Balance Sheet QT: Reserve Balances & ON RRPs -$109 Billion in October, -$3.0 Trillion from Peak. What’s Next, According to Powell

Reserves will shrink further when the balance sheet stays flat after QT ends.

The Fed decided to end the reduction of its securities holdings as of December 1, and keep the balance sheet “steady for a time while reserve balances continue to move gradually lower as other non-reserve liabilities such as currency keep growing,” Powell explained at the press conference on Wednesday. This continued decline of reserve balances is a mild form of balance sheet tightening; which is why Powell brought it up. More in a moment.

With its QT, the Fed has been targeting these reserve balances. Reserves are liquidity that banks deposit at the Fed and earn interest on (Interest on Reserves, or IOR, 3.9% since the FOMC meeting). Reserve balances had exploded during the years of massive QE.

What had also exploded during QE was the liquidity that money market funds (mostly) put on deposit at the Fed, via the Fed’s Overnight Reverse Repo facility, or ON RRPs, that the Fed currently pays 3.75% interest on.

Both reserve balances and ON RRPs are liquidity, one from banks, the other from non-banks. They’re both liabilities on the Fed’s balance sheet (money the Fed owes). QE ballooned both of them. And QT drained both of them.

As per today’s balance sheet, compared to the peak:

Reserves dropped by $1.40 trillion to $2.85 trillion (from $4.25 trillion at the peak in December 2021).

ON RRPs dropped by $2.35 trillion to near zero (from $2.37 trillion at the peak in September 2022).

But the peaks and drawdowns of reserves and ON RRPs didn’t occur at the same time: In 2022 there was a big shift of liquidity from reserves to ON RRPs, and then in 2023 from ON RRPs back to reserves.

So given the shifts between them, it’s useful to look at them combined as a measure of excess liquidity created by QE and drained by QT.

Reserves and ON RRPs combined peaked in December 2021 at $5.87 trillion as QE was being tapered out of existence.

In October, they dropped by $109 billion, according to the Fed’s balance sheet today. Since the peak, they’ve dropped by $3.0 trillion to $2.87 trillion, the lowest since April 2020, and where they’d first been in late 2014 toward the end of “QE infinity.” This is what the Fed wanted to accomplish with QT:

Reserves shrink further as balance sheet stays flat: Powell

Powell explained in the Q&A: “If you freeze the size of the balance sheet, the non-reserve liabilities, currency, for example, will continue to grow organically; and because the balance sheet is frozen, you have further shrinkage in reserves, and the reserves is what we are managing.”

The biggest non-reserve liability is currency in circulation (paper dollars). The amount of currency in circulation is demand-based. Banks have to be able to provide paper dollars when their customers go to the ATM. The banking system has to have enough to meet this demand, and banks get these “Federal Reserve Notes,” as they’re officially called, from the Fed in exchange for collateral, such as Treasury securities. The Fed makes a profit: It exchanges non-interest-bearing paper dollars for interest-bearing securities and keeps the interest.

Currency in circulation is now at $2.42 trillion, up by 2.7% from a year ago, and up by $600 billion from January 2020. During times of uncertainty (Y2K, Lehman bankruptcy, and Covid), there are bursts of demand for currency. During normal times, currency rises gradually.

This rise of currency in circulation will reduce reserves if the balance sheet and thereby total liabilities are kept steady. This also occurred in 2015, 2016, and 2017, the years during which the balance sheet was also kept steady.

Fluctuations in the other two big liabilities – ON RRPs and the government checking account (Treasury General Account) – also impact reserve balances. The TGA can have a substantial impact on reserve balances during and after the periods of the debt ceiling. In addition, there are sharp drops in reserves at year-end. So reserve balances fluctuate widely, but the trends are still clear:

