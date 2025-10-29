Fed Cuts by 25 Basis Points with 2 Dissents in Opposite Directions, QT to End, but MBS to Continue Rolling Off to Be Replaced by T-bills

Flying blind and despite rising inflation.

The FOMC voted today to cut the Fed’s five policy rates by another 25 basis points, after cutting by 25 basis points in September, and by 100 basis points in 2024.

The “data-dependent” Fed made this decision based on a lack of data due to the government shutdown, and what little data it got, showed further accelerating inflation. And the statement today acknowledged that.

The FOMC cut its five policy rates:

Target range for the federal funds rate to 3.75%-4.0%.

Interest it pays the banks on reserves: 3.9%.

Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (ON RRPs): 3.75%

Interest it charges on overnight Repos at its Standing Repo Facility (SRF): 4.0%.

Interest it charges banks to borrow at the “Discount Window” at 4.0%.

QT will end on December 1, according to the statement. The Fed has already shed $2.4 trillion in assets since QT began in July 2022.

But MBS will continue to roll off the balance sheet at full speed, and the proceeds will be reinvested in Treasury bills, according to the Implementation Notes.

During the press conference, Powell confirmed that the balance sheet would remain flat for a while, and as non-reserve liabilities, such as currency in circulation will to continue to rise, reserves will continue to shrink, a soft form of QT, which he pointed out.

There were 2 dissents, but in opposite directions:

Governor Stephen Miran voted against the 25-basis point cut; he wanted a 50-basis point cut.

Jeffrey Schmid, President of the Kansas City Fed, voted against the cut; he wanted no cut.

What changed in the FOMC’s statement:

The Statement acknowledges the lack of data.

New : “Available indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace.”

Old: “Recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year.”

New : “Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remained low through August; more recent indicators are consistent with these developments.”

Old: “Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low.”

New : “Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated.”

Old: “Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.”

New : “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months.”

Old: “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen.”

New : “In support of its goals and in light of the shift in the balance of risks, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 3-3/4 to 4 percent.”

Old: “In support of its goals and in light of the shift in the balance of risks, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4 to 4‑1/4 percent.”

New, the end of QT : “The Committee decided to conclude the reduction of its aggregate securities holdings on December 1.”

Old: “The Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities.”

This was a no-dot-plot meeting – one of the four a year when the FOMC does not release a “Summary of Economic Projections,” which includes the “dot plot” that indicates how each FOMC member that day sees the development of future policy rates, inflation, GDP growth, and unemployment. The FOMC will release the next Summary of Economic Projections at the December meeting.

The whole statement:

“Available indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace. Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remained low through August; more recent indicators are consistent with these developments. Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months.

In support of its goals and in light of the shift in the balance of risks, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 3-3/4 to 4 percent. In considering additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee decided to conclude the reduction of its aggregate securities holdings on December 1. The Committee is strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Philip N. Jefferson; Alberto G. Musalem; and Christopher J. Waller. Voting against this action were Stephen I. Miran, who preferred to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point at this meeting, and Jeffrey R. Schmid, who preferred no change to the target range for the federal funds rate at this meeting.”

