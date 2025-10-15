Home Buyers’ Strike Drags on Relentlessly, Despite Lower Mortgage Rates

So mortgage rates are not the problem; they’re at the low end of the pre-QE historical range. Those exploded prices are.

Despite slightly lower mortgage rates, demand for homes by homebuyers who need a mortgage dropped further in the latest reporting week, the third weekly decline of purchase mortgage applications in a row, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association today. Compared to the same week in 2019, purchase mortgage applications were down by 34%.

Demand in the housing market plunged three years ago, after home prices had exploded over the preceding two-year period of a mega-FOMO-driven frenzy, fueled by mortgage rates the Fed had recklessly repressed via QE to way below the rate of inflation. So mortgage rates are not the problem; those exploded prices are.

These applications for mortgages to purchase a home are a measure of demand that may become actual home sales in the future and are therefore an indicator of future home sales. And they remain dismal.

The average weekly mortgage rate for conforming 30-year fixed mortgages declined a hair to 6.42%, according to the MBA today. This measure bottomed out last year in September and early October 2024 at 6.13%, just before the Fed started cutting interest rates.

Last year from mid-September through mid-December, the Fed cut its policy rates three times, by a total of 100 basis points despite re-accelerating inflation. The bond market, including the mortgage market, got spooked about a lax Fed in light of re-accelerating inflation, and went the opposite way. From mid-September 2024 through early January 2025, mortgage rates jumped by 100 basis points.

After that episode, the Fed talked hawkish and put rate cuts on hold to keep a lid on the bond market. Even now, as rate cuts have started again, the Fed is talking about “careful” rate cuts, and being “concerned” about the “rising inflation,” and “watching it closely,” etc. etc., while reacting to labor-market weakness. The last thing they want is another spike in long-term yields.

The Fed’s reckless policy of pushing mortgage rates far below the rate of inflation via QE, including the purchase of mortgage-backed securities, pushed mortgage rates below 3% even as inflation was raging toward 9%, thereby creating the most negative “real” (inflation adjusted) mortgage rates ever.

For homebuyers, the steeply negative real mortgage rates were better than free money, and when money is free, prices don’t matter, and homebuyers went nuts. During this period I called it the Most Reckless Fed Ever. And as we now know, its recklessness has done enormous long-lasting damage to the housing market.

A funny thing happened with refis. That small drop in mortgage rates in mid-September by just a few basis points apparently pierced a magic line, and a bunch of homeowners suddenly refinanced mortgages, causing a spike in refi applications, but it lasted only for two weeks, and then it was over again.

Refi applications edged down further in the latest reporting week, after having plunged over the prior two weeks from the two-week-wonder spike.

It seems a bunch of homeowners had been sitting on the edge of their chairs waiting for rates to inch down to a magic level, and then they pounced, and there were no more people left sitting on the edge of their chairs?

It’s funny because mortgage rates barely moved over those six weeks.

The previous sudden spike in demand for refi mortgages occurred a year ago in September 2024, when the MBA’s measure of the average weekly 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped as low as 6.13%, before surging again:

Refi mortgage applications (red in the chart below) and mortgage interest rates (blue) are in an inverse relationship. The below-3% mortgage rates while inflation was raging toward 9% caused not only an explosion of home prices but also a historic refinance boom when a huge number of mortgages were refinanced.

That spike of refi mortgage applications a few weeks ago was small compared to the boom years of negative real mortgage rates, but exceeded the volume in 2017, 2018, and early 2019.

This refi boom in 2020-2021 caused a large portion of mortgages to carry very low interest rates, and homeowners now cling to these low-interest-rate mortgages as if they were valuable assets. Nevertheless, life happens, and homeowners are gradually getting out of these mortgages and loosening the phenomenon of the “lock-in effect.”

The share of below-3% mortgages outstanding declined in Q2 to 20.4% of all mortgages outstanding, the smallest share since Q2 2021 (red in the chart below). And the share of 3%-3.99% mortgages declined to 32.1%, the smallest share since Q3 2019 (blue). More on the slowly fading phenomenon: The “Lock-in Effect” and Mortgage Rates: Update on Unwinding a Phenomenon that Wrecked the Housing Market

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:

WOLF STREET FEATURE: Daily Market Insights by Chris Vermeulen, Chief Investment Officer, TheTechnicalTraders.com.