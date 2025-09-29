Pending Home Sales Rise from Near-Record Lows, Zigzag along those Lows, -43% from 2020, -30% from 2019: Charts Speak

A bigger rise in March got more than wiped out by a drop in April. That’s how it goes with zigzagging month-to-month data.

There was a lot of housing-promo hoopla in the media this morning about that 4.0% month-to-month increase in pending sales of existing homes in August, sign of a sudden burst of demand due to lower mortgage rates, or whatever, written by goofballs or AI that never look at a chart.

That 4.0% month-to-month seasonally adjusted increase in the Pending Homes Sales Index by the National Association of Realtors today was off near-record low in the prior month, and was still down by 30.1% from August 2019 and by 42.7% from August 2020.

And the index was below March 2025, when there was a bigger widely ballyhooed surge in demand, or whatever, that was then more than wiped out by the sharp decline in April. That’s how it goes with zigzagging month-to-month data (historic data via YCharts):

Pending home sales compared to the Augusts in prior years:

2024: +3.8%

2023: +2.6%

2022: -15.4%

2021: -35.9%

2020: -42.7%

2019: -30.1%.

Pending sales are based on contract signings and track deals that haven’t closed yet and could still get canceled because buyers cannot afford homeowner’s insurance, or cannot sell their own home, or for other reasons. Signed contracts that then get cancelled are included in the pending sales here, but are not included in closed sales reported later.

And cancellations of signed deals are running high. Redfin reported that in July, 15.3% of all pending sales fell through, the highest rate for any July in Redfin’s data on cancellations going back to 2017.

Pending sales in all four regions zigzag along near record lows.

A map of the four Census Regions is posted in the comments below.

In the South, pending sales rose 3.1% in August from July, seasonally adjusted.

Compared to the Augusts of prior years:

2024: +4.2%

2023: +0.7%

2021: -36.0%

2020: -41.2%

2019: -28.8%.

In the West, pending sales rose by 5.0% in August from July.

Compared to the Augusts of prior years:

2024: unchanged

2023: +5.0%

2021: -42.6%

2020: -49.7%

2019: –39.1%.

In the Northeast, pending sales dipped by 1.1% month-to-month, seasonally adjusted.

Compared to the Augusts of prior years:

2024: +2.6%

2023: +1.1%

2021: -32.7%

2020: -44.3%

2019: -31.4%.

In the Midwest, pending sales rose by 8.7% in August from July, but July was the second-lowest in the data going back to 2010.

Compared to the Augusts of prior years:

2024: +6.7%

2023: +5.2%

2021: -31.8%

2020: -37.7%

2019: -23.3%.

