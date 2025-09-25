Sales of Existing Single-Family Homes Crushed Further, Supply at 2016 Levels. Condo Sales Near Low in the Data, Supply at Housing Bust Levels

Price declines and increases vary dramatically in different markets.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of single-family homes that closed in August fell by 0.3% from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.63 million homes, according to the National Association of Realtors today.
Compared to August 2024, sales were up by 2.5%. Compared to August 2019, sales were down by 25%. Compared to August 2021, sales were down by 32%. Compared to August 2009, the depth of the Housing Bust, sales were down by 2.7% (historical data from YCharts):
Sales of condos and co-ops that closed in August were unchanged from July at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 370,000 condos. May and June had been the record lows in NAR’s condo data going back to 2011.
Compared to August 2024, sales were down by 5.1%. Compared to August 2019, sales were down by 37% (historical data from YCharts):
Lots of supply.
Supply of single-family homes has been soaring for the past two years and after hovering at 4.5 months in June and July, dipped in August to 4.4 months. A decline in August and in the rest of the year was often part of the pre-covid seasonal patterns.
The current supply levels are the highest since mid-2016, except for Lockdown May 2020 when closed sales had collapsed, thereby causing months’ supply to spike.
Supply of condos dipped to 6.2 months in August, from the highest levels since the Housing Bust.
This is about 40% more supply than in August 2019 (historical data from YCharts):
National price measures say nothing about individual markets.
Mortgage rates in the 6-7% range are back in the lower part of the historical range before QE in 2009 began to distort everything. Those mortgage rates are not the problem; prices are the problem. They exploded by 45% and more in a couple of years, from already very high levels after years of massive increases, and now they don’t make economic sense anymore.
Too-high prices cause demand destruction, and when prices drop enough, but not until then, demand reappears. Sorting that out is what markets are for.
Prices have already dropped sharply in many markets. Here are the 14 bigger cities where prices of single-family homes have already dropped by 10% to 24% from their peaks, with Oakland and Austin booking the 24% declines.
And here are the 25 bigger cities where prices of condos dropped by 12% to 27% from their peaks, with Oakland and Cape Coral booking 27% declines, and Austin a 25% decline. Condo prices in some of the most hyped markets in Florida are now in free-fall, after huge price gains.
Here is Cape Coral – this kind of price explosion in a two-year span is economically not sustainable and has to unwind:
There are other cities with somewhat smaller declines. And there are cities where prices have held roughly level.
And there are cities with continued price gains, such as the Philadelphia metropolitan statistical area, single-family homes and condos combined:
So prices go market by market. Any national price index throws all these individual dynamics into one bucket and comes up with a national figure. And results may vary. Here are two national indices.
The National Association of Realtors produces a national median-price index of homes that sold. The median price is the price of the one home in the middle of all homes that sold that month. Shifts in the mix of what sold distort the median price, which is why the median price rises like clockwork in the spring when more higher-end homes come on the market and sell, which changes the mix of what sells toward the higher end, and shifts the median price higher. In the second half of the year, the reverse takes place, with fewer higher-end homes in the mix, and the median price shifts lower. That a shift in the mix of what sells moves the median price is the primary shortcoming of a median-price measure.
There are better measures of national home prices than the median price. For example, Zillow uses its “Database of All Homes,” which includes data from public records (property tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US and includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. The data is far broader than the NAR’s data which only includes sales on the MLS.
The Zillow Home Value Index uses prices of mid-tier homes (middle third). Focusing on mid-tier homes substantially reduces the distortions caused by shifts in the mix of the homes that sold that month.
The ZHVI, on a year-over-year basis, turned slightly negative in August (-0.2%). The index is not seasonally adjusted.
The index had spiked by 42% from mid-2020 through mid-2025.
The NAR’s median price index soared by 47% from mid-2020 through mid-2025. The index is not seasonally adjusted.
The median price index, on a year-over-year basis, was up by 2.0% in August. The up-and-down month-to-month zigzag chaos is a result of shifts in the mix.
Yes, dramatic but one question…. What is your take if Fed cuts big?
We seem to be in a situation where inflation will have to be tolerated given the options otherwise are worse overall.
I see a free-for-all where some will win but most will lose in the Fed cutting that must happen as we are like an airplane about to stall… Car Max has issued warning on sales. Homes, Autos are the big economic drivers.
I think the Baby Boomer factors vis-a-vis all the real-time change of the economy which are at almost “light speed” in being understood after the damage is done to many buy the knowledgeable few. The upspoken reality seems to be scaring all the “in the know” players like yourself.
I’m not Wolf but my guess is that if mortgage rates were to fall to (random number) 5% or so is that there would be a small flurry of sales by people who only look at the rate. Sales would taper off quickly, though, because sellers would immediately raise prices and it becomes a wash for the buyer. The whole exercise just reinforces the stagnation in the market as buyers wait for lower rates, which are immediately offset by price increases as soon as they happen.
The only sane way out is a firm refusal to drop mortgage rates for a couple of years. Which may be difficult in this political environment.
To all the roller coaster designers out there, use that Cape Coral graph and just build something just like that, probably makes for a pretty exciting ride…kind of reminds me of the decommissed Superman ride at Six Flag…
To people that bought at the peak there…yikes, good luck…
We should soon see a return of price discovery as the ability to wontonly suppress foreclosure is legislatively knee-capped, come Oct 1.
Many here will remember the Wizard of Oz. The take away was when Dorothy meets the Wizard and finds that he is not anything like everyone thinks…. This was a major life lesson as a kid.
I had the opportunity to work in the CPA realm with ex White House Alum. Amazing what I saw. I also got to audit government programs. I still reel at what I saw in the NGO world with people asking for donations while driving BMW and Mercedes Benzs’ in the parking lot.
After business school and multiple masters degrees and different businesses I often returned to the lesson learned in the Wizard of Oz about how they tell you it is and how it really is…. I assert that much of what we hear, read, and see is not at all what it appears to be. Add the magic of tech and most of us are or will be toast in the future as opportunities to enjoy Capitalism diminish. Scary at best.
It is sobering to see the fear and loathing that permeates the in the emotion of outrage about what “is” the case.
Welcome to the Crypto Capitalism with the Hunger Games Society.
The FED and .gov f**ked the whole system with their greed, now they hold their official meetings and make up BS stories about the fake eCONomy and what’s going on.
Looks like home prices at least need to go back to 208-2019 levels i.e. pre covid to bring any sanity.
ThanksWR
Worse, since the rates are higher and are going to remain so.
Prices need to come down to 2012 levels for housing to finally recover.
Never underestimate how far a bubble can pop.
You could summarize this entire article with one sentence –
“The housing market is going to hell in a handbasket.”
Nonetheless, Mr. Wolf, you do have good info, and we love the charts.
I don’t think that’s an accurate summary LOL
It’s called ‘rotting away on the MLS.’ There are no buyers for a large percentage of what’s “for sale.” The young won’t be funding your retirement, greedheads.
I don’t know anything about the US housing market, but if most existing homes are sold through Estate Agents, don’t the agents have a massive incentive to tell their clients that if they want to sell, they need to cut the price by 20% or so? Are the agents useless at selling that idea to potential clients or do they just not care – if they get paid anyway for advertising the home at a hopeless price?